Community Fieldhouse
2007 Riley Fuzzel Road
Spring, TX 77386
Food
Appetizers
- Tray of Fries$8.00
6oz or 12oz portion option with various topping added as a charge
- Garlic Confit & Gambino Bread$7.00
The original garlic bread. Local garlic, slow cooked in olive oil till golden brown. Warm, buttery & slithly sweet topped with fresh parsley, lemon zest and seasalt. Served with pulled bread
- Hummus & Pita Bread$10.00
House made Hummus paired with kalamata tapenade drizzled with fresh olive oil. Served with warm Pita bread.
Kiddos
Entrees
- Parmesan & Herb Cream Pasta$15.00
Tender penne tossed with a smooth savory Herb cream sauce, finished with cracked pepper and shaved parmesean and fresh parsley.
- Steak & Fries$18.00
Fresh Hanger Steak velveted and grilled to perfection topped with onion jam served with crispy fries.
- Crispy Frenchmen$16.00
Frenched chicken crusted with cashews and panko, deep fried till golden brown served with shoyu cream and seasonal vegetables.
- Fieldhouse Burger$14.00
8oz of ground Chuck & brisket grilled to perfection. Served with fries
- ABLT$13.00
Avocado, Crispy bacon,Butter lettuce & heir loom tomato between Toasted Tx toast.
- Fieldhouse Jumbo Corn Dog$10.00
All beef corndog deep fried till golden brown served with ketchup or mustard. Served with fries.
Bowls
- Steakhouse bowl$18.00
Marinated Tenderloin wok fried in duck fat with Jalapeno & garlic, paired with ribbon carrots, chop spinach, bacon jam & shaved red onion on a bed of jasmine rice.
- Galveston Bowl$17.00
Fresh Gulf Shrimp wok fried served over jasmine rice topped with eel sauce, shoyu cream, green onion& Fried garlic , finished with pickled red onion and avocado.
- Korean Chicken$11.00
velveted chicken wok fried, topped with Shoyu cream, eel sauce, candied bacon, crispy garlic and onion. Served on Jasmine rice.
Salads
- Ahi Crisp$10.00
Crispy wontons topped with sesame crusted ahi tuna, wasabi dressing & diakon salad
- Steakhouse salad$18.00
Marinated Ribeye pieces, tossed with grape tomatoes, Red onion, Ribbon carrot, hard boiled egg, Cucumber, crumbled fetta cheese, roasted cashews & fresh greens. Served with red wine Vin.
- Home team salad$7.00
Simply tossed greens with cherry tomatoes and cucumbers with dressing of choice
Non Alcoholic Beverage
Soda
Juice
Beverage
No alcohol Beer
Retail
Merchandise
- ADULT Grey Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - XS$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Grey Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - S$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Grey Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - M$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Grey Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - L$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Grey Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - XL$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Grey Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - 2XL$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Grey Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - 3XL$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Navy Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - XS$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Navy Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - S$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Navy Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - M$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Navy Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - L$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Navy Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - XL$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Navy Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - 2XL$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Navy Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - 3XL$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL
- ADULT Grey Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - XS$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-2XL
- ADULT Grey Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - S$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-2XL
- ADULT Grey Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - M$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-2XL
- ADULT Grey Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - L$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-2XL
- ADULT Grey Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - XL$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-2XL
- ADULT Grey Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - 2XL$14.00
Perfect Tri Blend made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large logo across the back. Adult Sizes XS-2XL
- ADULT Navy Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - XS$18.00
Perfect Tri Blend long sleeve made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Navy Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - S$18.00
Perfect Tri Blend long sleeve made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Navy Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - M$18.00
Perfect Tri Blend long sleeve made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Navy Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - L$18.00
Perfect Tri Blend long sleeve made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Navy Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - XL$18.00
Perfect Tri Blend long sleeve made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Navy Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - 2XL$18.00
Perfect Tri Blend long sleeve made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Navy Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - 3XL$18.00
Perfect Tri Blend long sleeve made by District. Community Fieldhouse logo small left front and large across the back. Adult Sizes XS-3XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Graphite Heather Crewneck Sweatshirt - S$20.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Graphite Heather Crewneck Sweatshirt - M$20.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Graphite Heather Crewneck Sweatshirt - L$20.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Graphite Heather Crewneck Sweatshirt - XL$20.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Graphite Heather Crewneck Sweatshirt - 2XL$20.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Sport Dark Navy Crewneck Sweatshirt - S$20.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Sport Dark Navy Crewneck Sweatshirt - M$20.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Sport Dark Navy Crewneck Sweatshirt - L$20.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Sport Dark Navy Crewneck Sweatshirt - XL$20.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Sport Dark Navy Crewneck Sweatshirt - 2XL$20.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Graphite Heather Hooded Sweatshirt - S$25.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Graphite Heather Hooded Sweatshirt - M$25.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Graphite Heather Hooded Sweatshirt - L$25.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Graphite Heather Hooded Sweatshirt - XL$25.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Graphite Heather Hooded Sweatshirt - 2XL$25.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Sport Dark Navy Hooded Sweatshirt - S$25.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Sport Dark Navy Hooded Sweatshirt - M$25.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Sport Dark Navy Hooded Sweatshirt - L$25.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Sport Dark Navy Hooded Sweatshirt - XL$25.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- ADULT Sport Dark Navy Hooded Sweatshirt - 2XL$25.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan. Community Fieldhouse small logo on left breast, large logo on back Adult Size S-2XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Grey Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - XS$13.00
Perfect Tri Blend T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Grey Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - S$13.00
Perfect Tri Blend T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Grey Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - M$13.00
Perfect Tri Blend T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Grey Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - L$13.00
Perfect Tri Blend T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Grey Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - XL$13.00
Perfect Tri Blend T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Navy Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - S$13.00
Perfect Tri Blend T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Navy Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - M$13.00
Perfect Tri Blend T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Navy Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - L$13.00
Perfect Tri Blend T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Navy Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - XL$13.00
Perfect Tri Blend T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Navy Frost Short Sleeve Shirt - XS$13.00
Perfect Tri Blend T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Grey Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - XS$16.00
Perfect Tri Blend long sleeve T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Grey Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - S$16.00Out of stock
Perfect Tri Blend long sleeve T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Grey Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - M$16.00
Perfect Tri Blend long sleeve T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Grey Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - L$16.00
Perfect Tri Blend long sleeve T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Grey Frost Long Sleeve Shirt - XL$16.00
Perfect Tri Blend long sleeve T-shirt by District Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy. Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Sport Grey Crewneck Sweatshirt - XS$18.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Sport Grey Crewneck Sweatshirt - S$18.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Sport Grey Crewneck Sweatshirt - M$18.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Sport Grey Crewneck Sweatshirt - L$18.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Sport Grey Crewneck Sweatshirt - XL$18.00
Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt by Gildan Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Sport Grey Hoodie Sweatshirt - XS$24.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Sport Grey Hoodie Sweatshirt - S$24.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Sport Grey Hoodie Sweatshirt - M$24.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Sport Grey Hoodie Sweatshirt - L$24.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- YOUTH Sport Grey Hoodie Sweatshirt - XL$24.00
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt by Gildan Community Fieldhouse small logo on left chest, large logo on back Youth Sizes XS-XL Comfy! Thanks for supporting us!
- HEADGEAR Navy/Stone Soft Mesh Back Cap$20.00
Super Soft Mesh Back Cap by District One Size
- HEADGEAR Black/Khaki Soft Mesh Back Cap$20.00
Super Soft Mesh Back Cap by District One Size
- HEADGEAR Heather Grey/Black Trucker Cap$20.00
Structured Trucker Cap by Port Authority One Size
- HEADGEAR Heather Grey/White Trucker Cap$20.00
Structured Trucker Cap by Port Authority One Size
- HEADGEAR Performance Visor
Dri-FIT Team Performance Visor by Nike One Size
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant, bar, sports complex, and concert venue in Spring, TX.
2007 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, TX 77386