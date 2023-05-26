  • Home
  • /
  • Spring
  • /
  • Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen Grand Parkway
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen Grand Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

4127 Riley Fuzzel Road STE 100

Spring, TX 77386

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$10.99
Traditional Wings.

Traditional Wings.

$13.99
The House

The House

$10.99

1/2lb. Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Choice of Bun

Food Menu

Shareable's

Ahi Tuna Crisp.

Ahi Tuna Crisp.

$15.99
Austin Fries.

Austin Fries.

$10.99
BBQ Nacho's

BBQ Nacho's

$14.99
BBQ Sliders.

BBQ Sliders.

$11.99
Boudin Balls.

Boudin Balls.

$10.99
Buffalo Fries.

Buffalo Fries.

$11.99
Burger Sliders.

Burger Sliders.

$11.99
Chick-A-Dilla.

Chick-A-Dilla.

$12.99
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Alfredo Flatbread

$12.99
Chicken Club Flatbread.

Chicken Club Flatbread.

$12.99
Crawfish Queso.

Crawfish Queso.

$8.99
Florence Fries.

Florence Fries.

$9.99
Fried Pickles.

Fried Pickles.

$8.99
Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$10.99
Hat Trick

Hat Trick

$15.99
Loaded Queso

Loaded Queso

$10.99
Magnolia Fries.

Magnolia Fries.

$12.99
Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$11.99
Nachos.

Nachos.

$11.99
Spinach Artichoke Dip.

Spinach Artichoke Dip.

$10.99
Tuna Poke.

Tuna Poke.

$14.99

Local Favorite's

BBQ Mac

BBQ Mac

$12.99
Boneless Wings.

Boneless Wings.

$12.99
Brisket Egg Roll.

Brisket Egg Roll.

$11.99
Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$11.99
Cajun Egg Roll

Cajun Egg Roll

$11.99
Philly Egg Roll.

Philly Egg Roll.

$11.99
Chili Mac Egg Roll

Chili Mac Egg Roll

$11.99Out of stock
Traditional Wings.

Traditional Wings.

$13.99
TX Popper Egg Roll.

TX Popper Egg Roll.

$11.99
Woodson's Mac.

Woodson's Mac.

$10.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Grilled Cheese

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$12.99

House Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork, White Cheddar, Muenster Cheese, Texas Toast

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Choice of Bun

Club

Club

$13.99

Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo, Texas Toast

French Dip

French Dip

$13.99

Shaved Prime Rib, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Hoagie Roll, Served with Au Jus

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$12.99

Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Ranch, Texas Toast

Philly Sandwich

Philly Sandwich

$12.99

Shaved Prime Rib, Peppers, Onions, Queso, Hoagie Roll

Reuben

Reuben

$11.99

Shaved Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Swirl Rye

Southwest BLT

Southwest BLT

$11.99

Bacon, Avacado, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch, Texas Toast

Texas Cuban

Texas Cuban

$12.99

House Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork, Ham, Mustard, Pickle, Swiss, Hoagie Roll

Woodlands Wrap

Woodlands Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Avacado, BBQ Honey Mustard

Woodsons Po Boy

Woodsons Po Boy

$12.99

Hand Battered Shrimp, Pickles, Tomato, Slaw Mix, Remoulade, Hoagie Roll

Burgers

Black And Blue

Black And Blue

$13.99

1/2lb. Patty, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Choice of Bun

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$13.99

1/2lb. Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Choice of Bun

The Cure

The Cure

$13.99

1/2lb. Patty, Fried Egg, Bacon, Queso, Texas Toast

The House

The House

$10.99

1/2lb. Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Choice of Bun

The Texan

The Texan

$13.99

1/2lb. Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Choice of Bun

Woodson's

Woodson's

$14.99

1/2lb. Patty, Bacon Jam, Mac and Cheese, Bacon, Fried Onions, Choice of Bun

Entrees

BBQ Tacos

BBQ Tacos

$13.99

House Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork, House BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Fried Onions, Corn on the Cobb

Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.99

Blackened Cod, Slaw Mix, Remoulade, Pico, Jalapeno Ranch

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.99

Fried Chicken with Country Gravy, Served with Mashed Potato and Corn on the Cobb

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Angus Steak, Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cobb

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Hand Battered Chicken Strips, Fries

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$13.99

Beer Battered Atlantic Cod, Coleslaw, Fries, Served with Tartar Sauce

Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Hand Battered Shrimp, Fries, Coleslaw, Served with Remoulade Sauce

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Marinated Chicken Breast, Rice, Seasonal Veggies

Lemon Butter Shrimp Pasta

Lemon Butter Shrimp Pasta

$15.99

Parmesan Crused Shrimp, Tomato, Lemon Butter Sauce, Spinach, Red Pepper Flakes, Penne

Salmon

Salmon

$14.99

Atlantic Salmon, Rice, Seasonal Veggies

Smothered Catfish

Smothered Catfish

$14.99

Blackened Catfish, Rice, Smothered in Crawfish Etouffee

Spinach Florentine Pasta

Spinach Florentine Pasta

$11.99

Spinach Artichoke Alfredo, Tomatoes, Red Pepper Flakes, Parmesan, Penne

Woodsons's Cajun Pasta

Woodsons's Cajun Pasta

$14.99

House Made Alfredo, Red Bell Peppers, Sausage, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Green Onions, Red Pepper Flakes, Penne

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$15.99
Crawfish Mac

Crawfish Mac

$13.99
Etoufee

Etoufee

$12.99

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.99
Avocado Shrimp

Avocado Shrimp

$13.99

Blackened Shrimp, Spring Mix, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Corn, Red Onion, Avacado, Choice of Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Green Onions, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch

Caesar Salad

$9.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Pine Nuts, Balsamic Glaze

Chef Salad

$12.99
Cobb

Cobb

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Mixed Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Fried Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Choice of Dressing

Pecan Grove

Pecan Grove

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Spinach, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Feta, Red Grapes, Choice of Dressing

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side House

$2.99

Side Wedge

$3.99
Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Pico, Corn, Green Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Shredded Cheese, Torilla Chips, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro Lime Dressing

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$13.99

Spring Mix, Strawberries, Grilled Chicken, Blueberries, Candied Pecans, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

Warm Spinach

Warm Spinach

$11.99

Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Candied Pecans, Feta Cheese, Warm Bacon Jam Dressing

Wedge

Wedge

$9.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing

Sides

ALC Protein

ALC Sauces

ALC Toppings

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$2.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99
Corn On The Cobb

Corn On The Cobb

$2.99
Fries

Fries

$2.99