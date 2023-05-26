Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen Grand Parkway
4127 Riley Fuzzel Road STE 100
Spring, TX 77386
Food Menu
Shareable's
Ahi Tuna Crisp.
Austin Fries.
BBQ Nacho's
BBQ Sliders.
Boudin Balls.
Buffalo Fries.
Burger Sliders.
Chick-A-Dilla.
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Flatbread
Chicken Club Flatbread.
Crawfish Queso.
Florence Fries.
Fried Pickles.
Giant Pretzel
Hat Trick
Loaded Queso
Magnolia Fries.
Margherita Flatbread
Nachos.
Spinach Artichoke Dip.
Tuna Poke.
Local Favorite's
Sandwiches
BBQ Grilled Cheese
House Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork, White Cheddar, Muenster Cheese, Texas Toast
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Choice of Bun
Club
Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo, Texas Toast
French Dip
Shaved Prime Rib, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Hoagie Roll, Served with Au Jus
Nashville Hot
Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Ranch, Texas Toast
Philly Sandwich
Shaved Prime Rib, Peppers, Onions, Queso, Hoagie Roll
Reuben
Shaved Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Swirl Rye
Southwest BLT
Bacon, Avacado, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch, Texas Toast
Texas Cuban
House Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork, Ham, Mustard, Pickle, Swiss, Hoagie Roll
Woodlands Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Avacado, BBQ Honey Mustard
Woodsons Po Boy
Hand Battered Shrimp, Pickles, Tomato, Slaw Mix, Remoulade, Hoagie Roll
Burgers
Black And Blue
1/2lb. Patty, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Choice of Bun
Mushroom Swiss
1/2lb. Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Choice of Bun
The Cure
1/2lb. Patty, Fried Egg, Bacon, Queso, Texas Toast
The House
1/2lb. Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Choice of Bun
The Texan
1/2lb. Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Choice of Bun
Woodson's
1/2lb. Patty, Bacon Jam, Mac and Cheese, Bacon, Fried Onions, Choice of Bun
Entrees
BBQ Tacos
House Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork, House BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Fried Onions, Corn on the Cobb
Blackened Fish Tacos
Blackened Cod, Slaw Mix, Remoulade, Pico, Jalapeno Ranch
Chicken Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken with Country Gravy, Served with Mashed Potato and Corn on the Cobb
Chicken Fried Steak
Angus Steak, Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cobb
Chicken Strips
Hand Battered Chicken Strips, Fries
Fish and Chips
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod, Coleslaw, Fries, Served with Tartar Sauce
Fried Shrimp Platter
Hand Battered Shrimp, Fries, Coleslaw, Served with Remoulade Sauce
Grilled Chicken
Marinated Chicken Breast, Rice, Seasonal Veggies
Lemon Butter Shrimp Pasta
Parmesan Crused Shrimp, Tomato, Lemon Butter Sauce, Spinach, Red Pepper Flakes, Penne
Salmon
Atlantic Salmon, Rice, Seasonal Veggies
Smothered Catfish
Blackened Catfish, Rice, Smothered in Crawfish Etouffee
Spinach Florentine Pasta
Spinach Artichoke Alfredo, Tomatoes, Red Pepper Flakes, Parmesan, Penne
Woodsons's Cajun Pasta
House Made Alfredo, Red Bell Peppers, Sausage, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Green Onions, Red Pepper Flakes, Penne
Shrimp and Grits
Crawfish Mac
Etoufee
Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
Avocado Shrimp
Blackened Shrimp, Spring Mix, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Corn, Red Onion, Avacado, Choice of Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Green Onions, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch
Caesar Salad
Caprese Salad
Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Pine Nuts, Balsamic Glaze
Chef Salad
Cobb
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Mixed Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Fried Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Choice of Dressing
Pecan Grove
Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Spinach, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Feta, Red Grapes, Choice of Dressing
Side Caesar
Side House
Side Wedge
Southwest Chicken
Mixed Greens, Pico, Corn, Green Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Shredded Cheese, Torilla Chips, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro Lime Dressing
Summer Salad
Spring Mix, Strawberries, Grilled Chicken, Blueberries, Candied Pecans, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle
Warm Spinach
Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Candied Pecans, Feta Cheese, Warm Bacon Jam Dressing
Wedge
Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing