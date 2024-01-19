Cielo Latin Bar_NEW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|9:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|9:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|9:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|9:01 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
The best latin bar on the Northside of Houston. Providing an amazing experience combining food, drinks, music & dance.
Location
314 Sawdust Road, #113, Spring, TX 77380
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
RC'S NYC Pizza & Pasta - 501 Sawdust Rd. SUITE I
No Reviews
501 Sawdust Road Spring, TX 77380
View restaurant