RC'S NYC Pizza & Pasta 501 Sawdust Rd. SUITE I
501 Sawdust Road
Spring, TX 77380
Popular Items
Appetizers
(6) Jumbo Chicken Wings
Double fried and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Our wings are lightly flaured, BUT naked wings (NO FLOUR) are available.
(10) Jumbo Chicken Wings
Double fried and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Our wings are lightly floured, BUT naked wings (NO FLOUR) are available. (RANCH NOT INCLUDED)
(20) Jumbo Chicken Wings
Double fried and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Our wings are lightly flaured, BUT naked wings (NO FLOUR) are available.
(5) Chicken Tenderloins
FRIED and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce
(10) Chicken Tenderloins
FRIED and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce
(1) Pizza Roll
Pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese in a roll served Great White Style
(3) Pizza Roll
Pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese in a roll served Great White Style
Garlic Knots (4)
*AWARD WINNING* Pizza dough tied in a knot and tossed in EVOO, fresh garlic, romano cheese & parsley
Subway Tokens
Fried pickle chips served with homemade ranch
Mozzarella Stix (5)
Mozzarella cheese battered & deep fried. Served with your choice of homemade marinara or buttermilk ranch
Fried Mushrooms
Mushrooms battered & deep fried. Served with homemade buttermilk ranch
Fried Cheese Ravioli (6)
4-cheese ravioli breaded & deep fried. Served with homemade marinara
Fried Calamari
Calamari steak hand battered in house, deep fried & served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
Meatball Appetizer
(2) homemade all beef meatballs with homemade "NY Gravy" & melted mozzarella cheese
Garlic Bread
Italian bread, toasted with garlic butter & served with marinara OR add melted mozzarella cheese
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Italian bread, toasted with garlic butter & served with marinara OR add melted mozzarella cheese
(1) BAM Burger
Sliders - 100% pure beef, battered, fried & tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & your choice of buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese
(3) BAM Burgers
Sliders - 100% pure beef, battered, fried & tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & your choice of buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese
(1) Meatball Slider
Homemade meatballs served with homemade "Gravy" & mozzarella cheese on a toasted slider bun
(3) Meatball Sliders
Homemade meatballs served with homemade "Gravy" & mozzarella cheese on a toasted slider bun
Yankee Dip
White-wine, cream, spinach & artichoke hearts sautéed with spices. Served with Focaccia bread
(10) Boneless Buffalo Bites
Fried bite-sized pieces of tenderloin that are tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce
(15) Boneless Buffalo Bites
Fried bite-sized pieces of tenderloin that are tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce
(30) Boneless Buffalo Bites
Fried bite-sized pieces of tenderloin that are tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce
RC's Hot Chicken Slider
(5) Pork Wings
Fried pork shank on a bone
(10) Pork Wings
Fried pork shank on a bone
Pizza
14" LARGE PIE
18" NY GIANT
Cheese Slice
Grandma Pie 18"x13" (1/2" THICK)
1/2" - 3/4" thick crust with fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil & mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Pie 18"x13" (2" THICK)
2" thick crust. Twice proofed & twice baked with homemade pizza sauce & 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese
28" Monster Pizza
"Apizza" 14" New Haven
"Apizza" 18" New Haven
Detroit 8"x8" Small Square
10" Deep Dish (Chicago Style)
14" Alfredo (BYOP)
Homemade alfredo sauce with chicken, spinach, fresh tomato & mozzarella cheese
18" Alfredo (BYOP)
Homemade alfredo sauce with chicken, spinach, fresh tomato & mozzarella cheese
14" White Pie
18" White Pie
14" Big Cheese
Ricotta, provolone & 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese (NO SAUCE)
18" Big Cheese
Ricotta, provolone & 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese (NO SAUCE)
**Delivery Notes**
Signature Pies
14" Signature Pie
18" Signature Pie
Mac 'n Cheese Small Square
Italian Beef Small Square
BBQ Small Square
14" Mamma Mia
18" Mamma Mia
14" Buffalo
Fried chicken tenders tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce, bacon, celery & mozzarella cheese topped with buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese.
18" Buffalo
14" Chicken Alfredo
18" Chicken Alfredo
Calzones & Strombolis
Salads
Dinner Salad
A fresh blend of salad mix, tomato, cucumber & carrot.
Greek Salad
Fresh salad mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, feta cheese & kalamata olive.
Chef Salad
Choose smoked ham, turkey, or both meats to top off this chef salad of salad mix, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion & cheddar cheese.
Antipasto Salad
A spicy salad combining salad mix, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese.
Soho Spinach Salad
Spinach & salad mix, tomato, red onion, in-house candied bacon & fresh mozzarella cheese.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge with tomato, in-house candied bacon & bleu cheese crumble.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Heroes/Subs
RC'S Bronx Italian Meatball
Homemade meatballs with our homemade "NY Gravy" & mozzarella cheese toasted to perfection.
RC'S Brooklyn Philly
Thinly shaved rib-eye steak sautéed with bell pepper, mushroom, red onion & white American cheese served on an Amoroso roll.
RC'S Staten Island Tuna Melt
Tuna fish, pickles & celery mixed with mayo made fresh to order and served on our Hero bread toasted in the oven with Provolone cheese served with chips.
RC'S Queens Club
Choose chicken breast, turkey or ham topped with candied bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato & RC'S Buttermilk Ranch.
RC'S Italiano
Ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, Dijon mustard, extra virgin olive oil, salt & pepper. (SERVED COLD)
RC'S Italian Beef
Thinly shaved beef served the "Chicago Way" with ONLY: bread, beef, spicy Giardiniera & a side of our delicious homemade Au Jus.
RC'S Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken topped with our homemade "NY gravy" & mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection.
RC'S Eggplant Parm Sub
Battered eggplant topped with our homemade "NY gravy" & mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection.
10oz Large Side of Au Jus
RC'S Tony Soprano
Sides
4 oz RC's Buttermilk Ranch
4 oz Marinara
Large French Fries
4 oz Garlic Butter
6 oz Side Sauce
10 oz Large Side Sauce
Potato Chips
4 oz Jalapeños
2 oz Dressing
4 oz Dressing
4 oz Wing Sauce
4 oz Sliced Pepperoncinis
Side Anchovies
EXTRA Focaccia Bread
Side Giardiniera
4 oz Xtra Sweet Thai Sauce
Kids
Kid's Pasta w/ Marinara
Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.
Kid's Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.
Kid's Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.
Kids Butter Sauce or Olive Oil
Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.
Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo
Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.
Kid's Cheese Ravioli
Jumbo cheese ravioli. Baked with kid marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Kid's Beef Ravioli
Jumbo beef ravioli. Baked with kid marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
(3) Kid's Chicken Tender w/ French Fries
Fried & served with buttermilk ranch or an RC's sweet honey BBQ dipper.
Kid's Pizza Slice
(8) Kid's Bites w/ French Fries
Fried & served with buttermilk ranch or an RC's sweet honey BBQ dipper.
Kid's Mac 'n Cheese
Desserts
Brownie
Zeppoles
NY Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Large Cannoli
*GF* VANILLA Tres Leches Slice
*GF* CHOCOLATE Tres Leches Slice
ADD Chocolate Drizzle
ADD Raspberry Drizzle
ADD Fresh Strawberry
13"x9" Whole Tres Leches Cake
WHOLE NY CHEESECAKE
Fountain Drink & Homemade Lemonade
20 oz Bottled Drink
2 Liter Drink
Coffee/Hot Drinks
20 oz RC'S NYC Bottled Water
Sanpellegrino Flavored Water
**GLUTEN FREE MENU*
Customize your *GF* Pizza
Signature *GF* Pizza Options
Wine
Woodbridge Chardonnay
Coppola Diamond Chardonnay
Woodbridge Pinot Grigio
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Woodbridge Moscato
Caposaldo Moscato
Blue Prosecco
Woodbridge Cabernet
Coppola Diamond Cabernet
Woodbridge Merlot
Coppola Diamond Merlot
Woodbridge Pinot Noir
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Woodbridge Malbec
Diseno Malbec
Beer
Bud Light DRAFT
Peroni DRAFT
Michelob Ultra DRAFT
Stella Artois DRAFT
Yellow Rose DRAFT
Modelo Especial DRAFT
Bombshell Blonde DRAFT
Crawford Bock DRAFT
BTL Bud Light
BTL Coors Light
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Shiner Bock
BTL Stella Ariois
BTL Corona
BTL Dos XX
WINE-AID Lemonade Infused Wine
12 oz Texas Hot Honey
501 Sawdust Road, Spring, TX 77380