  RC'S NYC Pizza & Pasta - 501 Sawdust Rd. SUITE I
RC'S NYC Pizza & Pasta 501 Sawdust Rd. SUITE I

No reviews yet

501 Sawdust Road

Spring, TX 77380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" NY GIANT
14" LARGE PIE
(10) Jumbo Chicken Wings

Appetizers

(6) Jumbo Chicken Wings

$10.00

Double fried and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Our wings are lightly flaured, BUT naked wings (NO FLOUR) are available.

(10) Jumbo Chicken Wings

(10) Jumbo Chicken Wings

$17.00

Double fried and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Our wings are lightly floured, BUT naked wings (NO FLOUR) are available. (RANCH NOT INCLUDED)

(20) Jumbo Chicken Wings

$35.00

Double fried and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Our wings are lightly flaured, BUT naked wings (NO FLOUR) are available.

(5) Chicken Tenderloins

$10.00

FRIED and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce

(10) Chicken Tenderloins

$20.00

FRIED and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce

(1) Pizza Roll

$3.00

Pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese in a roll served Great White Style

(3) Pizza Roll

$9.00

Pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese in a roll served Great White Style

Garlic Knots (4)

$5.00

*AWARD WINNING* Pizza dough tied in a knot and tossed in EVOO, fresh garlic, romano cheese & parsley

Subway Tokens

$8.00

Fried pickle chips served with homemade ranch

Mozzarella Stix (5)

$8.00

Mozzarella cheese battered & deep fried. Served with your choice of homemade marinara or buttermilk ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Mushrooms battered & deep fried. Served with homemade buttermilk ranch

Fried Cheese Ravioli (6)

$8.00

4-cheese ravioli breaded & deep fried. Served with homemade marinara

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Calamari steak hand battered in house, deep fried & served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Meatball Appetizer

$8.00

(2) homemade all beef meatballs with homemade "NY Gravy" & melted mozzarella cheese

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Italian bread, toasted with garlic butter & served with marinara OR add melted mozzarella cheese

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$6.50

Italian bread, toasted with garlic butter & served with marinara OR add melted mozzarella cheese

(1) BAM Burger

$3.00

Sliders - 100% pure beef, battered, fried & tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & your choice of buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese

(3) BAM Burgers

$9.00

Sliders - 100% pure beef, battered, fried & tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & your choice of buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese

(1) Meatball Slider

$3.00

Homemade meatballs served with homemade "Gravy" & mozzarella cheese on a toasted slider bun

(3) Meatball Sliders

$9.00

Homemade meatballs served with homemade "Gravy" & mozzarella cheese on a toasted slider bun

Yankee Dip

$10.00

White-wine, cream, spinach & artichoke hearts sautéed with spices. Served with Focaccia bread

(10) Boneless Buffalo Bites

$12.00

Fried bite-sized pieces of tenderloin that are tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce

(15) Boneless Buffalo Bites

$18.00

Fried bite-sized pieces of tenderloin that are tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce

(30) Boneless Buffalo Bites

$36.00

Fried bite-sized pieces of tenderloin that are tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce

RC's Hot Chicken Slider

$3.50Out of stock

(5) Pork Wings

$8.00

Fried pork shank on a bone

(10) Pork Wings

$15.00

Fried pork shank on a bone

Pizza

14" LARGE PIE

$14.00

18" NY GIANT

$18.00

Cheese Slice

$3.60

Grandma Pie 18"x13" (1/2" THICK)

$21.00

1/2" - 3/4" thick crust with fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil & mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Pie 18"x13" (2" THICK)

$23.00

2" thick crust. Twice proofed & twice baked with homemade pizza sauce & 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese

28" Monster Pizza

$58.00

"Apizza" 14" New Haven

$15.00

"Apizza" 18" New Haven

$19.00

Detroit 8"x8" Small Square

$15.00

10" Deep Dish (Chicago Style)

$17.00Out of stock

14" Alfredo (BYOP)

$17.00

Homemade alfredo sauce with chicken, spinach, fresh tomato & mozzarella cheese

18" Alfredo (BYOP)

$21.00

Homemade alfredo sauce with chicken, spinach, fresh tomato & mozzarella cheese

14" White Pie

$18.00

18" White Pie

$22.00

14" Big Cheese

$20.00

Ricotta, provolone & 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese (NO SAUCE)

18" Big Cheese

$25.00

Ricotta, provolone & 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese (NO SAUCE)

Signature Pies

14" Signature Pie

$22.00

18" Signature Pie

$28.00

Mac 'n Cheese Small Square

$22.00Out of stock

Italian Beef Small Square

$22.00

BBQ Small Square

$22.00

14" Mamma Mia

$22.00

18" Mamma Mia

$28.00

14" Buffalo

$22.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce, bacon, celery & mozzarella cheese topped with buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese.

18" Buffalo

$28.00

14" Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

18" Chicken Alfredo

$28.00

Calzones & Strombolis

NYC

$11.00

Texas Calzone

$9.00

Regular Stromboli

$12.00

Philly Stromboli

$12.00

Meatball Stromboli

$12.00

Combos

#1 Combo

$6.35

#2 Combo

$9.95

#3 Combo

$6.85

#4 Combo

$10.95

Slice and Salad Combo

$9.60

Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.00+

A fresh blend of salad mix, tomato, cucumber & carrot.

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Fresh salad mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, feta cheese & kalamata olive.

Chef Salad

$6.00+

Choose smoked ham, turkey, or both meats to top off this chef salad of salad mix, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion & cheddar cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$6.00+

A spicy salad combining salad mix, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese.

Soho Spinach Salad

$6.00+

Spinach & salad mix, tomato, red onion, in-house candied bacon & fresh mozzarella cheese.

Wedge Salad

$9.00+

Iceberg wedge with tomato, in-house candied bacon & bleu cheese crumble.

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Pastas

Pasta

Baked Pasta

$16.00+

EXTRA Garlic Bread

$1.00

Spaghetti w/ NY Gravy & Meatballs

$15.00

Heroes/Subs

RC'S Bronx Italian Meatball

$10.00

Homemade meatballs with our homemade "NY Gravy" & mozzarella cheese toasted to perfection.

RC'S Brooklyn Philly

$10.00

Thinly shaved rib-eye steak sautéed with bell pepper, mushroom, red onion & white American cheese served on an Amoroso roll.

RC'S Staten Island Tuna Melt

$10.00

Tuna fish, pickles & celery mixed with mayo made fresh to order and served on our Hero bread toasted in the oven with Provolone cheese served with chips.

RC'S Queens Club

$10.00

Choose chicken breast, turkey or ham topped with candied bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato & RC'S Buttermilk Ranch.

RC'S Italiano

$10.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, Dijon mustard, extra virgin olive oil, salt & pepper. (SERVED COLD)

RC'S Italian Beef

$11.00

Thinly shaved beef served the "Chicago Way" with ONLY: bread, beef, spicy Giardiniera & a side of our delicious homemade Au Jus.

RC'S Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00

Breaded chicken topped with our homemade "NY gravy" & mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection.

RC'S Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.00

Battered eggplant topped with our homemade "NY gravy" & mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection.

10oz Large Side of Au Jus

$2.50

RC'S Tony Soprano

$11.00

Sides

4 oz RC's Buttermilk Ranch

$1.50

4 oz Marinara

$1.50

Large French Fries

$4.00

4 oz Garlic Butter

$1.50

6 oz Side Sauce

$3.50

10 oz Large Side Sauce

$6.00

Potato Chips

$1.50Out of stock

4 oz Jalapeños

$1.00

2 oz Dressing

$0.75

4 oz Dressing

$1.50

4 oz Wing Sauce

$1.50

4 oz Sliced Pepperoncinis

$0.50

Side Anchovies

$3.00

EXTRA Focaccia Bread

$3.50

Side Giardiniera

$1.00

4 oz Xtra Sweet Thai Sauce

$1.00

Kids

Kid's Pasta w/ Marinara

$6.00

Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.

Kid's Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$6.00

Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.

Kid's Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$6.00

Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.

Kids Butter Sauce or Olive Oil

$5.00

Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.00

Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Jumbo cheese ravioli. Baked with kid marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Kid's Beef Ravioli

$6.00

Jumbo beef ravioli. Baked with kid marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

(3) Kid's Chicken Tender w/ French Fries

$7.00

Fried & served with buttermilk ranch or an RC's sweet honey BBQ dipper.

Kid's Pizza Slice

$3.60

(8) Kid's Bites w/ French Fries

$7.00

Fried & served with buttermilk ranch or an RC's sweet honey BBQ dipper.

Kid's Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

Brownie

$4.50

Zeppoles

$2.50

NY Cheesecake

$6.50

Tiramisu

$6.00

Large Cannoli

$4.00

*GF* VANILLA Tres Leches Slice

$7.00Out of stock

*GF* CHOCOLATE Tres Leches Slice

$7.00

ADD Chocolate Drizzle

$0.50

ADD Raspberry Drizzle

$0.50

ADD Fresh Strawberry

$1.00

13"x9" Whole Tres Leches Cake

$55.00Out of stock

WHOLE NY CHEESECAKE

$66.00

Fountain Drink & Homemade Lemonade

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Kid's Drink

$2.00

20oz Lemonade (Homemade)

$3.00

20 oz Bottled Drink

20 oz Bottled Soda

$2.75

Gallon Drink

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.00

1 Gallon Lemonade (Homemade)

$10.00

2 Liter Drink

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

Coffee/Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

1 Lb Ground Coffee Bella

$10.00

Single French Press

$4.50

Double French Press

$9.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

20 oz RC'S NYC Bottled Water

20 oz RC'S NYC Bottled Water

$2.00

Sanpellegrino Flavored Water

Italian Sparkling water flavored with juice.

LIMONATA (11.5 FL OZ CAN)

$3.00

BLOOD ORANGE (11.5 FL OZ CAN)

$3.00Out of stock

**GLUTEN FREE MENU*

*GF* Pasta

*GF* Breadsticks

$11.00+

*GF* Sandwiches

$14.00

*GF* Yankee Dip

$15.00

Customize your *GF* Pizza

12" Round *GF* Crust

$14.00

9"x6.5" *GF* Sicilian Crust

$14.00

Signature *GF* Pizza Options

*GF* Big Cheese

$20.00

*GF* White Pie

$18.00

*GF* Mamma Mia

$22.00

*GF* Sluggo

$21.00

*GF* Lady Liberty Veggie

$22.00

*GF* Margherita

$22.00

*GF* Kennedy

$22.00

*GF* California

$22.00

*GF* Meaty New Yorker

$22.00

*GF* Godfather

$22.00

*GF* Italian Stallion

$22.00

*GF* Nonna Maria

$22.00

Wine

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$6.00

Coppola Diamond Chardonnay

$9.00+

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Woodbridge Moscato

$6.00

Caposaldo Moscato

$9.00+

Blue Prosecco

$10.00+

Woodbridge Cabernet

$6.00

Coppola Diamond Cabernet

$10.00+

Woodbridge Merlot

$6.00

Coppola Diamond Merlot

$9.00+

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$6.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Woodbridge Malbec

$6.00

Diseno Malbec

$9.00+Out of stock

Beer

Bud Light DRAFT

$3.00

Peroni DRAFT

$5.50

Michelob Ultra DRAFT

$4.50

Stella Artois DRAFT

$6.00

Yellow Rose DRAFT

$5.50

Modelo Especial DRAFT

$5.00

Bombshell Blonde DRAFT

$5.50Out of stock

Crawford Bock DRAFT

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Bud Light

$3.25

BTL Coors Light

$3.25

BTL Miller Lite

$3.25

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Shiner Bock

$4.00

BTL Stella Ariois

$4.50

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Dos XX

$4.50

WINE-AID Lemonade Infused Wine

Blue Prosecco Wine Ade

$10.50

Moscato Wine Ade

$9.50

Pizza

Pizza Kit

$10.00

14" Dough Ball

$4.00

18" Dough Ball

$5.00

12 oz Texas Hot Honey

Original

$11.00

Pineapple Heaven

$12.00

Roasted Hatch Green Chile

$12.00

Killer Bee (Extra Sting)

$12.00

Pints

1 PINT DRESSING

$7.00

1 PINT WING SAUCE

$8.00

Tacos

3 Tacos Single Order

6 Tacos Double Order

Merchandise

Employee RC's T-Shirt

Employee 2XL+ T-Shirt

Employee Hat

Customer 2XL+ T-Shirt

Keto Menu

Pizza Bowl

$10.00

Pastaless Pastas

$13.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Chef Salad

Soho Salad

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
501 Sawdust Road, Spring, TX 77380

