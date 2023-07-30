Food

Shareables

Amarillo Citrus Shrimp

$20.00

Aji Amarillo sauce, avocado, orange supreme, red onion

Breast of Fire

$13.00

chicken, bacon. jalapeno, water chesnutt

Calamari

$17.00

sweet & spicy sauce

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

select meats and cheeses

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$14.00

ground beef, cheese, habanero mustard, bacon jam

Crab Eggrolls

$18.00

crab, cream cheese, sweet and spicy sauce

Crispy Deviled Eggs

$12.00

caviar, bacon jam

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.00

Lobster Corn Dogs

$18.00

whole grain mustard

Mozzarella Stack

$13.00

prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, balsamic reduction

Spicy Tuna

$20.00

sushi rice, guacamole

Street Corn

$12.00

roasted corn, spicy mayo, lime

Three Pepper Queso

$10.00

jalapeno, green chili, red pepper

Fries

Baked Potato Fries

$12.00

bacon, chives, sour cream, butter, cheese

Buffalo Fries

$14.00

buffalo chicken, jalapeno, ranch

Nacho Fries

$12.00

queso, bacon jam, red onion, cilantro

Tacos

Barbacoa Quesataco

$15.00

chili de arbol salsa, salsa verde, mexican cheese

Chicken Tinga

$14.00

salsa verde, onion, cilantro

Crispy Cauliflower

$11.00

chile de arbol salsa, raisin puree, cauliflower puree, red onions, cilantro

Crispy Shrimp

$16.00

salsa verde, chipotle aoli, spicy slaw, avacado

Pizza

All the Meat Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Barbacoa Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

black bean puree, mexican cheese, beef, cilantro, red onion, red and green salsa

Create Your Own Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Half Specialty/Half CYO Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Half Specialty/Half Specialty Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Margherita Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

olive oil, mozzarella, basil, tomatoes

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Truffle Parmesan Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

truffle cream sauce, parmasean, mozzarella

Great Buns

Backyard Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, brioche buns

BLT

$14.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avacado, garlic mayo, sour dough bread

Boss Burger

$15.00

american cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, special sauce, butter flake bun

Macho Camacho

$23.00

american cheese, barbacoa, red onion, mexican cheese, cilantro, butter flake bun

Meatball Sub

$15.00

meatballs, mozzarella, marinara, italian roll

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

spicy mayo, slaw, butter flake bun

Quesosteak Sandwich

$16.00

ribeye, queso, carmalized onions, red bell pepper, green poblano, italian roll

Smash Fire Burger

$16.00

pepper jack, habanero mustard, tomato, spicy ketchup, roasted jalapenos, pretzel bun

Entrees

Crispy Chicken Breast

$21.00

chicken, farro rissotto, chicken jus, kale

Hanger Steak

$27.00

potato hash, green beans, fried egg, chimichurri

Mamma's Meatloaf

$22.00

mashed potatoes, mushroom demi glace, roasted carrots

Pan Roasted Salmon

$27.00

zucchini succotash, moscato tomato reduction

Southern Fried Chicken Fingers

$12.00

choice of sauce

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

croutons, parmasean crisps, romaine lettuce, ceasar dressing

Chopped Screwed Cobb Salad

$14.00

bibb lettuce, candied bacon, chicken, grape tomatoes, boiled egg, avacado white balsamic vinagrette

Italian Salad

$13.00

bibb & romaine mix, pepperocinis, olives, grape tomatoes, red onion, italian dressing

Local Greens Salad

$13.00

spring mix greens, grape tomaotoes, cucumbers, carrots, ranch

Sides

Carrots

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Farro Risotto

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Potato Hash

$5.00

Roasted Carrots

$5.00

Side Ceasar

$2.99

Side Local Green

$2.99

Zucchini Succotash

$5.00

Sauces

Honey Mustard

BBQ

Blue Chz

Sour Cream

Salsa

Ranch

Bacon Jam

Garlic Aioli

Special Sauce

Desserts

Beignets

$10.00

powdered sugar, caramel sauce

Bread Pudding

$10.00

vanilla bean ice cream, bourbon maple glaze

Ice Cream

$2.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$12.00

sourdough, avocado, fried egg, pico de gallo, cilantro

Classic Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Canadian bacon, two poached eggs, English muffin, creamy hollandaise sauce, brunch potatos

Chicken&Waffle Sliders

$15.00

three fried chicken waffle sliders, powdered sugar, maple syrup

Smoked Salmon BLT

$18.00

salmon, nueske candy bacon, tomato, Bibb lettuce, garlic aioli, sourdough, fries

Brunch Board

$25.00

mini waffles, candied bacon, mixed berries, crispy deviled eggs, Nutella, bacon jam, maple syrup

Lobster Corn Dogs

$18.00Out of stock

mini corn lobster, house made dijon mustard

Brioche French Toast

$14.00

two slides of brioche bread, hand-dipped in egg batter vanilla, cinnamon, powdered sugar, butter, maple syrup, mixed berries

Croque Madam

$15.00

French ham and cheese, fried egg, mornay sauce, sourdough, fries

Steak & Fries

$22.00

8oz prime flat iron steak, fingerling potatoes, two eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

two lightly fried corn tortillas, two eggs, cortina cheese and salsa, refried beans

Hangover Burger

$16.00

two beef patties, American cheese, fried egg, bibb lettuce, tomato, special sauce, pickles, butter flake bun, fries

Barbacoa Tacos

$15.00

seasoned braised beef, egg, cheese, salsa verde, corn tortilla

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

served with house made jalapeño country gravy

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Rainwater

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

SF Redbull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico Lime

$4.00Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Drink

$4.50

Water

Fiji Water

$4.00

Emp Redbull

$2.50

Soda

Yellow Redbull

$5.00

Blue Redbull

$5.00Out of stock

Bottle Service

BTL Bourbon

BTL Basil Hayden

$350.00

BTL Crown

$300.00

BTL Jack Daniels

$250.00

BTL Jameson

$300.00

BTL Makers 46

$400.00

BTL Tequila

BTL Patron

$400.00

BTL Don Julio 1942

$800.00

BTL Casamigos Silver

$450.00

BTL Casamigos Repo

$450.00

BTL Clase Azul Repo

$800.00

BTL Teremana

$300.00

BTL Espolon

$250.00

BTL Vodka

BTL Grey Goose

$300.00

BTL Titos

$250.00

BTL Ketel One

$300.00

BTL Belvedere

$300.00

BTL Stoli Elit 80

$350.00

Misc

Rentals

Karaoke Studio

$50.00

Merch

T Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Server Shirt

$40.00

Employee Polo Male

$20.00

Employee Polo Female

$20.00

Ale&Ivy Pint

$5.00