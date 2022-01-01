Restaurant header imageView gallery

Constitution Yards Beer Garden

review star

No reviews yet

308 Justison Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

Order Again

10/15 Beer Fest Wristbands

Beer Fest Wristbands can be picked up at our food window. Note: Disregard the pop up following your purchase stating that your order will be ready in 15 minutes. This applies to concessions food purchases only.

10/15 Beer Fest Wristband

$50.00Out of stock

Beer Fest wristbands can be picked up at the Food Pick Up window upon your arrival on 10/15. Please disregard any pop ups about your order being ready at the window after placing your wristband order.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Constitution Yards is a seasonal beer garden featuring 30,000 sq. ft of outdoor space at Justison Landing, along the Christina Riverwalk. Helping to round out what has already become the area’s go-to place for summer time fun, Constitution Yards features classic backyard BBQ fare, an ever-changing rotation of craft beers, frozen cocktails, and plenty of space for backyard games like corn hole, badmington, bocce, life-size jenga and a full sized wiffleball field. Eat, drink, relax and play; Constitution Yards is an urban waterfront destination unto itself.

308 Justison Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

