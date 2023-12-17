Fiesta Pkg For 10

$160.00

Includes chicken and tri tip with a choice of salad (caesar or house), choice of side item (creamy mashed potatoes, smoked baked beans, classic coleslaw, spicy slaw, lemon garlic green beans (seasonal), cilantro lime rice, street corn salad or southwest quinoa salad) and a choice of pasta (marinara, poblano pesto or macaroni & cheese).