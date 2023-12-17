Copper Hill BBQ 28295 Newhall Ranch Rd
No reviews yet
28295 Newhall Ranch Rd
Valencia, CA 91355
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Smoked Meats
A La Carte
- Pulled Pork$8.00+
Texas style, dry rubbed and then slow smoked over oak wood.
- Tri Tip$10.00+
Seasoned and slow smoked over oak wood.
- Brisket$14.00+
Our brisket is dry rubbed and then smoked slow and low over oak wood.
- Salmon$13.00+
Fresh salmon smoked and finished in the broiler with your choice of Honey Lime, Marinara or Lemon Garlic Sauce.
- Spicy Andouille Sausage$7.00+
Freshly ground pork with a blend of spices.
- Half Chicken$12.00
Seasoned and slow smoked.
- Boneless Chicken Breast$12.00+
12 oz chicken breast smoked over oak wood.
- Half Slab Spare Ribs$18.00
Tender pork ribs dry rubbed and smoked over oak wood.
- Full Slab Spare Ribs$28.00
Tender pork ribs dry rubbed and smoked over oak wood.
- Shrimp$12.00+
Fresh shrimp sautéed in your choice of Honey Lime, Marinara or Lemon Garlic Sauce.
- Vegan Andouille Sausage$7.00+
Vegan Spicy Chipotle Sausage.
- All Natural Turkey Meatballs$9.00+
All Natural Turkey Meatballs in freshly made marinara sauce.
- Whole Chicken$20.00
Seasoned and slow smoked.
Meal
- Pulled Pork$12.00
Texas style, dry rubbed and then slow smoked over oak wood.
- Tri Tip$14.00
Seasoned and slow smoked over oak wood.
- Brisket$18.00
Our brisket is dry rubbed and then smoked slow and low over oak wood.
- Salmon$17.00
Fresh salmon smoked and finished in the broiler with your choice of Honey Lime, Marinara or Lemon Garlic Sauce.
- Spicy Andouille Sausage Link$11.00
Freshly ground pork with a blend of spices.
- Half Chicken$16.00
Seasoned and slow smoked.
- Boneless Chicken Breast$16.00
12 oz chicken breast smoked over oak wood.
- Half Slab Spare Ribs$22.00
Tender pork ribs dry rubbed and smoked over oak wood.
- Full Slab Spare Ribs$32.00
Tender pork ribs dry rubbed and smoked over oak wood.
- Shrimp$16.00
Fresh shrimp sautéed in your choice of Honey Lime, Marinara or Lemon Garlic Sauce.
- Vegan Andouille Sausage$11.00
Vegan Spicy Chipotle Sausage.
2 Meats Meal
3 Meats Meal
Salads
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Market Salad
Spinach Salad
Greek Chickpea
Smoked Santa Fe Salad
Kale Salad
Asian Salad
Arugula Salad
Harvest Salad
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork$12.00
Slow roasted, smoked pork mopped in our BBQ sauce.
- Andouille Sausage$12.00
Andouille sausage, sautéed red peppers, and onions, with melted jack cheese.
- Meatball$13.00
All natural turkey meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Chipotle$14.00
Chicken chunks, chipotle sauce, roasted corn, and black beans, with melted mozzarella cheese.
- El Paso Tri Tip$14.00
Smoked sliced tri tip, sautéed red peppers, mushrooms, and onions, with chipotle mayo and melted jack cheese.
- Brisket BBQ Beef$15.00
Slow roasted, smoked brisket sliced and mopped in our BBQ sauce.
Pasta
Pastas
- Pasta Marinara$8.00+
Cellentani pasta with our homemade marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
- Macaroni & Cheese$9.00+
Cellentani pasta with our creamy three cheese sauce.
- Four Cheese Pasta$9.00+
Cellentani pasta marinara baked with mozzarella, ricotta, and romano cheese. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
- Poblano Pesto$10.00+
Cellentani pasta with our flavorful poblano pesto sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
- Turkey Meatball Pasta$11.00+
Served with homemade marinara sauce on a bed of cellentani pasta. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Bowls
Side Items / Fresh Eats
Sides
- Creamy Mashed Potatoes$4.00+
Yukon potatoes mixed with cream cheese, sour cream, and seasonings.
- Smoked Baked Beans$4.00+
Straight from the smoker. Sweet and tangy with three different beans, peppers, and onions.
- Classic Coleslaw$4.00+
Chopped green cabbage, red cabbage, and carrots, mixed in our creamy classic coleslaw dressing.
- Spicy Slaw$4.00+
Chopped cabbage, carrots, onion, cilantro, and jalapeños, in our slightly spicy vinaigrette dressing.
- Street Corn Salad$4.00+
Corn, red pepper, onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese, tossed in an esquite dressing and sprinkled with Tajin, Served cold.
- Cilantro Lime Rice$4.00+
Jasmine rice with fresh cilantro and lime.
- Southwest Quinoa Salad$4.00+
Quinoa mixed with black beans, roasted corn, red pepper, and red onion, tossed with a tangy vinaigrette dressing.
- Mediterranean Pasta Salad$4.00+
Pasta with roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green onions, basil, and feta cheese, tossed in a basil vinaigrette dressing.
- Seasoned Onions$4.00+
Thinly sliced red onions, marinated with cilantro, lime, and jalapenos.
- Salsa Verde$4.00+
A mild flavorful green salsa to top your meat.
Fresh Eats
- Potatoes Rajas$8.00+
Roasted potatoes, poblano peppers, and onions, topped with melted jack cheese.
- Cauliflower Florets$8.00+
Topped with your choice of cilantro sauce or cheese sauce.
- Lemon Garlic Green Beans$8.00+
Fresh green beans topped with a seasoned lemon sauce and fresh garlic.
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts$8.00+
Topped with a homemade chipotle sauce.
- Roasted Seasonal Vegetables$8.00+
Topped with fresh basil.
Soups
Scratch Made Dressings and Sauces
Kids
Kids Menu
Dessert
Desserts
- Dulce De Leche Bars$4.00
A creamy layer of dulce de leche between a buttery oat crumble.
- Double Chocolate Bars$4.00
A rich decadent flourless chocolate bar topped with chocolate ganache.
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars$4.00
A creamy peanut butter bar topped with a layer of chocolate.
- Bread Pudding$4.00
Our Christmas Bread Pudding with Cranberries, White Chocolate Chips and Walnuts.
Packages
Family Packages (For 4)
- Family4 Chicken$34.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and one side item.
- Family4 Chicken & Pulled Pork$46.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family4 Tri Tip$53.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family4 Chicken & Tri Tip$55.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family4 Chicken, Tri Tip & Andouille Sausage$58.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family4 Chicken & Brisket$66.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family4 Brisket$68.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family4 Chicken, Tri Tip & Ribs$80.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
Family Packages (For 6)
- Family6 Chicken$54.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family6 Chicken & Pulled Pork$80.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family6 Tri Tip$84.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family6 Chicken & Tri Tip$94.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family6 Brisket$109.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family6 Chicken, Tri Tip & Andouille Sausage$110.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family6 Chicken & Brisket$115.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
- Family6 Chicken, Tri Tip & Ribs$150.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house) and a side item.
Texas Tastes
Fiesta Package
- Fiesta Pkg For 10$160.00
Includes chicken and tri tip with a choice of salad (caesar or house), choice of side item (creamy mashed potatoes, smoked baked beans, classic coleslaw, spicy slaw, lemon garlic green beans (seasonal), cilantro lime rice, street corn salad or southwest quinoa salad) and a choice of pasta (marinara, poblano pesto or macaroni & cheese).
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Smoked Meats & Fresh Eats
28295 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, CA 91355