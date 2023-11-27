Pho Sure Valencia
23876 Copper Hill Dr.
Valencia, CA 91354
Food Menu
Small Bites
- A1. Eggrolls$12.95
Carrots, shrimp, crab meat, pork and glass noodles lightly fried in rice paper. Served with sweetened fish sauce.
- A2. Shrimp Spring Rolls$10.95
Shrimp, lettuce, rice noodles and mint rolled in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
- A3. Charbroiled Pork Rolls$10.95
Charbroiled pork, lettuce, rice noodles and mint rolled in rice paper. Served with sweetened fish sauce.
- A4. Chicken Rolls$10.95
Shredded white meat chicken, lettuce, rice noodles and mint rolled in rice paper. Served with sweetened fish sauce.
- A5. Charbroiled Beef Rolls$10.95
Charbroiled beef, lettuce, rice noodles, and mint rolled in rice paper. Served with sweetened fish sauce.
- A6. Charbroiled Shrimp Paste Rolls$11.95
Charbroiled shrimp paste, lettuce, mint, cucumber, and crispy shell rolled in rice paper. served with peanut sauce.
- A7. Fried Dumplings$11.95
Imitation crab and cream cheese or pork and shrimp paste deep fried in wonton wrap. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
- A8. Goi Ga$12.95
Chopped cabbage, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, green onions, peanuts and shredded white meat chicken with a vinaigrette sauce.
- A9. Grilled Pork Paste Rolls$10.95
Grilled pork paste, lettuce, mint, cucumber and a crispy shell rolled in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
- A10. Pho Sure Sampler Platter$13.95
Combination of our shrimp roll, tofu roll, chicken roll and beef roll. Served with peanut and fish sauce. (All Shrimp Add $1.75)
- A11. Potstickers$11.95
(Choice of Pork, Vegetarian or Chicken) Fillings wrapped in wonton shell steamed, then fried. Served with a house soy and vinegar sauce.
- Tofu Rolls$10.95
Fried tofu, lettuce, rice noodles and mint rolled in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
Pho
- P1. Pho Dac Biet$18.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Eye Round Steak, Brisket, Flank, Tripe and Soft Tendon served in our largest bowl.
- P2. Pho Filet$17.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with tender Filet Mignon.
- P3. Pho Tai$15.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with tender slices of Eye Round Steak.
- P4. Pho Tai Chin$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Eye Round Steak & Well Done Brisket.
- P5. Pho Tai Nam$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Eye Round Steak & Flank.
- P6. Pho Tai Sach$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Eye Round Steak & Tripe.
- P7. Pho Tai Gan$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Eye Round Steak & Soft Tendon.
- P8. Pho Tai Gan Sach$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Eye Round Steak, Soft Tendon & Tripe.
- P9. Pho Tai Chin Nam$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Eye Round Steak, Well Done Brisket & Flank.
- P10. Pho Tai Chin Gan$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Eye Round Steak, Well Done Brisket & Soft Tendon.
- P11. Pho Tai Chin Sach$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Eye Round Steak, Well Done Brisket & Tripe.
- P12. Pho Tai Chin Nam Gan$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Eye Round Steak, Well Done Brisket, Flank & Soft Tendon.
- P13. Pho Tai Chin Nam Sach$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Eye Round Steak, Well Done Brisket, Flank & Tripe.
- P14. Pho Tai Chin Nam Gan Sach$15.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Eye Round Steak, Well Done Brisket, Flank, Soft Tendon & Tripe.
- P15. Pho Chin$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Well Done Brisket.
- P16. Pho Chin Sach$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Well Done Brisket & Tripe.
- P17. Pho Chin Nam$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Well Done Brisket & Flank.
- P18. Pho Bo Vien (Meatball Pho)$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Beef Meatballs.
- P19. Pho Ga$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with White Meat Chicken.
- P20. Pho Tom$15.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Shrimp.
- P21. Pho Seafood$17.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Shrimp, Fish Balls, Squid, Imitation Crab and Mussels.
- P22. Pho Rau Cai$14.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Fried Tofu & Assorted Vegetables.
- P23. Pho Bo Kho$16.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Beef Stew.
- P24. Beef Meatball Soup Only$12.98
- P25. Pho with Soup Only$11.98
- P26. Pho Broth Only$7.00
Beef, Chicken or Vegetable Broth
- P26. Pho Broth Only - Half$3.50
Beef, Chicken or Vegetable Broth
- P27. Pho Chua Cay$16.98
House Special Spicy and Sour Pho with your choice of Seafood OR Brisket, Flank, Eye Round Steak, Tripe & Soft Tendon. (All Shrimp, Eye Round Steak or Filet Add: $2.00) (P27 with Seafood is pictured)
- P28. Pho Chay (Vegetarian Pho)$16.98
Fresh Rice Noodles with Fried Tofu and Assorted Vegetables served in a Vegetable Broth.
Vermicelli
- V1. Bun Pork or Beef$14.98
Fresh Vietnamese Vermicelli with charbroiled PORK or BEEF.
- V2. Bun Eggrolls$14.98
Fresh Vietnamese Vermicelli with eggrolls (4 cuon/4 eggrolls).
- V3. Bun Eggrolls and Shrimp$15.98
Fresh Vietnamese Vermicelli with eggrolls and grilled shrimp.
- V4. Bun Shrimp/Eggrolls & Pork/Beef$15.98
Fresh Vietnamese Vermicelli with GRILLED SHRIMP or EGGROLLS and your choice of charbroiled PORK or BEEF.
- V5. Bun Pork Paste & Pork/Beef$15.98
Fresh Vietnamese Vermicelli with grilled pork paste and charbroiled PORK or BEEF.
- V6. Bun Shrimp Paste & Pork/Beef$16.98
Fresh Vietnamese Vermicelli with grilled shrimp paste and charbroiled PORK or BEEF.
- V7. Bun Shrimp Paste & Grilled Shrimp$16.98
Fresh Vietnamese Vermicelli with grilled shrimp paste in sugar cane and grilled shrimp.
- V8. Bun Shrimp Paste$16.98
Fresh Vietnamese Vermicelli with grilled shrimp paste in sugar cane.
- V9. Bun Grilled Shrimp$15.98
Fresh Vietnamese Vermicelli with grilled shrimp.
- V10. Bun Combination$16.98
Fresh Vietnamese Vermicelli with eggrolls, grilled shrimp and charbroiled PORK or BEEF.
Kid's Menu
- K1. Kid's Pho - No Meat$8.00
Noodles and Broth Only - No Meat
- K1. Kid's Pho with Meat$9.50
Choice of Chicken, Brisket or Meatballs
- K1. Kid's Filet Mignon Pho$10.50
- K1. Kid's Eye Round Steak Pho$10.50
- K2. Kid's Shrimp Pho$9.50
- K3. Kid's Baguette Meal$7.00
Choice of Beef, Shredded Chicken, or Pork served with fresh cucumbers, cilantro and mayo.
- K4. Kid's Fried Rice$8.50
Fried rice with shrimp, Vietnamese sausage, vegetables and egg.
Com Rice Dishes
- C1. Com Chicken Roti$16.98
Whole cornish game hen marinated in herbs and spices served with your choice of WHITE RICE or RED RICE.
- C2. Com Pork Chop$16.98
Grilled pork chop served with your choice of WHITE RICE or RED RICE.
- C3. Com Filet Mignon$17.98
Sautéed cubed filet mignon marinated in herbs and spices served with your choice of WHITE RICE or RED RICE.
- C4. Com Xao Bong Cai$16.98
Sautéed vegetables with your choice of CHICKEN or BEEF with white rice. (Shrimp Substitution. Add $3.00)
- C5. Com Chien Duong Chau$16.98
Fried Rice with eggs, shrimp, Vietnamese sausage and vegetables.
- C6. Com Tofu and Vegetables$16.98
Stir fried vegetables and tofu served with white rice.
- C7. Com Sweet and Sour Chicken$16.98
Sweet and sour chicken served with white rice.
- C8. Com Lemongrass Chicken$16.98
Lemongrass chicken sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Served with white rice.
Banh Mi Baguettes
- BM1. Chicken Baguette$9.98
Shredded Chicken Baguette. Served with pickled vegetables, jalapenos, cilantro & mayo.
- BM2. Pork Baguette$9.98
Charbroiled Pork Baguette. Served with pickled vegetables, jalapenos, cilantro & mayo.
- BM3. Beef Baguette$9.98
Charbroiled Beef Baguette. Served with pickled vegetables, jalapenos, cilantro & mayo.
- BM4. Tofu Nam Baguette$9.98
Vegetarian Baguette with tofu and mushrooms. Served with pickled vegetables, jalapenos, cilantro & mayo.
- BM5. Beef Stew Baguette$16.98
Beef Stew with Baguette.
Specialty Dishes
- S1. Bun Bo / Ga Xao$15.98
Stir fried Vietnamese Vermicelli with BEEF or CHICKEN, vegetables and lemongrass.
- S2. Bun Bo Hue$16.98
Large Vietnamese vermicelli served in a spicy broth with tender beef shank, tendon, pork loaf and herbs.
- S3. Vietnamese Curry$16.98
Served with your choice of a baguette, jasmine rice or Vietnamese vermicelli.
- S4. Pho Ap Chao$19.98
Mixed vegetables stir fried with shrimp, squid, chicken, and beef served over a bed of fried pho noodles.
- S5. Mi Xao Don$19.98
Mixed vegetables stir fried with shrimp, squid, chicken and beef served over a bed of crispy egg noodles.
- S6. Banh Hoi
Vermicelli Rectangles sheets served with your choice of meats, vegetables and sweetened fish sauce. (S6F is pictured)
Mi Egg Noodles
- M1. Wonton Soup$14.98
Pork and shrimp paste wrapped in a wonton shell cooked in a chicken broth.
- M2. Mi Wonton$15.98
Pork and shrimp paste wrapped in a wonton shell served with egg noodles in a chicken broth.
- M3. Mi Tom$15.98
Egg noodle soup with shrimp.
- M4. Mi Beef Stew$16.98
Beef Stew with egg noodle soup.
- M5. Mi Vegetables$14.98
Egg noodle soup with an assortment of vegetables.
- M6. Mi Seafood$16.98
Egg noodle soup with shrimp, fish balls, squid, imitation crab and mussels.
- M7. Mi Ga or Xa Xiu Kho$16.98
Egg noodles served with either white meat CHICKEN or BBQ PORK mixed with a house oyster sauce. This noodle dish is served with a light broth on the side. (Seafood Substitution - $1.50)
- Side of Wontons$4.00
Extras & Side Items
- 1. Side of Filet Mignon (Pho)$5.50
- 1. Side of Filet Mignon (Rice)$5.50
- 2. Eye Round Steak$5.00
- 3. Side of Chicken (Pho)$3.00
- 3. Side of Grilled Chicken (Rice)$4.50
- 4. Beef Items$4.00
- 5. White Sliced Onions$1.00
- 6. Bo Vien (Meatballs)$4.00
- 7. Tofu (Pho)$3.00
- 7. Tofu (Rice)$3.00
- 8. Additional Pho Noodles$2.50
- 8. Additional Vermicelli Noodles$2.50
- 9. Assorted Vegetables$2.50
- 10. Seafood per Item$4.50
- 11. Additional To-Go Bag of Sprouts$1.00
(Basil, Lime, Jalapenos and Sauces)
- 12. Limes / Lemons (4 wedges)$1.00
- 13. Pickled Vegetables$2.00
- 14. Shrimp Paste$5.00
- 14. Side of Shrimp (Pho)$5.00
- 14. Grilled Shrimp$5.00
- 15. Grilled Pork Paste$5.00
- 16. Grilled Pork Chop$4.50
- 17. Side of Grilled Pork$4.00
- 17. Side of Grilled Beef$4.00
- 18. Brown Rice$3.50
- 19. White Rice$3.00
- 20. Red Rice$3.50
- 21. Egg Noodles$3.00
- 22. Egg$2.00
- 23. Baguette$3.50
- 24. Extra Sauce$1.00
Desserts
Drinks & Boba Menu
Drinks
- D1. Soft Drinks$3.25
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sierra Mist, Lemonade or Orange Crush.
- D2. Green Tea$3.00
- D3. Thai Tea Boba$4.50
Thai Iced Tea with Boba. (No Ice: Add $0.50)
- D4. Orange Tea and Mint$4.95
Sweet Iced Tea with Orange and Mint.
- D5. Lemon Soda$4.50
Lemon Soda with Sugar.
- D6. Jasmine Tea Garden$4.95
Iced Jasmine Tea with a choice of Passion Fruit, Strawberry, Mango, Peach or Rose. Served with fruit jelly.
- D7. Espresso Coffee$3.50
Vietnamese Espresso served HOT or ICED.
- D8. Cafe Sua - Milk Cofee$4.25
Vietnamese Espresso with condensed milk served HOT or ICED. (No Ice: Add $1.50)
- D9. Thai Green Tea Boba$4.25
Thai Iced Green Tea with Boba. (No Ice: Add $0.50)
Boba
- 1. Avocado Boba$4.50
- 2. Coconut Pineapple Boba$4.50
- 3. Mocha Boba$4.50
- 4. Cappuccino Boba$4.50
- 5. Green Apple Boba$4.50
- 6. Kiwi Boba$4.50
- 7. Green Tea Boba$4.50
- 8. Honeydew Boba$4.50
- 9. Honey Green Tea Boba$4.50
- 10. Orange Boba$4.50
- 11. Orange Pineapple Boba$4.50
- 12. Passion Green Tea Boba$4.50
- 13. Passion Fruit Boba$4.50
- 14. Mango Boba$4.50
- 15. Milk Tea Boba$4.50
- 16. Strawberry Boba$4.50
- 17. Taro Boba$4.50
- 18. Lychee Boba$4.50
- 19. Peach Boba$4.50
- 20. Rose Boba$4.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
World famous Vietnamese Noodles
23876 Copper Hill Dr., Valencia, CA 91354