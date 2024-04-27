- Home
Thai Chefs Restaurant - Santa Clarita
Thai Chefs Restaurant - Santa Clarita
28014 Seco Canyon Rd
Santa Clarita, CA 91390
Appetizers
- 1. Veggie Roll$8.99
Fried veggie rolls stuffed with mixed vegetables. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- 2. Edamame$5.99
Steamed edamame with a pinch of salt.
- 3. Thai Crispy Pork Jerky$15.99
Deep fried, marinated sliced pork. Served with house Thai spicy sauce.
- 4. Golden Fried Tofu$11.99
Crispy fried tofu served with peanut sweet chili sauce.
- 5. Fried Wonton$11.99
Crispy fried wonton stuffed with marinated ground chicken. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- 6. Crab Cheese Wonton$11.99
Crispy wontons stuffed with cream cheese, imitation crab meat, onion and carrot. Served with plum sauce.
- 7. Pot Sticker$11.99
Choice of chicken or vegetable pot sticker, steamed or fried. Served with sliced cabbage, carrot and sweet soy sauce.
- 8. Chicken Satay$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
- 9. Calamari Tempura$13.99
Fried battered calamari. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- 10. Coconut Shrimp$12.99
Crispy shrimp in shredded coconut, served with house lemon sauce.
- 11. Shrimp In The Blanket$13.99
Deep-fried shrimp wonton, served with sweet chili sauce.
- 12. Garlic Chicken Wings$12.99
Deep-fried chicken wings flavored with savory garlic sauce.
- 13. Larb Chicken Wings$13.99
Deep-fried chicken wings flavored with Thai larb seasoning.
Thai Salad
- 14. Vegetarian Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, carrot, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, topped with fried tofu and wonton strips. Served with peanut sauce.
- 15. Yum Woon Sen$14.99
Glass noodle salad with ground chicken, red onion, cilantro, tomatoes, and chili lime dressing.
- 16. Papaya Salad$12.99
Green papaya salad with green bean, lime, tomatoes, peanut, and fresh chili (Fried Tofu +$1, Shrimp +$3).
- 17. Spicy Beef Salad$15.99
Grilled beef with spicy Thai chili dressing. Served with romaine lettuce, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes.
- 18. Spicy Tofu Salad$14.99
Fried tofu with spicy Thai chili dressing. Served with romaine lettuce, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes.
- 19. Spicy Shrimp Salad$16.99
Grilled shrimp with spicy Thai chili dressing. Served with romaine lettuce, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes.
- 20. Larb$14.99
Choice of ground meat or tofu seasoned with Thai larb seasoning. Served with romaine lettuce, red onion, and cilantro.
- 21. Yum Crispy Fried Wonton$16.99
Crispy fried wonton stuffed with marinated ground chicken in chili lime dressing. Served with romaine lettuce and cilantro.
Stir-Fried Noodle
- 22. Kai Kua Noodle$14.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with choice of protein, egg, bean sprouts, and green onion.
- 23. Pad Kee Mow$14.99
Stir-fried noodle with choice of protein, basil, onion, bell peppers, and bamboo shoot in house chili garlic sauce.
- 24. Pad Se Ew$14.99
Flat-rice noodle with choice of protein, broccoli and egg in house sweet soy sauce.
- 25. Pad Woon Sen$15.99
Stir-fried glass noodle with choice of protein, cabbage, carrot, and onion.
- 26. Pad Thai$14.99
Thai Chefs’ signature dish. Traditional stir-fried noodle with choice of protein, bean sprouts, green onion, and egg. Served with crushed peanuts.
- 27. Chow Mein$14.99
Yakisoba noodle with choice of protein, mixed vegetables in house sauce.
- 28. Glass Noodle Pad Thai$15.99
Glass noodle stir-fried with choice of protein, green onion, bean sprouts, and egg in Pad Thai sauce. Served with crushed peanuts.
- 29. Rad Nah$15.99
Flat-rice noodle, choice of protein, and broccoli in flavorful gravy sauce.
- 30. Tom Yum Pasta$17.99
Stir-fried linguine with choice of protein, mushroom, basil in signature Tom Yum seasoning (Fried Egg +$2.50).
- 31. Spicy Basil Pasta$16.99
Stir-fried linguine with choice of protein, basil, bamboo shoot, onion, and bell peppers in house chili garlic sauce.
Soups
- 32. Wonton Soup$13.99
Choice of Chicken or Shrimp wonton (+$3) in vegetable broth with bok choy, bean sprouts, and green onion.
- 33. Vegetable Soup$13.99
Mixed vegetables in light vegetable broth (Tofu +$1).
- 34. Tom Yum$15.99
Choice of protein in spicy and sour soup with lemongrass, Thai herbs, red onion, and mushrooms.
- 35. Tom Kah$15.99
Choice of protein in a delightful coconut milk soup with lemongrass, Thai herbs, red onion, and mushrooms.
- 36. Spicy Seafood Soup$21.99
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, and fish filet with lemongrass in spicy and sour soup.
- 37. Tom Kah Seafood$21.99
Shrimp, calamari, mussel, and fish fillet in spicy coconut milk soup.
A La Carte
- 38. Thai Fried Chicken$15.99
Deep-fried, crispy sliced chicken breast, served with sweet chili sauce.
- 39. Thai BBQ Pork$15.99
Grilled marinated pork, served with house Thai spicy sauce.
- 40. Thai BBQ Pork Ribs$16.99
Tender and juicy marinated pork ribs served with chili sweet sauce.
- 41. Orange Chicken$14.99
Battered, deep-fried dark meat chicken tossed in house orange sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
- 42. Sweet and Sour$14.99
Choice of protein with cucumber, carrot, onion, pineapple in tangy sweet and sour sauce.
- 43. Broccoli and Oyster$14.99
Stir-fried broccoli with choice of protein in house sauce.
- 44. Garlic Pepper$14.99
Choice of protein sautéed with ground pepper and minced garlic, served with steamed vegetables.
- 45. Kung Pao$14.99
Stir-fried choice of protein with peanut, carrot, bell peppers, and onion in house chili paste.
- 46. Prik King$14.99
Sautéed green beans with choice of protein in house chili paste.
- 47. Spicy Basil Leaves$14.99
Choice of protein with onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, and basil in house chili garlic sauce.
- 48. Thai Eggplant Basil$14.99
Choice of protein with eggplant, bell peppers, onion, and basil in house chili garlic sauce.
- 49. Ginger Mushroom$14.99
Choice of protein stir fried with fresh ginger, mushroom, onion, and bell peppers.
- 50. Green Bean Garlic$14.99
Stir-fried green bean with choice of protein, ground pepper, and house garlic sauce.
- 51. Lemon Chicken$15.99
Deep-fried, crispy sliced chicken breast served with house lemon sauce.
- 52. Mixed Vegetable$14.99
Stir-fried mixed vegetables with house sauce. Additional choice of protein includes an extra charge.
Curry
- 53. Red Curry$17.99
Red curry with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, and coconut milk.
- 54. Green Curry$17.99
Green curry with basil, bell peppers, eggplant and coconut milk.
- 55. Yellow Curry$17.99
Yellow curry with potatoes, carrot, onion, and coconut milk.
- 56. Panang Curry$17.99
Panang curry with bell peppers, peas, carrot and coconut milk.
- 57. Massaman Curry$17.99
Massaman curry with onion, potatoes, peanut, carrot, and coconut milk.
- 58. Pineapple Curry$17.99
Red curry with bamboo shoot, pineapple, basil, bell peppers and coconut milk.
- 59. Pumpkin Red Curry$17.99
Red curry with bamboo shoot, basil, bell peppers, pumpkin, and coconut milk.
Rice Plate
- 60. Fried Chicken Garlic Rice$15.99
Deep-fried, crispy sliced chicken breast over garlic rice. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- 61. Ground Chicken Krapow Over Rice$15.99
Stir-fried ground chicken with basil leaves in house chili garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice (Fried Egg +$2.50).
- 62. Crispy Chicken Krapow Over Rice$18.99
Stir-fried crispy chicken with basil leaves in house chili garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice (Fried Egg +$2.50).
- 63. Fried Chicken Curry Over Rice$18.99
Deep-fried, crispy sliced chicken breast served with creamy yellow curry sauce, sliced cabbage, carrot, and steamed rice.
Fried Rice
- 64. Bangkok Thai Fried Rice$14.99
House special jasmine fried rice with eggs, onion, peas, and carrot.
- 65. Spicy Basil Fried Rice$14.99
Jasmine fried rice with bamboo shoot, basil, bell peppers, and onion in house chili garlic sauce.
- 66. Pineapple Fried Rice$16.99
Jasmine fried rice with choice of protein, egg, pineapple, and raisins.
- 67. Seafood Fried Rice$19.99
Jasmine fried rice with shrimp, calamari, mussels, sole fish, egg, and onion.
- 68. Crab Fried Rice$17.99
Jasmine fried rice with crab meat, peas, carrots, onion, and egg.
- 69. Tom Yum Fried Rice$17.99
Jasmine fried rice with egg, choice of protein, mushroom, lemongrass, and Thai tom yum seasoning.
Noodle Soup
- 72. Thai Boat Noodle$14.99
Thai style boat noodle with choice of chicken, pork, or beef with bean sprouts, and meatballs in house broth (No meatballs for chicken option).
- 73. Lime & Peanut Noodle$14.99
Lime and peanut noodle with ground pork, meatball, bean sprouts, green onions, lime, Thai chili and peanut. Choice of soup or dry.
- 74. Chicken Noodle$14.99
Chicken noodle soup served with chicken and green onion in vegetable broth.
- 75. Wonton Noodle BBQ Pork$15.99
Egg noodles with chicken wonton, BBQ pork, and bok choy in vegetable broth.
- 76. Khao Soi$16.99
Northern Thai yellow curry with choice of protein, egg noodles, chili paste, red onions, bean sprouts and cilantro.
Seafood Special
- S1. Spicy Calamari Shrimp$19.99
Stir fried calamari and shrimp with bamboo shoot, onions, carrot, bell peppers, and basil in house chili garlic sauce.
- S2. Fisherman Party$20.99
Shrimp, calamari, and mussels simmered in red curry sauce with basil, onions, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrot, and pineapple. (Served with steamed rice $2.99 value| Brown rice, garlic rice, sticky rice add $3.99).
- S3. Fish Spicy Basil$19.99
Stir-fried sole fish fillet topped with chili, bell peppers, carrot, onions, and bamboo shoot in house chili garlic sauce.
- S4. House Sole Fish$19.99
Fried sole fish fillet topped with house sweet & sour sauce.
Thai Chefs Special
Side Order
- Steamed Rice$2.99
- Brown Rice$3.99
- Sticky Rice$3.99
- Garlic Rice$3.99
- Cucumber Salad$6.99
- Steamed Noodle$6.99
- Garlic Jade Noodle$10.99
Traditional jade egg noodle flavored with garlic oil. Pair these jade noodle with your favorite entree for a delicious meal!
- Steamed Vegetable$6.99
Steamed broccoli, cabbage and carrots.
- Small Green Salad$7.99
- Fried Egg$2.50
- Peanut Sauce (3 oz)$2.50
Beverages
- Regular Iced Tea$4.25
- Thai Iced Coffee$4.95
- Thai Iced Tea$4.95
- Thai Iced Tea with Boba$5.60
- Thai Iced Green Tea$5.25
- Iced Butterfly Pea Tea$5.25
Herbal butterfly pea tea with a hint of refreshing citrus.
- Oliang (Thai Iced Black Coffee)$4.95
Traditional Thai iced black coffee with no milk.
- Cha Nom Yen (Thai Pink Milk)$4.95
- Coke$2.49
- Diet Coke$2.49
- Coke Zero$2.49
- Sprite$2.49
- Dr. Pepper$2.49
- A&W$2.49
- Can Fanta$2.49
- Can La Croix$2.49
- Hot Tea$2.75
Choice of green or jasmine tea.
Desserts
- Sticky Rice Mango (Seasonal)$12.99
Sweet sticky rice infused with butterfly pea flower, topped with fresh mangoes and creamy coconut milk.
- Thai Banana Samosa$11.99
Crispy Thai fried banana samosas (16 pcs) served with a side of caramel dipping sauce.
- Sticky Rice Pineapple$12.99
Sweet sticky rice infused with butterfly pea flower, topped with pineapples and creamy coconut milk.
- Sweet Sticky Rice (No Fruits)$7.99
Sweet sticky rice infused with butterfly pea flower. Topped with creamy coconut milk.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The best authentic Thai cuisine in Santa Clarita. Our dishes are made with the freshest and quality ingredients. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.
28014 Seco Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91390