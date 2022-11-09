Coratti's On Main 335 N Main St, Milford, MI 48381
335 N Main St, Milford, MI 48381
Milford, MI 48381
Antipasti
Artichoke Tosca
Artichokes dipped in a light egg batter, sautéed and served with a garlic lemon butter sauce
Bruscetta
crusty flat bread topped with tomatoes, basil, garlic oil, shredded parmesan drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Calamari Piccante
Squid lightly fried, sautéed with sweet peppers, garlic and scallions
Cauliflower Alla Romana
Blanched, lightly battered, fried
Eggplant Rollatini App
Eggplant (2 pieces) stuffed with ricotta, asiago, & parmesan, topped with tomato basil sauce and baked cheese
Flaming Asiago
Baked asiago with herbs flamed table side
Fried Calamari
Delicate calamari rings fried to a golden brown and complimented with amoghio sauce
Mozzarella Caprese
Slices of fresh mozzarella and Roma tomatoes, topped with basil, pesto, balsamic vinegar, garlic infused olive oil and pine nuts
Portabella Mushroom
Portabella mushroom in a balsamic marinade, grilled and served with red pepper relish
Sausage and Peppers
Roasted Italian sausage tossed with choice of mild peppers and a dash of tomato sauce or hot peppers with aglio olio
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo gulf shrimp with zesty cocktail sauce and lemon
Shrimp Ernesto App
Jumbo shrimp, sautéed with roasted garlic in a white wine and butter sauce
Steak Bites
NY strip slices served with Coratti’s zip sauce
Suppli
A unique blend of arborio rice, herbs, and cheese, fried to a golden brown. served with tomato sauce (4)
Spicy Sausage And Peppers
Coconut Shrimp
Burrata & Prosciutto di Parma
Fresh Burrata Mozzarella and Prosciutto di Parma and Fresh Bread.
Coratti Boards
Insalate
Large Arugula Salad
Arugula, pine nuts, lemon juice, roasted fennel, garlic infused olive oil and fresh grated parmesan cheese
Large Beet Salad
Spring mix with tomatoes, red and golden beets, goat cheese and pecans, tossed with house dressing
Large Caesar Salad
A classic preparation with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons
Classic Antipasto
Assorted greens tossed with Italian meats and cheeses, olives, roasted peppers, artichoke salad and pepperoncini
Large Green Bean Salad
Green beans, tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers, red onions and house vinaigrette
Large House Salad
Mixed greens with our house vinaigrette, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and garbanzo beans
Small House Salad
Included Small Dinner House
Upgrade Caprese
Upgrade Beet Salad
Side Arugula Salad
Side Beet Salad
Side Antipasto Salad
Side Caesar
Upgrade Caesar
Upgrade Antipasto
Upgrade Arugula
Side Green Bean Salad
Upgrade Green Bean Salad
Zuppa
Pizza
American Style Pizza
A personal size cheese pizza
Asparagus Chevre Pizza
Fresh asparagus, caramelized vidalia onions, roasted garlic and chèvre cheese
Margarita Pizza
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic oil and basil
Pescatore Pizza
Quattro cheese sauce topped with shrimp, scallops and crab
Roasted Veggie Pizza
100% whole wheat crust with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes, asparagus, eggplant, portabella mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, and vidalia onions, drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Smoked Chicken Pizza
Sliced smoked chicken, Boursin cheese and Roma tomatoes
Spinach Pizza
Sautéed baby spinach, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and fontinella cheese
After 8 Pizza
Pollo
Pollo Angelo
Breaded chicken breast stuffed with Boursin cheese, sautéed shrimp and sun-dried tomatoes in a madeira cream sauce
Pollo Carciofi
Sautéed chicken breast with garlic, mushrooms and artichokes in a white wine butter sauce
Pollo Marsala
Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms in a rich marsala wine sauce
Pollo Parmigiano
Breaded chicken breast sautéed to a golden brown, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Pollo Picatta
Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and capers in a lemon, white wine butter sauce
Pollo Portabella
Grilled marinated chicken breast on a sliced portabella, topped with roasted asparagus and rosemary relish
Carne
Filet Mignon
8oz. filet grilled and finished with Coratti’s zip sauce
Lamb Chops
Colorado lamb chops grilled to perfection
New York Strip
NY strip steak grilled and finished with Coratti’s zip sauce
Mixed Grill
4oz. filet and 2 lamb chops, grilled and topped with sautéed mushrooms and Coratti’s zip sauce
Vitello
Vitello Assunta
Sautéed veal with garlic, mushrooms, and artichokes in a white wine butter sauce
Vitello Marsala
Sautéed veal scallopini with mushrooms in a rich marsala wine sauce
Vitello Parmigiano
Sautéed breaded veal topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Vitello Picatta
Sautéed with mushrooms and capers in a lemon, white wine butter sauce
Vitello Saltimboca
Veal scaloppini with prosciutto and Roma tomatoes, served on a bed of sautéed spinach and topped with fontinella and a sage vermouth demi-glaze
Specialitàs de la Casa
Rigatoni Casalinga
Rigatoni topped with meat sauce, sliced sausage and quattro cheese, baked to a golden brown
Lasagna
Alternating layers of fresh pasta, ground beef, cheese and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection
Eggplant Rollatini Entree
Eggplant (3 pieces) stuffed with ricotta, asiago, & parmesan, topped with tomato basil sauce and baked cheese
Eggplant Parmesan
Layers of breaded eggplant sautéed and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Vegetarian Eggplant Parmesan
Sautéed spinach, peppers, mushrooms and onions sandwiched between layers of breaded eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Wild Mushroom Cannelloni
Pasta stuffed with veal and wild mushrooms in a asiago cream sauce and truffle butter, topped with fried shiitake mushroom, drizzled with pesto sauce
Pesce
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon served on a bed of artichoke salad, drizzled with balsamic reduction, plated with a vegetable
Seafood Cioppino
3 shrimp, 3 scallops, bell peppers, Hungarian peppers, zucchini, yellow squash & mushrooms, tossed with tomato basil sauce over spaghetti
Pecan Crusted Walleye
Pan fried and topped with a brown butter honey glaze and plated with a vegetable
Pasta Rustica
Sautéed shrimp and scallops in a pesto cream sauce with artichokes and red peppers over penne pasta
Seared Scallops
Seared sea scallops over a leek purée. truffle scented risotto drizzled with roasted red pepper coulis
Cod Fradiavolo
Sautéed cod with jalapeño, garlic, spinach, and tomatoes in a lemon cream sauce over risotto
Whitefish Picatta
Whitefish sautéed with mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke and capers in a lemon white wine butter sauce
Shrimp Ernesto
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with roasted garlic, lemon, white wine & green onions, served over capellini
Sea Bass
Side Dishes
Coratti Kids' Meals
Desserts
Daily Special
Appetizers
Dinner Party
Dinner Party #1- NY Strip Steak
10 oz. strip steak, grilled with sautéed mushrooms and Coratti’s zip sauce
Dinner Party #1- Grilled Salmon
Served on a bed of cold artichoke salad drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Dinner Party #1- Pollo Marsala
Sautéed breast of chicken with mushrooms in aa rich marsala wine sauce All entrees served with bread, house salad and a side of pasta
Dinner Party #2- Pollo Angelo
Breaded chicken breast stuffed with house made boursin cheese, sautéed accompanied with sautéed shrimp and sun-dried tomatoes in a madeira cream sauce, served with bread, house salad and a side of pasta
Dinner Party #2- Veal Marsala
Sautéed veal scaloppini with mushrooms in a rich marsala wine sauce, served with bread, house salad and a side of pasta
Dinner Party #2- Pasta Rustica
Sautéed shrimp and scallops in a pesto cream sauce with artichokes and red peppers over penne pasta, served with bread and a house salad
Dinner Party #3- Filet Mignon
Filet grilled with sautéed mushrooms and Coratti’s zip sauce
Dinner Party #3- Veal Saltimbocca
Veal scaloppini with prosciutto and Roma tomatoes, served in a bed of sautéed spinach and topped with Fontinella cheese and a sage demi-glaze
Dinner Party #3- Pollo Morel
Sautéed chicken breast with domestic and morel mushrooms in a rich sherry cream sauce All entrees served with bread, house salad and a side of pasta
Party Pans
Party Pan- House Salad
mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers onions and garbanzo beans. Full - approx 25 ppl, Half - approx 10 ppl
Party Pan- Antipasto Salad
mixed greens tossed with Italian meats and cheeses, olives, roasted peppers, artichoke salad and pepperoncini. Full - approx 25 ppl, Half - approx 10 ppl
Party Pan- Caesar Salad
a classic preparation with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Full - approx 25 ppl, Half - approx 10 ppl
Party Pan- Lasagna
layers of fresh pasta, ground beef, tomato sauce and cheese topped with mozzarella and baked. Full - approx 15-20 ppl, Half - approx 8-10 ppl
Party Pan- Chicken Lasagna
(white or red sauce) Full - approx 15-20 ppl, Half - approx 8-10 ppl
Party Pan- Vegetarian Lasagna
(white or red sauce) Full - approx 15-20 ppl, Half - approx 8-10 ppl
Party Pan- Pasta
Choose your pasta and sauce. Full - approx 25-30 ppl, Half - approx 10-12 ppl
Party Pan- Chicken Picatta
Priced Per Person
Party Pan- Chicken Marsala
Priced Per Person
Party Pan- Chicken Parmesan
Priced Per Person
Party Pan- Chicken Carciofi
Priced Per Person
Party Pan- Vegetable
Sauteed Green Beans, Priced Per Person
Party Pan- Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Priced Per Person
Party Pan- Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Priced Per Person
Party Pan- House Bread
Warm topped with garlic butter and garlic parmesan (Loaf cut into 6 pieces)
Party Pan- Salmon
Priced Per Person, Market Price
Party Pan- Tilapia
Priced Per Person, Market Price
Desserts
Beer
Two Hearted Ale
No Yeah
Happy Hour Beer
Amstel Light
Bass Ale
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Diabolical
Guiness
Heineken
Killians
Labatt
Labatt Light
Micalob Ultra
Miller Light
Modelo
O'Douls
Peroni
Stella
Two Hearted
Gregs Beer
Oberon
Blue Moon
Angry Orchard
Soft Drinks
Coffee
Red Wine by the Bottle (WW)
BTL Allegrini WW
BTL Arsonist WW
BTL Beringer Bourbon Barrel WW
BTL Beringer Knights Valley WW
BTL Cartlidge & Brown WW
BTL Clasico Banfi WW
BTL Decoy
BTL Finca
BTL Firesteed
BTL Justin
BTL Kaiken Ultra
BTL Louis M. Martini
BTL Rodney Strong
BTL Rosso Coppola
BTL Sartori Veneto
BTL Smith & Perry
BTL Trouble Maker
BTL Valpolicella Louis Rigetti
Bottle Oberon
White Wine by the Bottle (WW)
1/2 Carafe Piesporter
House Zinfandel 1/2 Carafe
1/2 House Piesporter Carafe
1/2House Chardonnay
1/2House Pinot Grigio
BTL Beringer Brother Bourbon Barrell
BTL Black Stallion
BTL Chateau Chantel Late Hrvest
BTL Chateau Grand Traverse
BTL Chateau St. Jean
BTL Corattis on Main
BTL Kim Crawford
BTL Oyster Bay
BTL Placido
BTL San Angelo
BTL Sonoma Cutrer
Cantina Z Pinot Grigio
Carafe House Chardonnay
Carafe House Pinot Grigio
Carafe House White Zinfandel
Longevity
Toad Hollow Chard
Toad Hollow Rose
Champagne by the Bottle (WW)
Entree
Paninis/Burgers
Antipasti
Specialties De La Casa
Insalate
