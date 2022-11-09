Coratti's On Main 335 N Main St, Milford, MI 48381

  • Home
Antipasti

Artichoke Tosca

$15.00

Artichokes dipped in a light egg batter, sautéed and served with a garlic lemon butter sauce

Bruscetta

$11.00

crusty flat bread topped with tomatoes, basil, garlic oil, shredded parmesan drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Calamari Piccante

$16.00

Squid lightly fried, sautéed with sweet peppers, garlic and scallions

Cauliflower Alla Romana

$11.00

Blanched, lightly battered, fried

Eggplant Rollatini App

$16.00

Eggplant (2 pieces) stuffed with ricotta, asiago, & parmesan, topped with tomato basil sauce and baked cheese

Flaming Asiago

$14.00

Baked asiago with herbs flamed table side

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Delicate calamari rings fried to a golden brown and complimented with amoghio sauce

Mozzarella Caprese

$11.00

Slices of fresh mozzarella and Roma tomatoes, topped with basil, pesto, balsamic vinegar, garlic infused olive oil and pine nuts

Portabella Mushroom

$12.00

Portabella mushroom in a balsamic marinade, grilled and served with red pepper relish

Sausage and Peppers

$14.00

Roasted Italian sausage tossed with choice of mild peppers and a dash of tomato sauce or hot peppers with aglio olio

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp with zesty cocktail sauce and lemon

Shrimp Ernesto App

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp, sautéed with roasted garlic in a white wine and butter sauce

Steak Bites

$22.00

NY strip slices served with Coratti’s zip sauce

Suppli

$12.00

A unique blend of arborio rice, herbs, and cheese, fried to a golden brown. served with tomato sauce (4)

Spicy Sausage And Peppers

$14.00

Split Charge

$3.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Burrata & Prosciutto di Parma

$16.00

Fresh Burrata Mozzarella and Prosciutto di Parma and Fresh Bread.

Coratti Boards

Cheese Board

$16.50+

Combo Board

$19.50+

Meat Board

$20.00+

Chef's Choice

$31.00

Small Board (3 cheeses)

$16.00

Large Board (5 cheeses)

$24.00

Small Board (3 meats)

$18.00

Large Board (5 meats)

$26.00

Small combo board (combo of 3)

$18.00

Large combo board (combo of 6)

$28.00

Insalate

Large Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, pine nuts, lemon juice, roasted fennel, garlic infused olive oil and fresh grated parmesan cheese

Large Beet Salad

$13.00

Spring mix with tomatoes, red and golden beets, goat cheese and pecans, tossed with house dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

A classic preparation with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons

Classic Antipasto

$17.50

Assorted greens tossed with Italian meats and cheeses, olives, roasted peppers, artichoke salad and pepperoncini

Large Green Bean Salad

$13.00

Green beans, tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers, red onions and house vinaigrette

Large House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens with our house vinaigrette, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and garbanzo beans

Small House Salad

$4.50

Included Small Dinner House

Upgrade Caprese

$4.00

Upgrade Beet Salad

$4.00

Side Arugula Salad

$7.00

Side Beet Salad

$8.00

Side Antipasto Salad

$8.50

Side Caesar

$5.50

Upgrade Caesar

$2.00

Upgrade Antipasto

$4.00

Upgrade Arugula

$3.00

Side Green Bean Salad

$7.00

Upgrade Green Bean Salad

$3.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Zuppa

Cup Minestrone

$5.00

House Made Daily

Cup Zuppa Del Giorgno

$5.00

Bowl Zuppa Del Giorno

$7.00

Bowl Minestrone

$7.00

Upgrade Bowl

$2.00

Pizza

American Style Pizza

$12.00

A personal size cheese pizza

Asparagus Chevre Pizza

$15.00

Fresh asparagus, caramelized vidalia onions, roasted garlic and chèvre cheese

Margarita Pizza

$15.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic oil and basil

Pescatore Pizza

$17.00

Quattro cheese sauce topped with shrimp, scallops and crab

Roasted Veggie Pizza

$16.00

100% whole wheat crust with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes, asparagus, eggplant, portabella mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, and vidalia onions, drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Smoked Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Sliced smoked chicken, Boursin cheese and Roma tomatoes

Spinach Pizza

$15.00

Sautéed baby spinach, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and fontinella cheese

After 8 Pizza

$5.00

Pasta

BYO Pasta

$18.50

Side Pasta 7.95

$7.95

Small Side Pasta 3.00

$3.00

Premium Side Pasta

Pollo

Pollo Angelo

$29.00

Breaded chicken breast stuffed with Boursin cheese, sautéed shrimp and sun-dried tomatoes in a madeira cream sauce

Pollo Carciofi

$28.00

Sautéed chicken breast with garlic, mushrooms and artichokes in a white wine butter sauce

Pollo Marsala

$27.00

Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms in a rich marsala wine sauce

Pollo Parmigiano

$27.00

Breaded chicken breast sautéed to a golden brown, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Pollo Picatta

$27.00

Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and capers in a lemon, white wine butter sauce

Pollo Portabella

$27.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast on a sliced portabella, topped with roasted asparagus and rosemary relish

Carne

Filet Mignon

$37.00Out of stock

8oz. filet grilled and finished with Coratti’s zip sauce

Lamb Chops

$38.00

Colorado lamb chops grilled to perfection

New York Strip

$36.00

NY strip steak grilled and finished with Coratti’s zip sauce

Mixed Grill

$40.00

4oz. filet and 2 lamb chops, grilled and topped with sautéed mushrooms and Coratti’s zip sauce

Vitello

Vitello Assunta

$30.00

Sautéed veal with garlic, mushrooms, and artichokes in a white wine butter sauce

Vitello Marsala

$29.00

Sautéed veal scallopini with mushrooms in a rich marsala wine sauce

Vitello Parmigiano

$29.00

Sautéed breaded veal topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Vitello Picatta

$29.00

Sautéed with mushrooms and capers in a lemon, white wine butter sauce

Vitello Saltimboca

$32.00

Veal scaloppini with prosciutto and Roma tomatoes, served on a bed of sautéed spinach and topped with fontinella and a sage vermouth demi-glaze

Specialitàs de la Casa

Rigatoni Casalinga

$22.00

Rigatoni topped with meat sauce, sliced sausage and quattro cheese, baked to a golden brown

Lasagna

$22.00

Alternating layers of fresh pasta, ground beef, cheese and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$24.00

Eggplant (3 pieces) stuffed with ricotta, asiago, & parmesan, topped with tomato basil sauce and baked cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

Layers of breaded eggplant sautéed and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Vegetarian Eggplant Parmesan

$24.50

Sautéed spinach, peppers, mushrooms and onions sandwiched between layers of breaded eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Wild Mushroom Cannelloni

$27.50

Pasta stuffed with veal and wild mushrooms in a asiago cream sauce and truffle butter, topped with fried shiitake mushroom, drizzled with pesto sauce

Pesce

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Grilled salmon served on a bed of artichoke salad, drizzled with balsamic reduction, plated with a vegetable

Seafood Cioppino

$31.00

3 shrimp, 3 scallops, bell peppers, Hungarian peppers, zucchini, yellow squash & mushrooms, tossed with tomato basil sauce over spaghetti

Pecan Crusted Walleye

$27.00

Pan fried and topped with a brown butter honey glaze and plated with a vegetable

Pasta Rustica

$30.00

Sautéed shrimp and scallops in a pesto cream sauce with artichokes and red peppers over penne pasta

Seared Scallops

$32.00

Seared sea scallops over a leek purée. truffle scented risotto drizzled with roasted red pepper coulis

Cod Fradiavolo

$27.00

Sautéed cod with jalapeño, garlic, spinach, and tomatoes in a lemon cream sauce over risotto

Whitefish Picatta

$27.00

Whitefish sautéed with mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke and capers in a lemon white wine butter sauce

Shrimp Ernesto

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with roasted garlic, lemon, white wine & green onions, served over capellini

Sea Bass

$40.00

Side Dishes

Baked Potato

$6.00

Fries

$3.50

Garlic Mashed Potato

$4.50

Grilled Asparagus

$5.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Risotto

$7.00

Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Add Meatball

$3.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Saussge

$3.00

Add 4 Shrimp

$8.00

Add 1 Scallop

$4.00

Add 1 Shrimp

$3.00

Add Salmon

$8.00

Coratti Kids' Meals

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$11.00

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.00

Kids Chicken Fingers with Waffle Fries

$11.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Vegetable

$11.00

Kids' Sander's Hot Fudge Sundae

$2.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.95+

Creme Brulee

$5.95

Sanders Cream Puff Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.95

Sanders Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$7.95

Sanders Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.95

Tiramisu

$5.95

Triple Vanilla Cheesecake

$7.95

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Birthday Cannoli

Add Fudge

$1.00

Daily Special

Pork special

$26.00

Coco shrimp

$17.00

Appetizers

Hot Appetizers

$20.00

By the Dozen

Deluxe Hot Appetizers

$27.00

By the Dozen

Cold Appetizers

$17.00

By the Dozen

Deluxe Cold Appetizers

$26.00

By the Dozen

Veggie Tray

$78.00

Serves 25 people

Fruit Tray

$94.00

Serves 25 people

Antipasto Coratti Tray

$108.00

Serves 25 people

Dinner Party

Dinner Party #1- NY Strip Steak

$31.00

10 oz. strip steak, grilled with sautéed mushrooms and Coratti’s zip sauce

Dinner Party #1- Grilled Salmon

$31.00

Served on a bed of cold artichoke salad drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Dinner Party #1- Pollo Marsala

$31.00

Sautéed breast of chicken with mushrooms in aa rich marsala wine sauce All entrees served with bread, house salad and a side of pasta

Dinner Party #2- Pollo Angelo

$34.00

Breaded chicken breast stuffed with house made boursin cheese, sautéed accompanied with sautéed shrimp and sun-dried tomatoes in a madeira cream sauce, served with bread, house salad and a side of pasta

Dinner Party #2- Veal Marsala

$34.00

Sautéed veal scaloppini with mushrooms in a rich marsala wine sauce, served with bread, house salad and a side of pasta

Dinner Party #2- Pasta Rustica

$34.00

Sautéed shrimp and scallops in a pesto cream sauce with artichokes and red peppers over penne pasta, served with bread and a house salad

Dinner Party #3- Filet Mignon

$39.00

Filet grilled with sautéed mushrooms and Coratti’s zip sauce

Dinner Party #3- Veal Saltimbocca

$39.00

Veal scaloppini with prosciutto and Roma tomatoes, served in a bed of sautéed spinach and topped with Fontinella cheese and a sage demi-glaze

Dinner Party #3- Pollo Morel

$39.00

Sautéed chicken breast with domestic and morel mushrooms in a rich sherry cream sauce All entrees served with bread, house salad and a side of pasta

Party Pans

Party Pan- House Salad

$45.00+

mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers onions and garbanzo beans. Full - approx 25 ppl, Half - approx 10 ppl

Party Pan- Antipasto Salad

$75.00+

mixed greens tossed with Italian meats and cheeses, olives, roasted peppers, artichoke salad and pepperoncini. Full - approx 25 ppl, Half - approx 10 ppl

Party Pan- Caesar Salad

$50.00+

a classic preparation with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Full - approx 25 ppl, Half - approx 10 ppl

Party Pan- Lasagna

$95.00+

layers of fresh pasta, ground beef, tomato sauce and cheese topped with mozzarella and baked. Full - approx 15-20 ppl, Half - approx 8-10 ppl

Party Pan- Chicken Lasagna

$95.00+

(white or red sauce) Full - approx 15-20 ppl, Half - approx 8-10 ppl

Party Pan- Vegetarian Lasagna

$95.00+

(white or red sauce) Full - approx 15-20 ppl, Half - approx 8-10 ppl

Party Pan- Pasta

$55.00+

Choose your pasta and sauce. Full - approx 25-30 ppl, Half - approx 10-12 ppl

Party Pan- Chicken Picatta

$7.00

Priced Per Person

Party Pan- Chicken Marsala

$7.00

Priced Per Person

Party Pan- Chicken Parmesan

$8.00

Priced Per Person

Party Pan- Chicken Carciofi

$8.00

Priced Per Person

Party Pan- Vegetable

$2.50

Sauteed Green Beans, Priced Per Person

Party Pan- Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Priced Per Person

Party Pan- Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

$2.00

Priced Per Person

Party Pan- House Bread

$1.00

Warm topped with garlic butter and garlic parmesan (Loaf cut into 6 pieces)

Party Pan- Salmon

Priced Per Person, Market Price

Party Pan- Tilapia

Priced Per Person, Market Price

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.95+

Priced per each

Beer

Two Hearted Ale

$5.00

No Yeah

$5.00

Happy Hour Beer

$2.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Bass Ale

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Diabolical

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Killians

$5.00

Labatt

$5.00

Labatt Light

$5.00

Micalob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Two Hearted

$5.00

Gregs Beer

$2.00

Oberon

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$2.65

Coke

$2.65

Diet Coke

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Vernors

$2.65

Soda

$2.65

Tonic

$2.65

Coffee

$2.85

Esspresso

$2.75

Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$3.75

Coffee

Espresso

$3.75

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$4.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Spanish Coffee

$8.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Juices

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.65

Misc Bev

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.60

Virgn Daquri

$8.00

Red Wine by the Bottle (WW)

BTL Allegrini WW

$23.00

BTL Arsonist WW

$21.00

BTL Beringer Bourbon Barrel WW

$24.50

BTL Beringer Knights Valley WW

$24.50

BTL Cartlidge & Brown WW

$15.00

BTL Clasico Banfi WW

$22.50

BTL Decoy

$21.00

BTL Finca

$17.50

BTL Firesteed

$20.00

BTL Justin

$25.00

BTL Kaiken Ultra

$21.00

BTL Louis M. Martini

$21.00

BTL Rodney Strong

$20.00

BTL Rosso Coppola

$20.00

BTL Sartori Veneto

$20.00

BTL Smith & Perry

$20.00

BTL Trouble Maker

$22.50

BTL Valpolicella Louis Rigetti

$20.00

Bottle Oberon

$25.00

White Wine by the Bottle (WW)

1/2 Carafe Piesporter

$17.00

House Zinfandel 1/2 Carafe

$17.00

1/2 House Piesporter Carafe

$34.00

1/2House Chardonnay

$17.00

1/2House Pinot Grigio

$17.00

BTL Beringer Brother Bourbon Barrell

$18.00Out of stock

BTL Black Stallion

$17.50

BTL Chateau Chantel Late Hrvest

$17.50

BTL Chateau Grand Traverse

$17.50

BTL Chateau St. Jean

$18.00

BTL Corattis on Main

$16.00

BTL Kim Crawford

$21.50

BTL Oyster Bay

$18.00

BTL Placido

$16.00

BTL San Angelo

$18.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer

$25.00

Cantina Z Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Carafe House Chardonnay

$17.00

Carafe House Pinot Grigio

$17.00

Carafe House White Zinfandel

$17.00

Longevity

$19.00

Toad Hollow Chard

$20.00

Toad Hollow Rose

$20.00

Champagne by the Bottle (WW)

BTL Asti Spumante

$18.00

BTL Prosecco Mionetto

$18.00

Entree

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Vegetarian Eggplant

$16.50

Veal Parmesan

$16.50

Veal Marsala

$16.50

Pasta Rustica

$15.50

Grilled Salmon

$16.50

Chicken Picatta

$15.50

Chicken Marsala

$15.50

Chicken Parmesan

$15.50

Chicken Portobella

$15.50

Paninis/Burgers

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Sausage Sub

$12.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Luigi's Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$12.00

Certified Angus Burger

$12.00

The Ultimate Burger

$13.00

Antipasti

Steak Bites

$19.50

Artichokes Tosca

$11.50

Fried Calamari

$11.50

Calamari Picanti

$12.50

Portobella Mushroom

$10.00

Shrimp Ermesto

$13.50

Suppli

$9.50

Sausage And Peppers Mild

$11.50

Sausage And Peppers Hot

$11.50

Flaming Asiago

$11.50

Brucshetta

$9.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.50

Mozzerella Caprese

$10.00

Specialties De La Casa

Rigatoni Casalinga

$17.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.00

Lasagna

$17.00

Pasta Primavera

$14.00

Old Time Favorite

$15.00

Insalate

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Side Arugula

$6.00

Entree House Salad

$9.00

Side Lunch House

$4.50

Entree Lunch Antipasto

$13.50

Side Lunch Antipasto

$9.00

Entree Lunch Caesar

$10.00

Mediterranean Salad

$13.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.50

Beesting Salmon Salad

$15.50

Side Lunch Caesar

$5.00

Included House Sm

Zuppa

Lunch Cup

$4.00

Lunch Bowl

$6.00

Kids Meals

Kid Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid Spaghetti

$9.00

Kid Grilled Chx

$9.00

Kid Fett Alftedo

$9.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kid Hot Fudge Sundae

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

335 N Main St, Milford, MI 48381, Milford, MI 48381

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

