Smoke Street Barbeque

580 Reviews

$$

424 N Main St

Milford, MI 48381

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Salad
Apple Orchard Salad
Quesadilla

DAILY SPECIALS

Bobby Bs French Dip

$13.99Out of stock

Brisket Killer Mac

$17.99

Chopped Rib Sandwich

$13.99

House smoked ribs pulled off the bone, chopped and tossed with pickled red onions and Memphis sauce. Served on Texas toast and hand cut fries

Cowboy Sundae

$10.99

Family Special

$75.00

Full slab ribs 8pcs Smoked Chicken 1 lb pulled pork (2) 16 oz side 4 pc cornbread

Dinner Fish and Chips

$15.99

(3) pc Fried Cod fish with hand-cut fries and cool slaw

Appetizers

Buffalo Tots

$9.99

Tots with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and sour cream on the side

Cheesy Bread

$10.99

Topped with garlic butter, baked with mozzarella & muenster

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

House chips with 4 oz of our house pico

Meatless Nacho

$8.99

melted cheese, jalapeno, and tomato

MEATLESS Quesadilla

$8.99

blended cheese, green pepper, onion, jalapeno and street sauce

Mess O’Fries

$13.99

pulled pork, handcut fries, bacon, melted cheese, scallions

Milford Hot Links

$9.99

(2) house smoked sausage served with pickled medley

Mini - NO MEAT Nacho

$8.99

Mini Mess'O Fries

$10.99

1/2 portioned-pulled pork, handcut fries, bacon, melted cheese, scallions

Mini Nacho

$10.99

1/2 portioned- melted cheese, jalapeno, tomato with choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped brisket

Nachos

$13.99

melted cheese, jalapeno, tomato, with choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or chopped brisket

Quesadilla

$13.99

choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped brisket with blended cheese, green pepper, onion, jalapeno and street sauce

Smoked Wings

$11.99

(6) house smoked wings

Southern Fried Tenders

$9.99

(5) tenders fried or grilled tossed in buffalo sauce or Plain

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

House spinach dip with house chips (GF)

Street Tacos

$12.99

3 corn tortillas with choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, chopped brisket, topped with onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, verde sauce

Bar-B-Que

All smoked in-house, served with cornbread and 2 sides. Substitute 1 side for a side Caesar/ House Salad, Cowboy Chili or Gumbo for $2 Upcharge. Please include what 2, 2oz. sauces you'd like with each meal in the special request section.

1/2 Rib Dinner

$21.99

Smoked 1/2 Slab St. Loius Style Ribs with your choice of 2 sides and cornbread

Boss Hog Combo

$24.99

4oz Sliced brisket 4oz Pulled Pork 4oz smoked Sausage Gluten Free

Full Slab Dinner

$29.99

Smoked Full Slab St. Loius Style Ribs Gluten Free

Half Chicken

$17.99

Smoked 1/2 Chicken Breast, wing, thigh & leg Gluten Free

Pulled Pork

$18.99

8oz. Smoked Pulled Pork Gluten Free

Sliced Brisket

$20.99

8oz. Smoked Sliced Brisket Gluten Free

Smoked Chicken/Rib Combo

$26.99

1/2 smoked chicken 1/2 slab of ribs

Pulled Chicken

$18.99

8oz Smoked Pulled Chicken Gluten-Free with choice of 2 sides and cornbread

Soup

Gumbo

$6.99

Okra, onions, rice, smoked sausage & chicken

Smokey Cowboy Chilli

$7.99

Served with jalapeno, onion, cheddar cheese

Entree Combos

Served with cornbread and 2 sides *Substitute for 1 side- side house/caesar, Cowboy Chili or Gumbo for $2 upcharge Please include what 2, 2oz. sauces you'd like with each meal in the special request section

Fried Chicken

$16.99

1/2 Fried Chicken (5pc) Pre-portioned, cannot specify white/ dark meat

Fried Chicken & Rib Combo

$28.99

1/2 Fried Chicken 1/2 Slab of St. Louis Style Ribs

Entree Mac

$15.99

Gruyere, Parmesan and Swiss Cheese Bacon and breadcrumbs

Rib & Fried Shrimp

$27.99

1/2 Slab of St. Louis Style Ribs 5 pieces of Fried Shrimp

Extra Sauces

4oz of sauce included in each meal. Extra sauce will be charged.

16oz Dressing

$4.00

2oz. Carolina Gold

$0.50

Tangy mustard base

2oz. Carolina Vinegar

$0.50

Vinegar base with elements of sweet, sour and spice

2oz. Mango Chipotle

$0.50

Sweet & Smokey

2oz. Memphis

$0.50

2oz. Pico

$0.75

2oz. Ranch

$0.50

2oz. Ring of Fire

$0.50

Asian sweet with a spicy finish

2oz. Street Sauce

$0.50

Our signature tomato based sauce with a little kick

4oz Pico

$1.50

8oz. Dressing

$2.00

Extra 2oz DRESSING

$0.50

Extra 4oz DRESSING

$1.00

Little Piggies

Kids Buttered Noodles

$3.99

Our tradition spiral noodles simples tossed with butter

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with American Cheese on Texas Toast. Served with French Fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

16oz. Portion. With Gruyere, Parmesan & Swiss Cheese

Kids Tenders

$6.99

(3) Breaded Chicken Tenders served with French Fries

Kids Ribs N Fries

$7.99

Pizza

10” brick-oven baled, with mozzarella & muenster cheese

Cheese PIZZA

$8.99

1 Topping Pizza

$9.99

2 Topping Pizza

$10.99

3 Topping Pizza

$11.99

4 Topping Pizza

$12.99

5 Topping Pizza

$13.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

Bacon, pulled pork, pineapple with tangy bbq sauce

Loaded BBQ Pizza

$13.99

Pulled chicken, pulled pork, chopped brisket, cilantro, grilled red onion, street sauce base

Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Mushrooms, spinach, shave carrots, tomatoes, pesto sauce, parmesan

Pizza

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Pulled chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo sauce base, garnished with fresh carrots and celery

Salads

Served with cornbread

Apple Orchard Salad

$15.99

Gluten Free Fresh mixed greens 6oz Grilled Chicken Breast Sundried Cranberries Sliced Apples Red Onion Shaved Parmesan (2) Poppyseed Dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.99

4oz Pulled Chicken Mixed greens Black beans Avocado Corn salsa Cheddar cheese Tortilla strips ( not GF) (2) DRESSINGS

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Gluten Free w/out Ceasar Dressing Romaine Lettuce Shaved Parmesan Cornbread Croutons (NOT GF) (2) Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Gluten Free Fresh Mixed Greens topped with rows of Grilled Chicken Tomato Bacon Crumbled Bleu Cheese Avocado Egg (2) Dressing of your choice

Cowboy Wedge Salad

$8.99

Gluten Free Iceberg Wedge Bacon Grilled Tomato (2) Buttermilk Bleu Cheese & Dash of BBQ Rub

Smokestreet House Salad

$6.99

Gluten Free w/ Exceptions Fresh Mixed Greens Tomato Red Onion Cheddar Cheese Cucumber Cornbread Croutons (NOT GF) (2) Dressing of your choice

Sandwiches- ( served with Fries )

Our famous boneless ribs tossed in Memphis barbecue sauce served on a hoagie roll, topped with pickled onions. Served with Fries

Basic Cluck

$12.99

Chicken Breast-Simply Fried, Dipped in Buffalo, or Grilled Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Served with handcut fries

Build-A-Burger

$11.99

1/2 LB Certified Angus Beef Patty Lettuce Tomato Onion Pickle ADD for a buck each: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Chili, Bacon, Avocado, Sauteed Mushrooms, or Onions

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked Pulled Pork Cool Slaw O/S Pickles 0/S

Fancy Cluck

$13.99

Fried Chicken Breast- Simply fried or Dipped in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch, onion, pickle, bacon & your choice of cheese.

Killer Burger

$12.99

Luckenbach Texas

$13.99

Smoked Chopped Brisket Cheddar Cheese Bacon Pickles

Notorious P-I-G Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked Pulled Pork Bacon Pickles Cheddar Cheese

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked Pulled Chicken Cool Slaw Pickles

Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.99

4 Pieces of Fried Shrimp Shredded Lettuce Tomato Poblano Remoulade Sauce

Smokestreet Melt Sandwich

$15.99

1/2 LB Certified Angus Beef Patty Smoked Brisket Onion Straws Cheddar Cheese Served on Texas Toast

Swineapple Burger

$15.99

1/2 LB Certified Angus Beef topped with smoked pineapple, house bacon, lettuce, American cheese, and ring of fire mayo.

Seafood

Served with cornbread and 2 sides *Substitute for 1 side- side house/caesar, Cowboy Chili or Gumbo for $2 upcharge Please include what 2, 2oz. BBQ sauces, cocktail/tarter you'd like with each meal in the special request section

4oz Blackened Salmon

$6.99

Gluten Free 4oz. Wild Fresh Atlantic Salmon Blackened Seasoning A la Carte Style

4oz Grilled Salmon

$6.99

Gluten Free 4oz. Wild Fresh Atlantic Salmon Grilled A la Carte Style

9oz Blackened Salmon

$13.99

Gluten Free 9oz. Fresh Wild Atlantic Salmon Blackened Seasoning A la Carte Style

9oz Grilled Salmon

$13.99

Gluten Free 9oz. Fresh Wild Atlantic Salmon Grilled A la Carte Style

Fried Shrimp

$20.99

(8) Pieces of Fried Shrimp

Rib & Shrimp Combo

$28.99

1/2 Slab of St. Louis Style Ribs (5) Pieces of Fried Shrimp

Salmon Dinner

$22.99

9oz. Fresh Wild Atlantic Salmon Grilled Or Blackened

Sides

(1) Corn Tortilla

$0.25

(1) Flour Tortilla

$0.25

1/2 Avocado

$1.00

1/2 Slab App

$12.50

Gluten Free St. Louis Style

1/4 Chicken

$2.99

Gluten Free 2 Pieces Smoked Chicken

1/4 Ribs

$4.99

Gluten Free

4 oz Pickles

$2.00

4 Pc Bacon

$6.99

Blackened Chix Breast

$3.99

Gluten Free 4oz. Blackened Chicken Breast

Bun

$1.00

Extra 2oz DRESSING

$0.50

Extra 2oz PICO

$0.75

Extra 4oz DRESSING

$1.00

Extra 4oz. PICO

$1.50

Extra Pc Fish

$2.99

Extra Pc Shrimp

$1.75

Extra Per Chx Tender

$1.99

Full Slab Ribs

$25.00

Gluten Free St. Louis Style

Grilled Chix Breast

$3.99

Gluten Free 4oz. Grilled Chicken Breast

Side All-Nite Baked Beans

$4.50

Gluten Free

Side Chipotle Carrots

$4.50

Side Chopped Brisket

$6.99

Gluten Free. 6oz Smoked Chopped Brisket

Side Collard Greens

$4.50

Gluten Free Greens Boiled around ham hocks Sautéed & mixed with bacon

Side Cool Slaw

$4.50

Side Corn bread

$1.99

Side Fries

$4.50

Handcut

Side Green Beans

$4.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Gruyere, Swiss & Parmesan Cheese Bacon Bread Crumbs

Side Pickled Medley

$4.50

Pickled deliciously with a little kick Thinly sliced Red Onion Cherry Peppers Sliced Carrots Bread and Butter Pickles

Side Pulled Chicken

$5.99

Gluten Free 6oz. Smoked Pulled Chicken

Side Pulled Pork

$4.99

6oz. Pork GF

Side Red Cabbage

$4.50

Side Sliced Apples

$2.00

Side Sliced Brisket

$6.99

Gluten Free 6oz. Smoked Sliced Brisket

Side Smoked Sausage

$4.99

4oz. Smoked Dearborn Sausage

Side Southern Style Slaw

$4.50

Side Sweet Mash

$4.50

Gluten Free Mashed Sweet Potatoes With Pecans & Brown Sugar

Side Texas Toast

$1.00

Side Tots

$4.50

Whole Avocado

$2.00

Side Rooted Veggie

$4.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our smoke is no joke!

Website

Location

424 N Main St, Milford, MI 48381

Directions

