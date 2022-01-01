Smoke Street Barbeque
580 Reviews
$$
424 N Main St
Milford, MI 48381
Popular Items
DAILY SPECIALS
Bobby Bs French Dip
Brisket Killer Mac
Chopped Rib Sandwich
House smoked ribs pulled off the bone, chopped and tossed with pickled red onions and Memphis sauce. Served on Texas toast and hand cut fries
Cowboy Sundae
Family Special
Full slab ribs 8pcs Smoked Chicken 1 lb pulled pork (2) 16 oz side 4 pc cornbread
Dinner Fish and Chips
(3) pc Fried Cod fish with hand-cut fries and cool slaw
Appetizers
Buffalo Tots
Tots with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and sour cream on the side
Cheesy Bread
Topped with garlic butter, baked with mozzarella & muenster
Chips and Salsa
House chips with 4 oz of our house pico
Meatless Nacho
melted cheese, jalapeno, and tomato
MEATLESS Quesadilla
blended cheese, green pepper, onion, jalapeno and street sauce
Mess O’Fries
pulled pork, handcut fries, bacon, melted cheese, scallions
Milford Hot Links
(2) house smoked sausage served with pickled medley
Mini - NO MEAT Nacho
Mini Mess'O Fries
1/2 portioned-pulled pork, handcut fries, bacon, melted cheese, scallions
Mini Nacho
1/2 portioned- melted cheese, jalapeno, tomato with choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped brisket
Nachos
melted cheese, jalapeno, tomato, with choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or chopped brisket
Quesadilla
choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped brisket with blended cheese, green pepper, onion, jalapeno and street sauce
Smoked Wings
(6) house smoked wings
Southern Fried Tenders
(5) tenders fried or grilled tossed in buffalo sauce or Plain
Spinach Artichoke Dip
House spinach dip with house chips (GF)
Street Tacos
3 corn tortillas with choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, chopped brisket, topped with onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, verde sauce
Bar-B-Que
1/2 Rib Dinner
Smoked 1/2 Slab St. Loius Style Ribs with your choice of 2 sides and cornbread
Boss Hog Combo
4oz Sliced brisket 4oz Pulled Pork 4oz smoked Sausage Gluten Free
Full Slab Dinner
Smoked Full Slab St. Loius Style Ribs Gluten Free
Half Chicken
Smoked 1/2 Chicken Breast, wing, thigh & leg Gluten Free
Pulled Pork
8oz. Smoked Pulled Pork Gluten Free
Sliced Brisket
8oz. Smoked Sliced Brisket Gluten Free
Smoked Chicken/Rib Combo
1/2 smoked chicken 1/2 slab of ribs
Pulled Chicken
8oz Smoked Pulled Chicken Gluten-Free with choice of 2 sides and cornbread
Soup
Entree Combos
Fried Chicken
1/2 Fried Chicken (5pc) Pre-portioned, cannot specify white/ dark meat
Fried Chicken & Rib Combo
1/2 Fried Chicken 1/2 Slab of St. Louis Style Ribs
Entree Mac
Gruyere, Parmesan and Swiss Cheese Bacon and breadcrumbs
Rib & Fried Shrimp
1/2 Slab of St. Louis Style Ribs 5 pieces of Fried Shrimp
Extra Sauces
16oz Dressing
2oz. Carolina Gold
Tangy mustard base
2oz. Carolina Vinegar
Vinegar base with elements of sweet, sour and spice
2oz. Mango Chipotle
Sweet & Smokey
2oz. Memphis
2oz. Pico
2oz. Ranch
2oz. Ring of Fire
Asian sweet with a spicy finish
2oz. Street Sauce
Our signature tomato based sauce with a little kick
4oz Pico
8oz. Dressing
Little Piggies
Kids Buttered Noodles
Our tradition spiral noodles simples tossed with butter
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with American Cheese on Texas Toast. Served with French Fries
Kids Mac N Cheese
16oz. Portion. With Gruyere, Parmesan & Swiss Cheese
Kids Tenders
(3) Breaded Chicken Tenders served with French Fries
Kids Ribs N Fries
Pizza
Cheese PIZZA
1 Topping Pizza
2 Topping Pizza
3 Topping Pizza
4 Topping Pizza
5 Topping Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, pulled pork, pineapple with tangy bbq sauce
Loaded BBQ Pizza
Pulled chicken, pulled pork, chopped brisket, cilantro, grilled red onion, street sauce base
Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, spinach, shave carrots, tomatoes, pesto sauce, parmesan
Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Pulled chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo sauce base, garnished with fresh carrots and celery
Salads
Apple Orchard Salad
Gluten Free Fresh mixed greens 6oz Grilled Chicken Breast Sundried Cranberries Sliced Apples Red Onion Shaved Parmesan (2) Poppyseed Dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad
4oz Pulled Chicken Mixed greens Black beans Avocado Corn salsa Cheddar cheese Tortilla strips ( not GF) (2) DRESSINGS
Caesar Salad
Gluten Free w/out Ceasar Dressing Romaine Lettuce Shaved Parmesan Cornbread Croutons (NOT GF) (2) Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Gluten Free Fresh Mixed Greens topped with rows of Grilled Chicken Tomato Bacon Crumbled Bleu Cheese Avocado Egg (2) Dressing of your choice
Cowboy Wedge Salad
Gluten Free Iceberg Wedge Bacon Grilled Tomato (2) Buttermilk Bleu Cheese & Dash of BBQ Rub
Smokestreet House Salad
Gluten Free w/ Exceptions Fresh Mixed Greens Tomato Red Onion Cheddar Cheese Cucumber Cornbread Croutons (NOT GF) (2) Dressing of your choice
Sandwiches- ( served with Fries )
Basic Cluck
Chicken Breast-Simply Fried, Dipped in Buffalo, or Grilled Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Served with handcut fries
Build-A-Burger
1/2 LB Certified Angus Beef Patty Lettuce Tomato Onion Pickle ADD for a buck each: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Chili, Bacon, Avocado, Sauteed Mushrooms, or Onions
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked Pulled Pork Cool Slaw O/S Pickles 0/S
Fancy Cluck
Fried Chicken Breast- Simply fried or Dipped in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch, onion, pickle, bacon & your choice of cheese.
Killer Burger
Luckenbach Texas
Smoked Chopped Brisket Cheddar Cheese Bacon Pickles
Notorious P-I-G Sandwich
Smoked Pulled Pork Bacon Pickles Cheddar Cheese
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Pulled Chicken Cool Slaw Pickles
Shrimp Po-Boy
4 Pieces of Fried Shrimp Shredded Lettuce Tomato Poblano Remoulade Sauce
Smokestreet Melt Sandwich
1/2 LB Certified Angus Beef Patty Smoked Brisket Onion Straws Cheddar Cheese Served on Texas Toast
Swineapple Burger
1/2 LB Certified Angus Beef topped with smoked pineapple, house bacon, lettuce, American cheese, and ring of fire mayo.
Seafood
4oz Blackened Salmon
Gluten Free 4oz. Wild Fresh Atlantic Salmon Blackened Seasoning A la Carte Style
4oz Grilled Salmon
Gluten Free 4oz. Wild Fresh Atlantic Salmon Grilled A la Carte Style
9oz Blackened Salmon
Gluten Free 9oz. Fresh Wild Atlantic Salmon Blackened Seasoning A la Carte Style
9oz Grilled Salmon
Gluten Free 9oz. Fresh Wild Atlantic Salmon Grilled A la Carte Style
Fried Shrimp
(8) Pieces of Fried Shrimp
Rib & Shrimp Combo
1/2 Slab of St. Louis Style Ribs (5) Pieces of Fried Shrimp
Salmon Dinner
9oz. Fresh Wild Atlantic Salmon Grilled Or Blackened
Sides
(1) Corn Tortilla
(1) Flour Tortilla
1/2 Avocado
1/2 Slab App
Gluten Free St. Louis Style
1/4 Chicken
Gluten Free 2 Pieces Smoked Chicken
1/4 Ribs
Gluten Free
4 oz Pickles
4 Pc Bacon
Blackened Chix Breast
Gluten Free 4oz. Blackened Chicken Breast
Bun
Extra Pc Fish
Extra Pc Shrimp
Extra Per Chx Tender
Full Slab Ribs
Gluten Free St. Louis Style
Grilled Chix Breast
Gluten Free 4oz. Grilled Chicken Breast
Side All-Nite Baked Beans
Gluten Free
Side Chipotle Carrots
Side Chopped Brisket
Gluten Free. 6oz Smoked Chopped Brisket
Side Collard Greens
Gluten Free Greens Boiled around ham hocks Sautéed & mixed with bacon
Side Cool Slaw
Side Corn bread
Side Fries
Handcut
Side Green Beans
Side Mac & Cheese
Gruyere, Swiss & Parmesan Cheese Bacon Bread Crumbs
Side Pickled Medley
Pickled deliciously with a little kick Thinly sliced Red Onion Cherry Peppers Sliced Carrots Bread and Butter Pickles
Side Pulled Chicken
Gluten Free 6oz. Smoked Pulled Chicken
Side Pulled Pork
6oz. Pork GF
Side Red Cabbage
Side Sliced Apples
Side Sliced Brisket
Gluten Free 6oz. Smoked Sliced Brisket
Side Smoked Sausage
4oz. Smoked Dearborn Sausage
Side Southern Style Slaw
Side Sweet Mash
Gluten Free Mashed Sweet Potatoes With Pecans & Brown Sugar
Side Texas Toast
Side Tots
Whole Avocado
Side Rooted Veggie
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Our smoke is no joke!
424 N Main St, Milford, MI 48381