Mediterranean
Pizza
Italian

Cork & Crust Italian Mediterranean Kitchen

No reviews yet

90 LaRoche Avenue

Harrington Pk, NJ 07640

Cheese Pizza
Meatball Trio
Caesar Salad

Drinks

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00

Gingerale Can

$2.00

Sierra Mist Can

$2.00

Saratoga Still

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$6.00

Hot Sandwiches

Cork & Crust Fat Sammy

$13.95

Parmigiana

$11.95

Blackened Chicken

$11.95

Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Chicken Cutlet

$11.95

Chicken Francaise Hero

$12.95

Cold Sandwiches

Italiano

$11.95

Caprese

$11.95

The Fig And Prosciutto

$15.95

Prosciutto di Parma

$14.95

Turkey BLT Baguette

$11.95

The Special

$13.95

Turkey Provolone

$11.95

Ragusa

$11.95

Starters

Brussel Sprouts

$11.95

Steamed Mussels

Sausage Palermo

$15.95

Escargot Champs-Elysees

$15.95

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

Escarole & Bean Soup

$9.95

Chilled Octopus Salad

$17.95

Grilled Octopus

$17.95

Meatball Trio

$11.95

Burrata and Tomato

$17.95

Stuffed Jumbo Mushrooms

$11.95

Crispy Calamari

$16.95

Calamari Rosario

$17.95

Truffle Mac

$15.95

10 pc. Buffalo Wings

$16.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Wedge Salad

$13.95

Classic House Salad

$10.95

Arugula Salad

$11.95

Pasta Classics

Spinach Ravioli

$15.95

Lobster Ravioli

$27.95

Mushroom Ravioli

$19.95

Linguini w/ Meatballs

$17.95

Rigatoni Vodka

$15.95

Rigatoni Bolognese

$20.95

Linguini Marechiara

$31.95

Penne Aglio e Olio

$17.95

Specialty Pasta

Rigatoni di Catania

$20.95

Cappellini Tre Feste

$28.95

Gnocchi di Palermo

$25.95

La Zanabella

$21.95

Bari

$23.95

Rigatoni Capri

$21.95

Cappellini Truffle

$23.95

Gluten free cheese ravioli

$17.95

Chicken

Chicken Amalfi

$21.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.95

The Classics (Chicken)

$18.95

The Chicken Elba

$21.95

Chicken Roma

$23.95

Chicken Limon

$24.95

Chicken Milanese

$23.95

Meat & More

The Classics (Veal)

$23.95

Veal Saltimbocca

$23.95

Veal Milanese

$23.95

Veal Amalfi

$25.95

Berkshire Pork Chop

$27.95

Cork & Crust Burger

$17.95

Seafood

Salmon Fagioli

$25.95

Pesto Salmon

$28.95

Mediterranean Fish Florentine

$31.95

Salmon St. Tropez

$25.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$21.95

Bronzino

$31.95

Salmon & Shrimp

$29.95

Blackened Salmon

$25.95

Pizza

Capri Pizza

$15.95+

Sinatra Pizza

$16.95+

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$14.95+

The Burrata Pizza

$17.95+

The Hoboken Pizza

$17.95+

Bensonhurst Pizza

$15.95+

Margherita Classico Pizza

$13.95+

Fig di Sicilia Pizza

$16.95+

French Onion Pizza

$14.95+

Bianco Pizza

$13.95+

Hot Honey Pizza

$15.95+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.95+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.95+

B's Blu Pizza

$16.95+

Cheese Pizza

$12.95+

Kids

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$8.95

Kids Pasta w/ Meatball

$10.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.95

Kids pasta w vodka sauce

$7.95

Kids pasta w marinara

$7.95

Sides

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$8.95

Sautéed Spinach

$7.95

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.95

Sautéed Broccolini

$8.95

French Fries

$4.95

Dessert

Cannoli

$6.95

Chocolate Gelato

$5.95

Vanilla Gelato

$5.95

Tiramisu

$9.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Lava Cake

$11.95

Key Lime

$11.95

Cheesecake

$10.95

Choc Mousse

$12.95

Black Vanilla Truffle

$12.95

Tart

$12.95

Appetizers

Eggplant Parmiagiana

$55.00+

Eggplant Rollatini

$55.00+

Stuffed Mushrooms

$55.00+

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions

$50.00+

Meatballs

$55.00+

Mussels

$50.00+

Fried Calamari

$59.00+

Calamari Rosario

$69.00+

Mozzarella Caprese

$69.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$55.00+

Chicken Fingers

$49.00+

Garlic Knots

$30.00+

Buffalo Wings

$65.00+

Burrata and Tom

$159.95

Burrata And Tom

$79.59

Full Burrata And Tomato

$159.95

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

60 Shrimp Cocktail

$129.00

Salad

House Salad

$40.00+

Caesar Salad

$45.00+

Arugula Salad

$49.00+

Chilled Octopus Salad

$109.00+

Potato & Vegetables

String Bean

$45.00+

Brussel Sprouts

$75.00+

Roasted Yukon Gold Potato

$45.00+

Truffle Yukon Gold Potato

$55.00+

Sauteed Broccili Rabe

$79.00+

Broccolini

$79.00+

Sandwich Platters

Large Assorted Cold Sub Platter

$95.00

Small Assorted Cold Sub Platter

$50.00

Pasta Classics

Baked Ziti

$50.00+

Rigatoni Bolognese

$50.00+

Penne Vodka

$50.00+

Penne Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$65.00+

Cheese Ravioli

$45.00+

Spinach Ravioli

$55.00+

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$69.00+

Lobster Ravioli

$79.00+

Lobster Ravioli & Jumbo Shrimp

$144.00+

Specialty Pasta

La Zanabella

$69.00+

Rigatoni Truffle

$60.00+

Rigatoni Truffle + Jumbo Shrimp

$125.00+

Rigatoni Capri

$60.00+

Rigatoni Di Catania

$60.00+

Bari

$109.00+

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$65.00+

Chicken Marsala

$65.00+

Chicken Francaise

$65.00+

Chicken Piccata

$65.00+

Chicken Saltimbocca

$75.00+

Chicken Amalfi

$79.00+

The Roma

$69.00+

The Elba

$79.00+

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$149.00+

Veal Marsala

$149.00+

Veal Francaise

$149.00+

Veal Piccata

$149.00+

Veal Saltimbocca

$169.00+

Seafood

Salmon St. Tropez

$129.00+

Grilled Salmon

$119.00+

Blackened Salmon Piccata

$129.00+

Blackened Salmon

$129.00+

Seafood over Pasta

$119.00+

Half Shrimp Francaise

$99.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.00

Large Cannoli

$4.00

Meatballs

Beef Meatballs

$11.95+

Chicken Meatballs

$11.95+

Turkey Meatballs

$12.95+

Pork Meatballs

$12.95+

Veal Meatballs

$13.95+

Wagyu Beef Meatballs

$14.95+

Meatball Sandwiches

Beef Meatball

Chicken Meatball

Turkey Meatball

Pork Meatball

Veal Meatball

Wagyu Beef Meatball

Pasta with Meatballs

Beef Meatballs

Chicken Meatballs

Turkey Meatballs

Pork Meatballs

Veal Meatballs

Wagyu Beef Meatballs

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Cork and Crust Italian Mediterranean Kitchen-- your home away from home. We are a family-owned and operated restaurant specializing in eclectic Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. Our goal is to provide you with exceptional service while you enjoy a little taste of home. Come and be part of our family!

90 LaRoche Avenue, Harrington Pk, NJ 07640

