Mediterranean
Pizza
Italian
Cork & Crust Italian Mediterranean Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Cork and Crust Italian Mediterranean Kitchen-- your home away from home. We are a family-owned and operated restaurant specializing in eclectic Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. Our goal is to provide you with exceptional service while you enjoy a little taste of home. Come and be part of our family!
Location
90 LaRoche Avenue, Harrington Pk, NJ 07640
Gallery