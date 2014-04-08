Cote’s Kitchen
3 Farm Street
Upton, MA 01568
Breakfast Menu
Egg Breakfast Plates
- One Egg, Toast & Home Fries$5.00
- One Egg, Toast, Home Fries & Bacon$8.75
- One Egg, Toast, Home Fries & Sausage$8.75
- One Egg, Toast, Home Fries & Kielbasa$8.75
- One Egg, Toast, Home Fries & Ham Steak$8.75
- One Egg, Toast, Home Fries & Homemade Corned Beef Hash$14.50
- One Egg, Toast, Home Fries & Steak Tips$18.00
- Two Eggs, Toast & Home Fries$6.00
- Two Eggs, Toast, Home Fries & Bacon$9.75
- Two Eggs, Toast, Home Fries & Sausage$9.75
- Two Eggs, Toast, Home Fries & Kielbasa$9.75
- Two Eggs, Toast, Home Fries & Ham Steak$9.75
- Two Eggs, Toast, Home Fries & Homemade Corned Beef Hash$15.50
- Two Eggs, Toast, Home Fries & Steak Tips$19.00
- Three Eggs, Toast & Home Fries$7.00
- Three Eggs, Toast, Home Fries & Bacon$10.75
- Three Eggs, Toast, Home Fries & Sausage$10.75
- Three Eggs, Toast, Home Fries & Kielbasa$10.75
- Three Eggs, Toast, Home Fries & Ham Steak$10.75
- Three Eggs, Toast, Home Fries & Homemade Corned Beef Hash$16.50
- Three Eggs, Toast, Home Fries & Steak Tips$20.00
Combination Plates
- A Little Bit of Everything$10.50
1 Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Home fries, Toast & Choice of 1 Texas French Toast or 1 Pancake
- Two of Everything$14.50
2 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Home fries, Toast & Choice of 2 Texas French Toast or 2 Pancake
- Steve's Big Breakfast$21.00
4 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Corned Beef, Home fries & Toast
Egg Sandwiches
- Egg and Cheese$6.00
Two Eggs & Cheese
- Egg, Meat & Cheese$7.50
Two Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage & Cheese
- Breakfast Club$9.00
Two Eggs, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Breakfast Grilled Cheese$6.00
Two Eggs on Texas Toast
- Western Sandwich$8.00
Two Scrambled, Ham, Onions, Peppers & Cheese
- Breakfast Wrap$6.00
Three Scrambled Eggs and Cheese
- Sunshine Burger$12.00
Bacon Cheeseburger with 1 Egg on a Bagel
Eggs Benedict (Copy)
- Eggs Benedict Traditional$11.00
Two poached eggs served on an english muffin, Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce.
- Eggs Benedict Royale$17.00
Two poached eggs served on an english muffin with smoked salmon, hollandaise sauce and capers.
- Eggs Benedict - Irish$13.00
- Eggs Benedict with Prosciutto$13.00
Two poached eggs served on an english muffin with prosciutto and hollandaise sauce.
- Eggs Benedict - Spanakopita$17.00Out of stock
Two poached Eggs served on Homemade Spanakopita with Hollandaise Sauce and Home Fries
- Avocado Toast Eggs Benedict with Side Salad and Balsamic Vinaigrette$13.00
Gluten Free Waffle
Omelets
- Cheese Omelet$8.00
- Bacon & Cheese Omelet$12.50
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$12.50
- Corned Beef Hash & Cheese Omelet$12.50
- Kielbasa & Cheese Omelet$12.50
- Western Omelet$13.50
Ham, Onions, Peppers & Cheese
- Meat Lovers Omelet$14.25
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Kielbasa & Cheese
- Steak Bomb Omelet$18.00
Shaved Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers and Cheese
- Steve's Supreme Omelet$20.00
Bacon, Corned Beef, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers and Cheese
- Greek Omelet$10.75
Spinach, Tomato, Black Olives & Feta
- Veggie Omelet$11.25
Tomato, Onion, Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Broccoli & Cheese
- Build Your Own Omelet$13.00
Choose 1 from each category, each additional ingredient is $1.00
Acai Bowls
- The Original Bowl$13.50
Acai Mix, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry & Honey
- The Nutella Bowl$14.00
Acai Mix, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut & Nutella
- The Hawaiian Bowl$14.50
Acai Mix, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes & Honey
- Christie's Bowl$14.25
Acai Mix, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple & Coconut Flakes
- Build Your Own Bowl$14.50
Acai Mix and Choose 6 ingredients, each additional ingredient is $1.00
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancakes$7.00
2 plate size pancakes
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.00
2 plate size chocolate chip pancakes
- Banana Buttermilk Pancakes$9.50
2 plate size Fruit Filled pancakes
- Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes$9.50
2 plate size Fruit Filled pancakes
- Pineapple Buttermilk Pancakes$9.50
2 plate size Fruit Filled pancakes
- Strawberry Buttermilk Pancakes$9.50
2 plate size Fruit Filled pancakes
French Toast
- Texas French Toast - 2 Slices$6.00
2 Thick Slices Texas French Toast
- Texas French Toast with Berries - 2 Slices$8.50
2 Thick Slices Texas French Toast with Berries
- Texas French Toast - 3 Slices$7.50
3 Thick Slices Texas French Toast
- Texas French Toast with Berries - 3 Slices$10.00
3 Thick Slices Texas French Toast with Berries
- Brioche French Toast - 2 Slices$6.50Out of stock
2 Thick Slices of Brioche French Toast
- Brioche French Toast with Berries - 2 Slices$9.00Out of stock
2 Thick Slices of Brioche French Toast with Berries
- Brioche French Toast - 3 Slices$8.00Out of stock
3 Thick Slices of Brioche French Toast
- Brioche French Toast with Berries - 3 Slices$10.50Out of stock
3 Thick Slices of Brioche French Toast with Berries
- Katelyn's French Toast - 2 Slices$6.50
2 Thick Slices Texas French Toast with Cinnamon & Brown Sugar
- Katelyn's French Toast - 3 Slices$7.50
3 Thick Slices Texas French Toast with Cinnamon & Brown Sugar
Sides
- Bacon$7.00
- Bagel with Butter$3.00
- Bagel with Spread$3.50
- Christie's Homemade Cinnamon Roll with Icing$2.50
- Cinnamon Honey Butter$3.00
- Cup of Oatmeal$3.75
- Cup of Oatmeal with Fresh Fruit$5.75
- English Muffin$2.00
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$5.50
- Fresh Fruit Cup$4.50
- Gluten Free English Muffin$3.00
- Ham$7.00
- Hash Browns$3.75
- Home Fries$3.00
- Homemade Corned Beef$11.00
- Kielbasa$7.00
- Loaded Home Fries$6.00
Home Fries with Cheese and Bacon
- Muffin$3.00
Muffin of the Day
- Real Maple Syrup$3.00
- Sausage$7.00
- Single Buttermilk Pancake$3.75
- Single Banana Pancake$4.75
- Single Blueberry Pancake$4.75
- Single Chocolate Chip Pancake$4.00
- Single Pineapple Pancake$4.75
- Single Strawberry Pancake$4.75
- Single Brioche French Toast$3.50
- Single Brioche French Toast with Berries$4.75
- Single Egg$1.25
- Single Texas French Toast$3.25
- Single Texas French Toast with Berries$4.25
- Single Texas French Toast with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar$3.50
- Toast$2.00
Specials
Other Specials
- BLT Wrap
- Caesar Salad
- Chorizo Frittata Burrito$14.00
- Corned Beef Sandwich
- French Fries
- Garden Salad
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
- Quinoa Salad
- Roast Beef Sandwich
- Salmon Bowl with Quinoa Salad
- Salmon Toast$17.00
- S'mores French Toast
- Southwestern Egg Sandwich$10.00
- Tuna Melt$10.50
- Tuna Sandwich$10.50
- Avocado Toast with Side Salad and Balsamic Vinaigrette$9.00
- Stuffed Fried French Toast$10.00Out of stock
- Southern Chicken and Waffles$18.00Out of stock
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00Out of stock
- Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries$7.00
Bakery
Desserts
- Banana Bread$4.00
- Blueberry Cobbler$4.00
- Cheesecake$4.95
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.50+
- Chocolate Dipped Strawberries$3.00+
- Chocolate Chip Dipped Cookies$2.00+
- Cupcake - Chocolate$1.25
- Cupcake - Vanilla$1.25
- Lemon Cookies$1.50+
- Mini Cheesecakes - Plain$1.50
- Mini Cheesecakes w/ Fruit$1.75
- Orange Creamsicle Cookies$1.50+
- Oreo Truffles$1.00+
- Oreo Truffles - Gluten Free$1.25+
- GF Mini Cheesecakes - Plain$1.75
- GF Mini Cheesecakes - Fruit$2.00
- Rice Crispy Treats$2.45
- Strawberry Shortcake Cookies$2.00
- Trifle Cup - Chocolate$5.00
- Trifle Cup - Vanilla$5.00
- Trifle Cup - GF Chocolate$5.50
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
