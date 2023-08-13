Maya Mexican Cocina y Tequila Bar - EM 118 Main Street
108 Main Street
Upton, MA 01568
Appetizers
Dip Trio
Guacamole, salsa & cheese dip served with side of chips.
Fresh Guacamole
Queso Flameado
Chorizo on a skillet topped with cheese.
Chori-queso Dip
Chorizo and cheese dip
Tikin-Xic Wings
Classic bone-in wings tossed in your choice of Mango Habanero, Buffalo or Barbecue sauce. • Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch
Elote
Grilled Mexican corn brushed with Mexican chipotle mayonnaise & topped with Cotija cheese.
Chimi Bites
Deep fried flour tortilla, stuffed with chicken & beef. • Served with a side our homemade cheese dip.
Jalapeños Envueltos
Bacon wrapped jalapeños stuffed with cheese.
House Salsa & Chips
Soups & Salads
Sopa Kuuxum
Mushrooms, Squash Blossoms & Corn soup.
Sopa Maya
Originally from Yucatan, soup based of chicken & tomato puree, with fried tortillas, chicken, avocado, sour cream & fresco cheese.
Aguacate Mango Ensalada
Grilled chicken over lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocados, mango, and cucumbers.
Tiradito de Betabel
Steamed beets, mixed with goat cheese and cream cheese, over a bed of arugula and spinach mix, topped with pistachio.
Ensalada Indira
Crispy chicken breast over a mix of arugula & spinach, topped with almonds, crumbled blueberry goat cheese, dried cranberries, mandarin & tossed in our homemade dressing.
Tacos
Los Tacos de la Calle
Grilled Chicken, Ribeye, Al Pastor (marinated pork), Carnitas (fried pork), Chorizo, or Lengua (tongue). Served with cilantro & onions • Your choice of Lettuce wrap, Corn tortilla or Flour tortillas.
Trilogia de Vegetarianos
Hibiscus flower & carrots OR mushroom & corn OR spinach & bell peppers • Your choice of Lettuce wrap, Corn or Flour tortillas
Tacos de Pescado
Grilled or fried fish. Topped with lettuce pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Chipotle Mayo.
Tacos Gobernador
Shrimp tacos cooked in butter & epazote. Served with Cheese and Chipotle Mayo
Tacos de Birria
Mexican beef stewed in its braising until it reaches a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Grilled in a corn tortilla with melted cheese, onions, cilantro and served with its delicious consume.
1 Ground Beef Taco
Served with cilantro and onion.
3 Ground Beef Tacos
Served with cilantro and onion.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Maya
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, crowned with your choice of meat (grilled steak, grilled chicken or carnitas) and bathed in your choice of red or green sauce.
Enchiladas Especial
Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat (ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef ) bathed in your choice of red or green sauce.
Mole Enchiladas
Corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, smothered in traditional mole sauce, topped with sour cream and Mexican cheese.
Seafood Enchiladas
Corn tortilla stuffed with a variety of seafood, smothered in our homemade cheese dip and served with a carrots salad.
Burritos
Burrito Kukulkan
Burrito Quetzal
Large flour tortilla wrap, stuffed with black beans, cilantro, onions, and you choice of chicken, carnitas, steak or shrimp, and topped with cheese sauce.
Burrito de Camaron
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, homemade rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. • Served with French fries
BYO Burrito
Tortilla or Bowl. Chicken, Carnitas, Steak or Shrimp. Rice, Beans, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream or Guacamole. Cheese dip, Red Sauce, or Green sauce
Seafood
Ceviche del Mar
A mix of fresh diced tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, cucumbers, jalapeño, avocados and shrimp.
Tikin Xic Salmon
Grilled salmon tossed in a butter sauce. Served with roasted fingerling potatoes and asparagus
Camarones Maya
Grilled shrimp, mushroom, and sautéed onions tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium or Spicy sauce. • Served with rice and salad
Dinner
Mole Puebla
Chicken breast bathed in a traditional homemade Mexican mole sauce from the state of Puebla. • Served with homemade Mexican rice
Maya Cochinita Pibil
Roasted baby pig, cooked over low heat till tender, wrapped in plantain leaves. Served with rice and your choices of corn or flour tortillas.
Pollo Yucateco
Oven roasted and marinated chicken, served with white rice.
Molcajete Maya
Grilled chicken, arrachera, chorizo, sausage, onions, Mexican cactus, jalapeños & fried cheese.
Puc-Chuc
12oz Ribeye Steak grilled and served with steamed vegetables.
Carnitas
Mexican style braised pork served with homemade rice, jalapeño & cactus salad
Chicken Qusadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, grilled and served with rice.
Steak Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with steak, grilled and served with rice.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling sliced grilled chicken, onions, peppers and tomatoes. • Served with rice, fresh green salad and tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Sizzling, grilled steak, peppers, onions and tomatoes. • Served with rice, fresh green salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas Upgrade to Ribeye for an additional $8
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with rice, fresh green salad and tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas
Sizzling Zucchini, squash, carrots, onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes • Served with rice, fresh green salad and tortillas
Hawaiian Fajitas
Sizzling grilled chicken, steak, shrimp pineapple, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and tomatoes
Kid's Menu
Kid's Enchilada
A corn tortilla, rolled and stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or just cheese. Topped with our homemade red enchilada sauce. • Served with rice or French fries, fruit cup, or broccoli.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Served with rice or French fries, fruit cup, or broccoli.
Kid's Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla, grilled and stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or just cheese. • Served with rice or French fries, fruit cup, or broccoli.
Kid's Tacco
Hard or soft tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, and topped with lettuce and cheese. • Served with rice or French fries, fruit cup, or broccoli.
Sides
Cheese Dip Bowl
Corn Tortilla
Flour tortillas
Sd Shredded Cheese
Sd Black Beans
Sd Cheese Dip
Sd Chipotle Mayo
Sd Cilantro
Sd Consume
Sd Cooked Onions
Sd Cooked Onions & Peppers
Sd Cooked Peppers
Sd Cut limes
Sd Diabla Sauce
Sd French Fries
Sd Green Sauce
Sd Guac
Sd House Salsa
Sd Mex Rice
Sd Mex Rice & Black Beans
Sd Mex Rice & Refried Beans
Sd Mole Sauce
Sd Pico de Gallo
Sd Raw Onions
Sd Refried Beans
Sd Sour Cream
Sd Steamed Vegetables
Sd White Rice
Sd White Rice & Black Beans
Sd White Rice & Refried Beans
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Cocina Maya you can experience the main elements of traditional Mayan food that have conquered the most demanding palates.
108 Main Street, Upton, MA 01568
