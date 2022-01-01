Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cougar Cave Espresso

review star

No reviews yet

10802 E KENNEDY ROAD

BENTON CITY, WA 99320

Popular Items

Coffee Frappucino
Red Bull
Latte

FOOD

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Breakfast Burrito ( Bacon)

$3.50

Breakfast Burrito (Sausage)

$3.50

Breakfast Croissant ( Sausage)

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Coffee Cake`

$3.00

Cookie (Choc Candy)

$3.00

Cookie (Choc Chunk)

$3.00

Cookie (White Choc Macadamia)

$3.00

Eggwich Turkey, Sausage & Cheese

$3.50

Low Carb Bagel

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin (Blueberry)

$3.00

Muffin (Poppyseed)

$3.00

Muffin (Pumpkin Streusel)

$3.00

Coffee (Copy)

Latte

$3.25

Americano

$2.75

Mocha

$4.00

White Mocha

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Chai Latte

$3.75

Coffee Frappucino

$5.00

Elevate

$5.00

White Coffee

$0.50

Extra Flavor

$0.50

Shot coffee

$1.50

Extra shot

$0.50

Happy coffee

$3.00

Dirty Chai Tea

$4.25

Cream Frappucino

$4.50

Cold Brew

$3.25

Pumpkin Spice Keto Cream Nitro Coffee

$6.00

Non-Coffee (Copy)

Red Bull

$4.50

Smoothie

$4.50

Tea/Lemonade

$3.00

Italian Soda

$3.50

Milk/Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Water

$2.00

Cup

$0.50

Red bull 8 oz.

$2.50

Red bull 12 oz.

$3.50

Happy Shake 16 oz.

$5.50

Happy Scoop

$3.00

Milk Alternative (Copy)

Breve

$0.50

Soy

$0.50

Almond

$0.50

Heavy Cream

$1.00

Egg Nog

$1.00

Coconut

$0.50

Oat Milk

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

10802 E KENNEDY ROAD, BENTON CITY, WA 99320

Cougar Cave Espresso image
Cougar Cave Espresso image
Cougar Cave Espresso image

