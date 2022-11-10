Restaurant header imageView gallery

Country Club Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

1512 Rt 9 N

Cape May Court H, NJ 08210

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Reuben
French Onion Soup

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy popcorn shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Served with cheddar cheese sauce

BBQ Shrimp Skewers

$11.00Out of stock

6 skewered grilled shrimp smothered in our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fries topped with a cheddar cheese sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with your choice of sauce

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Served with a Chipotle Horseradish Sauce

Fries

$5.00

Hummus Platter

$10.00

Roasted garlic & red pepper hummus with fresh vegetables and chips

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Fries topped with bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, and ranch dressing

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$11.00

Served with tortilla chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with Marinara sauce

Nachos

$10.00

Topped with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, green onion, black olives, and cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

U-Peel Shrimp

$11.00

Served with Cocktail Sauce

Wings

$15.00

Choice of sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, carrots, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, served with your choice of dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Fresh spinach, chopped egg, craisins, bacon, red onion, walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles with Balsamic dressing

Buffalo Bleu Salad

$13.00

Our garden salad with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, onion, avocado, chopped egg, tomatoes, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, and choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$16.00

Crispy tortilla bowl filled with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, black olives and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa

Side Dinner Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Soups

Chili

$8.00

Bowl of chili topped with cheddar cheese and diced onions

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Soup Du Jour

$4.00

Bread & Butter

$1.00

Quart of Soup

$9.00

Burgers/Chicken ETC…

Classic

$13.00

Topped with American cheese lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries

Pub Style

$14.00

Fried onion, bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce. Served with fries

Caprese

$15.00

Spinach, grilled tomato, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic. Served with fries

Buffalo

$14.00

Lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce. Served with fries

Mushroom & Swiss

$15.00

Topped with Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese. Served with fries

Caribbean

$14.00

Topped with grilled pineapple & mango salsa. Served with fries.

Hot Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$15.00

Pan seared Ahi tuna with ginger soy, mixed greens, & avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad

BBQ Pork

$14.00

Pulled pork smothered in sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese on a ciabatta roll. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Tossed Caesar salad with blackened chicken. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened Mahi on a round roll with lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber wasabi, & a side of mango salsa. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad

Cheese Steak

$12.00

Served on a long roll. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Served on a long roll. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Cuban

$12.00

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and spicy mustard on a ciabatta roll. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad.

French Dip

$15.00

Hot oven-roasted roast beef on a long roll with provolone cheese, and a side of French onion soup for dipping. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Choice of bread. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Grilled Meat & Cheese

$9.00

Choice of bread with bacon, ham, or turkey. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Jersey Shore

$14.00

Fried flounder, shredded lettuce, buffalo tartar sauce, and American cheese served on a round roll. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Mahi-Mahi Reuben

$15.00

Mahi-Mahi with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, & sauerkraut, on grilled rye. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Pork Florentine

$14.00

Pulled pork with provolone cheese, garlic, and spinach on a long roll. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Reuben

$13.00

Choice of corned beef or turkey, topped with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey, spinach, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese on a ciabatta roll. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Sausage, Peppers and Onions

$12.00

Served on a long roll. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Cold Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Choice of toast. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Hoagies

$12.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and cheese on a long roll. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Clubs

$12.00

Choice of toast with lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Deli Sandwich

$9.00

Choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.

Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Classic red sauce with pepperoni

Chicken Bacon Alfredo Flatbread

$14.00

Roasted garlic alfredo sauce, chopped bacon, and grilled chicken

Supreme Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Shrimp BBQ Flatbread

$14.00

Loaded with shrimp, cheddar & Jack cheese, and drizzled with sweet BBQ sauce

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Classic red sauce, basil & fresh mozzarella cheese

Red Flatbread

$10.00

White Flatbread

$10.00

Signature Tacos

Blackened Chicken TACO

$13.00

Blackened chicken served in a soft flour shell with grilled pineapple & a sweet slaw

Blackened Mahi TACO

$15.00

Blackened Mahi served in a soft flour shell with lettuce, and a mango salsa

Crispy Fish TACO

$15.00

Crispy fish served in a soft flour shell with a street corn spread, lettuce, cheddar Jack cheese & diced tomatoes

Sesame Tuna TACO

$15.00

Ahi tuna served in a soft flour shell with lettuce, avocado, & sweet chili sauce

Smoked Pulled Pork TACO

$13.00

Smoked pulled pork served in a soft flour shell with lettuce, red onion, cilantro, & lime

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Served with fries or applesauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with fries or applesauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries or applesauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Fish

$7.00

Fries/Sides

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Fries topped with bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, and ranch dressing

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Old Bay Fries

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

EXTRAS

Au Jus

$1.00

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Black Olives

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$0.75

Buffalo Tartar

$0.75

Caesar

$1.00

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Crumbles

$1.00Out of stock

Cucumber Wasabi

$0.75

Cucumbers

$1.00

Extra Meat

$3.50

Extra Vegetables

$2.00

Fried Onions

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Soy

$1.00

Green Pepper

$1.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Horseradish

$0.75

Horsey Sauce

$0.75

Hot & Honey

$0.75

Hot Peppers

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Lettuce

Mango Salsa

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Mayo

Mild

$0.75

Mushrooms

$1.00

Old Bay

$0.75

Pepperoni

$1.00

Pickles

$0.75

Pineapple

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Raw Onions

Roasted Red Pepper

$1.00

Russian

$1.00

Salsa

$0.75

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spicy Mustard

Spinach

$1.00

Sweet Peppers

$1.00

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Tomatoes

$1.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Yellow Mustard

XXX

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1512 Rt 9 N, Cape May Court H, NJ 08210

Directions

