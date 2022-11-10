- Home
Country Club Tavern
No reviews yet
1512 Rt 9 N
Cape May Court H, NJ 08210
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy popcorn shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Served with cheddar cheese sauce
BBQ Shrimp Skewers
6 skewered grilled shrimp smothered in our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce
Cheese Fries
Fries topped with a cheddar cheese sauce
Chicken Tenders
Served with your choice of sauce
Chips & Salsa
Fried Green Beans
Served with a Chipotle Horseradish Sauce
Fries
Hummus Platter
Roasted garlic & red pepper hummus with fresh vegetables and chips
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, and ranch dressing
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara sauce
Nachos
Topped with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, green onion, black olives, and cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
Sweet Potato Fries
U-Peel Shrimp
Served with Cocktail Sauce
Wings
Choice of sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, served with your choice of dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, chopped egg, craisins, bacon, red onion, walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles with Balsamic dressing
Buffalo Bleu Salad
Our garden salad with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, onion, avocado, chopped egg, tomatoes, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, and choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, black olives and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa
Side Dinner Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Soups
Burgers/Chicken ETC…
Classic
Topped with American cheese lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries
Pub Style
Fried onion, bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce. Served with fries
Caprese
Spinach, grilled tomato, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic. Served with fries
Buffalo
Lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce. Served with fries
Mushroom & Swiss
Topped with Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese. Served with fries
Caribbean
Topped with grilled pineapple & mango salsa. Served with fries.
Hot Sandwiches
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Pan seared Ahi tuna with ginger soy, mixed greens, & avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad
BBQ Pork
Pulled pork smothered in sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese on a ciabatta roll. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
Tossed Caesar salad with blackened chicken. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
Blackened Mahi on a round roll with lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber wasabi, & a side of mango salsa. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad
Cheese Steak
Served on a long roll. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Chicken Cheese Steak
Served on a long roll. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Cuban
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and spicy mustard on a ciabatta roll. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad.
French Dip
Hot oven-roasted roast beef on a long roll with provolone cheese, and a side of French onion soup for dipping. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Grilled Cheese
Choice of bread. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Grilled Meat & Cheese
Choice of bread with bacon, ham, or turkey. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Jersey Shore
Fried flounder, shredded lettuce, buffalo tartar sauce, and American cheese served on a round roll. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Mahi-Mahi Reuben
Mahi-Mahi with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, & sauerkraut, on grilled rye. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Pork Florentine
Pulled pork with provolone cheese, garlic, and spinach on a long roll. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Reuben
Choice of corned beef or turkey, topped with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, spinach, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese on a ciabatta roll. Served with chips, cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Sausage, Peppers and Onions
Served on a long roll. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Cold Sandwiches
BLT
Choice of toast. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Hoagies
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and cheese on a long roll. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Clubs
Choice of toast with lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Deli Sandwich
Choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Flatbread
Pepperoni Flatbread
Classic red sauce with pepperoni
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Flatbread
Roasted garlic alfredo sauce, chopped bacon, and grilled chicken
Supreme Flatbread
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Shrimp BBQ Flatbread
Loaded with shrimp, cheddar & Jack cheese, and drizzled with sweet BBQ sauce
Margherita Flatbread
Classic red sauce, basil & fresh mozzarella cheese
Red Flatbread
White Flatbread
Signature Tacos
Blackened Chicken TACO
Blackened chicken served in a soft flour shell with grilled pineapple & a sweet slaw
Blackened Mahi TACO
Blackened Mahi served in a soft flour shell with lettuce, and a mango salsa
Crispy Fish TACO
Crispy fish served in a soft flour shell with a street corn spread, lettuce, cheddar Jack cheese & diced tomatoes
Sesame Tuna TACO
Ahi tuna served in a soft flour shell with lettuce, avocado, & sweet chili sauce
Smoked Pulled Pork TACO
Smoked pulled pork served in a soft flour shell with lettuce, red onion, cilantro, & lime
Kids
Fries/Sides
EXTRAS
Au Jus
Avocado
Bacon
Balsamic
Bang Bang Sauce
BBQ
Black Olives
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo
Buffalo Tartar
Caesar
Carrots
Celery
Chipotle Mayo
Cocktail Sauce
Crumbles
Cucumber Wasabi
Cucumbers
Extra Meat
Extra Vegetables
Fried Onions
Garlic Sauce
Ginger Soy
Green Pepper
Guacamole
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Horsey Sauce
Hot & Honey
Hot Peppers
Italian
Jalapeños
Jalapeños
Lettuce
Mango Salsa
Marinara
Mayo
Mild
Mushrooms
Old Bay
Pepperoni
Pickles
Pineapple
Ranch
Raw Onions
Roasted Red Pepper
Russian
Salsa
Side Cheese Sauce
Sour Cream
Spicy Mustard
Spinach
Sweet Peppers
Sweet Thai Chili
Tartar Sauce
Teriyaki
Tomatoes
Tortilla Chips
Yellow Mustard
XXX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1512 Rt 9 N, Cape May Court H, NJ 08210