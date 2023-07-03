Main picView gallery

Cravers Wings and Grill 135 Shoppers Way

review star

No reviews yet

135 Shoppers Way

Brunswick, GA 31525

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Wings

5 Wings And Fries

$10.00

10 Wings And Fries

$15.00

20 Wings And Fries

$24.00

50 Wings And Fries

$60.00

100 Wings And Fries

$120.00

Tenders

3 Tenders And Fries

$11.00

5 Tenders And Fries

$13.00

6 Tenders And Fries

$15.00

10 Tenders And Fries

$20.00

Dippers

6 Dippers

$11.00

10 Dippers

$13.00

20 Dippers

$22.00

Burgers

Infused Burger

$12.00+

Burger

$12.00+

Black Bean Burger

$12.00+

Sandwiches

Crave Sandwich

$12.00

Big Lo

$12.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

More

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Crave Roll

$9.00

Crave Stix

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$17.00

Drinks

Drinks

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Bar

Liquor Top Shelf

$9.00+

Beer

Wine

$7.00

Cocktails

$8.00

Mix Drinks

$7.00

Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are back and better than ever! Family-owned and operated wing and grill cafe! We offer indoor and outdoor seating and also provide takeout and curbside service. Stop in to watch the big game, catch a movie , or just to visit the bar. We offer a variety of music in a chill, laid back atmosphere and invite you to come vibe with us at 135 Shoppers Way Brunswick, GA 31525!

Location

135 Shoppers Way, Brunswick, GA 31525

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jefecitas Mall Location
orange starNo Reviews
428 Mall Boulevard St. D17 Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shuck's Seafood
orange star4.7 • 1,194
107 Altama Connector Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Wrap Happy
orange starNo Reviews
5441 Altama Ave Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Pie Guys Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
710 Glynn Isle Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
FLETC BULL PEN
orange starNo Reviews
1131 Chapel Crossing Rd. Brunswick, GA 31524
View restaurantnext
Tipsy McFly's - Airport
orange starNo Reviews
295 Aviation Parkway, Suite 153 Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brunswick

Reid's Apothecary
orange star4.9 • 1,230
1618 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Tipsy McSway's
orange star4.7 • 1,195
1414 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shuck's Seafood
orange star4.7 • 1,194
107 Altama Connector Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Michael's Deli & Seafood - Brunswick
orange star4.4 • 627
120 Trade Street Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Arte Pizza - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 322
1518 New Castle St. Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brunswick
Saint Simons Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (31 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston