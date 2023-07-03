Cravers Wings and Grill 135 Shoppers Way
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are back and better than ever! Family-owned and operated wing and grill cafe! We offer indoor and outdoor seating and also provide takeout and curbside service. Stop in to watch the big game, catch a movie , or just to visit the bar. We offer a variety of music in a chill, laid back atmosphere and invite you to come vibe with us at 135 Shoppers Way Brunswick, GA 31525!
Location
135 Shoppers Way, Brunswick, GA 31525
Gallery