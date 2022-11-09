Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tipsy McFly's Airport

295 Aviation Parkway, Suite 153

Brunswick, GA 31525

Appetizer

Disco Fries

$7.00+

Covered in Queso, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Scallions

Curly Fries Appetizer

$8.00

Seasoned curly fries

Fried Goat Cheese

$9.00

5 pieces, drizzled in honey, dusted with black pepper

Sliders

$9.50

Angus beef burger sliders with Monterey Jack Cheese, Iceburg Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$10.00+

Guacamole, Sour Cream, Fresh Diced Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, and Queso

Chips and Queso

$6.00

Special

Special Entree

$12.00

Not all specials include a side. Some modifiers may not apply to today's special (like wing choices).

Special App

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers

BYO Burger

$10.50

Build Your Own Burger

Burger Patty only

$5.00

Sandwich

Fuselage Dog

$10.00

All-beef Kosher hotdog with your choice of toppings

Mile High Club

$12.50

Fresh deli cuts of tavern ham, roast turkey, bacon, arugula, tomato, and basil mayo on wheat toast.

BLT Sandwich

$12.50

Bacon, sliced tomato, arugula, basil mayo, on sourdough

Chicken Po Boy

$12.50

Scrumptious fried chicken tenders, arugula, tomato, and mayo on a hoagie

Green Gobbler

$12.50

Fresh sliced deli turkey, guacamole, bacon, and garlic aioli on sourdough.

Melty Beef

$12.50

Grilled Boars Head Roast Beef, melted cheddar cheese, and basil mayo on sourdough

Chicken

Couper's Scrumptious Chicken

$13.00

Scrumptious fried chicken tossed in either General Tipsy, jalapeno garlic, buffalo, BBQ, lemon pepper, or naked.

Chili

$5.00

Chicken Po Boy

$12.50

Scrumptious fried chicken tenders, arugula, tomato, and mayo on a hoagie

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Seasoned curly fries

Tots

$4.00

Tater Tots

O-rings

$4.00

Home-made Beer Battered Onion Rings

Fried Pot Salad

$4.00

Fried potatoes dressed in housemade potato salad dressing and served warm.

Slaw

$4.00

Southern Slaw

Creamy Italian Pasta Salad

$4.00

Rich Creamy Italian Pasta Salad

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Choose your flavor

Salads

House Salad

$7.00+

A simple lettuce, cucumber, & tomato salad

A Good Caesar

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, big fat croutons, grated Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Taco Salad

$7.00+

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar, fresh tortilla strips, and a dollop of sour cream

Dessert

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Baked fresh daily

Brownie

$5.00

Baked fresh daily

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Root Beer with Vanilla Icecream

Brownie Bites

$5.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Basalmic

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.50Out of stock

1000 Island

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

General Tipsy

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Jalapeno Garlic

$0.50

O-ring Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Basil Mayo

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Potato Salad Sauce

$0.50

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mr.Pibb

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Tap Water

Pana

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
