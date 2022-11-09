Tipsy McFly's Airport
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
295 Aviation Parkway, Suite 153, Brunswick, GA 31525
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bennie's Red Barn - 5514 Frederica Road
No Reviews
5514 Frederica Road Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522
View restaurant