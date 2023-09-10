All-Day Breakfast

Breakfast Platters

1/2 Order of Sausage Gravy

$5.49

Bacon Platter

$8.49

3pcs of bacon, 2 eggs any style, one side & choice of bread

Corned Beef Hash Platter

$9.49

Heaping pile of corned beef hash served with 2 eggs any style, one side and your choice of bread

Country Ham Platter

$10.49

1pc of country ham, 2 eggs any style, one side & choice of bread

French Toast Platter

$10.99

2 slices of Texas toast french toast with 2pcs of your choice of bacon or sausage

Fried Bologna Platter

$8.49

1pc of fried bologna, 2 eggs any style, one side & choice of bread

Full Order Sausage Gravy

$7.49

New York Strip Crescent Inn Special

$14.99

A 6oz New York Strip served with 2 eggs any style, one choice of side and choice of bread

Pork Loin Crescent Inn Special

$10.99

A 6oz pork loin served with 2 eggs any style, one choice of side, and your choice of bread

Sausage Platter

$8.49

2pcs of sausage, 2 eggs any style, one side & choice of bread

Western Ham Platter

$8.49

1pc of western ham, 2 eggs any style, one side & choice of bread

Scrapple Platter

$8.49

Chipped Beef Gravy

$7.99

Omelette Platters

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Western Omelette Platter

$10.99

Vegetarian Omelette Platter

$9.99

3 Egg omelette with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and your choice of cheese

Sunrise Omelette Platter

$11.99

3 Egg omelette with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese serviced with 2pcs of bacon

Steak & Cheese Omelette Platter

$12.99

3 Egg omelette with seasoned steak and your choice of cheese

Cheese Omelette Platter

$9.99

3 Egg omelette with extra cheese of your choice

Pancakes & Waffles

Waffle

$5.99

1 Thick made to order waffle

3 Stack Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.99

Triple stack of buttermilk pancakes

2 Pancake Platter

$10.99

2 Buttermilk pancakes. 2 eggs any style and your choice of 2pcs of bacon or sausage

3 Stack Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

Kids Breakfast

Kids Platter w/ 1 Pancake

$7.49

1 pancake, 1 egg any style and 1 choice of bacon or sausage

Kids Pancake

$3.49

1 pancake

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$4.99

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$4.99

Western Ham and Cheese

$5.99

Scrapple Egg and Cheese

$4.99

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks (6 Per Order)

$7.99

Cheesy mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce

Crispy Calamari

$12.99Out of stock

Breaded, fried and crispy calamari served with marinara sauce

Fresh Fried Mushrooms (Amount Based On Size Of Mushrooms)

$8.99

Fresh made to order mushrooms breaded with our house made bread crumbs and served with marinara sauce

Fresh Fried Zucchini (Amount Based On Size Of Zucchini)

$7.99

Fresh cut and fried to order zucchini breaded with out house made bread crumbs served with marinara sauce

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Our fresh cut fries covered with cheese and bacon topped with sour cream or ranch dressing

Tati's Signature Made To Order Egg Roll

$2.50

Hand rolled made to order egg roll with shrimp, chicken, carrot and cabbage

Wing Dings (6 Per Order)

$7.49

Breaded and fried to perfection wing dings

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

$9.49

Crispy romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing topped with grated parmesan cheese and croutons

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette

Chef's Salad

$14.99

Crispy lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, ham, turkey, bacon and hard boiled eggs

Crescent Inn Signature Salad

$14.99

Breaded crispy chicken breast glazed with balsamic vinaigrette topped with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes on top of a bed of spinach and spring mix

Garden Tossed Salad

$9.99

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with carrots, onions, peppers and tomatoes

Small House Side Salad

$4.49

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with carrots, onions, peppers and tomatoes

Burgers, Sandwiches & Subs

ONLY B.L.T.

$4.49

Open Face Turkey with Brown Gravy

$10.99

Open Face Roast Beef with Brown Gravy

$10.99

Bacon OR Ham Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Our old fashioned grilled cheese served on Texas Toast with your choice of bacon or ham added on. Served with your choice of toppings and your choice of one side.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Old fashioned grilled cheese served using Texas Toast

Hot Tuna Melt On Rye

$9.99

Made in house tuna served hot with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted rye bread

Chicken OR Tuna Salad

$9.99

Your choice of chicken or tuna salad both made in house

Cold Cut

$10.49

Premium Smoked Turkey, Ham OR Roast Beef

Hot Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Fried chicken covered with marinara sauce and topped with cheese

Hot Meatball Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Homemade meatball placed inside a toasted sub roll covered with marainia sauce

Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Shaved ribeye grilled with your choice of green peppers, onions covered with melted cheese served on a sub roll

Crescent Inn Sandwich

$10.49

Portobello mushroom zucchini, spinach topped off with provolone cheese and basil pesto served on rye bread

Triple Decker Sandwich

$10.99

Your choice of bread topped with turkey, ham, bacon and your choice of cheese

B.L.T.

$7.99

The all time favorite served with fresh cooked bacon topped with lettuce and tomatoes

Reuben

$11.99

Corned beef covered with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island served on toasted rye bread

Rachel

$10.99

Turkey covered with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island served on toasted rye bread

Kebab Burger

$13.49

6oz ALL BEEF patty mixed with egg yolk and chopped onions served on a tossed bun with your choice of toppings and one side.

The Bomb Burger

$14.99

Three 1/4 LB ALL BEEF patties, 2 slices of bacon and 3 slices of cheese served on a toasted bun. Served with your choice of toppings and your choice of one side.

Fresh 1/4 Lb Bacon Burger

$12.49

1/4 LB ALL BEEF Burger topped with bacon served on a toasted bun. Also your choice of toppings as well as your choice of one side.

Fresh 1/4 LB. Fresh Double Burger

$12.99

Two 1/4 LB ALL BEEF patties served on a toasted bun topped with your choice of toppings, cheese and served with your choice of one side.

Fresh 1/4 Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.49

1/4 LB ALL BEEF Burger topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese served on a toasted bun. Also your choice of toppings and your choice of one side.

Fresh 1/4 Lb. Burger

$10.99

1/4 LB ALL BEEF Burger served on a toasted bun with your choice of toppings and served with your choice of one side.

Thick Fried Bologna Sandwich

$8.99

Served your choice either fried or cold served on a bun with your choice of toppings and one side.

Marsala Veggie Burger

$9.99

Veggie burger made out of potatoes, peas, carrots, corn, eggs and curry seasoning served on a toasted bun with your choice of one side.

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce

$11.99

Made to order baked spaghetti served with a side salad and garlic Texas Toast

Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

$12.99

Made to order spaghetti served with meat sauce, a side salad and garlic Texas Toast

Spaghetti With 2 Homemade Meatballs

$14.49

Made to order spaghetti served with 2 meatballs, a side salad and garlic Texas Toast

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.49

Made to order fettuccine covered with alfredo sauce

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.49

Made to order fettuccine covered with alfredo sauce with a chicken breast.

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.49

Made to order fettuccine covered with alfredo sauce with shrimp

Chicken Parmesan W/ Pasta On The Side

$16.99

Fried chicken tenders covered with marinara sauce and cheese baked to perfection with a side of spaghetti noodles and garlic buttered Texas Toast

Dixon's Homemade Lasagna

$12.99

Our famous made in house lasagna served with a side salad and garlic buttered Texas Toast

Manicotti (Ricotta Cheese Stuffed Pasta)

$12.99

TradItional Manicotti covered with marinara sauce and cheese and served with a side salad and garlic buttered Texas Toast

Eggplant Parmesan W/ Pasta On The Side

$13.99

Freshly prepared eggplant covered with marinara sauce and provolone cheese served with a side salad and garlic buttered Texas Toast

Chicken Dinners

4pc Chicken Dinner

$13.99

1 each (Breast, Thigh, Wing & Leg) served with 1 side and a roll

2pc White Chicken Dinner

$10.99

1 each (Breast & Wing) served with one side and a roll

2pc Dark Chicken Dinner

$9.49

1 each (Thigh & Leg) served with one side and a roll

8pc Bucket

$18.99

1 Whole Chicken In Pieces

12pc Bucket

$25.49

1 & 1/2 Whole Chickens In Pieces

20pc Bucket

$37.49

2 & 1/2 Whole Chickens In Pieces

24pc Bucket

$39.99

3 Whole Chickens in Pieces

Entrees

2pc Flounder

$17.99

1pc Flounder Dinner

$12.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried or grilled chicken tender wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing drizzled inside with your choice of a potato side

Beef Livers

$12.99

Fried beef liver served with 2 sides and a roll

BBQ Dinner

$11.99

A pile of BBQ served with a toasted bun and 2 sides

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$12.99

3 jumbo chicken tenders breaded with our house bread crumbs and fried to perfection served with 2 sides and a roll

Fish & Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

2pc flounder and 6 jumbo shrimp breaded in our house bread crumbs and served with 2 sides and cornbread

1pc Catfish Dinner

$11.99

1pc catfish breaded in our house bread crumbs and served with cornbread

2pc Catfish Dinner

$16.49

2pc catfish breaded in our house bread crumbs and served with 2 sides and cornbread

Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

A full dozen fresh butterfly shrimp fried covered in our house bread crumbs and fried to perfection

Chicken Livers Dinner

$11.99

Fried chicken livers served with 2 sides and a roll

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$14.99

1/2 LB Fresh hamburger cooked then fried in our house breading and covered with white gravy

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$13.99

1/2 LB Fresh hamburger steak served with 2 sides and a roll

Ribeye Dinner

$25.99

Fresh cut 12oz ribeye with 2 sides and a roll

Pork Chop Dinner

$13.99

1 HUGE fresh cut pork chop fried with our house breading served with your choice of 2 sides and a roll.

Dixon's Homemade Meatloaf

$11.99

Very nice hearty portion of homemade meatloaf served with your choice of two sides and a dinner roll.

Kids Meals

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$7.95

Kids size portion of spaghetti with meat sauce served with 1 piece of Texas Toast

Chicken Tenders w/ Side

$7.95

1 chicken tender hand breaded in our house bread crumbs with your choice of one side

Burger w/ Side

$7.95

1/4 LB ALL BEEF burger served with your choice of one side

Hot Dog w/ Side

$6.95

ALL BEEF hot dog served with fries

Grilled Cheese w/ Side

$6.95

Texas Toast grilled cheese with one choice of side

ONLY SIDES

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.99

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.99

Single Piece Of Pork Chop

$6.99

Single Piece Of Flounder

$4.99

Single Piece Of Catfish

$4.99

GREEN BEANS

$3.99

PLAIN MASHED POTATOES

$3.99

MASHED POTATOES W/ BROWN GRAVY

$3.99

MASHED POTATOES W/ WHITE GRAVY

$3.99

MAC & CHEESE

$3.99

FRIED APPLES

$3.99

1 PIECE OF CORNBREAD

$0.50

1 DINNER ROLL

$0.50

2 PIECES OF WHITE TOAST

$0.50

2 PIECES OF WHEAT TOAST

$0.50

2 PIECES OF RYE TOAST

$0.50

2 PIECES OF TEXAS TOAST

$0.50

1 ENGLISH MUFFIN

$0.50

POTATOE SALAD

$3.99

COLE SLAW

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Plain Baked Potato

$3.99

Baked Potato Butter/Sour Cream

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.49

Greens

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99Out of stock

Side Of New Potatoes

$3.99

Beverage

Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99Out of stock

Mug Root Beer (Caffeine Free)

$2.99

Tropicana Lemonade (Caffeine Free)

$2.99

Starry (Caffeine Free - Lemon Lime Flavor)

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Milk (Small)

$1.99

Milk (Large)

$2.99

Cheerwine

$2.99

Juice

Apple Juice (Small)

$1.99

Apple Juice (Large)

$2.99

Cranberry Juice (Small)

$1.99

Cranberry Juice (Large)

$2.99

Orange Juice (Small)

$1.99

Orange Juice (Large)

$2.99

Tomato (Small)

$1.99

Tomato (Large)

$2.99

Desert

Homemade Pie

$3.99

Homemade Cake

$4.99