10144 Three Notch Road
Zion Crossroads, VA 22942
All-Day Breakfast
Breakfast Platters
1/2 Order of Sausage Gravy
Bacon Platter
3pcs of bacon, 2 eggs any style, one side & choice of bread
Corned Beef Hash Platter
Heaping pile of corned beef hash served with 2 eggs any style, one side and your choice of bread
Country Ham Platter
1pc of country ham, 2 eggs any style, one side & choice of bread
French Toast Platter
2 slices of Texas toast french toast with 2pcs of your choice of bacon or sausage
Fried Bologna Platter
1pc of fried bologna, 2 eggs any style, one side & choice of bread
Full Order Sausage Gravy
New York Strip Crescent Inn Special
A 6oz New York Strip served with 2 eggs any style, one choice of side and choice of bread
Pork Loin Crescent Inn Special
A 6oz pork loin served with 2 eggs any style, one choice of side, and your choice of bread
Sausage Platter
2pcs of sausage, 2 eggs any style, one side & choice of bread
Western Ham Platter
1pc of western ham, 2 eggs any style, one side & choice of bread
Scrapple Platter
Chipped Beef Gravy
Omelette Platters
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Western Omelette Platter
Vegetarian Omelette Platter
3 Egg omelette with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and your choice of cheese
Sunrise Omelette Platter
3 Egg omelette with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese serviced with 2pcs of bacon
Steak & Cheese Omelette Platter
3 Egg omelette with seasoned steak and your choice of cheese
Cheese Omelette Platter
3 Egg omelette with extra cheese of your choice
Pancakes & Waffles
Kids Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks (6 Per Order)
Cheesy mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
Crispy Calamari
Breaded, fried and crispy calamari served with marinara sauce
Fresh Fried Mushrooms (Amount Based On Size Of Mushrooms)
Fresh made to order mushrooms breaded with our house made bread crumbs and served with marinara sauce
Fresh Fried Zucchini (Amount Based On Size Of Zucchini)
Fresh cut and fried to order zucchini breaded with out house made bread crumbs served with marinara sauce
Loaded Fries
Our fresh cut fries covered with cheese and bacon topped with sour cream or ranch dressing
Tati's Signature Made To Order Egg Roll
Hand rolled made to order egg roll with shrimp, chicken, carrot and cabbage
Wing Dings (6 Per Order)
Breaded and fried to perfection wing dings
Salads & Soups
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing topped with grated parmesan cheese and croutons
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette
Chef's Salad
Crispy lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, ham, turkey, bacon and hard boiled eggs
Crescent Inn Signature Salad
Breaded crispy chicken breast glazed with balsamic vinaigrette topped with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes on top of a bed of spinach and spring mix
Garden Tossed Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with carrots, onions, peppers and tomatoes
Small House Side Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with carrots, onions, peppers and tomatoes
Burgers, Sandwiches & Subs
ONLY B.L.T.
Open Face Turkey with Brown Gravy
Open Face Roast Beef with Brown Gravy
Bacon OR Ham Grilled Cheese
Our old fashioned grilled cheese served on Texas Toast with your choice of bacon or ham added on. Served with your choice of toppings and your choice of one side.
Grilled Cheese
Old fashioned grilled cheese served using Texas Toast
Hot Tuna Melt On Rye
Made in house tuna served hot with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted rye bread
Chicken OR Tuna Salad
Your choice of chicken or tuna salad both made in house
Cold Cut
Premium Smoked Turkey, Ham OR Roast Beef
Hot Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fried chicken covered with marinara sauce and topped with cheese
Hot Meatball Parmesan Sub
Homemade meatball placed inside a toasted sub roll covered with marainia sauce
Steak & Cheese Sub
Shaved ribeye grilled with your choice of green peppers, onions covered with melted cheese served on a sub roll
Crescent Inn Sandwich
Portobello mushroom zucchini, spinach topped off with provolone cheese and basil pesto served on rye bread
Triple Decker Sandwich
Your choice of bread topped with turkey, ham, bacon and your choice of cheese
B.L.T.
The all time favorite served with fresh cooked bacon topped with lettuce and tomatoes
Reuben
Corned beef covered with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island served on toasted rye bread
Rachel
Turkey covered with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island served on toasted rye bread
Kebab Burger
6oz ALL BEEF patty mixed with egg yolk and chopped onions served on a tossed bun with your choice of toppings and one side.
The Bomb Burger
Three 1/4 LB ALL BEEF patties, 2 slices of bacon and 3 slices of cheese served on a toasted bun. Served with your choice of toppings and your choice of one side.
Fresh 1/4 Lb Bacon Burger
1/4 LB ALL BEEF Burger topped with bacon served on a toasted bun. Also your choice of toppings as well as your choice of one side.
Fresh 1/4 LB. Fresh Double Burger
Two 1/4 LB ALL BEEF patties served on a toasted bun topped with your choice of toppings, cheese and served with your choice of one side.
Fresh 1/4 Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/4 LB ALL BEEF Burger topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese served on a toasted bun. Also your choice of toppings and your choice of one side.
Fresh 1/4 Lb. Burger
1/4 LB ALL BEEF Burger served on a toasted bun with your choice of toppings and served with your choice of one side.
Thick Fried Bologna Sandwich
Served your choice either fried or cold served on a bun with your choice of toppings and one side.
Marsala Veggie Burger
Veggie burger made out of potatoes, peas, carrots, corn, eggs and curry seasoning served on a toasted bun with your choice of one side.
Pasta
Baked Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce
Made to order baked spaghetti served with a side salad and garlic Texas Toast
Spaghetti With Meat Sauce
Made to order spaghetti served with meat sauce, a side salad and garlic Texas Toast
Spaghetti With 2 Homemade Meatballs
Made to order spaghetti served with 2 meatballs, a side salad and garlic Texas Toast
Fettuccine Alfredo
Made to order fettuccine covered with alfredo sauce
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Made to order fettuccine covered with alfredo sauce with a chicken breast.
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Made to order fettuccine covered with alfredo sauce with shrimp
Chicken Parmesan W/ Pasta On The Side
Fried chicken tenders covered with marinara sauce and cheese baked to perfection with a side of spaghetti noodles and garlic buttered Texas Toast
Dixon's Homemade Lasagna
Our famous made in house lasagna served with a side salad and garlic buttered Texas Toast
Manicotti (Ricotta Cheese Stuffed Pasta)
TradItional Manicotti covered with marinara sauce and cheese and served with a side salad and garlic buttered Texas Toast
Eggplant Parmesan W/ Pasta On The Side
Freshly prepared eggplant covered with marinara sauce and provolone cheese served with a side salad and garlic buttered Texas Toast
Chicken Dinners
4pc Chicken Dinner
1 each (Breast, Thigh, Wing & Leg) served with 1 side and a roll
2pc White Chicken Dinner
1 each (Breast & Wing) served with one side and a roll
2pc Dark Chicken Dinner
1 each (Thigh & Leg) served with one side and a roll
8pc Bucket
1 Whole Chicken In Pieces
12pc Bucket
1 & 1/2 Whole Chickens In Pieces
20pc Bucket
2 & 1/2 Whole Chickens In Pieces
24pc Bucket
3 Whole Chickens in Pieces
Entrees
2pc Flounder
1pc Flounder Dinner
Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken tender wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing drizzled inside with your choice of a potato side
Beef Livers
Fried beef liver served with 2 sides and a roll
BBQ Dinner
A pile of BBQ served with a toasted bun and 2 sides
Chicken Tenders Dinner
3 jumbo chicken tenders breaded with our house bread crumbs and fried to perfection served with 2 sides and a roll
Fish & Shrimp Dinner
2pc flounder and 6 jumbo shrimp breaded in our house bread crumbs and served with 2 sides and cornbread
1pc Catfish Dinner
1pc catfish breaded in our house bread crumbs and served with cornbread
2pc Catfish Dinner
2pc catfish breaded in our house bread crumbs and served with 2 sides and cornbread
Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp Dinner
A full dozen fresh butterfly shrimp fried covered in our house bread crumbs and fried to perfection
Chicken Livers Dinner
Fried chicken livers served with 2 sides and a roll
Country Fried Steak Dinner
1/2 LB Fresh hamburger cooked then fried in our house breading and covered with white gravy
Hamburger Steak Dinner
1/2 LB Fresh hamburger steak served with 2 sides and a roll
Ribeye Dinner
Fresh cut 12oz ribeye with 2 sides and a roll
Pork Chop Dinner
1 HUGE fresh cut pork chop fried with our house breading served with your choice of 2 sides and a roll.
Dixon's Homemade Meatloaf
Very nice hearty portion of homemade meatloaf served with your choice of two sides and a dinner roll.
Kids Meals
Kids Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
Kids size portion of spaghetti with meat sauce served with 1 piece of Texas Toast
Chicken Tenders w/ Side
1 chicken tender hand breaded in our house bread crumbs with your choice of one side
Burger w/ Side
1/4 LB ALL BEEF burger served with your choice of one side
Hot Dog w/ Side
ALL BEEF hot dog served with fries
Grilled Cheese w/ Side
Texas Toast grilled cheese with one choice of side
ONLY SIDES
Fresh Cut Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries
Single Piece Of Pork Chop
Single Piece Of Flounder
Single Piece Of Catfish
GREEN BEANS
PLAIN MASHED POTATOES
MASHED POTATOES W/ BROWN GRAVY
MASHED POTATOES W/ WHITE GRAVY
MAC & CHEESE
FRIED APPLES
1 PIECE OF CORNBREAD
1 DINNER ROLL
2 PIECES OF WHITE TOAST
2 PIECES OF WHEAT TOAST
2 PIECES OF RYE TOAST
2 PIECES OF TEXAS TOAST
1 ENGLISH MUFFIN
POTATOE SALAD
COLE SLAW
Side Salad
Plain Baked Potato
Baked Potato Butter/Sour Cream
Loaded Baked Potato
Greens
Onion Rings
Side Of New Potatoes
Beverage
Beverages
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Mug Root Beer (Caffeine Free)
Tropicana Lemonade (Caffeine Free)
Starry (Caffeine Free - Lemon Lime Flavor)
Sweet Tea
Un-Sweet Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Milk (Small)
Milk (Large)
Cheerwine
Juice
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come and enjoy our vintage dinner with a modern twist offering an all American diner menu emphasizing on southern cuisine with fresh made dishes, sides and deserts. Established in 1956 Crescent Inn Restaurant has been happily serving the local community and travels far from away great home cooked meals. Stop on by to dine in or order online to pickup, either way we hope to see you soon!
