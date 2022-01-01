Gordonsville restaurants you'll love

Gordonsville restaurants
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
El Mariachi image

 

El Mariachi

65 Freedom Dr., Zion Crossroads

Popular items
Fajita Quesadilla$10.50
FAJITAS
Cheese Dip$4.75
Champion Ice House image

 

Champion Ice House

212 N Main Street, Gordonsville

Popular items
Pop Chicken$8.00
Boneless Fried Chicken Bites, Remoulade, Ames Hot Honey
8 Piece Family$32.00
Fried Chicken, 2 Legs, 2 Thighs, 2 Breasts, 2 Wings
Wings$12.00
Southern Fried Wings with Choice of Sauce
Barbeque Exchange image

 

Barbeque Exchange

102 Martinsburg Ave, Gordonsville

Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.00
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork on a Housemade roll with homestyle cole slaw and house pickles on the side
Cornbread
Select 1, half dozen or dozen
Pint (16 oz side)$6.00
If you order 2 of this size of the same side, we will pack in a quart container
