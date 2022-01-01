Gordonsville restaurants you'll love
El Mariachi
65 Freedom Dr., Zion Crossroads
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.50
|FAJITAS
|Cheese Dip
|$4.75
Champion Ice House
212 N Main Street, Gordonsville
|Pop Chicken
|$8.00
Boneless Fried Chicken Bites, Remoulade, Ames Hot Honey
|8 Piece Family
|$32.00
Fried Chicken, 2 Legs, 2 Thighs, 2 Breasts, 2 Wings
|Wings
|$12.00
Southern Fried Wings with Choice of Sauce
Barbeque Exchange
102 Martinsburg Ave, Gordonsville
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.00
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork on a Housemade roll with homestyle cole slaw and house pickles on the side
|Cornbread
Select 1, half dozen or dozen
|Pint (16 oz side)
|$6.00
If you order 2 of this size of the same side, we will pack in a quart container