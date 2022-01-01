Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Gordonsville

Gordonsville restaurants
Toast

Gordonsville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Barbeque Exchange image

 

Barbeque Exchange

102 Martinsburg Ave, Gordonsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Halves Tailgate$125.00
Package for 10 people.. MUST BE ORDERED 2 DAYS AHEAD
This package includes 3 pounds of meat, 3 pounds of three sides, 10 each mini pumpkin muffins/slider rolls/and cornbread slices, pint of homestyle slaw, 2 bottles of sauce, paper goods for 10, and serving utensils.
More about Barbeque Exchange
El Mariachi image

 

El Mariachi

65 Freedom Dr., Zion Crossroads

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$5.00
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
More about El Mariachi
Champion Ice House image

 

Champion Ice House

212 N Main Street, Gordonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$10.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
More about Champion Ice House

