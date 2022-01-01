Grilled chicken in Gordonsville
Gordonsville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Barbeque Exchange
Barbeque Exchange
102 Martinsburg Ave, Gordonsville
|Grilled Chicken Halves Tailgate
|$125.00
Package for 10 people.. MUST BE ORDERED 2 DAYS AHEAD
This package includes 3 pounds of meat, 3 pounds of three sides, 10 each mini pumpkin muffins/slider rolls/and cornbread slices, pint of homestyle slaw, 2 bottles of sauce, paper goods for 10, and serving utensils.
More about El Mariachi
El Mariachi
65 Freedom Dr., Zion Crossroads
|Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.50