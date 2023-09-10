Criollas Hells Kitchen
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Take a trip to Argentina and enjoy delicious authentic baked empanadas made with locally farmed fresh ingredients. Meat, Vegetarian and Vegan menu options available.
Location
888 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
