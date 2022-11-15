Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crown Fried Chicken

6 Reviews

$

45 Hamilton St

Southbridge, MA 01550

Chicken Combinations

2 Piece Chicken Box

$8.99

2pc chicken with mashed potatoes or coleslaw & (1) biscuit.

3 Piece Chicken Box

$9.99

3pc chicken w/ mashed potatoes and gravy or coleslaw & (1) biscuit.

5 Piece Chicken Box

$13.99

5pc chicken w/ mashed potatoes and gravy, (1) coleslaw & (1) biscuit.

8 Piece Chicken Box

$19.99

8pc chicken w/ (2) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw, (2) biscuits.

10 Piece Chicken Box

$24.99

10pc chicken w/ (3) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw & (3) biscuits.

15 Piece Chicken Box

$29.99

15pc chicken w/ (4) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw & (4) biscuits.

21 Piece Chicken Box

$35.99

21pc chicken w/ (6) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw & (6) biscuits.

Chicken Only

Chicken Wing

$1.75

Chicken Leg

$2.25

Chicken Breast

$3.50

Chicken Thigh

$2.99

5 Piece Chicken Only

$10.99

9 Piece Chicken Only

$15.99

15 Piece Chicken Only

$25.99

21 Piece Chicken Only

$29.99

35 Piece Chicken Only

$45.99

50 Piece Chicken Only