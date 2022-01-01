Cedar Street Grille

Restaurant info

The Barn at Wight Farm is the picture-perfect choice for a Barn wedding and reception. Located in Sturbridge, MA, The Barn offers couples a rustic elegance that is unmatched in the area. Our three function rooms—The Barn, The Alpheus Room, and our newest addition, The Winthrop Room—are set on nearly four acres of manicured grounds in a colonial village setting which includes a patio, fire pit, and gazebo. Part of the award-winning Table 3 Restaurant Group, The Barn at Wight Farm brings barn weddings to a new level. With four Table 3 Group restaurants within one mile of the property, we also have the perfect space to accommodate your rehearsal dinner or bridal shower. View our Wedding Packages or call us at 774-241-8450 to learn more.