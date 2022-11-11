Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rapscallion Pub 3 Arnold Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3 Arnold Road

Sturbridge, MA 01518

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burritos
Gyro
Quesadillas

Salads and Soup

Bleu Cheese Salad

Bleu Cheese Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, pico de gallo, chunky bleu cheese dressing, balsamic drizzle

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan, creamy Caesar dressing, croutons (hold croutons for gf). Wrap or salad.

Caprese Plate

Caprese Plate

$8.00

Sliced tomatoes, basil almond pesto (contains tree nuts), and fresh mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil

Mexican Health Bowl

Mexican Health Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Quinoa, rice, romaine lettuce, pinto beans, corn salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime dressing

Vegetarian Chili

$8.00

Shareables

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$6.00

Two Bavarian pretzel sticks served with house-made Honey Ale mustard

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Yellow corn chips with house-made salsa

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Corn tortilla chips with cheese, refried beans, pico de gallo, scallions, jalapeños, sour cream

Mediterranean Plate

Mediterranean Plate

$14.00

Carrots, cucumbers, olives, pepperoni, whipped feta cheese spread, babaganoush, and red pepper hummus, served with toasted pita bread (sub tortilla chips for gf)

Handhelds

Burritos

Burritos

White rice, salsa verde, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican cheese blend, served with tortilla chips

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

Served with pico de gallo

French Dip

French Dip

$12.00

Roast beef, cheddar on toasted baguette with a side of horseradish sauce and au jus, served with kettle chips

Gyro

Gyro

Chicken or lamb/beef on soft pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and house-made tzatziki sauce with kettle chips

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Kids

Kids' Grilled Chicken & Rice

$7.00

Grilled chicken and rice (gf)

Sides

Side of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Of Pita

$2.00

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

6 Packs

Coffee Stout 6pck

$13.00

Gose 6pck

$13.00

Honey 6pck

$13.00

Lager 6pck

$13.00

Margarita Sour 6pck

$13.00

O-Fest 6pck

$13.00

Pumpkin Lager 6pck

$13.00

Mixed 6pck

$14.00

Cases

Customizable Case

$48.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Rapscallion Pub, where you will enjoy Rapscallion‘s beers and signature taproom atmosphere, complete with home-cooked food, beautiful outdoor patios, live music, and newly expanded wine and hand-crafted cocktail menu. Dogs are allowed in our outdoor space.

Location

3 Arnold Road, Sturbridge, MA 01518

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cedar Street Grille - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
12 Cedar Street Sturbridge, MA 01566
View restaurantnext
Cedar Street Cafe
orange star4.5 • 61
420 Main Street Sturbridge, MA 01566
View restaurantnext
Cedar Street Grille
orange starNo Reviews
420 Main St Sturbridge, MA 01566
View restaurantnext
The Duck & Avellino
orange starNo Reviews
502 Main Street Fiskdale, MA 01518
View restaurantnext
Manny's Taqueria
orange star4.0 • 3
559 Main Street Fiskdale, MA 01518
View restaurantnext
Saw Dust Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
371 Main Street Sturbridge, MA 01566
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sturbridge

Manny's Taqueria
orange star4.0 • 3
559 Main Street Fiskdale, MA 01518
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sturbridge
Sturbridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
No reviews yet
Worcester
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Ellington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston