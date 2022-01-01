Culture Social Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery
1309 Junction Dr.

Laredo, TX 78041

Popular Items

Lemon Pepper wings
Shrimp Ceviche
Asian Sticky Wings

Cold

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Baby romaine lettuce served with parmigiano reggiano cheese, crispy in house made bacon, avocado and house croutons.

Heart of Palm Aguachile

$14.00

Served with avocado, cucumber, red onion and a blended serrano and lime sauce.

Hummus Spread

$11.00

Creamy chickpeas puree in a blend of spices, topped with fried chickpeas & smoked paprika pepitas served with the house homemade grilled garlic flatbread

Ribeye Aguachile

$22.00

Pepper crusted and seared rare beef slices served with a citrus soy sauce, avocado, chives, radish and serrano

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Marinated shrimp, jicama, mango, red onion served with a roasted habanero, lime cilantro sauce

Tuna Tostada

$14.00

Fresh yellowfin tuna marinated with a citrus soy sauce, served on a tostada with chipotle aoli, blackberry-serrano jam, avocado mousse and topped with crispy leeks

Vir Salad (Aragula and soft shell crab)

$19.00Out of stock

Arugula salad mixed with pickled red onion, avocado slices and cotija cheese. Dressed in a lemon vinagrette and topped with soft shell crab crutons.

Green Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00Out of stock

Marinated shrimp with green onion, cilantro, and serrano peppers in a lime vinaigrette

Charcuterie Board

$45.00

Charcuterie Board With champage

Hot

12 oz. Ribeye steak and frites

$38.00

Bone- in ribeye served with a caper demi glazed sauce with a side a frites (fries)

Akaushi Burger

$23.00

Served with the highly graded Akaushi beef and topped with aged cheddar, an in house made bacon jam and dijonaise. Accompanied with a side of parmesan fries with a truffle aoli

Asian Sticky Wings

$19.00

Asian spiced marinated chicken wings, lightly breaded in our rice flour mix and fried & tossed in our house made sticky sauce

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fresh red fish that is beer battered served with spicy aoli, jicama slaw, cilantro and avocado

Brisket Bao Buns

$18.00

Steamed asian buns stuffed with our house smoked brisket, topped with hoisin sauce, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber. Garnished with crispy leaks and clilantro

Crawfish Empanadas

$17.00

Three fluffy buttery empanadas stuffed with a crawfish etouffee mix and served with a cajun garlin sauce.

Empanadas

$11.00

Three fluffy buttery empanadas stuffed with your choice of a Mexican chorizo and potato mix or a roasted poblano, corn and manchego cheese mix. They are dressed with a guajillo and peanut sauce with crema fresca.

Esquites

$10.00

Spicy and smokey grilled Mexican styled corn OFF the cob served with a Mexican crema, cotija cheese, piquin chili, topped with cilantro and a slice of lime.

Lemon Pepper wings

$19.00

Pulpo Tostada

$15.00

Crispy ajillo chili style octopus served with jalapeno aoli, salsa verde and topped with crispy leeks. Presented in our house made corn tostada that has been cut in two.

Ribeye Mole Tacos

$15.00

Three tacos stuffed with prime ribeye steak that has been chopped up served with our in house made mole, a piece of seared queso fresco, cotija cheese, red onion and chiles toreados. Presented in our house made corn tortillas.

Side of fries

$5.00

Soft Shell Crab Taco special

$16.00

A whole soft shell crab that has been lightly battered in corn starch that is served with our chipotle aoli, salsa verde, cotija cheese and cilantro. Presented in our house made corn tortilla.

Spicy Thai Chicken

$11.00

Diced skin-on chicken thighs lightly battered with corn starch served with a house made thai chili sweet soy sauce.

Sweetbread (molleja) tacos

$14.00

Three house made corn tortillas topped with our slow cooked sweetbreads, infused with Mexican spices. Topped with our special tomatillo pico de gallo

Fluffy Shrimp Taco

$23.00

HOTDOG

$4.00

Sweet

Cajeta De Cabra Crepe

$14.00

Semi sweet chocolate fudge brownie with hometown Texas pecans served hot, topped with house made vanilla bean ice cream with a Bailey's Irish chocolate sauce

Ice scream scoop

$5.00

Tropical Mango Cheescake

$10.00

Graham cracker crusted cheesecake, served with a mango chutney and chamoy sauce with a mango chip

Brunch

Banana and mixed berries oatmeal

$8.00

Mixed berries, caramelized bananas with oatmeal mixed in almond milk with a drizzle of honey and granola salt

Birria Empanadas

$13.00

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Cajun style shrimp and grits

$20.00

Chef Brunch Sandwich

$14.00

Butter infused brioche bread topped with sharp melted cheddar cheese, scrambled fluffy eggs, our signature in house made bacon, fresh cut tomato and avocado slices

Chicken & pancakes

$16.00

Chocolate Oreo pancakes

$12.00

Eggs benedict

$12.00

Fluffy Pancakes

$11.00

Three fluffy pancakes, brushed with butter, topped with your choice of banana foster pecan, strawberry nutella, yogurt granola or regular maple syrup

Kale and Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Lox bagel

$19.00

Meaty Omelette

$14.00

Fluffy egg omelette with our in house made bacon, smoked ham, sharp cheddar cheese with avocado and chipotle cream sauce

Parfait

$11.00

PB & J French Toast

$12.00

Porky's Revenge burger

$20.00

Ravioli Chilaquiles

$15.00

Smoked Brisket Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Two toasted English muffins, topped with our in house smoked brisket, poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce.

Sweetbread (Molleja) Tacos

$14.00

Three house made corn tortillas topped with our slow cooked sweetbreads, infused with Mexican spices. Topped with our special tomatillo pico de gallo

Vegetarian Omelette

$13.00

Fluffy egg omelette stuffed with sauteed mushrooms, diced tomatoes, red onion, asparagus, spinach, feta chees and lemon zest.

Eggs Deluxe

$10.00

Two eggs cooked your way, served with house smoked bacon and toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Flautas Ahogadas

$17.00

Enfrijoladas de Empanadas

$16.00

Specials

Baja fish tacos

$10.00

Ribeye tacos

$10.00

Molleja tacos

$10.00

Sides

Side of onions

$1.00

Side of torreados

$2.00

Brunch sides

Jalapeno hash brown

$5.00

Loaded hash brown

$5.00

In house smoked bacon

$5.00

Egg cooked your way

$2.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

805 Can

$5.00

Karbach Crawford Bock

$6.00

Love Street

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Eight Flight

$4.00

Shiner

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Victoria

$5.00

XX

$5.00

Beer promo

$2.00

Tecate light

$4.00

Bud light Zeltzer

$5.00

A draft Kona big wave

$7.00

Indio

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Nutrl Vodka

$5.00

Oktoberfest Saint Arlnold

$5.00

House Cocktails

Bandido

$11.00

Clericot

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$10.00

El Azteca

$9.00

El Tulum

$9.00

GIN Social

$11.00

La Condesa

$9.00

Luna de Miel

$11.00

Lychee Martini

$10.00

Nopalito

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rosemary Margarita

$8.00

Tricolor

$9.00

Tito's Mule

$9.00

Tropical Rain

$10.00

New Fashioned

$9.00

COMMON or CLASSICS

Aviation

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boulevardier

$9.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

French Kicker

$9.00

Gin & Tonic

$8.00

Gin Fizz

$9.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

L.I.T.

$13.00

Last Word

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Paper Plane

$10.00

Penicillin

$14.00

Ranchwater

$8.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Tequila Rickey

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vodka Ricky

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Bourbon Smash

$9.00

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

French 75

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Acqua Panna 1lt

$10.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Clamato LG

$6.00

Clamato SM

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cold Tea

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Acqua panna

$5.00

Orange slices

$4.00

Olives prep

$6.00

Topo Chico G

$5.00

Blends

Buchanan's 18

$15.00

Buchanan’s 12

$9.00

Chivas Regal 12

$9.00

Chives 18

$15.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Reserved

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$42.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Old Parr

$8.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Crown Royal apple

$9.00

Johnnie walker double black

$8.00

House Whisky

$9.00

DBL Buchanan's 18

$32.00

DBL Buchanan’s 12

$18.00

DBL Chivas Regal 12

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black Label

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$84.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$16.00

DBL Old Parr

$16.00

DBL Fireball

$16.00

Bourbon

Angel’s Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Evan Williams 100

$6.00

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$12.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Garrison Brothers

$18.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

George T. Stagg

$25.00

Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select

$30.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Maker’s Mark

$9.00

Michters

$11.00

Noah’s Mill

$12.00

Old Scout

$11.00

Rare Breed

$10.00

Slaughter House

$10.00

Straight Edge

$9.00

Weller's 12

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Yellow Bird

$8.00

Rye

Angel’s Envy Rye

$20.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Old Forester Rye

$7.00

Pikesville Rye

$12.00

Sazerac 6

$8.00

Whistlepig 10

$12.00

Herman Marshall Rye

$8.00

Single Malts

Ardbeg 10

$12.00

Auchentoshan 12

$10.00

Balvenie 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Highland Park 12

$12.00

Lagavulin 16

$25.00

Laphroaig 10

$10.00

Macallan 18

$45.00Out of stock

Oban 14

$21.00

Springbank 10

$14.00

Talisker 10

$13.00

DBL Ardbeg 10

$24.00

DBL Auchentoshan 12

$20.00

DBL Balvenie 12

$26.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$22.00

DBL Highland Park 12

$24.00

DBL Laphroaig 10

$20.00

DBL Macallan 12

$26.00

DBL Macallan 18

$90.00

DBL Oban 14

$42.00

DBL Springbank 10

$28.00

DBL Talisker 10

$2,600.00

Irish

Jameson

$8.00

Redbreast 12

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Redbreast

$20.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$16.00

Japanese

Suntory, Toki

$9.00

The Yamazaki Single Malt

$25.00

Hibiki Suntory

$18.00

DBL Suntory Toki

$18.00

DBL Yamazaki

$50.00

DBL Hibiki

$36.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$9.00

Botanist's

$9.00

Brokers

$6.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Junipero

$8.00

Martin Miller

$8.00

Plymouth

$8.00

Tanquaray

$8.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Western Son Blue berry

$7.00

Western Son Prickly pear

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Monopolowa

$6.00

Smirnoff Tamarindo

$7.00

Stoli Elit

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$7.00

Tito’s

$7.00

DBL Monopolowa

$12.00

DBL Ciroc

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Stolichnaya

$14.00

DBL Tito’s

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior Light

$8.00

El Dorado 12yr

$12.00

El Dorado 5yr

$8.00

El Dorado 8yr

$9.00

Flor de Cana Gold

$6.00

Flor de Cana White

$6.00

Gran Reserva Matusalema

$18.00

Matusalem Clasico

$8.00

Rum Haven

$8.00

Zacapa 23

$12.00

DBL Flor de Cana White

$12.00

DBL Flor de Cana Gold

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Superior Light

$16.00

DBL Brugal Anejo

$14.00

DBL Pampero Aniversario

$16.00

DBL Santa Teresa 1796

$20.00

DBL Ron del Barrilito 2 Star Rum

$28.00

DBl Zacapa 23

$24.00

Tequila

1800 Cristalino

$13.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$45.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Mijenta Blanco

$8.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$26.00

Mijenta reposado

$10.00

Don Julio 70

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco -

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Jimador Blanco

$7.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$12.00

Patron Blanco

$9.00

Reserva de la Familia

$35.00

Tradicional

$8.00Out of stock

Tres Generaciones

$12.00Out of stock

Villa one añejo

$8.00

Teremana blanco

$7.00

Teremana Reposado

$8.00

Clase Azul Gold

$40.00

Clase Azul blanco

$20.00

Rejon Blanco

$7.00

Adictivo Extra Anejo

$16.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos

$8.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$8.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$15.00

Del Maguey Crema

$8.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$30.00

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00

El Yope Jabali

$16.00

El Yope Tobala

$18.00

Fidencio

$9.00

Gracias a Dios

$9.00

Ilegal Blanco

$9.00

Ilegal Reposado

$11.00

Local

$7.00

Silencio

$8.00

Union

$8.00

Zunte

$8.00

Esstacion Ipina

$6.00

Quiereme Mucho Tobala

$12.00

Clase Azul Durango

$40.00

Clase Azul Guerrero

$40.00

Sotol

Oro de Coyame Joven

$10.00

Brandy

Couvoisier

$11.00

Martell

$11.00

Pierre Ferrand

$14.00

Hennessey X.O.

$35.00

Remy Martin X.O.

$35.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Presidente

$7.00

Don Pedro

$7.00

VODKA

Belvedere Martini

$15.00

Chopin Martini

$15.00

Ciroc Martini

$12.00

Grey Goose Martini

$14.00

Ketel One Martini

$14.00

Stolichnaya Martini

$11.00

Titos Martini

$11.00

Monopolowa Martini

$10.00

Stoli Elit Martini

$18.00

GIN

Martin Miller Martini

$12.00

Plymouth Martini

$12.00

Hendricks Martini

$13.00

Junipero Martini

$12.00

Tanquaray Martini

$12.00

Beefeater Martini

$12.00

Bluecoat Martini

$11.00

Hayman's Old Tom Martini

$12.00

Botanist's Martini

$13.00

Refill Mixers

Acqua panna

$10.00

Coke

$5.00

Coke Zero

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Diet coke

$5.00

Dr.Pepper

$5.00

Grapefruit soda

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

PIneapple

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

10SHOTS10

COVER CHARGE

Cover Charge

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1309 Junction Dr., Laredo, TX 78041

Directions

Gallery
Culture image
Culture image

