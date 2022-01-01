- Home
Culture Social Bar
1309 Junction Dr.
Laredo, TX 78041
Popular Items
Cold
Caesar Salad
Baby romaine lettuce served with parmigiano reggiano cheese, crispy in house made bacon, avocado and house croutons.
Heart of Palm Aguachile
Served with avocado, cucumber, red onion and a blended serrano and lime sauce.
Hummus Spread
Creamy chickpeas puree in a blend of spices, topped with fried chickpeas & smoked paprika pepitas served with the house homemade grilled garlic flatbread
Ribeye Aguachile
Pepper crusted and seared rare beef slices served with a citrus soy sauce, avocado, chives, radish and serrano
Shrimp Ceviche
Marinated shrimp, jicama, mango, red onion served with a roasted habanero, lime cilantro sauce
Tuna Tostada
Fresh yellowfin tuna marinated with a citrus soy sauce, served on a tostada with chipotle aoli, blackberry-serrano jam, avocado mousse and topped with crispy leeks
Vir Salad (Aragula and soft shell crab)
Arugula salad mixed with pickled red onion, avocado slices and cotija cheese. Dressed in a lemon vinagrette and topped with soft shell crab crutons.
Green Shrimp Ceviche
Marinated shrimp with green onion, cilantro, and serrano peppers in a lime vinaigrette
Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie Board With champage
Hot
12 oz. Ribeye steak and frites
Bone- in ribeye served with a caper demi glazed sauce with a side a frites (fries)
Akaushi Burger
Served with the highly graded Akaushi beef and topped with aged cheddar, an in house made bacon jam and dijonaise. Accompanied with a side of parmesan fries with a truffle aoli
Asian Sticky Wings
Asian spiced marinated chicken wings, lightly breaded in our rice flour mix and fried & tossed in our house made sticky sauce
Baja Fish Tacos
Fresh red fish that is beer battered served with spicy aoli, jicama slaw, cilantro and avocado
Brisket Bao Buns
Steamed asian buns stuffed with our house smoked brisket, topped with hoisin sauce, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber. Garnished with crispy leaks and clilantro
Crawfish Empanadas
Three fluffy buttery empanadas stuffed with a crawfish etouffee mix and served with a cajun garlin sauce.
Empanadas
Three fluffy buttery empanadas stuffed with your choice of a Mexican chorizo and potato mix or a roasted poblano, corn and manchego cheese mix. They are dressed with a guajillo and peanut sauce with crema fresca.
Esquites
Spicy and smokey grilled Mexican styled corn OFF the cob served with a Mexican crema, cotija cheese, piquin chili, topped with cilantro and a slice of lime.
Lemon Pepper wings
Pulpo Tostada
Crispy ajillo chili style octopus served with jalapeno aoli, salsa verde and topped with crispy leeks. Presented in our house made corn tostada that has been cut in two.
Ribeye Mole Tacos
Three tacos stuffed with prime ribeye steak that has been chopped up served with our in house made mole, a piece of seared queso fresco, cotija cheese, red onion and chiles toreados. Presented in our house made corn tortillas.
Side of fries
Soft Shell Crab Taco special
A whole soft shell crab that has been lightly battered in corn starch that is served with our chipotle aoli, salsa verde, cotija cheese and cilantro. Presented in our house made corn tortilla.
Spicy Thai Chicken
Diced skin-on chicken thighs lightly battered with corn starch served with a house made thai chili sweet soy sauce.
Sweetbread (molleja) tacos
Three house made corn tortillas topped with our slow cooked sweetbreads, infused with Mexican spices. Topped with our special tomatillo pico de gallo
Fluffy Shrimp Taco
HOTDOG
Sweet
Cajeta De Cabra Crepe
Semi sweet chocolate fudge brownie with hometown Texas pecans served hot, topped with house made vanilla bean ice cream with a Bailey's Irish chocolate sauce
Ice scream scoop
Tropical Mango Cheescake
Graham cracker crusted cheesecake, served with a mango chutney and chamoy sauce with a mango chip
Brunch
Banana and mixed berries oatmeal
Mixed berries, caramelized bananas with oatmeal mixed in almond milk with a drizzle of honey and granola salt
Birria Empanadas
Birria Tacos
Cajun style shrimp and grits
Chef Brunch Sandwich
Butter infused brioche bread topped with sharp melted cheddar cheese, scrambled fluffy eggs, our signature in house made bacon, fresh cut tomato and avocado slices
Chicken & pancakes
Chocolate Oreo pancakes
Eggs benedict
Fluffy Pancakes
Three fluffy pancakes, brushed with butter, topped with your choice of banana foster pecan, strawberry nutella, yogurt granola or regular maple syrup
Kale and Quinoa Salad
Lox bagel
Meaty Omelette
Fluffy egg omelette with our in house made bacon, smoked ham, sharp cheddar cheese with avocado and chipotle cream sauce
Parfait
PB & J French Toast
Porky's Revenge burger
Ravioli Chilaquiles
Smoked Brisket Eggs Benedict
Two toasted English muffins, topped with our in house smoked brisket, poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce.
Sweetbread (Molleja) Tacos
Three house made corn tortillas topped with our slow cooked sweetbreads, infused with Mexican spices. Topped with our special tomatillo pico de gallo
Vegetarian Omelette
Fluffy egg omelette stuffed with sauteed mushrooms, diced tomatoes, red onion, asparagus, spinach, feta chees and lemon zest.
Eggs Deluxe
Two eggs cooked your way, served with house smoked bacon and toast
Avocado Toast
Flautas Ahogadas
Enfrijoladas de Empanadas
Brunch sides
Beer
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Corona
805 Can
Karbach Crawford Bock
Love Street
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Pacifico
Eight Flight
Shiner
Stella Artois
Victoria
XX
Beer promo
Tecate light
Bud light Zeltzer
A draft Kona big wave
Indio
Coors Light
Nutrl Vodka
Oktoberfest Saint Arlnold
House Cocktails
COMMON or CLASSICS
Aviation
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Cape Cod
Corpse Reviver #2
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
French Kicker
Gin & Tonic
Gin Fizz
Kir Royale
L.I.T.
Last Word
Lemon Drop Martini
Manhattan
Margarita
Mexican Martini
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Paloma
Paper Plane
Penicillin
Ranchwater
Sazerac
Tequila Rickey
Tom Collins
Vodka Ricky
White Russian
Bourbon Smash
Mezcal Margarita
French 75
Blends
Buchanan's 18
Buchanan’s 12
Chivas Regal 12
Chives 18
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Reserved
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Monkey Shoulder
Old Parr
Skrewball
Crown Royal apple
Johnnie walker double black
House Whisky
DBL Buchanan's 18
DBL Buchanan’s 12
DBL Chivas Regal 12
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Johnnie Walker Black Label
DBL Johnnie Walker Blue Label
DBL Monkey Shoulder
DBL Old Parr
DBL Fireball
Bourbon
Angel’s Envy
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Eagle Rare 10yr
Elijah Craig
Evan Williams 100
Evan Williams Single Barrel
Four Roses
Garrison Brothers
Gentleman Jack
George T. Stagg
Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select
Knob Creek Bourbon
Maker’s Mark
Michters
Noah’s Mill
Old Scout
Rare Breed
Slaughter House
Straight Edge
Weller's 12
Woodford Reserve
Yellow Bird
Rye
Single Malts
Ardbeg 10
Auchentoshan 12
Balvenie 12
Glenlivet 12
Highland Park 12
Lagavulin 16
Laphroaig 10
Macallan 18
Oban 14
Springbank 10
Talisker 10
DBL Ardbeg 10
DBL Auchentoshan 12
DBL Balvenie 12
DBL Glenlivet 12
DBL Highland Park 12
DBL Laphroaig 10
DBL Macallan 12
DBL Macallan 18
DBL Oban 14
DBL Springbank 10
DBL Talisker 10
Irish
Japanese
Vodka
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Western Son Blue berry
Western Son Prickly pear
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Monopolowa
Smirnoff Tamarindo
Stoli Elit
Stolichnaya
Tito’s
DBL Monopolowa
DBL Ciroc
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Stolichnaya
DBL Tito’s
Rum
Bacardi Superior Light
El Dorado 12yr
El Dorado 5yr
El Dorado 8yr
Flor de Cana Gold
Flor de Cana White
Gran Reserva Matusalema
Matusalem Clasico
Rum Haven
Zacapa 23
DBL Flor de Cana White
DBL Flor de Cana Gold
DBL Bacardi Superior Light
DBL Brugal Anejo
DBL Pampero Aniversario
DBL Santa Teresa 1796
DBL Ron del Barrilito 2 Star Rum
DBl Zacapa 23
Tequila
1800 Cristalino
Casa Dragones Joven
Casamigos Blanco
Mijenta Blanco
Clase Azul
Don Julio 1942
Mijenta reposado
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco -
Don Julio Reposado
Herradura Reposado
Jimador Blanco
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Patron Blanco
Reserva de la Familia
Tradicional
Tres Generaciones
Villa one añejo
Teremana blanco
Teremana Reposado
Clase Azul Gold
Clase Azul blanco
Rejon Blanco
Adictivo Extra Anejo
Mezcal
400 Conejos
Casa Amigos Mezcal
Del Maguey Chichicapa
Del Maguey Crema
Del Maguey Pechuga
Del Maguey Vida
El Yope Jabali
El Yope Tobala
Fidencio
Gracias a Dios
Ilegal Blanco
Ilegal Reposado
Local
Silencio
Union
Zunte
Esstacion Ipina
Quiereme Mucho Tobala
Clase Azul Durango
Clase Azul Guerrero
VODKA
GIN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1309 Junction Dr., Laredo, TX 78041