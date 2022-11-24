- Home
- Sushi Madre - Loop 20
Sushi Madre - Loop 20
615 Reviews
$$
7124 Bob Bullock Loop
Laredo, TX 78045
Wednesday Specials!
Abiel's Roll Special!
Fresh roll with breaded crab, flamed hamachi, cream cheese, ripe avocado, topped with flaming hot cheetos. Includes our delicious fried rice, and crab sunomono (cucumber salad) or miso soup.
Luna Roll Special!
Wild caught spicy tuna, shrimp, and cream cheese. Includes our delicious fried rice, and crab sunomono (cucumber salad) or miso soup.
Appetizers
Tuna Tiradito
Wild caught fresh tuna marinated with house spices, topped with ripe avocado, chopped purple onions, cilantro, serrano peppers and house-made laredo sauce.
Tempura Shrimp
6 pc. tempura shrimp with assorted tempura vegetables served with house-made tempura sauce.
Mango Fish Tostadas
Corn tortillas, breaded tilapia, red cabbage, pico de gallo with mango, and drizzled in chipotle cream.
Edamame
Young Japanese soy beans. Your choice of spicy or steamed.
Gyosas
Pan fried or steamed pork dumplings.
Egg Rolls
4 pc. pork/tuna and vegetables served with spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Yasal Tempura
Assorted tempura vegetables served with our homemade tempura sauce.
Crunchy Calamari
Golden-fried calamari, jalapeños, served with our house-made laredo sauce.
Quesadillas Governador
3 pc. corn tortillas filled with shrimp and monterrey cheese, topped with warm house-made chipotle cream.
Empanadas Beef (3)
3pc house-made beef empanadas.
Empanadas Shrimp&Cheese (3)
3 pc. house-made shrimp empanadas.
Crispy Green Bean
Garlic Green Bean
Soups and Mini Salads
Rolls
Manuel Roll
Fresh shrimp, tampico mix, cream cheese, ripe avocado, topped with non-GMO salmon, tuna and crab.
Abiel's Roll
Breaded crab, seared white tuna, cream cheese, ripe avocado and sprinkled with aming hot cheetos.
Laredo Roll
Breaded shrimp, tampico mix, cream cheese, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado and drizzled in house-made laredo sauce.
California Roll
Crab, fresh grated cucumber, ripe avocado, tampico mix and sesame seeds.
Philly Roll
Non-GMO salmon, cream cheese and sesame seeds.
Avocado Roll
Tampico mix, crab, cream cheese, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado and mashed fried red snapper.
Jeans Roll
Tampico mix, ripe avocado, cream cheese, and wrapped in crab.
Mismo Roll
Shiromi Roll
Tempura shrimp, ripe avocado, cream cheese, topped with tampico mix and drizzled with house chipotle sauce.
Sakanamaki Roll
Non-GMO salmon, eel, red snapper, hamachi, ripe avocado, fresh grated cucumber, serrano peppers and chives, topped with tuna, salmon, and red snapper.
Alvarez Roll
Non-GMO salmon, fresh shrimp, wrapped in sesame soy paper and topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado, tuna and salmon.
Benavides Roll
White rice, algae, tampico, cilantro, avocado, onion, breaded shrimp, flamed salmon, soy sauce and Laredo sauce.
El Carnivoro Roll
Grilled prime rib eye, bacon, grilled chicken and shrimp topped with ripe guacamole.
Orange Roll
Crab, ripe avocado, tampico mix, mazago and topped with cream cheese and non-GMO salmon.
Hector Roll
Non-GMO salmon, tuna, cream cheese, ripe avocado, topped with tampico mix and mazago.
Khaledi Roll
Ripe avocado, tampico mix, topped with non-GMO salmon and drizzled with house chipotle sauce.
Lizzy Roll
Fresh shrimp, non-GMO salmon, tampico mix, ripe avocado, cream cheese and wrapped in crab.
Monster Roll
Cream cheese, tampico mix, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado, non-GMO salmon and tuna
Ahumada Roll
Fresh lettuce, cilantro, serrano peppers, ripe avocado, non- GMO salmon, tampico mix and wrapped in crab.
Sharam Roll
Tampico mix, fresh shrimp, cream cheese, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado, shrimp and drizzled with house chipotle sauce.
VIVANT
FIRENZE
Hana
Inside: eel, breaded avocado, chives; Outside: sesame seeds & fried kanikama.
Tano Roll
Jalapeno Popper Fresh
KILAUEA
Luna Roll
Wild caught spicy tuna, shrimp, and cream cheese.
Villarreal Roll
Fried rice, tempura shrimp, ripe avocado and cream cheese.
Chipotle Roll
Crab, cream cheese, house chipotle sauce, ripe avocado and served with tampico mix.
Oyako Roll
Crab, shrimp, cream cheese, ripe avocado, and served with tampico mix.
Cigarroa Roll
Crab, cream cheese, house-made chipotle sauce, tampico mix and topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado.
California Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, tampico mix, ripe avocado and cream cheese.
Chicken & Shrimp Roll
Chicken, breaded shrimp, asparagus, ripe avocado, cream cheese, and yaki-nori, topped with house-made laredo cream and eel sauce.
Laredo Chicken Roll
Grilled chicken, breaded shrimp, fresh lettuce, tampico mix, ripe avocado, cream cheese, drizzled in house-made laredo sauce.
Lucky Roll
Tempura shrimp, tampico mix, ripe avocado, and cream cheese.
Kandai Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, ripe avocado, serrano peppers, drizzled in house-made laredo sauce and served with tampico mix.
Jalapeno Popper Tempura
Hulk Roll
Breaded chicken and shrimp, bacon, and seared onions, cream cheese topped with house guacamole.
Villarreal Roll 2.0 (Karla)
Breaded shrimp, ripe avocado, fried rice, yaki nori, and cream cheese served with a side of tampico.
La Loca Roll
Tampico, cream cheese, ripe avocado, monterrey cheese, zucchini, fresh carrot, wrapped in chicken.
Fuji Roll
Breaded crab, ripe avocado, mashed non-GMO salmon served with eel sauce.
Monterrey Roll
Ripe avocado, cream cheese and layered with chicken.
Hurtado Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, served with tampico on the side.
Madre Roll
Tempura shrimp, eel, cream cheese, non-GMO salmon and ripe avocado.
Osaka Roll
Crab, ripe avocado, cream cheese, wrapped with crab, and served with tampico.
Sakura Roll
Shrimp, chicken, cream cheese, and ripe avocado.
Jalapeno Popper Breaded
Dina Roll
Sweet potato, carrots, cucumber, topped with avocado
Kinoko Roll
Mushrooms, asparagus, spring mix and avocado.
Spicy Kioso Roll
Green soy bean paper, zucchini, breaded tofu, cucumber, nanami, topped with seaweed avocado & siracha.
Veggie #1 Roll
Lettuce, cucumber, avocado, zuchini and carrots.
Full Salad & Poke Bowls
Red Poke Bowl
Fresh marinated wild caught tuna, cilantro, rice, mango, avocado, white tampico,≈, drizzled in dragon sauce.
Chicken Avocado Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with sliced ripe avocado and a grilled chicken breast drizzled with our house-made laredo dressing
Orange Poke Bowl
Marinated salmon drizzled in garlic avocado, steamed rice, tampico, avocado with sesame seeds, cucumber, green onion.
TUNA DELIGHT SALAD
Fresh spring mix, pineapple, avocado, tomato, bacon,lightly breaded tuna flash fried to perfection. Served with spicy ranch dressing & sesame seeds
Crispy Salmon Bowl
Madre Plates
Cilantro Salmon
Grilled non-GMO salmon rested in a bed of fried rice with assorted vegetables and house-made cilantro cream.
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken breast drizzled with house chipotle cream rested on a bed of fried rice and served with steamed vegetables.
Avocado Chicken Plate
Grilled chicken breast topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado accompanied by steamed rice and steamed vegetables.
Garlic Herb Tilapia
Grilled tilapia topped with garlic and parsly served on a bed of steamed vegetables rice.
Spicy Green Bean Mixto
Grilled shrimp, chicken, and rib eye rested on green beans coated with oyster and soy sauce, spiced with chile de arbol and accompanied with steamed rice.
Spicy Green Bean Rib Eye
Spicy Green Bean Chicken
Grilled chicken breast rested in fresh green beans coated with oyster and soy sauce, spiced with chile de arbol and accompanied by steamed rice.
Spicy Green Bean Salmon
Grilled non-GMO salmon rested on fresh green beans coated with oyster and soy sauce, spiced with chile de arbol and accompanied by steamed rice.
Salmon Avocado Plate
Grilled non-GMO salmon topped with thin sliced ripe avocado with a side of hand picked asparagus.
Teppanyakis
Mixed Teppanyaki
Grilled chicken, rib eye, jumbo shrimp and assorted vegetables served with steamed rice.
Chicken Teppanyaki
Grilled diced chicken and assorted vegetables served with steamed rice.
Vegetable Teppanyaki
Grilled assorted vegetables served with steamed rice.
Rib Eye Teppanyaki
Grilled rib eye and assorted vegetables served with steamed rice.
Salmon Teppanyaki
Grilled non-GMO salmon and assorted vegetables served with steamed rice.
Shrimp Teppanyaki
Grilled jumbo shrimp and assorted vegetables served with steamed rice.
Yakisobas
Mixed Yakisoba
Wild caught jumbo shrimp, beef, and chicken served with assorted vegetables and noodles.
Chicken Yakisoba
Chicken served with vegetables and noodles.
Beef Yakisoba
Beef served with vegetables and noodles.
Shrimp Yakisoba
Jumbo shrimp served with assorted vegetables and noodles.
Vegetable Yakisoba
Kids Menu
Rice
Desserts
Nigiri 2 Pc
Sashimi 6 pc
Cones 2 Pc
Beverages
Wednesday Mimosas-Moscato $3.00
Sushi Platters
Fresh Platter
A star platter of Sushi Madre's spotlight fresh rolls: Philly, Mismo, California (2), Samurai, Orange, and Laredo rolls. Full rolls!!
Faves
The perfect way to taste the best of Sushi Madre! This platter comes with all the favorites: Orange (F), Monterrey (B), Chipotle (T), Villarreal (T), Mismo (F), and California (F) All full rolls! (F) = Fresh (T) = Tempura (B) = Breaded
Build your Own
You are free to choose any 7 rolls from the list!
Combo Rice Tray
Sunomono Tray
Appetizer Sampler Platter
Gyosas, egg rolls, crunchy calamari and edamame
|Sunday
|10:31 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:31 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:31 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:31 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:31 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
7124 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo, TX 78045