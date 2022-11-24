Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Sushi Madre - Loop 20

615 Reviews

$$

7124 Bob Bullock Loop

Laredo, TX 78045

Popular Items

Poblano Soup
Chipotle Chicken
Villarreal Roll 2.0 (Karla)

Wednesday Specials!

Steamed rice, tampico, avocado with sesame seeds, cucumber,green onion, marinated salmon drizzled in garlic avocado.
Abiel's Roll Special!

Abiel's Roll Special!

$8.99

Fresh roll with breaded crab, flamed hamachi, cream cheese, ripe avocado, topped with flaming hot cheetos. Includes our delicious fried rice, and crab sunomono (cucumber salad) or miso soup.

Luna Roll Special!

Luna Roll Special!

$8.99

Wild caught spicy tuna, shrimp, and cream cheese. Includes our delicious fried rice, and crab sunomono (cucumber salad) or miso soup.

Appetizers

Tuna Tiradito

Tuna Tiradito

$19.45

Wild caught fresh tuna marinated with house spices, topped with ripe avocado, chopped purple onions, cilantro, serrano peppers and house-made laredo sauce.

Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

$11.75

6 pc. tempura shrimp with assorted tempura vegetables served with house-made tempura sauce.

Mango Fish Tostadas

Mango Fish Tostadas

$11.85

Corn tortillas, breaded tilapia, red cabbage, pico de gallo with mango, and drizzled in chipotle cream.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

Young Japanese soy beans. Your choice of spicy or steamed.

Gyosas

Gyosas

$6.75

Pan fried or steamed pork dumplings.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$6.95

4 pc. pork/tuna and vegetables served with spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Yasal Tempura

$6.95

Assorted tempura vegetables served with our homemade tempura sauce.

Crunchy Calamari

Crunchy Calamari

$11.25

Golden-fried calamari, jalapeños, served with our house-made laredo sauce.

Quesadillas Governador

Quesadillas Governador

$9.65

3 pc. corn tortillas filled with shrimp and monterrey cheese, topped with warm house-made chipotle cream.

Empanadas Beef (3)

Empanadas Beef (3)

$9.45

3pc house-made beef empanadas.

Empanadas Shrimp&Cheese (3)

Empanadas Shrimp&Cheese (3)

$10.95

3 pc. house-made shrimp empanadas.

Crispy Green Bean

Crispy Green Bean

$7.45
Garlic Green Bean

Garlic Green Bean

$7.45

Soups and Mini Salads

Poblano Soup

Poblano Soup

$6.75

Poblano pepper based cream soup, served with crisp corn tortilla chips and fresh monterrey cheese.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.45

Young Japanese soy bean pasta soup with chives, tofu, and wakame.

Mixto Cucumber Salad

$5.75

Crab Cucumber Salad

$4.25

Squid Cucumber Salad

$5.25

Shrimp Cucumber Salad

$4.75

Rolls

Manuel Roll

Manuel Roll

$13.75

Fresh shrimp, tampico mix, cream cheese, ripe avocado, topped with non-GMO salmon, tuna and crab.

Abiel's Roll

Abiel's Roll

$10.45

Breaded crab, seared white tuna, cream cheese, ripe avocado and sprinkled with aming hot cheetos.

Laredo Roll

Laredo Roll

$10.95

Breaded shrimp, tampico mix, cream cheese, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado and drizzled in house-made laredo sauce.

California Roll

California Roll

$7.95

Crab, fresh grated cucumber, ripe avocado, tampico mix and sesame seeds.

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$9.95

Non-GMO salmon, cream cheese and sesame seeds.

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$12.95

Tampico mix, crab, cream cheese, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado and mashed fried red snapper.

Jeans Roll

Jeans Roll

$9.95

Tampico mix, ripe avocado, cream cheese, and wrapped in crab.

Mismo Roll

Mismo Roll

$10.50
Shiromi Roll

Shiromi Roll

$10.45

Tempura shrimp, ripe avocado, cream cheese, topped with tampico mix and drizzled with house chipotle sauce.

Sakanamaki Roll

Sakanamaki Roll

$17.75

Non-GMO salmon, eel, red snapper, hamachi, ripe avocado, fresh grated cucumber, serrano peppers and chives, topped with tuna, salmon, and red snapper.

Alvarez Roll

Alvarez Roll

$14.45

Non-GMO salmon, fresh shrimp, wrapped in sesame soy paper and topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado, tuna and salmon.

Benavides Roll

Benavides Roll

$14.95

White rice, algae, tampico, cilantro, avocado, onion, breaded shrimp, flamed salmon, soy sauce and Laredo sauce.

El Carnivoro Roll

El Carnivoro Roll

$15.50

Grilled prime rib eye, bacon, grilled chicken and shrimp topped with ripe guacamole.

Orange Roll

Orange Roll

$12.45

Crab, ripe avocado, tampico mix, mazago and topped with cream cheese and non-GMO salmon.

Hector Roll

Hector Roll

$15.55

Non-GMO salmon, tuna, cream cheese, ripe avocado, topped with tampico mix and mazago.

Khaledi Roll

Khaledi Roll

$10.45

Ripe avocado, tampico mix, topped with non-GMO salmon and drizzled with house chipotle sauce.

Lizzy Roll

Lizzy Roll

$10.45

Fresh shrimp, non-GMO salmon, tampico mix, ripe avocado, cream cheese and wrapped in crab.

Monster Roll

Monster Roll

$14.45

Cream cheese, tampico mix, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado, non-GMO salmon and tuna

Ahumada Roll

Ahumada Roll

$11.95

Fresh lettuce, cilantro, serrano peppers, ripe avocado, non- GMO salmon, tampico mix and wrapped in crab.

Sharam Roll

Sharam Roll

$10.95

Tampico mix, fresh shrimp, cream cheese, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado, shrimp and drizzled with house chipotle sauce.

VIVANT

VIVANT

$10.99
FIRENZE

FIRENZE

$9.99
Hana

Hana

$12.99

Inside: eel, breaded avocado, chives; Outside: sesame seeds & fried kanikama.

Tano Roll

Tano Roll

$14.95
Jalapeno Popper Fresh

Jalapeno Popper Fresh

$9.99
KILAUEA

KILAUEA

$10.99
Luna Roll

Luna Roll

$14.45

Wild caught spicy tuna, shrimp, and cream cheese.

Villarreal Roll

Villarreal Roll

$11.45

Fried rice, tempura shrimp, ripe avocado and cream cheese.

Chipotle Roll

Chipotle Roll

$10.85

Crab, cream cheese, house chipotle sauce, ripe avocado and served with tampico mix.

Oyako Roll

Oyako Roll

$10.75

Crab, shrimp, cream cheese, ripe avocado, and served with tampico mix.

Cigarroa Roll

Cigarroa Roll

$11.45

Crab, cream cheese, house-made chipotle sauce, tampico mix and topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado.

California Tempura Roll

California Tempura Roll

$9.75

Tempura shrimp, tampico mix, ripe avocado and cream cheese.

Chicken & Shrimp Roll

Chicken & Shrimp Roll

$11.45

Chicken, breaded shrimp, asparagus, ripe avocado, cream cheese, and yaki-nori, topped with house-made laredo cream and eel sauce.

Laredo Chicken Roll

Laredo Chicken Roll

$11.95

Grilled chicken, breaded shrimp, fresh lettuce, tampico mix, ripe avocado, cream cheese, drizzled in house-made laredo sauce.

Lucky Roll

Lucky Roll

$10.75

Tempura shrimp, tampico mix, ripe avocado, and cream cheese.

Kandai Roll

Kandai Roll

$12.15

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, ripe avocado, serrano peppers, drizzled in house-made laredo sauce and served with tampico mix.

Jalapeno Popper Tempura

Jalapeno Popper Tempura

$9.99
Hulk Roll

Hulk Roll

$13.45

Breaded chicken and shrimp, bacon, and seared onions, cream cheese topped with house guacamole.

Villarreal Roll 2.0 (Karla)

Villarreal Roll 2.0 (Karla)

$12.95

Breaded shrimp, ripe avocado, fried rice, yaki nori, and cream cheese served with a side of tampico.

La Loca Roll

La Loca Roll

$12.45

Tampico, cream cheese, ripe avocado, monterrey cheese, zucchini, fresh carrot, wrapped in chicken.

Fuji Roll

Fuji Roll

$10.45

Breaded crab, ripe avocado, mashed non-GMO salmon served with eel sauce.

Monterrey Roll

Monterrey Roll

$11.45

Ripe avocado, cream cheese and layered with chicken.

Hurtado Roll

Hurtado Roll

$9.75

Tempura shrimp, avocado, served with tampico on the side.

Madre Roll

Madre Roll

$13.45

Tempura shrimp, eel, cream cheese, non-GMO salmon and ripe avocado.

Osaka Roll

Osaka Roll

$11.45

Crab, ripe avocado, cream cheese, wrapped with crab, and served with tampico.

Sakura Roll

Sakura Roll

$11.95

Shrimp, chicken, cream cheese, and ripe avocado.

Jalapeno Popper Breaded

Jalapeno Popper Breaded

$9.99
Dina Roll

Dina Roll

$8.99

Sweet potato, carrots, cucumber, topped with avocado

Kinoko Roll

Kinoko Roll

$8.99

Mushrooms, asparagus, spring mix and avocado.

Spicy Kioso Roll

Spicy Kioso Roll

$9.45

Green soy bean paper, zucchini, breaded tofu, cucumber, nanami, topped with seaweed avocado & siracha.

Veggie #1 Roll

$7.99

Lettuce, cucumber, avocado, zuchini and carrots.

Full Salad & Poke Bowls

Red Poke Bowl

Red Poke Bowl

$23.00

Fresh marinated wild caught tuna, cilantro, rice, mango, avocado, white tampico,≈, drizzled in dragon sauce.

Chicken Avocado Salad

Chicken Avocado Salad

$17.00

Fresh spring mix topped with sliced ripe avocado and a grilled chicken breast drizzled with our house-made laredo dressing

Orange Poke Bowl

Orange Poke Bowl

$18.75

Marinated salmon drizzled in garlic avocado, steamed rice, tampico, avocado with sesame seeds, cucumber, green onion.

TUNA DELIGHT SALAD

TUNA DELIGHT SALAD

$18.99

Fresh spring mix, pineapple, avocado, tomato, bacon,lightly breaded tuna flash fried to perfection. Served with spicy ranch dressing & sesame seeds

Crispy Salmon Bowl

$16.95

Madre Plates

Cilantro Salmon

Cilantro Salmon

$20.00

Grilled non-GMO salmon rested in a bed of fried rice with assorted vegetables and house-made cilantro cream.

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast drizzled with house chipotle cream rested on a bed of fried rice and served with steamed vegetables.

Avocado Chicken Plate

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado accompanied by steamed rice and steamed vegetables.

Garlic Herb Tilapia

Garlic Herb Tilapia

$13.85

Grilled tilapia topped with garlic and parsly served on a bed of steamed vegetables rice.

Spicy Green Bean Mixto

Spicy Green Bean Mixto

$25.00

Grilled shrimp, chicken, and rib eye rested on green beans coated with oyster and soy sauce, spiced with chile de arbol and accompanied with steamed rice.

Spicy Green Bean Rib Eye

$28.00
Spicy Green Bean Chicken

Spicy Green Bean Chicken

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast rested in fresh green beans coated with oyster and soy sauce, spiced with chile de arbol and accompanied by steamed rice.

Spicy Green Bean Salmon

Spicy Green Bean Salmon

$22.25

Grilled non-GMO salmon rested on fresh green beans coated with oyster and soy sauce, spiced with chile de arbol and accompanied by steamed rice.

Salmon Avocado Plate

$22.25

Grilled non-GMO salmon topped with thin sliced ripe avocado with a side of hand picked asparagus.

Teppanyakis

Mixed Teppanyaki

Mixed Teppanyaki

$20.95

Grilled chicken, rib eye, jumbo shrimp and assorted vegetables served with steamed rice.

Chicken Teppanyaki

Chicken Teppanyaki

$12.00

Grilled diced chicken and assorted vegetables served with steamed rice.

Vegetable Teppanyaki

$9.95

Grilled assorted vegetables served with steamed rice.

Rib Eye Teppanyaki

$26.35

Grilled rib eye and assorted vegetables served with steamed rice.

Salmon Teppanyaki

$18.00

Grilled non-GMO salmon and assorted vegetables served with steamed rice.

Shrimp Teppanyaki

$15.25

Grilled jumbo shrimp and assorted vegetables served with steamed rice.

Yakisobas

Mixed Yakisoba

$18.00

Wild caught jumbo shrimp, beef, and chicken served with assorted vegetables and noodles.

Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$12.25

Chicken served with vegetables and noodles.

Beef Yakisoba

Beef Yakisoba

$13.95

Beef served with vegetables and noodles.

Shrimp Yakisoba

Shrimp Yakisoba

$16.25

Jumbo shrimp served with assorted vegetables and noodles.

Vegetable Yakisoba

$10.99

Kids Menu

Cheese Sticks w/ Fries

Cheese Sticks w/ Fries

$5.99
Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$5.99
Hamburger w/ Fries

Hamburger w/ Fries

$5.99

Kid's Fried Rice

$5.99
Kid's Yakisoba

Kid's Yakisoba

$6.99

Quesadillas (3)

$6.00

Sushi

Sashimi 8pc

$10.99

Nigiri 2pc

$4.50

Sushi 6pc

$9.99

Cones 2pc

$9.50

Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$8.85
Jishin Fried Rice

Jishin Fried Rice

$16.25

Shrimp, beef, and chicken fried rice topped with cream cheese, sliced avocado and furikake.

Madre Fried Rice

Madre Fried Rice

$11.25

Mixed Fried Rice

$10.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.20

Steamed Rice

$4.50

Vegetables Fried Rice

$6.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.50

Desserts

Banana Tempura

$5.99
Gansito Cake

Gansito Cake

$6.99Out of stock
Dulce Roll

Dulce Roll

$5.99

Ice Cream

$2.50
Ice Cream Tempura

Ice Cream Tempura

$5.99

Nutella Roll

$5.99

Crepes

$5.99
Cheese Cake Chimi`

Cheese Cake Chimi`

$5.99
Crispy Cheesecake

Crispy Cheesecake

$7.99
Choco Roll

Choco Roll

$7.99
Que Rico Roll

Que Rico Roll

$7.99

La Fresa Roll

$7.99

Nigiri 2 Pc

Sake (Salmon) Nigiri 2pc

$4.99

Maguru (Tuna) Nigiri 2pc

$7.25

Yellow Tail (Hamachi) Nigiri 2 pc

$8.99

Unagui (Eel) Nigiri 2 pc

$7.25

Tako (Octupus) Nigiri 2 pc

$7.25

Kanikama (Crab) Nigiri 2 pc

$4.99

Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri 2 pc

$4.99

Sashimi 6 pc

Sake ( Salmon) Sashimi 6pc

$10.49

Maguru (Red Tuna) Sashimi 6 pc

$16.49

Unagui (Eel) Sashimi 6 pc

$16.49

Yellow Tail (Hamachi) Sashimi 6 pc

$23.49

Tako (Octupus) Sashimi 6 pc

$17.29

Kanikama (Crab) Sashimi 6 pc

$7.49

Mix Sashimi (Salmon-Tuna-Eel-Hamachi-Octupus-Kani) sashimi 6 pc

$20.99

Cones 2 Pc

Sake (Salmon) Cone 2 pc

$8.99

Maguru (Red tuna) Cone 2 pc

$13.29

Unagui (Eel) Cone 2 Pc

$13.29

Yellow Tail (Hamachi) Cone 2 pc

$18.25

Tako (octupus) Cone 2 pc

$13.59

Kanikama (crab) Cone 2 pc

$7.79

Beverages

Water

Ice Tea

$3.20

Sweet Tea

$3.20
Cucumber lemonade

Cucumber lemonade

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

7 Up

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Half & Half

$2.99

Kid's Drink

$1.75

Orange Soda

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Manzanita

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.15

Wednesday Mimosas-Moscato $3.00

Mimosa Orange

$3.00

Mimosa Mango

$3.00

Mimosa Strawberry

$3.00

Mimosa Cucumber

$3.00

Moscato

$3.00

Sushi Platters

Fresh Platter

$45.00

A star platter of Sushi Madre's spotlight fresh rolls: Philly, Mismo, California (2), Samurai, Orange, and Laredo rolls. Full rolls!!

Faves

$50.00

The perfect way to taste the best of Sushi Madre! This platter comes with all the favorites: Orange (F), Monterrey (B), Chipotle (T), Villarreal (T), Mismo (F), and California (F) All full rolls! (F) = Fresh (T) = Tempura (B) = Breaded

Build your Own

$55.00

You are free to choose any 7 rolls from the list!

Combo Rice Tray

$13.45

Sunomono Tray

$13.45
Appetizer Sampler Platter

Appetizer Sampler Platter

$35.99

Gyosas, egg rolls, crunchy calamari and edamame

All hours
Sunday10:31 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:31 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:31 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:31 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:31 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7124 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo, TX 78045

Directions

Sushi Madre image
Banner pic
Sushi Madre image

