Laredo sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Laredo
Sushi Madre
401 W Saunders Street, Laredo
|Popular items
|Poblano Soup
|$6.75
Poblano pepper based cream soup, served with crisp corn tortilla chips and fresh monterrey cheese.
|Lucky Roll Special!
Tempura shrimp, tampico mix, avocado and cream cheese.
Includes our delicious fried rice, and crab sunomono (cucumber salad)
|2 for 22 Tuesday
2 rolls from the promotional list, 2 sunomono crabs, 2 fried rice, order of egg rolls and 2 fountain drinks.
Sushi Madre
7124 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo
|Popular items
|Monterrey Roll
|$10.50
Ripe avocado, cream cheese and layered with chicken.
|California Roll
|$7.95
Crab, fresh grated cucumber, ripe avocado, tampico mix and sesame seeds.
|Chipotle Chicken
|$13.25
Grilled chicken breast drizzled with house chipotle cream rested on a bed of fried rice and served with steamed vegetables.
Sushi Madre
3402 E Del Mar Boulevard, Laredo
|Popular items
|Gyosas
|$6.15
Pan fried or steamed pork dumplings.
|Edamame
|$5.95
Young Japanese soy beans. Your choice of spicy or steamed.
|Monterrey Roll
|$10.50
Ripe avocado, cream cheese and layered with chicken.
Sushi Madre
8610 McPherson Road, Laredo
|Popular items
|Egg Rolls
|$6.95
4 pc. pork/tuna and vegetables served with spicy sweet and sour sauce.
|Villarreal Roll
|$10.99
Fried rice, tempura shrimp, ripe avocado and cream cheese.
|Chipotle Chicken
|$13.25
Grilled chicken breast drizzled with house chipotle cream rested on a bed of fried rice and served with steamed vegetables.