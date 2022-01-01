Laredo sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Laredo

Sushi Madre image

SUSHI

Sushi Madre

401 W Saunders Street, Laredo

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poblano Soup$6.75
Poblano pepper based cream soup, served with crisp corn tortilla chips and fresh monterrey cheese.
Lucky Roll Special!
Tempura shrimp, tampico mix, avocado and cream cheese.
Includes our delicious fried rice, and crab sunomono (cucumber salad)
2 for 22 Tuesday
2 rolls from the promotional list, 2 sunomono crabs, 2 fried rice, order of egg rolls and 2 fountain drinks.
More about Sushi Madre
Sushi Madre image

SUSHI

Sushi Madre

7124 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Monterrey Roll$10.50
Ripe avocado, cream cheese and layered with chicken.
California Roll$7.95
Crab, fresh grated cucumber, ripe avocado, tampico mix and sesame seeds.
Chipotle Chicken$13.25
Grilled chicken breast drizzled with house chipotle cream rested on a bed of fried rice and served with steamed vegetables.
More about Sushi Madre
Sushi Madre image

SUSHI

Sushi Madre

3402 E Del Mar Boulevard, Laredo

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyosas$6.15
Pan fried or steamed pork dumplings.
Edamame$5.95
Young Japanese soy beans. Your choice of spicy or steamed.
Monterrey Roll$10.50
Ripe avocado, cream cheese and layered with chicken.
More about Sushi Madre
Sushi Madre image

SUSHI

Sushi Madre

8610 McPherson Road, Laredo

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Rolls$6.95
4 pc. pork/tuna and vegetables served with spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Villarreal Roll$10.99
Fried rice, tempura shrimp, ripe avocado and cream cheese.
Chipotle Chicken$13.25
Grilled chicken breast drizzled with house chipotle cream rested on a bed of fried rice and served with steamed vegetables.
More about Sushi Madre

