UGROVE: Woodway: CUWTW Union Grove
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Curry Up & Wok This Way, Waco’s premier destination for authentic Thai cuisine! Nestled in the heart of Texas, our restaurant brings the vibrant flavors of Thailand to your plate, creating a culinary experience that will transport you straight to the bustling streets of Bangkok.
Location
8100 Woodway Drive, Woodway, TX 76712
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Woodway