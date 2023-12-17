Restaurant info

Southern Charm Creamery is a family run Ice Cream and Fudge shop with treats that everyone can enjoy. We offer premium ice cream by the scoop, in a fresh waffle cone, as a homemade milk shake, as a soda float, or between fresh cookies. For those wanting something a little sweeter that can be enjoy over time we have perfected the art of homemade fudge in an endless number of flavors. If sweet and savory is your go too we continuously bake fresh candied nuts(pecans, almonds, and cashews). If sweet just doesn't tickle your fancy, we also offer freshly baked buttered popcorn. Southern Charm Creamery and fudge also serves an assortment of vegan and gluten free options. So bring the entire family and we will have something to satisfy everyones desire.