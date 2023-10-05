Antipasti

Burrata

$20.00

Eggplant caponata, pine nuts, prosciutto di Parma

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Marinara, feta, fresh lemon

Meatballs

$14.00

Whipped ricotta, marinara

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.00

Herb whipped ricotta, marinara

Insalata

Daniella's Salad

$14.00

Pistachio, gorgonzola, dried cranberries

Kale Caesar

$13.00

Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons

Italian Wedge

$13.00

Creamy gorgonzola, pancetta, red onion, white balsamic

Chopped Antipasto

$15.00

Sharp provolone, salami, pickled mushroom, onion, artichoke, pepperoncini

Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$19.00

Pan roasted, mozzarella, and marinara

Eggplant Parmigiano

$17.00

Pan roasted, mozzarella, and marinara

Veal Parmigiano

$22.00

Pan roasted, mozzarella, and marinara

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Nonna's marinara sauce

Bolognese

$18.00

Classic Meat Sauce, Rigatoni

Penne Alla Vodka

$29.00

Chicken, pink vodka sauce, English peas, pancetta

Chicken & Broccoli

$19.00

Pink Parmesan cream sauce, penne

Shrimp Fettuccini

$32.00

Roasted garlic, mushrooms, asparagus, Parmesan cream sauce

Nonna's Sauce

$29.00

Pork, meatballs, sausage simmered all day

Entrees

Tuscan Salmon

$32.00

Capers, lemon, white wine, spinach, white beans, artichokes

Scallop Risotto

$36.00

Tomato & spinach risotto

Swordfish Puttanesca

$34.00

Simply grilled, tomato, olives, capers, garlic

Chicken Piccata

$29.00

Lemon, white wine, garlic, capers, artichokes

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Prosciutto di Parma, wild mushroom

Chicken Saltimbocca

$29.00

Prosciutto di Parma, sage, lemon, white wine, roasted potatoes

Veal Piccata

$34.00

Lemon, white wine, garlic, capers, artichokes

Veal Marsala

$34.00

Prosciutto di Parma, wild mushroom

Veal Saltimbocca

$34.00

Prosciutto di Parma, sage, lemon, white wine, roasted potatoes

Tenderloin

$42.00

Wild mushroom risotto, white truffle

Pork Chop

$38.00

Lightly breaded, vinegar peppers, roasted garlic

Sides

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Side of Pasta

$8.00

Side of Risotto

$9.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$14.00

Cannoli Duo

$12.00

Biscotti

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$16.00