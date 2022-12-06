- Home
Deerfield Coffeehouse
90 Reviews
50 N Main St
Deerfield, WI 53531
Classic Coffees & Teas
Coffee
Enjoy our custom blends of Deerfield Coffee Company in your fresh, hot cup of coffee. Dark and medium roast, these are roasted weekly to bring you the freshest, most flavorful cup of coffee possible.
Cold Brew
Cold brews are made overnight with our favorite JBC blend, Rock the House. The brewing process creates a less acidic, just as delicious coffee drink that is refreshing and perfect for any day.
Tea
Coffee To Go Box
Serving a larger crowd? Grab our Coffee-To-Go Box, 96 oz of fresh-brewed coffee, your choice of roast. Let us know if you need cups, sugar or creamer!
The Espresso Bar
Espresso
Our espresso is a custom blend from On Board Roasting. Each morning, we dial in the grind to create a smooth, delicious shot.
Americano
Americano was created during WWII when American soldiers wanted their espressos watered down to match the flavors of their brewed coffee back home; a shot of espresso with either hot or cold water filled to the top.
Breve
The ultimate in creaminess for a latte, the Breve is an espresso shot with steamed half-and-half. Want even more creaminess? Upgrade to heavy whipping cream.
Cappuccino
Cappuccinos are a frothy drink consisting of a shot of espresso, steamed milk, and topped with foamed milk.
Classic Lattes & Mochas
The classic espresso drink - our double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice.
Fall Seasonal Latte Specials
Our classic lattes with seasonal flavors.
Cortado
Cortado means "cut," which is what the milk does to the espresso in this beverage. Equal parts steamed milk with our double shot espresso.
Affogato
Espresso "drowned" in ice cream.
Other Drinks
Apple Cider Drinks
Hot apple cider, have it plain or dress it up with some flavors and whip cream!
Hot Chocolate
Our delicious mocha sauce with steamed milk. Top it off with whip cream for complete indulgence.
Steamers
Steamed milk with a variety of flavors to add. This is a delectable treat for noncoffee drinkers. Our favorite is the honey steamer with cinnamon on top.
Italian Soda
A refreshing concoction of carbonated mineral water and sweet flavors topped with whip cream. Add in cream to make it a French soda, a drink that tastes like a creamsicle!
Lemonade
Lemonade and sunny days go hand in hand! Try a classic lemonade or kick it up a notch with some flavor!
Milk
Frozen & Blended Drinks
Milk Shakes
Sassy Cow milk blended with Sassy Cow ice cream and topped with whip cream made from Sassy Cow Whipping Cream - it's the Sassy Cow trifecta of delicious satisfaction!
Coffeelicious Milk Shakes
It's a coffee milk shake! Take everything you love about our Sassy Cow milkshakes and throw in an espresso shot - boom - Coffeelicious!
Fruit Smoothies
Our fruit smoothies are made from freshly frozen fruits and coconut milk. That's it! Unless you want to add in some chocolate or white chocolate flavoring. Refreshing and perfect for a summer day or a breakfast go-to!
Blended Frozen Coffee
Rhymes with you-know-what-iccino from that other coffee place! Our blended coffees will delight you with the uplift of caffeine from an espresso shot and mixed in flavors of mocha, caramel, or white chocolate mocha. Look out for our seasonal flavors, as well!
Lotus Energy Drinks
Regular Lotus Flavors
Our Lotus energy drinks are the perfect energizers for those who do not like coffee. Lotus is a plant-based energy flavor that can be added to other flavors to create a refreshing, uplifting drink. Try one of our custom blends.
Skinny Lotus Flavors (sugar free)
Lotus is in on the Skinny! These flavors combos are made with sugar-free flavors.
Tea Lattes
Tea Latte
This soothing drink is the tea equivalent of an espresso latte. We pull a shot through tea leaves and add steamed milk. It creates a concentrated tea flavor.
Chai Latte
Rishi's spicy Masala chai with steamed milk.
Dirty Chai Latte
Chai with a shot of espresso
Matcha Tea Latte
Our delicious earthy matcha with steamed milk.
Brown Sugar Vanilla Tea Latte
Golden Turmeric Chai Latte
London Fog Tea Latte
The classic tea latte - Earl Grey tea leaves pulled as an espresso shot, vanilla, and steammed milk of your choice.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheddar Sandwich
A melted mix of cheddar cheese and eggs* with chipotle mayo on your choice of sandwich bread. *Our eggs are made with milk.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich
Oh bacon. Everything is amazing with you on it. Especially our Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar sandwiches. Our bacon is the absolute best - cherry-smoked from Jones Dairy Farm. We melt in some cheddar cheese, layer on eggs, and spread some chipotle mayo on your choice of sandwich bread. *Our eggs are made with milk.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich
A delicious breakfast sausage patty from Jones Dairy Farm with melted cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo on your choice of bread. *Our eggs are made with milk.
Morningstar Veggie Pattie, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich
Hey vegetarians - we've got a great breakfast sandwich for you! We love the Morningstar Veggie Patties, even more so when they keep the company of melted cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo. You pick the sandwich bread! *Our eggs are made with milk.
Maple Apple Sausage Bagel Sandwich
Jones Dairy Farm sausage on a bagel of your choice, topped with roasted granny smith apples, white cheddar cheese, eggs*, and maple aioli and grilled. *our eggs are made with milk.
Fall Roasted Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Egg & Cheddar Burrito
Our breakfast burritos will get you going in the morning...or any time of day! Cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla, grilled to melty deliciousness. * Our eggs are made with milk.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Burrito
Our breakfast burritos will get you going in the morning...or any time of day! Bacon from Jones Dairy Farm, cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla, grilled to melty deliciousness. * Our eggs are made with milk.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Burrito
Our breakfast burritos will get you going in the morning...or any time of day! A sausage breakfast pattie from Jones Dairy Farm, cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla, grilled to melty deliciousness. * Our eggs are made with milk.
Morningstar Veggie Pattie, Egg, & Cheddar Burrito
Our breakfast burritos will get you going in the morning...or any time of day! A Morningstar Veggie Pattie, cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla, grilled to melty deliciousness. * Our eggs are made with milk.
Sweet & Spicy Mamasita Burrito
The mamasita of burritos! Sweet potatoes, black beans, and fresh jalapenos provide the perfect toppings of spicy and sweet. All wrapped up with our eggs (made with milk), cheddar, and chipotle mayo. Mamasita! That's a burrito!
Fall Roasted Veggie Burrito
Roasted variety of fall veggies with melted Parmesan, maple syrup, and eggs wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
Maple Apple Sausage Burrito
Jones Dairy Farm sausage with roasted granny smith apples, white cheddar cheese, eggs*, and maple aioli wrapped into a flour tortilla and grilled.
Breakfast Bowl
Egg & Cheddar Bowl
All the yum of our breakfast burritos served in a bowl! Cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in bowl. * Our eggs are made with milk.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Bowl
All the yum of our breakfast burritos served in a bowl! Bacon from Jones Dairy Farm, cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in bowl. * Our eggs are made with milk.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Bowl
All the yum of our breakfast burritos served in a bowl! Sausage from Jones Dairy Farm, cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in bowl. * Our eggs are made with milk.
Morningstar Veggie Pattie, Egg, & Cheddar Bowl
All the yum of our breakfast burritos served in a bowl! A Morningstar veggie pattie, cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in bowl. * Our eggs are made with milk.
Sweet & Spicy Mamasita Bowl
Fall Roasted Veggie Bowl
Fall roasted veggies, eggs (made with milk), melted parmesan cheese and maple syrup.
Maple Apple Sausage Bowl
GF Breakfast Tacos
Egg & Cheddar GF Tacos
Take the yumminess of our burritos and make them gluten free! Three tacos are made from corn tortillas, eggs*, cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo. * Our eggs are made with milk.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar GF Tacos
Take the yumminess of our burritos and make them gluten free! Three tacos are made from corn tortillas, bacon from Jones Dairy Farm, eggs*, cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo. * Our eggs are made with milk.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar GF Tacos
Take the yumminess of our burritos and make them gluten free! Three tacos are made from corn tortillas, sausage from Jones Dairy Farm, eggs*, cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo. * Our eggs are made with milk.
Morningstar Veggie Pattie, Egg, & Cheddar GF Tacos
Take the yumminess of our burritos and throw them in some corn tortillas! Three tacos are made from corn tortillas, a Morningstar Veggie pattie, eggs*, cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo. * Our eggs are made with milk. The Morningstar veggie pattie is NOT gluten free.
Fall Roasted Veggie Breakfast Tacos
Fall roasted veggies with eggs (made with milk), parmesan cheese, and maple syrup in 3 corn tortillas.
Maple Apple Sausage GF Tacos
Belgian Waffles
Belgian Waffle
These Belgian waffles are inspired by the Belgique Gourmande in Occoquan, Virginia; a cozy, family restaurant loved by locals, ambassadors, and politicians for their delicious, golden-malted, crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside waffles. What a delight to be able to serve them here in Deerfield!
Fresh Fruit & Whip Cream Belgian Waffle
Our crispy-golden, malted Belgian waffles topped with house-made whip cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries.
Honeylicious Belgian Waffle
Belgian malted waffle topped with honey, cinnamon, and house-made whip cream. Just as delicious as our Honeylicious Latte.
Ice Cream & Belgian Waffle
A crispy Belgian waffle topped with Sassy Cow ice cream. It's dessert and breakfast all in one!
PB & Nutella Belgian Waffle
A delicious Belgian waffle topped with peanut butter and a Nutella drizzle.
Cinnamon Roll Waffle
Is it a delicious waffle? Or a delicious cinnamon roll? Our golden crisp waffle with cinnamon roll frosting is a heavenly combination of both!
Salted Caramel Apple Belgian Waffle
Our delicious Belgian waffle topped with sea salted caramel, Granny Smith apples, and freshly made whip cream. Dessert? Breakfast? Delicious for sure. (our caramel crisps are out of stock for now...)
Avocado Toast Bar
Classic Avocado Toast
Our classic avocado mash on top of a toasted slice of Madison Sourdough bread, topped with balsamic glaze and chia seeds.
Everything Avocado Toast
A special something-something of Everything seasoning livens up the avocado mash on a slice of toasted Madison Sourdough.
BFT Avocado Toast
Take our classic Avocado toast and add on slices of beefsteak tomato, bacon, and feta. Topped off with chia seeds and balsamic glaze.
Salmoncado Toast
Oh. My. Yum. Smoked salmon, avocado mash, and red onion on top of a toasted slice of Madison Sourdough bread. An indulgent, healthy way to get your day going.
Bagels & Toast
Bagels & Toast
You pick the bread, let us know if you want it toasted and what we can put on top of it for you!
Lox Bagel
A favorite breakfast item at the Coffeehouse - our Lox bagel is a take on the classic; we use smoked salmon and fresh dill caper cream cheese on top of a toasted Everything bagel.
Muffins
Scones
Blueberry Scone
Cherry Almond Scones
Chocolate Cherry Scones
Chocolate Hazelnut w/Chocolate Cream Cheese Scone
Craisin Orange Scone
Gluten-Free Blueberry Scone
Gluten-Free Craisin Orange Scone
Orange Chocolate Chip Scone
Rosemary Cheddar Scone
Vanilla with Rhubarb Strawberry Filling
Mini Bundts
Brownies, Bars, Cookies & Cupcakes
Coffee Cakes
Gluten Free Caramel Brownies
Dozen Vanilla Cupcakes (72-hour preorder notice)
Dozen Chocolate Cupcakes (72-hour preorder notice)
Dozen Gluten Free Cupcakes (72-hour preorder notice)
Dozen Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes (72-hour preorder notice)
Gluten- Free Orange Cranberry Bliss Bars
Gluten Free Canberry White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Peppermint Chocolate Cookies
Drinks
Esse Sparkling Waters
100% plant based immune support in a refreshing sparkling drink. Each drink has 100% of your daily vitamin C, 5% zinc, and 25% vitamin D3. Try it in Elderberry Passionflower or Blood Orange Raspberry.
Juice Boxes
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals
Our favorite tea company, Rishi, has created these refreshing sparkling botanical drinks. Each drink is a craft brew from their custom blends of teas. Try Black Lemon, Schisandra Berry, or Grapefruit Quince.
Sassy Cow Chocolate Milk
Spindrift Sparkling Water
Water Bottles
Wisco Pop Can - Cherry
Wisco Pop Can - Strawberry
Apple juice bottles
Naked Smoothies
Caramel Latte - 1/2 gallon
Izzy Sparkling Apple
Izzy Sparkling Pomegranate
Snacks
Coffeehouse Merch
Stickers
We’ve got a variety of fun stickers for your travel mugs, water bottles, binders, & wherever else you need to decorate!!
Grey Travel Logo Mug
Messenger Bag
Metal Straw Sets
Metal Straws
Logo Mug
T-shirts
Travel Mug 27 oz Stainless Steel
Our MASSIVE 27 oz Travel Mug will keep you caffeinated or hydrated for awhile! This Stainless Steel Mug holds a whole lot of liquid loving and keeps it at temp, whether you're going hot or cold.
Salted Gray Glazed Rowe Pottery Custom Mug
Custom-made pottery mug from our neighbors down the road, Rowe Pottery. A classic mug perfect for your morning cup of coffee, mug of soup, or whatever else tickles your fancy.
White Glazed Rowe Pottery Custom Mug
Home Mug
Coffee Candle
Choose Joy Mug
Cinnamon Roll Candle
Holiday Candle
Tree Candle
Gold Fa La La La Mug
Merry Green Mug
Joy Green Mug
Tree - Soy Candle
Cozy Candle
Hot Cocoa Candle
Matches
Pens
Tumblers
Gift Basket Tumbler
Gift Basket Glitter Mug
Gift Basket Rowe Potery
Gift Basket Coffee&Mug
Gift Basket Regular Mug
Gift Basket Mini Puzzle
Gift Basket Big Puzzle
Holiday Dish Towels
On Board Roasting (previously Deerfield Coffee Company)
Dancing Goat Syrup
Dancing Goat Maple Syrup
This syrup is whiskey-barrel aged from our neighbors in Cambridge, Dancing Goat Distillery. The aging adds creamy, smokey notes to the sweet, delicious maple syrup. Meant for cocktails, we've improvised and use in our lattes and sometimes overindulge by pouring all over our Belgian waffles. Grab a bottle for yourself today!
Maria's Pizza Sauce
Sundance Meadows Honey
Black Sheep Chocolate
Rowe Pottery
JBC Coffee Roasters
Donuts - ORDER BY THURSDAY 10 AM for Sat/Sun Pickup
Bagels - ORDER BY THURSDAY 10 AM for Sat/Sun Pickup
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Serving the community one cup of coffee at a time! We also serve breakfasts, lunches, and amazing bakery delights. We are happy to prep your food and have it ready for Pick Up!
50 N Main St, Deerfield, WI 53531