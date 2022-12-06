Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels

Deerfield Coffeehouse

90 Reviews

50 N Main St

Deerfield, WI 53531

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Lattes & Mochas
Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich
Fall Seasonal Latte Specials

Classic Coffees & Teas

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50+

Enjoy our custom blends of Deerfield Coffee Company in your fresh, hot cup of coffee. Dark and medium roast, these are roasted weekly to bring you the freshest, most flavorful cup of coffee possible.

Cold Brew

$2.50+

Cold brews are made overnight with our favorite JBC blend, Rock the House. The brewing process creates a less acidic, just as delicious coffee drink that is refreshing and perfect for any day.

Tea

$2.50+

Coffee To Go Box

$12.00

Serving a larger crowd? Grab our Coffee-To-Go Box, 96 oz of fresh-brewed coffee, your choice of roast. Let us know if you need cups, sugar or creamer!

The Espresso Bar

Espresso

$1.00+

Our espresso is a custom blend from On Board Roasting. Each morning, we dial in the grind to create a smooth, delicious shot.

Americano

$2.50+

Americano was created during WWII when American soldiers wanted their espressos watered down to match the flavors of their brewed coffee back home; a shot of espresso with either hot or cold water filled to the top.

Breve

$4.00+

The ultimate in creaminess for a latte, the Breve is an espresso shot with steamed half-and-half. Want even more creaminess? Upgrade to heavy whipping cream.

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Cappuccinos are a frothy drink consisting of a shot of espresso, steamed milk, and topped with foamed milk.

Classic Lattes & Mochas

Classic Lattes & Mochas

$3.75+

The classic espresso drink - our double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice.

Fall Seasonal Latte Specials

$4.75+

Our classic lattes with seasonal flavors.

Cortado

$2.25

Cortado means "cut," which is what the milk does to the espresso in this beverage. Equal parts steamed milk with our double shot espresso.

Affogato

$5.25+Out of stock

Espresso "drowned" in ice cream.

Other Drinks

Apple Cider Drinks

$2.25+

Hot apple cider, have it plain or dress it up with some flavors and whip cream!

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Our delicious mocha sauce with steamed milk. Top it off with whip cream for complete indulgence.

Steamers

$2.25+

Steamed milk with a variety of flavors to add. This is a delectable treat for noncoffee drinkers. Our favorite is the honey steamer with cinnamon on top.

Italian Soda

$3.25+

A refreshing concoction of carbonated mineral water and sweet flavors topped with whip cream. Add in cream to make it a French soda, a drink that tastes like a creamsicle!

Lemonade

$3.25+

Lemonade and sunny days go hand in hand! Try a classic lemonade or kick it up a notch with some flavor!

Milk

$2.25+

Frozen & Blended Drinks

Milk Shakes

$5.25+Out of stock

Sassy Cow milk blended with Sassy Cow ice cream and topped with whip cream made from Sassy Cow Whipping Cream - it's the Sassy Cow trifecta of delicious satisfaction!

Coffeelicious Milk Shakes

$6.75+Out of stock

It's a coffee milk shake! Take everything you love about our Sassy Cow milkshakes and throw in an espresso shot - boom - Coffeelicious!

Fruit Smoothies

$6.25+Out of stock

Our fruit smoothies are made from freshly frozen fruits and coconut milk. That's it! Unless you want to add in some chocolate or white chocolate flavoring. Refreshing and perfect for a summer day or a breakfast go-to!

Blended Frozen Coffee

$5.25+

Rhymes with you-know-what-iccino from that other coffee place! Our blended coffees will delight you with the uplift of caffeine from an espresso shot and mixed in flavors of mocha, caramel, or white chocolate mocha. Look out for our seasonal flavors, as well!

Lotus Energy Drinks

Regular Lotus Flavors

$5.25+Out of stock

Our Lotus energy drinks are the perfect energizers for those who do not like coffee. Lotus is a plant-based energy flavor that can be added to other flavors to create a refreshing, uplifting drink. Try one of our custom blends.

Skinny Lotus Flavors (sugar free)

$5.25+Out of stock

Lotus is in on the Skinny! These flavors combos are made with sugar-free flavors.

Tea Lattes

Tea Latte

$3.50+

This soothing drink is the tea equivalent of an espresso latte. We pull a shot through tea leaves and add steamed milk. It creates a concentrated tea flavor.

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Rishi's spicy Masala chai with steamed milk.

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chai with a shot of espresso

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$3.75+

Our delicious earthy matcha with steamed milk.

Brown Sugar Vanilla Tea Latte

$5.25+

Golden Turmeric Chai Latte

$3.75+

London Fog Tea Latte

$4.25+

The classic tea latte - Earl Grey tea leaves pulled as an espresso shot, vanilla, and steammed milk of your choice.

Breakfast Sandwiches

We are famous for our Asiago Bacon Bagel sandwich! Find that and other options for combinations in here!
Egg & Cheddar Sandwich

Egg & Cheddar Sandwich

$6.50

A melted mix of cheddar cheese and eggs* with chipotle mayo on your choice of sandwich bread. *Our eggs are made with milk.

Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich

Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich

$7.50

Oh bacon. Everything is amazing with you on it. Especially our Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar sandwiches. Our bacon is the absolute best - cherry-smoked from Jones Dairy Farm. We melt in some cheddar cheese, layer on eggs, and spread some chipotle mayo on your choice of sandwich bread. *Our eggs are made with milk.

Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich

Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich

$7.50

A delicious breakfast sausage patty from Jones Dairy Farm with melted cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo on your choice of bread. *Our eggs are made with milk.

Morningstar Veggie Pattie, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Hey vegetarians - we've got a great breakfast sandwich for you! We love the Morningstar Veggie Patties, even more so when they keep the company of melted cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo. You pick the sandwich bread! *Our eggs are made with milk.

Maple Apple Sausage Bagel Sandwich

$9.50

Jones Dairy Farm sausage on a bagel of your choice, topped with roasted granny smith apples, white cheddar cheese, eggs*, and maple aioli and grilled. *our eggs are made with milk.

Fall Roasted Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

Egg & Cheddar Burrito

Egg & Cheddar Burrito

$6.00

Our breakfast burritos will get you going in the morning...or any time of day! Cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla, grilled to melty deliciousness. * Our eggs are made with milk.

Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Burrito

$7.00

Our breakfast burritos will get you going in the morning...or any time of day! Bacon from Jones Dairy Farm, cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla, grilled to melty deliciousness. * Our eggs are made with milk.

Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Burrito

Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Burrito

$7.00

Our breakfast burritos will get you going in the morning...or any time of day! A sausage breakfast pattie from Jones Dairy Farm, cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla, grilled to melty deliciousness. * Our eggs are made with milk.

Morningstar Veggie Pattie, Egg, & Cheddar Burrito

Morningstar Veggie Pattie, Egg, & Cheddar Burrito

$7.50

Our breakfast burritos will get you going in the morning...or any time of day! A Morningstar Veggie Pattie, cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla, grilled to melty deliciousness. * Our eggs are made with milk.

Sweet & Spicy Mamasita Burrito

Sweet & Spicy Mamasita Burrito

$8.00

The mamasita of burritos! Sweet potatoes, black beans, and fresh jalapenos provide the perfect toppings of spicy and sweet. All wrapped up with our eggs (made with milk), cheddar, and chipotle mayo. Mamasita! That's a burrito!

Fall Roasted Veggie Burrito

Fall Roasted Veggie Burrito

$8.00

Roasted variety of fall veggies with melted Parmesan, maple syrup, and eggs wrapped up in a flour tortilla.

Maple Apple Sausage Burrito

$9.00

Jones Dairy Farm sausage with roasted granny smith apples, white cheddar cheese, eggs*, and maple aioli wrapped into a flour tortilla and grilled.

Breakfast Bowl

Egg & Cheddar Bowl

$6.00

All the yum of our breakfast burritos served in a bowl! Cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in bowl. * Our eggs are made with milk.

Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Bowl

$7.00

All the yum of our breakfast burritos served in a bowl! Bacon from Jones Dairy Farm, cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in bowl. * Our eggs are made with milk.

Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Bowl

$7.00

All the yum of our breakfast burritos served in a bowl! Sausage from Jones Dairy Farm, cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in bowl. * Our eggs are made with milk.

Morningstar Veggie Pattie, Egg, & Cheddar Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

All the yum of our breakfast burritos served in a bowl! A Morningstar veggie pattie, cheddar cheese, eggs*, and chipotle mayo in bowl. * Our eggs are made with milk.

Sweet & Spicy Mamasita Bowl

$8.00

Fall Roasted Veggie Bowl

$8.00

Fall roasted veggies, eggs (made with milk), melted parmesan cheese and maple syrup.

Maple Apple Sausage Bowl

$9.00

GF Breakfast Tacos

Egg & Cheddar GF Tacos

$6.00

Take the yumminess of our burritos and make them gluten free! Three tacos are made from corn tortillas, eggs*, cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo. * Our eggs are made with milk.

Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar GF Tacos

Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar GF Tacos

$7.00

Take the yumminess of our burritos and make them gluten free! Three tacos are made from corn tortillas, bacon from Jones Dairy Farm, eggs*, cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo. * Our eggs are made with milk.

Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar GF Tacos

$7.00

Take the yumminess of our burritos and make them gluten free! Three tacos are made from corn tortillas, sausage from Jones Dairy Farm, eggs*, cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo. * Our eggs are made with milk.

Morningstar Veggie Pattie, Egg, & Cheddar GF Tacos

$7.50Out of stock

Take the yumminess of our burritos and throw them in some corn tortillas! Three tacos are made from corn tortillas, a Morningstar Veggie pattie, eggs*, cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo. * Our eggs are made with milk. The Morningstar veggie pattie is NOT gluten free.

Fall Roasted Veggie Breakfast Tacos

$8.00

Fall roasted veggies with eggs (made with milk), parmesan cheese, and maple syrup in 3 corn tortillas.

Maple Apple Sausage GF Tacos

$9.00

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

These Belgian waffles are inspired by the Belgique Gourmande in Occoquan, Virginia; a cozy, family restaurant loved by locals, ambassadors, and politicians for their delicious, golden-malted, crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside waffles. What a delight to be able to serve them here in Deerfield!

Fresh Fruit & Whip Cream Belgian Waffle

$7.50

Our crispy-golden, malted Belgian waffles topped with house-made whip cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries.

Honeylicious Belgian Waffle

$7.50

Belgian malted waffle topped with honey, cinnamon, and house-made whip cream. Just as delicious as our Honeylicious Latte.

Ice Cream & Belgian Waffle

$9.00

A crispy Belgian waffle topped with Sassy Cow ice cream. It's dessert and breakfast all in one!

PB & Nutella Belgian Waffle

$7.50

A delicious Belgian waffle topped with peanut butter and a Nutella drizzle.

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$8.00

Is it a delicious waffle? Or a delicious cinnamon roll? Our golden crisp waffle with cinnamon roll frosting is a heavenly combination of both!

Salted Caramel Apple Belgian Waffle

Salted Caramel Apple Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Our delicious Belgian waffle topped with sea salted caramel, Granny Smith apples, and freshly made whip cream. Dessert? Breakfast? Delicious for sure. (our caramel crisps are out of stock for now...)

Avocado Toast Bar

Classic Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$6.50

Our classic avocado mash on top of a toasted slice of Madison Sourdough bread, topped with balsamic glaze and chia seeds.

Everything Avocado Toast

Everything Avocado Toast

$6.50

A special something-something of Everything seasoning livens up the avocado mash on a slice of toasted Madison Sourdough.

BFT Avocado Toast

BFT Avocado Toast

$8.00

Take our classic Avocado toast and add on slices of beefsteak tomato, bacon, and feta. Topped off with chia seeds and balsamic glaze.

Salmoncado Toast

Salmoncado Toast

$9.00

Oh. My. Yum. Smoked salmon, avocado mash, and red onion on top of a toasted slice of Madison Sourdough bread. An indulgent, healthy way to get your day going.

Bagels & Toast

Bagels & Toast

$2.50

You pick the bread, let us know if you want it toasted and what we can put on top of it for you!

Lox Bagel

$8.00

A favorite breakfast item at the Coffeehouse - our Lox bagel is a take on the classic; we use smoked salmon and fresh dill caper cream cheese on top of a toasted Everything bagel.

Muffins

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.25
Chocolate Cream Muffin

Chocolate Cream Muffin

$3.25
Cranberry Orange Muffins

Cranberry Orange Muffins

$3.25

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Muffins

$4.25
Pistachio Muffin

Pistachio Muffin

$3.25

Scones

Blueberry Scone

$3.25
Cherry Almond Scones

Cherry Almond Scones

$3.25

Chocolate Cherry Scones

$3.25
Chocolate Hazelnut w/Chocolate Cream Cheese Scone

Chocolate Hazelnut w/Chocolate Cream Cheese Scone

$4.25

Craisin Orange Scone

$3.25

Gluten-Free Blueberry Scone

$4.25

Gluten-Free Craisin Orange Scone

$4.25

Orange Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.25
Rosemary Cheddar Scone

Rosemary Cheddar Scone

$3.25

Vanilla with Rhubarb Strawberry Filling

$4.25

Mini Bundts

Carrot Cake Mini-Bundt with Cream Cheese Frosting and Walnuts

Carrot Cake Mini-Bundt with Cream Cheese Frosting and Walnuts

$4.00

Big carrot cake (raisins, walnuts included!) flavor in a mini bundt package.

Brownies, Bars, Cookies & Cupcakes

Coffee Cakes

$3.75

Gluten Free Caramel Brownies

$4.25

Dozen Vanilla Cupcakes (72-hour preorder notice)

$30.00

Dozen Chocolate Cupcakes (72-hour preorder notice)

$30.00

Dozen Gluten Free Cupcakes (72-hour preorder notice)

$36.00

Dozen Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes (72-hour preorder notice)

$36.00

Gluten- Free Orange Cranberry Bliss Bars

$4.25

Gluten Free Canberry White Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.89

Peppermint Chocolate Cookies

$1.89

Drinks

Esse Sparkling Waters

Esse Sparkling Waters

$4.25

100% plant based immune support in a refreshing sparkling drink. Each drink has 100% of your daily vitamin C, 5% zinc, and 25% vitamin D3. Try it in Elderberry Passionflower or Blood Orange Raspberry.

Juice Boxes

Juice Boxes

$0.95
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

$4.25

Our favorite tea company, Rishi, has created these refreshing sparkling botanical drinks. Each drink is a craft brew from their custom blends of teas. Try Black Lemon, Schisandra Berry, or Grapefruit Quince.

Sassy Cow Chocolate Milk

Sassy Cow Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Spindrift Sparkling Water

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.00

Water Bottles

$0.95
Wisco Pop Can - Cherry

Wisco Pop Can - Cherry

$3.50
Wisco Pop Can - Strawberry

Wisco Pop Can - Strawberry

$3.50

Apple juice bottles

$1.50

Naked Smoothies

$2.50

Caramel Latte - 1/2 gallon

$15.00

Izzy Sparkling Apple

$3.50

Izzy Sparkling Pomegranate

$3.50

Snacks

GoGo Squeeze

$0.95

GoGo Yogurt

$0.95
Salami Snacks

Salami Snacks

$1.90
Snack Bar - Field & Farmer

Snack Bar - Field & Farmer

$1.75Out of stock

Gluten free & dairy free snacks with plant protein! Choose from Peanut Butter & Jelly, Carrot Cake, or Apple Pie!

Coffeehouse Merch

Stickers

Stickers

$3.00

We’ve got a variety of fun stickers for your travel mugs, water bottles, binders, & wherever else you need to decorate!!

Grey Travel Logo Mug

$30.00
Messenger Bag

Messenger Bag

$25.00

Metal Straw Sets

$4.74

Metal Straws

$1.89

Logo Mug

$10.00
T-shirts

T-shirts

$19.95
Travel Mug 27 oz Stainless Steel

Travel Mug 27 oz Stainless Steel

$24.95

Our MASSIVE 27 oz Travel Mug will keep you caffeinated or hydrated for awhile! This Stainless Steel Mug holds a whole lot of liquid loving and keeps it at temp, whether you're going hot or cold.

Salted Gray Glazed Rowe Pottery Custom Mug

Salted Gray Glazed Rowe Pottery Custom Mug

$29.95

Custom-made pottery mug from our neighbors down the road, Rowe Pottery. A classic mug perfect for your morning cup of coffee, mug of soup, or whatever else tickles your fancy.

White Glazed Rowe Pottery Custom Mug

White Glazed Rowe Pottery Custom Mug

$29.95
Home Mug

Home Mug

$15.00
Coffee Candle

Coffee Candle

$20.00
Choose Joy Mug

Choose Joy Mug

$25.00
Cinnamon Roll Candle

Cinnamon Roll Candle

$20.00

Holiday Candle

$20.00

Tree Candle

$20.00

Gold Fa La La La Mug

$25.00

Merry Green Mug

$15.00

Joy Green Mug

$15.00

Tree - Soy Candle

$25.00

Cozy Candle

$25.00

Hot Cocoa Candle

$25.00

Matches

$15.00

Pens

$15.00

Tumblers

$15.00

Gift Basket Tumbler

$49.00

Gift Basket Glitter Mug

$31.00

Gift Basket Rowe Potery

$42.00

Gift Basket Coffee&Mug

$25.00

Gift Basket Regular Mug

$29.00

Gift Basket Mini Puzzle

$34.00

Gift Basket Big Puzzle

$18.00

Holiday Dish Towels

$15.00

On Board Roasting (previously Deerfield Coffee Company)

Coffeehouse Blend Medium Roast

Coffeehouse Blend Medium Roast

$13.00
Decaf, Honduran

Decaf, Honduran

$13.00
Demon Blend, Dark Roast

Demon Blend, Dark Roast

$13.00
Espresso Blend Dark Roast

Espresso Blend Dark Roast

$13.00

Decaf, Guatemalan Roast

$13.00
On Board Roasting T-Shirt

On Board Roasting T-Shirt

$25.00

Dancing Goat Syrup

Dancing Goat Maple Syrup

$15.00

This syrup is whiskey-barrel aged from our neighbors in Cambridge, Dancing Goat Distillery. The aging adds creamy, smokey notes to the sweet, delicious maple syrup. Meant for cocktails, we've improvised and use in our lattes and sometimes overindulge by pouring all over our Belgian waffles. Grab a bottle for yourself today!

Maria's Pizza Sauce

Maria's Pizza Sauce

$10.00

Sundance Meadows Honey

2# Jar Honey

2# Jar Honey

$14.00
24 oz Honey Bear

24 oz Honey Bear

$12.00
12 oz Honey Bear

12 oz Honey Bear

$7.00
8 oz Honey Bear

8 oz Honey Bear

$6.00
2 oz Baby Bear

2 oz Baby Bear

$3.00
Honey Sticks 5

Honey Sticks 5

$1.00

Honey Stick 1

$0.25
Pollen

Pollen

$10.00

16 oz Honey Jar

$8.00Out of stock

Black Sheep Chocolate

Black Sheep Chocolate is a family-owned Wisconsin Company that specializes in single origin, bean-to-bar dark chocolate. Similar to wine, each cacao origin offers various tasting notes, based on its terroir (environment, farming practices, etc.).
Colombia 81%

Colombia 81%

$5.00
Belize 80%

Belize 80%

$5.00
Ecuador 73%

Ecuador 73%

$5.00
Dominican Republic 80%

Dominican Republic 80%

$5.00
Guatemala 72%

Guatemala 72%

$5.00

Rowe Pottery

Salted Gray Glazed Rowe Pottery Custom Mug

Salted Gray Glazed Rowe Pottery Custom Mug

$29.95

Custom-made pottery mug from our neighbors down the road, Rowe Pottery. A classic mug perfect for your morning cup of coffee, mug of soup, or whatever else tickles your fancy.

White Glazed Rowe Pottery Custom Mug

White Glazed Rowe Pottery Custom Mug

$29.95

JBC Coffee Roasters

Merry & Bright

$15.00

Willy B's Popcorn

Puffy 1 lb

Puffy 1 lb

$3.00
Puffy 2-1/2lb

Puffy 2-1/2lb

$7.00
Robust 1 lb

Robust 1 lb

$3.00
Robust 2-1/2 lb

Robust 2-1/2 lb

$7.00

Donuts - ORDER BY THURSDAY 10 AM for Sat/Sun Pickup

Weekend living is just not complete without Fosdal's donuts. Preorder your donuts by THURSDAY at 10 AM for pickup the following Saturday or Sunday.

Dozen Assorted Donuts

$14.99

Dozen Donuts - You Pick!

$15.99

Bagels - ORDER BY THURSDAY 10 AM for Sat/Sun Pickup

Our favorite Just Bagels from New York are now available for preorder! Order by THURSDAY 10 AM for pickup the Saturday or Sunday! Throw in one of our house-made cream cheeses. It's the best way to start your weekend off right.

Assorted Half Dozen Bagels

$6.99

Half Dozen Bagels - You Pick!

$7.99

Assorted Dozen Bagels

$13.99

Dozen Bagels - You Pick!

$14.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the community one cup of coffee at a time! We also serve breakfasts, lunches, and amazing bakery delights. We are happy to prep your food and have it ready for Pick Up!

Location

50 N Main St, Deerfield, WI 53531

Directions

Gallery
Deerfield Coffeehouse image
Deerfield Coffeehouse image
Deerfield Coffeehouse image
Deerfield Coffeehouse image

