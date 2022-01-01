Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Italian

DelMonico 505 Pompton Ave Cedar Grove, NJ 07009

1,265 Reviews

$$

505 Pompton Ave

Cedar Grove, NJ 07009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Filet Mignon
Mashed Potatoes
Daily Dinner Special -Individual

Soup

Chicken Noodle

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Salads

Caprese

Caprese

$18.00

Fresh Mozz, Prosciutto, tomato, basil, roasted red ppepper, balsamic vinegar, olive oil

Spring

$15.00

Mixed Greens, strawberries, apples, goat cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, candied walnuts *Nut allergy

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parm

Hearts of Lettuce Wedge

$16.00

bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers, red onion, egg, tomato, carrots

Filet Mignon Salad

$30.00

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers

Salmon Salad

$27.00

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers

Waldorf

$16.00

Mixed Greens, apples, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese *nut allergy

Small Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.99

California Cobb Salad

$16.00

Spinach Caesar Salad

$15.99

House Side Salad Upgrade

$4.00

Caesar Salad Upgrade

$4.00

Specials

Daily Dinner Special -Individual

$14.99

Check Instagram/facebook for Today's Special *Take out Only* *Not available for Dine In*

Daily Dinner Special-Family (four meals)

$49.99

Check Instagram/facebook for Today's Special

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.99Out of stock

Mac N Cheese Side

$12.99

4 Burger Special

$40.00Out of stock

NFL

$29.00

1/29/22 Tray Special

Short Rib Bolognese Special

$24.99Out of stock

Swordfish Special

$39.99

Bar Wings

$9.99

Pulled Pork

$9.99

Beef/pork appetizers

Skirt Sticks

Skirt Sticks

$18.00

BBQ Filet Mignon on (3) skewers

Spicy Beef Tips

$20.00

Filet mignon in hot pepper sauce

Honey Tips

$13.00

Boneless pork in a sweet honey sauce

Spicy Wontons

Spicy Wontons

$14.00

Sauteed pork wontons in a spicy peanut sauce *Peanut allergy

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$13.00

Boneless pork in a BBQ sauce with a hint of curry

Peking Ravioli

Peking Ravioli

$14.00

Chicken Appetizers

Chicken Yakitori Sticks

$13.00

(3) Peppers, onions, scallion on skewers

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

*contains peanut sauce

Boneless Buffalo Wings

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$13.00
Sesame Sticks

Sesame Sticks

$13.00

(3) skewers

Sampler Dishes

Pu-Pu platter

$18.99

Swordfish Dumplings, Sesame Chicken, Garlic Shrimp, Crabcake, Skirt sticks

Beef Trio

$20.00

Spicy Beef Tips, Skirt Sticks, Ginger Beef

Shrimp Trio

$20.00

Cheesy Marinara, Garlic Shrimp, Buffalo Shrimp

Chicken Trio

$18.00

Sesame Sticks, chicken yakitori, boneless buffalo wings

Tuna Trio

$20.00

Seafood Appetizers

Blackened Cajun Shrimp & Scallops

$16.00

Buffalo Calamari

$16.00

Served with Bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Clams Casino

$13.00

Clams Fradiablo

$20.00

Clams Oreganata

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp & Scallops

$15.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Shrimp

$13.00
Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

With fresh herbs & garlic

Rock Shrimp Tempura

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Tossed in a spicy mayo

Shrimp wrapped in bacon

Shrimp wrapped in bacon

$16.00

Over Sauteed Spinach & parm cheese

Steamed Clams

$20.00
Swordfish Dumplings

Swordfish Dumplings

$14.00

Sauteed in a ginger butter sauce

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Lump crabmeat cocktail

$20.00

Seared Tuna

$18.00

Tuna Ceviche

$18.00
Dozen Oysters

Dozen Oysters

$30.00

1/2 dozen Oysters

$17.00

1/2 dozen Clams

$12.00

Dozen clams

$20.00

Chicken Entrees

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$22.00

Served with rice & vegetables

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Served with rice & vegetables

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Served with rice & vegetables

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

served with linguini & marinara sauce

Chicken with hot peppers

$22.00

Served with rice & vegetables

General Taos Chicken

$22.00

Chicken Francaise

$22.00

Fish

Filet of Fish-Salmon

Filet of Fish-Salmon

$27.00

Pasta

Penne Vodka

$16.00

Penne Vodka with Blackened Filet Mignon

$32.00

Linguini with garlic and oil

$16.00

Linguini in white clam sauce

$24.00

Linguini in red clam sauce

$24.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

Chicken & Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Egg Noodles with Spicy Pork

$25.00

Meat

Short Ribs

$35.00

Braised short Ribs served with mashed potatoes

Burger served with Fries

$16.00

Pork Chops

$32.00

2 Blackened Pork Chops topped with caramelized onions served over mashed potatoes

Steak

DelMonico

DelMonico

$30.00+

Rib eye *Pictured with Garlic butter Preparation*

Porterhouse

$32.00+
Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$30.00+

NY Strip

$30.00+

Chef's Suggestions

Filet Mignon wrapped in bacon

Filet Mignon wrapped in bacon

$40.00

6oz filet mignon served with gorgonzola cream sauce, scalloped potatoes, steamed vegetable medley

Blackened Cajun Platter

$38.00

Chicken, shrimp, 4oz filet. Served with Rice & steamed vegetable medley

General Taos Chicken

General Taos Chicken

$22.00

Spicy boneless chicken served with rice & vegetables

Blackened Cajun filet Mignon

$38.00

Served with Shrimp Scampi, rice & steamed vegetable medley

Grilled Platter

$40.00

Chicken, shrimp, Salmon served with rice & steamed vegetable medley

Sauteed Chicken Breast

Sauteed Chicken Breast

$25.00

With fresh melted mozzarella, proscuitto topped with marsala demi-glaze. Served with sauteed broccoli, sundried tomatoes & mashed potatoes

Seafood Primavera

$45.00

Surf & Turf

$52.00

4 oz Filet Mignon | Shrimp Scampi | Lobster Tail | Scallop potatoes & Steamed vegetables

Sides

Stir fry vegetables

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Available after 3pm.

Broccoli Rabe

$13.00

Broccoli with cheese

$8.00

Broccoli with garlic & oil

$9.00

Cream Spinach

$13.00

French Fries

$7.00

Garlic bread

$7.00
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Green beans

$10.00

Grilled Vegetables

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Available after 3pm.

Mushroom risotto

$14.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pan Fried Rice

$10.00

Sauteed Button Mushrooms

$10.00

Sauteed Onions

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$13.00

Scallop Potatoes

$10.00

Steamed Vegetables

$8.00

Beverages

32 oz Red Sangria

$18.00Out of stock

ID must be presented upon Pick Up

32 oz White Sangria

$18.00Out of stock

ID must be presented upon Pick Up

Margarita Flight

$25.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Layer Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00
Toasted Almond Tiramisu

Toasted Almond Tiramisu

$10.00

Cake Cutting Charge per person

$2.00

Cheesecake Wontons

$10.00

Misc

10 oz Hot Pepper Oil

$10.00

10 oz Garlic Oil

$10.00

Catering

Please call before placing catering orders. Trays require advance notice. Thanks!

Full Tray General Taos Chicken

$120.00

1/2 Tray Yellow Rice

$35.00

1/2 Tray General Taos Chicken

$65.00

Full Tray Yellow Rice

$50.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers Served with Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers Served with Fries

$12.99

Panko Breaded Chicken Fingers served with Fries

Kids 4 oz Steak served with Fries

$15.99

Kids Penne Pasta

$10.99

Kids Grilled Chicken Served with Fries

$12.99

Soft Drinks

No Free Refills

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Cup of Ice Water

$0.50

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pinapple Juice

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$6.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Milk

$5.00

Bottled Beverages

Bottle of Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pelligrino 500 mL

$6.00

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Snapple Lemon

$4.00

Snapple Peach

$4.00

Snapple Rasberry

$4.00

Snapple Rasberry

$4.00

Pelligrino 250

$3.00

Aqua Panna 250

$3.00

JAVA BAR Coffee and more

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Java Bar Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Java Bar Tuscany Dark Roast Coffee

$3.00

Iced Cappuccino

$6.75

Iced Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

T SHIRTS

T Shirts are unisex sizing. No Refunds/ No Returns ***Shirts will be available to be picked up the Next Business day after you place your order at DelMonico***
Turquoise T Shirt (Unisex)

Turquoise T Shirt (Unisex)

$24.99
Black T Shirt (Unisex)

Black T Shirt (Unisex)

$24.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Follow us on Instagram for daily specials

Website

Location

505 Pompton Ave, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009

Directions

Gallery
DelMonico Restaurant image
DelMonico Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sals Gastronomia - 104 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
104 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Mario's Famous Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1279 N Broad St Bloomfield, NJ 07003
View restaurantnext
Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 231
40 Clinton Rd West Caldwell, NJ 07006
View restaurantnext
Lumi's Restaurant - 4 Little Falls Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4 Little Falls Rd Fairfiled, NJ 07004
View restaurantnext
Rezza
orange starNo Reviews
33 Eisenhower Pkwy Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurantnext
Steven's Cafe - 106 Park ave
orange starNo Reviews
106 Park ave Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Grove
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston