- Home
- /
- Normal
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
No reviews yet
1200 Greenbriar Dr
Normal, IL 61761
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
N/A Drinks
Black Cherry Soda
From Boylan Bottling. A unique blend of cherries, wild cherry bark, and extracts of bourbon vanilla. Flavorful, sweet, tart. Caffeine-free, Non-GMO certified, and vegan.
Bottled Water
Candy Punch
Coke (12 Oz. Can)
Enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola® Original.
Cold-Brew Coffee & Cream
Made with 100% Arabica beans. Our signature blend is made with Colombian, Kenyan and French Roast coffee beans from Cooper Coffee (Decatur, Illinois).
Dark Roast Coffee
Everything we do boycotts bland and our dark roast coffee is no different! Made from 100% Arabica beans, roasted to bring out their rich depth & vibrance. Our signature blend is made with Colombian, Kenyan and French Roast coffee beans by Cooper Coffee (Decatur, Illinois).
Diet Coke (12 Oz. Can)
Try an icy cold Diet Coke®, with zero calories.
Hot Apple Cider
Iced Tea Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
From Art of Tea. Choose from an award-winning blend of select black teas, served in a 32 oz. aluminum can.
Lemonade (Natalie's)
Natalie's organic lemonade is made with only three ingredients––fresh lemons, pure cane sugar & water–– This tastes like it came straight from a roadside stand. Rich in Vitamin C & phytonutrients.
Milk
From Kilgus Farmstead. Created with All-Jersey® milk, known for its rich, full flavor and elevated levels of protein and calcium.
Orange Juice (Natalie's)
From Natalie's Juice Company. Made from 100% fresh Florida oranges. Contains no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no added sugar, and no GMOs.
Orange Soda
From Boylan Bottling. Refreshing and less sweet than a typical orange soda, with Italian mandarin and tangerine oils. Caffeine-free, Non-GMO certified, and vegan.
Sprite (12 Oz. Can)
The OG, the flavor that started it all—classic, cool, crisp lemon-lime taste that’s caffeine free with 100% natural flavors.
Cold Brew Coffee Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Our signature dark-roast cold-brew coffee is made from Colombian, Kenyan, and French Roast coffee beans (100% Arabica) that are specially roasted to bring out their rich depth & vibrance. This smooth coffee concentrate you can drink straight or mix with your favorite creamer is made by steeping our coarsely ground coffee beans in room-temperature water for 12-16 hours. Our DESTIHL blend coffee is roasted in small batches by Cooper Coffee in Decatur, Illinois.
To Go Beer
Chickowsvidanya Bourbon Barrel-Aged 16 Oz. Can
Imperial Dark Ale aged in Bourbon & Rye Whiskey Barrels - 12.5% ABV - This collaboration with Listermann Brewing Company combines their Chickow (a Hazelnut Double Brown Ale) with our Dosvidanya Russian-Style Imperial Stout. You will be greeted with a color as dark as night, a thick, tan head & predominant characters of dark chocolate, and roasted malts with abundant fruity esters and a smooth, rich mouthfeel.
DeadHead - Drivin' That Haze 4-Pack (16 Oz. Cans)
Hazy IPA - 7% ABV - Our Drivin' That Haze IPA features Pilsen malt, flaked oats & Vienna malt with a chord of Cashmere, Amarillo & Simcoe hops, for a smooth malt melody with notes of tropical and citrus fruits.
DeadHead - Easy Haze 6-Pack (12 oz. Cans)
India Pale Ale - 5% ABV - This easy-drinking hazy ipa features a smooth melody of bright citrus, tropical & pine notes from citra, summit, simcoe & cascade hops to provide fresh, juicy flavor and a refreshing way to take it easy.
DeadHead - Easy Haze Crowler (32 oz. Can)
India Pale Ale - 5% ABV - This easy-drinking hazy ipa features a smooth melody of bright citrus, tropical & pine notes from citra, summit, simcoe & cascade hops to provide fresh, juicy flavor and a refreshing way to take it easy.
DeadHead - Haze of the Dead 4-Pack (16 Oz. Cans)
Hazy IPA - 8.5% ABV - Our Haze of the Dead reverberates with booming amounts of Citra and Simcoe hops piercing through the melodic mouthful of flaked oats, wheat & pils malts, concocting into a juicy, Hazy Double IPA that will be sure to wake the dead.
DeadHead - Haze of the Dead Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Hazy IPA - 8.5% ABV - Our Haze of the Dead reverberates with booming amounts of Citra and Simcoe hops piercing through the melodic mouthful of flaked oats, wheat & pils malts, concocting into a juicy, Hazy Double IPA that will be sure to wake the dead.
DeadHead - IPA West Coast-Style 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
India Pale Ale - 7.6% ABV - Like the bold colors & patterns of a tie-dye shirt, this IPA is bursting with psychedelic hoppy & fruity aromas swirling with abundant American hop flavor & bitterness.
DeadHead - IPA West Coast-Style Crowler (32 oz. Can)
India Pale Ale - 7.6% ABV - Like the bold colors & patterns of a tie-dye shirt, this IPA is bursting with psychedelic hoppy & fruity aromas swirling with abundant American hop flavor & bitterness.
DeadHead - Red IPA Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Red IPA - 6.5% ABV - Our Deadhead IPA Series melds the alluring vibe of our favorite music w ith unbounded takes on the hoppy beers we love to drink, unleashing a whole new groove. Our Deadhead Red IPA features psychedelic hoppy & fruity aromas swirling with full flavors of biscuit, toasted & caramel malts that are interwoven with abundant American hop flavor & bitterness.
DeadHead - Soundboard Lo-Cal Session IPA 4-Pack (16 Oz. Cans)
Hazy IPA - 4.0% ABV - Our Soundboard Lo-Cal Hazy IPA features Vienna malt, flaked oats, carapils, 2-row malt, and an encore of Citra, Cascade, Summit & Simcoe hops.
DeadHead - Spacedancer 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)
Double Dry-Hopped Hazy IPA - 6.8% ABV - Our DeadHead IPA Series melds the alluring vibe of our favorite music with unbounded takes on the hoppy beers we love to drink, unleashing a whole new groove. Our Spacedancer IPA features 2-row malt, flaked oats & wheat with Citra & Galaxy hops, delivering a supernova of citrus, peach & guava aromas.
DeadHead - Spacedancer Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Double Dry Hopped Hazy IPA - 7.4% ABV - Our DeadHead IPA Series melds the alluring vibe of our favorite music with unbounded takes on the hoppy beers we love to drink, unleashing a whole new groove. Our Spacedancer IPA features 2-row malt, flaked oats & wheat with Citra & Galaxy hops, delivering a supernova of citrus, melon, peach & guava aromas.
DeadHead - TourBus 4-Pack (16 Oz. Cans)
Hazy IPA - 6.8% ABV - Our TourBus IPA features 2-row malt, flaked oats & wheat with Citra & Mosaic hops, providing dynamic notes of tropical, citrus fruits & berries. The 2021 Gold Medal Winner - Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale - at the Great American Beer Festival®
DeadHead - TourBus Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Hazy IPA - 6.8% ABV - Our TourBus IPA features 2-row malt, flaked oats & wheat with Citra & Mosaic hops, providing dynamic notes of tropical, citrus fruits & berries. The 2021 Gold Medal Winner - Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale - at the Great American Beer Festival®
Dill Pickle Sour 4-Pack (12 oz. Cans)
Gose Ale with Suckerpunch® Pickle Brine - 5.2% ABV - The tart, citrusy flavors of a DESTIHL gose ale combine with the unmistakable zesty, garlicky flavor of a Suckerpunch dill pickle to create a uniquely delicious, knockout flavor experience.
Dosvidanya - Bourbon (2021) 16 Oz. Can
Bourbon Barrel-aged Russian Imperial Stout - 14.6% ABV - The hidden soul of this oak bourbon barrel-aged beer that we said Dosvidanya ('goodbye') to several months before revealing, is its rich flavors like dark chocolate, toffee, black cherries, and coffee along with robust & roasty maltiness that finishes dry.
Dosvidanya - Rye (2021) 16 Oz. Can
Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Russian-Style Imperial Stout - 13.6% ABV - Like a Russian Matryoshka or ʻnestingʼ doll, the secret of Dosvidanya Russian Imperial Stout lies locked deep within her dark, mysterious and elaborate wooden layers. We said Dosvidanya, or ʻgoodbyeʼ, to the hidden soul of this oak rye whiskey barrel-aged beer for several months before now revealing its rich, robust and roasty maltiness that finishes dry with a pleasant spiciness from the barrel and added rye. Please consume slowly & enjoy.
Green Gables Cream Ale 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)
Cream Ale - 5.7% ABV - Brewed in celebration of the well-known Green Gables Bar & Grill in Hudson, IL. This cream ale features subtle fruity esters and a crisp, malty backbone. Adding flaked corn, low hop aroma and bitterness are met with a subtle sweetness.
Hard Seltzer 8-Pack (16 Oz. Cans)
We're filling these year-round 8-packs with four different craft hard seltzers. 5.0% ABV: (2) Agave Lime 16 oz Cans (2) Lemon Ginger 16 oz Cans (2) Raspberry Lime 16 oz Cans (2) Piña Colada 16 oz Cans
Hard Sour Seltzer - Lemon Lime Crowler (32 oz. Can)
Hard Sour Seltzer - 5% ABV - The classic flavor combination of lemon and lime gives off the aromas of a well-loved soda. A light citrus kick and refreshing effervescence act as the perfect palate cleanser or a lighter/gluten-free option.
Hard Sour Seltzer - Strawberry Lemonade 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
Hard Sour Seltzer - 5% ABV - The classic flavor combination of juicy strawberries & tart lemonade combine to create this refreshingly light, fruity & bubbly sour.
Hawaii Five Ale 12-Pack (12 oz. Cans)
Blonde Ale with Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Peach & Guava - 6.4%ABV - Our fruity and juicy blonde ale will quickly transport your palate with a taste of paradise. Tropical flavors of pineapple, coconut, mango, peach and guava are balanced by smooth maltiness. One sip and you'll be singing the song of the islands.
Hawaii Five Ale 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
Blonde Ale with Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Peach & Guava - 6.4%ABV - Our fruity and juicy blonde ale will quickly transport your palate with a taste of paradise. Tropical flavors of pineapple, coconut, mango, peach and guava are balanced by smooth maltiness. One sip and you'll be singing the song of the islands.
Hawaii Five Ale Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Blonde Ale with Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Peach & Guava - 6.4%ABV - Our fruity and juicy blonde ale will quickly transport your palate with a taste of paradise. Tropical flavors of pineapple, coconut, mango, peach and guava are balanced by smooth maltiness. One sip and you'll be singing the song of the islands.
Hoperation Overload 4-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
Double IPA - 10% ABV - Our mission for this double ipa is to overload the beer with hops for a pronounced hop bitterness, flavor & aroma while still being balanced by a big malt profile.
Normal Pils 12-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
German-Style Pilsner - 5% ABV - Named after our hometown, this light-bodied lager celebrates the simplicity of rural Central Illinois, where the soil is rich, air is clean and crops are abundant. Brilliantly pale in color, this beer exhibits a pronounced spicy, floral nose with a soft bready character. Flavors of sweet malt with earthy, floral hops come to the front before finishing crisp and dry, for a beer that is anything but normal.
Normal Pils 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
German-Style Pilsner - 5.0% ABV - Named after our hometown, this light-bodied lager celebrates the simplicity of rural Central Illinois, where the soil is rich, air is clean and crops are abundant. Brilliantly pale in color, this beer exhibits a pronounced spicy, floral nose with a soft bready character. Flavors of sweet malt with earthy, floral hops come to the front before finishing crisp and dry, for a beer that is anything but normal.
Normal Pils Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
German-Style Pilsner - 5.0% ABV - Named after our hometown, this light-bodied lager celebrates the simplicity of rural Central Illinois, where the soil is rich, air is clean and crops are abundant. Brilliantly pale in color, this beer exhibits a pronounced spicy, floral nose with a soft bready character. Flavors of sweet malt with earthy, floral hops come to the front before finishing crisp and dry, for a beer that is anything but normal.
Peach Wheat Crowler (32 oz. Can)
Peanut Butter Porter 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
American Porter with Peanut Butter Flavor - 6.1% ABV - Chocolate & caramel notes from roasted malt collide with the creamy, nutty flavor of peanut butter, creating a luxurious combination on the palate. Subtle sweetness, medium body & creamy mouthfeel give way to a smooth finish, providing a liquid dessert sensation for the senses.
Peanut Butter Porter Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Porter - 6.4%ABV - Pours a rich brown color with fluffy light brown head. Prominent aroma of peanut butter fades to reveal notes of chocolate from the Chocolate Malt. Medium bodied with moderate sweetness and a light lingering bitterness..
Privyet Russian Imp. Stout 4-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
Russian-Style Imperial Stout - 11.4% ABV - Privyet, which is Russian for "hi" or "hey", is the base beer for our award-winning, bourbon barrel-aged Dosvidanya . Even though this beer isn't aged in oak barrels, it greets you with a color as dark as night, a thick, tan head & characters of dark chocolate and roasted malts with abundant fruity esters. Generous hop additions balance the maltiness of this beer, along with a mouthfeel that is rich, creamy, full and smooth.
Privyet Russian Imp. Stout Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Russian-Style Imperial Stout - 11.4% ABV - Privyet, which is Russian for "hi" or "hey", is the base beer for our award-winning, bourbon barrel-aged Dosvidanya . Even though this beer isn't aged in oak barrels, it greets you with a color as dark as night, a thick, tan head & characters of dark chocolate and roasted malts with abundant fruity esters. Generous hop additions balance the maltiness of this beer, along with a mouthfeel that is rich, creamy, full and smooth.
Saint Dekkera Reserve Sour Ale 16.9 Oz. Bottle
Barrel-Aged Sour Fruit Ale - ABV % Varies per Variant - Our Saint Dekkera Reserve Sour Ale series are naturally soured by spontaneous/wild secondary fermentation and aging in oak barrels with microflora wonderfully unique to our downstate Illinois terroir, where we embrace the individual, wild character of each barrel to produce beers with a wide array of acidity, sourness and unadulterated funkiness.
Triton Barleywine 4-Pack (12 oz. Cans)
Barleywine - 12% ABV - Our English-American hybrid barley wine has a dark amber color, full body, high residual malty sweetness, and caramel/toffee aroma and flavor. The complexity of alcohol and fruity-ester characters are counterbalanced by assertive American citrus hop bitterness and extraordinary alcohol content. English varietal hop aroma and flavor are at high levels.
Weissenheimer Hefeweizen 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
Hefeweizen Ale - 5.2% ABV - Need a break from all the smart alecks in your life? You'll get the last laugh as you kick back and relax with this seriously refreshing classic German-Style Hefeweizen. This wheat ale has a hazy, straw-colored hue, banana and clove-like aromas and flavors of a full mouthfeel without being full of itself. No joke!
Weissenheimer Hefeweizen Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Hefeweizen Ale - 5.2% ABV - Need a break from all the smart alecks in your life? You'll get the last laugh as you kick back and relax with this seriously refreshing classic German-Style Hefeweizen. This wheat ale has a hazy, straw-colored hue, banana and clove-like aromas and flavors of a full mouthfeel without being full of itself. No joke!
Wild Sour Series WiLD 12-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
Ready to get Wild? We're filling these year-round 12-packs with four different sours (ABV % varies by brand): (3) Synchopathic 12 oz. Cans (3) Flanders Red 12 oz. Cans (3) Here Gose Nothin' 12 oz. Cans (3) Mystery beers 12 oz. Cans
WSS Blueberry Crumble 6-Pack (12 Oz. Can)
WiLD Sour Series: Blueberry Crumble - 5.2% ABV - This limited release sour ale is brewed with blueberry puree, vanilla, cinnamon flavor & lactose, creating a beer with a vibrant purple color, sweetness & spice reminiscent of the flavors in the classic dessert!
WSS Blueberry Crumble Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
WiLD Sour Series: Blueberry Crumble - 5.2% ABV - This limited release sour ale is brewed with blueberry puree, vanilla, cinnamon flavor & lactose, creating a beer with a vibrant purple color, sweetness & spice reminiscent of the flavors in the classic dessert!
WSS Cherry Lime Crowler (32 oz. Can)
WiLD Sour Series: Sour Ale with Cherries & Lime - 5.1% ABV - The beer pours a deep red from the addition of tart cherry puree. Prominent cherry flavor and aroma balance against a tart citrus kick.
WSS Cherry Pie 6-Pack (12 oz Cans)
WiLD Sour Series - Sour Ale with Natural Flavors - 4.9% ABV - Inspired by the nostalgic flavors of your favorite dessert, this sour ale is a refreshingly tart & slightly sweet taste adventure that will keep you coming back for more!
WSS Dragonfruit Mango 6-Pack (12 oz. Cans)
Sour Ale with Dragonfruit & Mango - 5.5% ABV - Stimulate your senses with our sour ale bursting with tart fruit flavors and aromas of dragonfruit & mango. Delight in the brilliant fuschia color and vibrant taste sensation that delivers an invigorating experience with each sip.
WSS Flanders Red 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Flanders-Style Red Ale - 5.9% ABV - Flanders red is a sour ale offering an initial impression of tart cherry candy, dissipating into a complex palate of bright acidity with a backbone of caramel and biscuit malt and minimal hop character. The dry, wine-like finish accentuates the complex malt profile and bright fruit notes showcased in this brilliant, red-colored interpretation of a Belgian-style Flanders.
WSS Here Gose Nothin' 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Leipzig-Style Gose Ale - 5.2% ABV - We threw caution to the wind with our interpretation of a Leipzig-style Gose, featuring complex aromas and acidic flavors contributed by indigenous wild yeast and lactic fermentation. Lemon, lime and other citrus-like qualities are balanced by the spicy character of coriander and a mineral-mouthfeel from French sea salt, resulting in a refreshing beer that was worth the risk.
WSS Here Gose Nothin' Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
WiLD Sour Series: Leipzig-Style Gose Ale - 5.2% ABV - We threw caution to the wind with our interpretation of a Leipzig-style Gose, featuring complex aromas and acidic flavors contributed by indigenous wild yeast and lactic fermentation. Lemon, lime and other citrus-like qualities are balanced by the spicy character of coriander and a mineral-mouthfeel from French sea salt, resulting in a refreshing beer that was worth the risk.
WSS Key Lime Pie Gose 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Gose Ale with Key Lime, Vanilla, Lactose, Coriander, Sea Salt - 5.2% ABV - We've added key lime, vanilla and lactose to our Leipzig-stye gose to create a liquid version of the popular dessert. The result is a tart, creamy, refreshing treat for your tastebuds. Now you can have your pie and drink it too!
WSS Key Lime Pie Gose Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
WiLD Sour Series: Gose Ale brewed with Key Lime, Vanilla, Lactose - 5.2% ABV - We've added key lime, vanilla and lactose to our Leipzig-stye gose to create a liquid version of the popular dessert. The result is a tart, creamy, refreshing treat for your tastebuds. Now you can have your pie and drink it too!
WSS Lemon Tart Crowler (32 oz. Can)
WiLD Sour Series - 4% ABV - This beer pours light gold with a thin white head. Hints of lemon, marshmallow, and vanilla on the nose. Lighty tart with a dry finish. It's a lemon bar in a glass!
WSS Lynnbrook 12-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Raspberry Berliner Weisse - 4.2% ABV - Lynnbrook, named after our founder's family farm, is a wild Berliner-style Weisse with raspberries added. The result is a refreshing, fuchsia-colored beer with an aroma of raspberry-lemon giving way to hints of brie with subtle lemon and yogurt-like flavors supported by tart, fresh raspberries and underlying lactic sourness.
WSS Lynnbrook 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Raspberry Berliner Weisse - 4.2% ABV - Lynnbrook, named after our founder's family farm, is a wild Berliner-style Weisse with raspberries added. The result is a refreshing, fuchsia-colored beer with an aroma of raspberry-lemon giving way to hints of brie with subtle lemon and yogurt-like flavors supported by tart, fresh raspberries and underlying lactic sourness.
WSS Pink Lemonade Crowler (32 oz. Can)
WiLD Sour Series - 5.1% ABV - Pours a deep pink color with an aroma of strawberries, raspberries, and lemons. Sweet to taste with a hint of pomegranate, this beer has a moderately dry finish with a slight tartness.
WSS Synchopathic 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Dry-Hopped Sour Ale - 6.0% ABV - Synchopathic is the cool harmonization of a refreshingly tart and acidic sour ale with citrusy, fruity, & floral dry-hops normally in concert with pale ales, with totally rad aromas and flavors reminiscent of grapefruit, orange, lemon, tangerine, pineapple and hints of pine, giving way to a biscuity-crackery malt back beat, low bitterness and a dry finish to bring everything in synch.
WSS Synchopathic Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Dry-Hopped Sour Ale - 6.0% ABV - Synchopathic is the cool harmonization of a refreshingly tart and acidic sour ale with citrusy, fruity, & floral dry-hops normally in concert with pale ales, with totally rad aromas and flavors reminiscent of grapefruit, orange, lemon, tangerine, pineapple and hints of pine, giving way to a biscuity-crackery malt back beat, low bitterness and a dry finish to bring everything in synch.
Ōslō Brewing Co. - Nordic Pilsner Crowler (32 oz. Can)
Nordic Pilsner - 4.7% ABV - The taste of Oslo. A quintessential Norwegian pilsner, perfect for every occasion. A crisp lager with a smooth balance of floral hops, aromatic malts, and a clean finish. Proudly brewed by DESTIHL Brewery for Ōslō Brewing Company. (Oslo, Norway).
To Go Wine & Cider
Cider - Apple Dry Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Traditional Cider - 6.2% ABV - Dry apple cider made from Michigan Macintosh apples.
Cider - Apple Sweet Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Traditional Cider - 6% ABV - Sweet apple cider made from Michigan Macintosh apples.
Cabernet - Greenbriar Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Cabernet Sauvignon - 11.5% ABV - A full bouquet of dark dried fruits, red currants, blackberries, strawberries, and black cherries. Hints of wildflower honey, black pepper, vanilla, oak, and leather.
Red Zinfandel - Greenbriar Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Red Zinfandel - 15.2% ABV - Bold with pronounced black currant, plum, and raisin. Slight sweetness reminiscent of honey and pear and moderate acidity that lifts the pallet. Finishes dry with hints of vanilla, cinnamon, and burnt sugar.
Syrah - Greenbriar Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Syrah - 11.8% ABV - A subtle nose starting with spice and black pepper easing into fig and black cherry. Red fruit notes carry into the flavor with light citrus and honey followed by hints of vanilla and umami meat-like notes. Finishes semi-sweet with a spicy aftertaste. Full bodied, yet light on the palette with moderate acidity.
Shareables
Country Ham & Burrata Plate
benton’s smoky mountain country ham, dried apricots, genoa salami spread, peppadew peppers, burrata, marinated olives, spiced syrup walnuts, ipa cheese spread, mixed berry jam, gherkins, crostini
Italian Beef Spread
pot roast, giardiniera, parsley, rosemary, pepperoncini, cream cheese, sour cream, lemon, white cheddar, garlic, crostini
Queso Fundido
nacho tortilla chips, fundido queso sauce, crimini mushrooms, chihuahua cheese, grilled corn, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro [vegetarian]
Herb & Garlic Hummus
red cabbage, arugula, cucumber, marinated olives, peppadew peppers, arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta, mint, paprika, lemon zest, chimichurri, naan [vegetarian]
Bavarian-Style Pretzel
hand-twisted soft dough, ipa mustard, cheddar cheese sauce [vegetarian]
Cheese Curds
hand-breaded garlic & herb white cheddar, malt ranch [vegetarian]
Salads
House Salad
mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, asiago, balsamic-roasted heirloom tomatoes, ancho croutons, grilled red onion, roasted garlic vinaigrette [vegetarian]
Southwest Caesar
romaine, grilled corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, soft-boiled egg, avocado, cilantro, ancho croutons, roasted poblano caesar dressing [vegetarian]
Buffalo Chicken Paillard Salad
herb & panko breaded chicken breast, spinach, white cheddar bleu, pickled carrot, jalapeno bacon, radish, celery, sweet & spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing
Soups
Chicken & Andouille Gumbo
okra, bell pepper, onion, tomato, celery, cajun spice, garlic, white rice, tabasco, parsley
Cream of Tomato Cup
tomatoes, local cream, butter, onion, celery, pesto [vegetarian] [gluten free]
Quart-Chicken & Andouille Gumbo
SERVES 4: white rice, onion, bell peppers, celery, tomato, okra, garlic, cajun spice, green onion, tabasco, parsley, cuban bread
Quart-Cream of Tomato
SERVES 4: tomatoes, local cream, butter, onion, celery, pesto, cuban bread [vegetarian][gluten free]
Handhelds
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
oven-braised chicken thigh, downstate bbq sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, bread & butter pickle, butter bun
Korean Beef Tacos
seasoned ground beef, cucumber relish, chili mayo, iceberg, green onion, toasted cashews, flour tortillas
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk-battered chicken breast, hot sauce syrup, vertex ipa pickles, candied jalapeño, shredded lettuce, butter bun
Grande Grilled Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano, garlic & herb white cheddar, maple chipotle pepper relish, sourdough panini, served with cream of tomato soup [vegetarian]
Single Flat Burger
5oz beef patty, american & sharp cheddar, ipa pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, burger sauce, butter bun
Double Decker Flat Burger
two-5oz beef patty, american & sharp cheddar, ipa pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, burger sauce, butter bun
Pizzas
Bollywood
indian-spiced tomato sauce, paneer cheese, oven-dried roma tomato, peas, jalapeno, red onion, italian cheeses, cilantro, chile lime [vegetarian]
Meatball & Pepperoni
roasted garlic tomato sauce, beef & pork meatballs, pepperoni, italian cheeses [cannot be gluten free]
Mexican Street Corn
grilled corn, cotija lime mayo, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, green onion, cilantro [vegetarian][sub gluten free crust to make gluten free]
Entrees
Pork & Green Chile Mac & Cheese
cavatappi, grilled corn, poblano pepper, green onion, jalapeño cheese sauce, chihuahua cheese, italian cheeses (substitute gluten-free pasta +2.00)
Creole Seafood Pot Pie
puff pastry, cod, shrimp, bay scallop, oyster, tomato filet, local cream, peppers, celery, onion, cajun butter & seasonings, potato, extra virgin olive oil, lemon
Thai Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
buttermilk-battered chicken breast, coconut & scallion rice, jalapeño, edamame, ginger, lemongrass, carrot, basil, sweet chili vinaigrette [sub crispy tofu for vegetarian]
Sweets
Peach & Aronia Berry Turnover [seasonal]
peach, aronia berry compote, ginger, coriander, allspice, white chocolate sauce, aronia berry whipped cream, pumpkin spiced sugar, almond streusel, pie dough [fellowship farms aronia berries, bloomington, il]
Milk Chocolate Caramel Cake
chocolate mousse, white chocolate whipped cream [vegetarian]
T.R. Nelson's Banana Cream Pie
caramelized bananas, pastry cream, caramel sauce, pie pastry, whipped cream [vegetarian] (a portion of the proceeds benefit the nelson memorial fund)
Sides
Potato Salad
red potatoes, farm-fresh eggs, applewood-smoked bacon, whole grain mustard, fresh thyme, yellow onions, lemon zest
Gose Chips
our Here Gose Nothin' beer-brined, skin-on crispy potato chips
Vinaigrette Coleslaw
green cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, red onion, cilantro, apple cider vinaigrette
Potato Wedges
potato wedges are wedges of potatoes, often large and unpeeled, that are fried.
Naan
leavened, oven-baked flatbread
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
seasonal
Kids
Kids Cheese Pizza
served with choice of nacho chips or fruit
Kids Cheeseburger
served with choice of nacho chips or fruit
Kids Chicken Tenders
served with choice of nacho chips or fruit
Kids Mac & Cheese
served with choice of nacho chips or fruit
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
served with choice of nacho chips or fruit
Kids Fruit
seasonal
Edibles
Chocolate Coffee Drops
Indulge your cravings for chocolate + coffee! These richly exotic small batch chocolates are hand-packaged into great gift size packs. DESTIHL partnered with The Chocolatier, Inc. a renowned chocolatier located in Bloomington, Illinois, and our signature coffee roaster, Cooper Coffee from Decatur, Illinois to create these amazing pick-me-up treats. Net Wt. 8 oz. *Manufactured in a facility that contains tree nuts, milk and/or peanuts.
Dark Roast Coffee 12 oz Bag
Everything we do boycotts bland and our dark roast coffee is no different! These 100% Arabica beans are specially roasted to bring out their rich depth & vibrance. Our signature blend is made with Colombian, Kenyan and French Roast coffee beans. Roasted & packaged in small batches by Cooper Coffee (Decatur, Illinois). Net weight 12 ounces (340 grams). Whole bean.
Dosvidanya Coffee 12 oz Bag
Everything we do boycotts bland and our Dosvidanya bourbon barrel-aged dark roast coffee is no different! These 100% Arabica beans are specially roasted to bring out their rich depth & vibrance. Our signature blend is made with Colombian, Kenyan and French Roast coffee beans. Roasted & aged in bourbon barrels that previously held our Dosvidanya Russian Imperial Stout. Packaged in small batches by Cooper Coffee (Decatur, Illinois). Net weight 12 ounces (340 grams). Whole bean.
Other Retail
Beard Oil - DeadHead
Our DeadHead beard oil moisturizes facial hair and the skin beneath, which helps to soften and tame beard hair. The scent is a peaceful blend of earthy patchouli, French lavender buds, Indian sandalwood, and orange citrus zest with a powdery tonka finish. It is packaged in a 2 oz. Boston round-style bottle with built-in oil reducers perfect for "hassle-free" dispensing. Ingredients: Vitis vinifera (grape) seed oil, Prunus Armeniaca (apricot) kernel oil, Prunus Dulcis (sweet almond) oil, Ricinus communis (castor) seed oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (golden jojoba) seed oil, essential and/or natural fragrance oils. Directions: After showering, put 3-5 drops of beard oil (7-10 for fuller beards) into the palm of your hand and work the oil into your skin and beard. It's best to finish with a beard comb or beard brush to distribute the oil evenly. Made in U.S.A. of U.S. and/or imported ingredients.
Bottle Opener
Crack 'em open in style at your next event or whenever you need a cold one! Professional-grade, all stainless steel church-key/bottle opener with a green grip coating. This bartender-style opener features a single color (white) DESTIHL brewery logo. Reverse-end loop designed for easy hanging. Dimensions 7" x 1.5" Sold individually. Colors will vary.
Bottle Opener - Mini
Whether using the traditional hook, flick, pop, or reverse pop method, this mini bottle opener easily slips into pockets or attaches to zip strings for fast and convenient use. Features a DESTIHL Brewery logo in white. Size is 1-1/4" x 4-3/4" x 1/8"
Coasters - Slate (Set of 4)
These earthy slate coasters are the perfect complement to your kitchen, living, or dining room. They measure 4" x 4" square, so they can comfortably fit most glass sizes. In addition, four soft foam pads are under each corner to protect the furniture or delicate counters—3/16" thickness. Natural charcoal slate colors will vary. Features our brewery logo screen-printed across the top in white. They are packaged in a lovely black cardboard outer box for easy gifting. When finished using, wipe clean with a damp cloth. Slate is an unprocessed stone and can be prone to watermarks. Be sure to wipe coasters dry after use. It makes a great host or housewarming gift!
Coolie 12 oz Can
Dress up your 12 oz. beer can or bottle with DESTIHL style and keep it cold at the same time. Often referred to as beer sleeves, stubby holders, can insulators, or koozie®, this beer can cooler is durable and lightweight, made to keep your DESTIHL beer cold and fresh. Made out of quality black polyurethane foam and has a white screen printed DESTIHL Brewery logo on it (front & back).
Coolie 16 oz Can DeadHead
Dress up your 16 oz. beer can or bottle with DESTIHL style and keep it cold at the same time. Often referred to as beer sleeves, stubby holders, can insulators, or koozie®, this beer can cooler is durable and lightweight, made to keep your DESTIHL beer cold and fresh. This coolie is made of 1/8” open-cell high-density Econo foam to keep drinks cold and protect from condensation. It’s machine washable, so you can keep it looking good through repeated use. 360-degree tie-dye pattern with 'SUPPORT FLAVOR BOYCOTT BLAND' one side, our DeadHead IPA Series logo on the other, and our brewery icon on the bottom in white.
Coolie 32 oz Crowler
Dress up your 32 oz. CROWLER can with style! This 'DRINK FRESH. DRINK LOCAL' screenprinted Koozie will keep your cans cold and styish at the same time. Often referred to as beer sleeves, stubby holders, can insulators, or coolies, these crowlercan koozie coolers are durable and lightweight, made to keep your DESTIHL beer cold and fresh. Made out of quality polyurethane foam and features a handle on the side!
Sunglasses Wood-Style
Get your DESTIHL® woody sunglasses and rep your favorite beer brand (in style) wherever you go! Featuring a tried and true classic style that's anything but bland. These universal-fit faux wood frames and unisex design make these sunglasses a great choice. These shades have a wood grain textured print, DESTIHL lettering in black print across the right temple and provide 100% UV protection. Colors vary.
Soy Wax Melts
These hand-poured soy wax melts are made from all-natural soy derived from soybeans. Made with phthalate-free premium fragrance oils. You can expect 10-15 hours of fragrance "burn" time. A wax melt is a scented piece of wax, much like what you’d find in a candle jar - but without the wick! To fill your home with fragrance, you simply warm up and melt the wax melt using either an electric burner or a tealight heated burner. Made for DESTIHL Brewery by Cedar & Scotch (Bloomington, IL).
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Beer Hall features 30 taps, an exclusive menu of bold-flavored, American-inspired pub fare that pairs well with our Beer Hall-exclusive bottles and draft releases of pilot, experimental and barrel-aged beers. Guests of The Beer Hall experience a mix of self and full-service in a communal setting inside the long, open, brick-walled hall while enjoying the same family-friendly atmosphere as our restaurants. The bar in The Beer Hall not only highlights DESTIHL beer, but also adventurous beer-based cocktails and brewed on-site craft seltzers and ciders.
1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal, IL 61761