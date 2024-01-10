DIPPED N’ SMASHED 91 Washington Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
91 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Hoboken
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
4.2 • 1,718
1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurant