Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hilliard - Dirty Dough

review star

No reviews yet

2495 Hilliard Rome Rd

Columbus, OH 43026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

*Dirty Dough Cookies-In Store

Cookies

Single

Single

$4.29

One cookie.

Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$14.43

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$21.65

Box of 6 cookies.

Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$38.02

Box of 12 cookies.

Drinks

Water

Water

$1.50

Enjoy a cold 17oz Dasani Water

2% Reduced Fat Milk

2% Reduced Fat Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% milk

2% Chocolate Milk

2% Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% Chocolate milk

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.00
Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.99
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Body Armor

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00
Silk Almond Milk

Silk Almond Milk

$2.50

Cold 8oz bottle of almond milk

*Catering Cookies (24 hour notice / 48 cookies minimum)

Catering Cookies (24 hour notice / 48 cookies minimum)

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$62.40

48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 5 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$62.40

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Brookie

48 Pack - Brookie

$62.40

48 bite-size Brookie Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$62.40

48 bite-size Raspberry Toaster Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Meet The World’s Greatest Triple Layer Cookie! Dirty Dough’s proprietary cookie stuffing technology gives you a cookie tasting experience that is out of this world! Come experience just how sweet life can be.

Location

2495 Hilliard Rome Rd, Columbus, OH 43026

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Grille & Sports Pub - 5387 Roberts Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5387 Roberts Rd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Hilliard
orange star4.5 • 55
5225 Nike Station Way Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
The Hummus & Pita Co - Hilliard, OH - 1777 Hilliard Rome Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1777 Hilliard Rome Rd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant - 4561 Scioto Darby Rd
orange star4.3 • 1,388
4561 Scioto Darby Rd HIlliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Average Joes Pub & Grill - Rome Hilliard Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1515 Rome Hilliard Rd Columbus, OH 43228
View restaurantnext
Luigi's Pizza - Hilliard
orange star4.3 • 312
5370 Cemetery Rd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant - 4561 Scioto Darby Rd
orange star4.3 • 1,388
4561 Scioto Darby Rd HIlliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - OH007 - Hilliard
orange star4.4 • 1,211
3744 Fishinger Blvd HIlliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Hilliard OH
orange star4.3 • 1,159
6340 Scioto-Darby Creek Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
LouiE's Grill Fusion Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 452
4453 Cemetery Rd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Luigi's Pizza - Hilliard
orange star4.3 • 312
5370 Cemetery Rd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Grandad's Pizza & Pub - Hilliard
orange star4.4 • 272
4093 Trueman Blvd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
London
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston