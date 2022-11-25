Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hoagie City Hilliard

review star

No reviews yet

3870 Main Street

Hilliard, OH 43026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Steak Cheesesteak
French Fries
Italian Hoagie

Cold Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$11.00+

Provolone, Pepper Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni

Regular Hoagie

$9.50+

American Cheese, Bologna, Cooked Salami, Ham

Chicken Hoagie

$10.50+

Choose type of deli chicken, we offer Honey BBQ, Buffalo or Southern Fried

Salami & Cheese

$9.50+

Dietz and Watson Hard Salami on Amoroso Roll with your choice of Dietz and Watson Cheese and toppings

Imported Ham & Cheese

$10.50+

Dietz and Watson Imported Cooked Ham, Slightly sweeter taste than regular cooked ham, great with our Dietz and Watson Swiss cheese, on Amoroso roll with your choice of toppings

Pastrami w/ Cheese

$10.50+

Dietz and Watson Pastrami on an Amoroso roll with your choice of Dietz and Watson Cheese and toppings

Roast Beef w/ Cheese

$11.00+

Dietz and Watson Roast Beef on an Amoroso roll with your choice of Dietz and Watson cheese and toppings

Turkey

$11.00+

Your choice of Dietz and Watson turkey style, Golden Brown (Homestyle), Santa Fe (Spicy) or Bacon Lovers (Cooked with Bacon around it) Your choice of Dietz and Watson Cheese on an Amoroso Roll with Choice of toppings

Turkey, Ham, & Bacon Hoagie

$11.50+

Dietz and Watson Turkey, Ham and Bacon with your choice of Dietz and Watson Cheese on Amoroso roll with choice of toppings

Turkey, Roast Beef, & Bacon Hoagie

$12.00+

Dietz and Watson Turkey, Roast Beef and Bacon on an Amoroso roll with your choice of toppings

Tuna & Cheese

$10.00+

Delicious House made Tuna Salad with your choice of Dietz and Watson Cheese and toppings on Amoroso roll

Homemade Chicken Salad

$10.00+

Delicious House Made Chicken Salad with your choice of Dietz and Watson Cheese and toppings on a Amoroso Roll

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$10.00+

Dietz and Watson Cooked Ham with your choice of Dietz and Watson cheese and toppings on an Amoroso roll

Cheese Hoagie

$10.00+

Meat Free Option, comes with Provolone, American and Swiss Cheese

Corned Beef Hoagie

$10.50+

Dietz and Watson Corned Beef with choice of Dietz and Watson Cheese and your choice of toppings on an Amoroso Roll

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Special

$10.00

Cold Sandwich, Rye Bread, Corned Beef, House made Coleslaw and Thousand Island Dressing

Liverwurst on Rye

$8.00

Dietz and Watson Natural Casing Liverwurst, your choice of Dietz and Watson Cheese on Ginsburg Rye, great with Spicy Mustard and Raw Onion

Turkey Club

$11.50

Classic Turkey Club, Choose toasted white bread for your classic triple decker or try it on one of our hoagie rolls

Chicken Cutlet on Kaiser

$9.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet on fresh bun with your choice of toppings

Meatball Hoagie

$11.00+

House Made Meatballs with House made Sauce with Dietz and Watson Provolone cheese, and add on Grated Cheese for the perfect combination on Amoroso Roll

Reuben

Reuben

$10.00

Toasted Hot Sandwich, Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing

Fried Bologna

$9.00

Dietz and Watson Bologna with choice of Dietz and Watson Cheese on fresh bun with your choice of toppings

Hot Roast Beef

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ Hot Pork on Kaiser

$9.00

Hamburger

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Hot Dog

$5.99

Salads

House Special Salad

$13.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Meats and Cheese, Olives

Cheesesteaks

Your choice of steak or chicken, fried onions and peppers, don't forget to add mushrooms, bananas peppers, or hot cherry pepper spread, or make it a cheesesteak hoagie adding lettuce tomato and mayo
Steak Cheesesteak

Steak Cheesesteak

$11.50+

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50+

Plain Cheesesteak (Just the Meat and Cheese}

$11.00+

Just the meat and cheese please! Your choice of Steak or Chicken, and Cheese option

Sides

4 oz Bacon Potato Salad

$2.65Out of stock

House made in our deli...get it while you can, it goes fast!

4 oz Coleslaw

$2.15

4 oz Shrimp Macaroni Salad

$2.65Out of stock
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.75+

Our Fresh cut fries topped with melted cheese

French Fries

French Fries

$3.75+

Fresh Cut Fries, made to order, ketchup or malt vinegar on request

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Crispy breading with delicious melted cheese, served with marinara on the side

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

Golden Brown Battered Onion Rings

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.49

Crispy Fried Mushrooms, served with a side of ranch

Deli Pickle

$1.29

Crunch Deli Pickles, they are huge and really popular, choose from regular dill or hot and zesty

Small Deli Case Items

Gourmet Chocolate Chunk 2.5 Oz

Gourmet Chocolate Chunk 2.5 Oz

$1.99Out of stock

Gourmet White Chocolate Macadamia

$2.49Out of stock

Old Fashioned Sauerkraut

$2.49

Scrapple

$6.49

Franks

$6.99

Kosher Dill Pickle

$1.29

Horseradish Pickles

$7.49

Hoagie Dressing

$4.49
Landjaeger

Landjaeger

$2.25

Hot and Spicy Smoked Sausage

$6.49Out of stock

Black and White Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

Beef Summer Sausage

$6.49

Dietz Nuts

$1.50

Daily Specials

Mini Hoagie Special

$10.00

Online Lunchmeat

Roast Beef Half Pound

$6.29

Roast Beef Full Pound

$12.59

Golden Brown Turkey Half Pound

$5.89

Golden Brown Turkey Full Pound

$11.79

Provolone Cheese Half Pound

$3.29

Porvolone Cheese Full Pound

$6.59

Colby Jack Half Pound

$3.49

Colby Jack Full Pound

$6.99

Mortadella Half Pound

$4.50

Mortadella Full Pound

$8.99

Taylor Pork Roll Half Pound

$5.50

Taylor Pork Roll Full Pound

$10.99

Imported Ham Half Pound

$5.50

Imported Ham Full Pound

$10.99

Bacon Lovers Turkey Half Pound

$5.90

Bacon Lovers Turkey Full Pound

$11.79

Coffee

One Pound Package freshly roasted coffee by The Coffee Mess

Coffee Whole Bean

$19.00

Cookies/Rolls

Black And White Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Gourmet Chocolate Chunk

$2.25
Amoroso Club Rolls

Amoroso Club Rolls

$5.99
Ginsburg Rye Bread

Ginsburg Rye Bread

$5.99

Catering For Pre Orders (48 Hour Notice Required)

Regular Boxed Lunch

Regular Boxed Lunch

$11.75

Regular boxed lunch include your choice of Turkey, Ham, or Salami Hoagie, chips, cookie and pickle spear. All Hoagies include Lettuce, Tomato and Onions with Vinegar/Oil and Mayo on the side.

Premium Boxed Lunch

Premium Boxed Lunch

$13.75

Premium Boxed Lunch Includes your choice of Italian, Roast Beef, Imported Ham, Pastrami or Cheese Hoagie with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions. Includes Vinegar/Oil and Mayo on side. Includes your choice of 4oz Bacon Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad or Fruit Cup. Includes cookie, chips and pickle spear.

Regular Hoagie Tray

Regular Hoagie Tray

$84.00

Hoagie Tray will feed 8-10 people Dietz and Watson meat and cheese on Amoroso rolls, they come pre sliced with lettuce, tomato, onion and seasoning. Served with Oil and Vinegar and Mayo on the side

Premium Hoagie Tray

Premium Hoagie Tray

$94.00

Premium Hoagie tray will feed 8-10 people, it comes with Dietz and Watson meat and cheese on Amoroso rolls, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and seasoning. Vinegar and Oil and Mayo served on the side, Premium adds additional meat selections.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Philly Style Deli featuring Dietz & Watson Meats, Cheeses, Condiments, Deli Items as well as Amoroso rolls. We offer Cold Hoagies and Hot Cheesesteaks, don't forget about the Fresh Cut Fries

Location

3870 Main Street, Hilliard, OH 43026

Directions

Gallery
Hoagie City image
Hoagie City image

