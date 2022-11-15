Main picView gallery

Sexton's Pizza- Hillard 5460 franklin st

5460 franklin st

hilliard, OH 43026

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Ezzo Pepperoni
Kevin Bacon

Appetizers

Bone-In Wings (Sauce Comes Onside)

Bone-In Wings (Sauce Comes Onside)

Boneless Wings ( Sauce Comes Onside)

$6.50+

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Cheese sticks, served with pizza sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried pickle spears served with house made ranch

Galaxy Pickle Jar

$10.00
Garlic Parmesan Tots

Garlic Parmesan Tots

$8.50

1 LB of Hand cut fries topped with garlic oil and parmesan cheese!

House Bread Loaf

House Bread Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Great for sandwiches, bread n butter or toast!

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Romain/ Iceberg mix, banana peppers, tomato, side of house made ranch

Curly Fries 1lb

$8.00

Tots 1lb

$8.00

1 LB of house cut fries!

Pepperoni Chips

$8.00

cup and burn, basil, side of ranch

Curly Fry 1/2lb

$4.50

Tots 1/2lb

$4.50

Side of house cut fries.

Garlic Parm Curley Fries

$8.50

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.50

8 slices, feeds approx 4 people

Specialty Pizza

Cheese W/ Basil

Cheese W/ Basil

$11.50

Cheese pizza topped with fresh basil.

Ezzo Pepperoni

Ezzo Pepperoni

$15.01

Cup and burn Pepperoni Pizza.

Bee Bee Q

Bee Bee Q

$16.01

Garlic Sauce Base, Fried Chicken, Onion, with a Hot Honey BBQ and Ranch Drizzle.

I'M VEGAN

$16.01

Follow Your Heart Mozzarella Cheese, Beyond Vegan Sausage Crumble, Tomato, Garlic Oil.

In QUESO Emergency

In QUESO Emergency

$17.01

Queso, Candied Bacon, Jalapenos, Cayenne Pepper and Fried Chicken

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon

$16.01

Candied bacon and pepperoni.

MIKE!

MIKE!

$16.01

7/11 ground tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, cup and burn pepperoni, mikes hot honey

Smokey Robinson

Smokey Robinson

$16.01

Ezzo cup and burn pepperoni, jalapeno, parmesan cheese and smoked honey drizzle

What The Dilly Yo!?

What The Dilly Yo!?

$16.01

Garlic base, cheese, local pickles, parmesan cheese.

614

$16.01

Pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers

Tomato Pie

Tomato Pie

$4.51

7/11 tomatoes, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning

Nashville Hot Chic

Nashville Hot Chic

$16.01

Garlic base, , fried chicken, pickles, Nashville hot & ranch drizzle

never alone with CHEEZUS

never alone with CHEEZUS

$16.01

Homemade Alfredo, cheese, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Xtra Sauces

Side Of Mikes Hot

$2.00

Homemade Ranch

$1.25

BBQ

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

Garlic Buffalo

$1.25

Garlic Sauce

$1.25

Pizza Sauce

$1.25

Large Jar of Sexton's Ranch

$7.99

Mikes Hot Honey Bottle

$10.00

Nashville Hot

$1.00

Dessert

TUDIES Chocolate Chip Cookie

TUDIES Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Tudies Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Tudies Cookie Butter Candy Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Beer cans

Elvis Juice

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Heineken

$5.00

Modello

$5.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Guiness

$5.00

Stella

$3.50

GL DORTMUNDER

$5.00

NA Brewdog

$5.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$5.00

Coors Lite CAN

$3.50

CBC

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Hazy Jane

$6.00

Sonder You Betcha

$6.00

Sonder Voss

$5.00

RG Tea

$5.00

Long Drink

$5.00

Long Drink Zero

$5.00

Ace Pumpkin Cider

$5.00

RG Lemmy Nade

$5.00

Saucy Boo Thang

$6.00

Long Drink Strong Citrus

$6.00

Saucy Xmas Ale 3hos

$6.00

Shiner Cheer

$6.00

Cocktails

Hey, Strawberry

Hey, Strawberry

$10.00

Tito’s, strawberry mix, lemonade

Lonestar Lemonade

$10.00

Buckeye vodka, strawberry puree, lemonade, soda water

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$10.50

Four roses, smoked simple syrup, orange bitters, orange peel.

Srawberry Basil Smash

Srawberry Basil Smash

$10.50

absolut citron, basil, strawberry puree, lemonade, topped with prosecco.

Watermelon Mule

$10.50

Watermelon infused vodka, mint, ginger beer, fresh lime.

Mojito

$10.50

Blood Orange Mimosa

$10.50

prosecco and fresh squeezed orange juice. Flavors include plain, strawberry, or blood orange.

Long Island

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.50

Sextons Shake Up

$10.50

Liquid Sunshine

$10.50

Mimosa

$10.00

Pineapple Jalapeno Marg

$11.00

White Russian

$9.00

Pumpkin Mule

$11.00

Lemon G

$11.00

Gin

Tangueray

$6.00

Watershed Gin

$8.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay

$7.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Appleton Estate Vx

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Malibu

$5.00

Shots

Green Tea

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Crapple

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

Tequila

Espolon

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Patron

$9.00

Tres Agave Repo

$10.00

Tres Agave Blanco

$9.00Out of stock

1800 Silver

$7.00

Marg Upcharge

$3.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Espolon Repo

$9.00

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Buckeye Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Pinnacle Raspberry

$4.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.00

Three Olives Grape

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Watershed Vodka

$8.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

3 Olives Raspberry

$4.50

Absolut Raspberry

$5.00

3 Olives Vanilla

$5.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Dalmore

$15.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Four Roses

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Macallan

$17.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Watershed Bourbon

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Old fashion upcharge

$3.00

Segrams7

$5.00

Basil Haydens

$10.00

Bullet

$7.00

Makers 46

$8.00

Neat Upcharge

$2.00

Makers

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Neat

$1.00

Woodford

$8.00

Blantons

$14.00

American Honey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Wine

WINES BY THE GLASS

Bottles of Wine

White Claw

Black Cherry White Claw

$5.00

Lime White Claw

$5.00

Raspberry WC

$5.00

High Noon

HN Black Cherry

$5.00

HN Watermelon

$5.00Out of stock

HN Peach

$5.00Out of stock

HN Pineapple

$5.00

HN grapefruit

$5.00

HN Lemon

$5.00

Buckets

Craft/Seltzer Bucket

$24.00

Domestic Bucket

$15.50

Refill

Diet Coke

Coke

Soda

Gingerale

Lemonade

Sprite

Rootbeer

Tonic

Strawberry Lemonade

$0.50

Virgin Shirly Temple

$0.50

Fanta

Happy Hour/ Daily Deals

$2 Domestics

$2.00

Well Vodka

$3.50

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Well Rum

$3.50

Well Tequila

$3.50

Wine Wednesday

HH Domestic Bucket

$10.00

