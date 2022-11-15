Sexton's Pizza- Hillard 5460 franklin st
5460 franklin st
hilliard, OH 43026
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bone-In Wings (Sauce Comes Onside)
Boneless Wings ( Sauce Comes Onside)
Cheese Sticks
Cheese sticks, served with pizza sauce.
Fried Pickles
Fried pickle spears served with house made ranch
Galaxy Pickle Jar
Garlic Parmesan Tots
1 LB of Hand cut fries topped with garlic oil and parmesan cheese!
House Bread Loaf
Great for sandwiches, bread n butter or toast!
House Salad
Romain/ Iceberg mix, banana peppers, tomato, side of house made ranch
Curly Fries 1lb
Tots 1lb
1 LB of house cut fries!
Pepperoni Chips
cup and burn, basil, side of ranch
Curly Fry 1/2lb
Tots 1/2lb
Side of house cut fries.
Garlic Parm Curley Fries
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Cheese W/ Basil
Cheese pizza topped with fresh basil.
Ezzo Pepperoni
Cup and burn Pepperoni Pizza.
Bee Bee Q
Garlic Sauce Base, Fried Chicken, Onion, with a Hot Honey BBQ and Ranch Drizzle.
I'M VEGAN
Follow Your Heart Mozzarella Cheese, Beyond Vegan Sausage Crumble, Tomato, Garlic Oil.
In QUESO Emergency
Queso, Candied Bacon, Jalapenos, Cayenne Pepper and Fried Chicken
Kevin Bacon
Candied bacon and pepperoni.
MIKE!
7/11 ground tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, cup and burn pepperoni, mikes hot honey
Smokey Robinson
Ezzo cup and burn pepperoni, jalapeno, parmesan cheese and smoked honey drizzle
What The Dilly Yo!?
Garlic base, cheese, local pickles, parmesan cheese.
614
Pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers
Tomato Pie
7/11 tomatoes, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning
Nashville Hot Chic
Garlic base, , fried chicken, pickles, Nashville hot & ranch drizzle
never alone with CHEEZUS
Homemade Alfredo, cheese, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Xtra Sauces
Dessert
Beer cans
Elvis Juice
Bud Light
Blue Moon
Rhinegeist Truth
Mich Ultra
Heineken
Modello
Budweiser
Guiness
Stella
GL DORTMUNDER
NA Brewdog
Ace Pineapple Cider
Coors Lite CAN
CBC
Yuengling
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Hazy Jane
Sonder You Betcha
Sonder Voss
RG Tea
Long Drink
Long Drink Zero
Ace Pumpkin Cider
RG Lemmy Nade
Saucy Boo Thang
Long Drink Strong Citrus
Saucy Xmas Ale 3hos
Shiner Cheer
Cocktails
Hey, Strawberry
Tito’s, strawberry mix, lemonade
Lonestar Lemonade
Buckeye vodka, strawberry puree, lemonade, soda water
Old Fashioned
Four roses, smoked simple syrup, orange bitters, orange peel.
Srawberry Basil Smash
absolut citron, basil, strawberry puree, lemonade, topped with prosecco.
Watermelon Mule
Watermelon infused vodka, mint, ginger beer, fresh lime.
Mojito
Blood Orange Mimosa
prosecco and fresh squeezed orange juice. Flavors include plain, strawberry, or blood orange.
Long Island
Top Shelf Long Island
Sextons Shake Up
Liquid Sunshine
Mimosa
Pineapple Jalapeno Marg
White Russian
Pumpkin Mule
Lemon G
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey/Scotch
Dalmore
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Four Roses
Fireball
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Macallan
Skrewball
Watershed Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Old fashion upcharge
Segrams7
Basil Haydens
Bullet
Makers 46
Neat Upcharge
Makers
Jameson Orange
Neat
Woodford
Blantons
American Honey
Angels Envy
High Noon
Refill
Happy Hour/ Daily Deals
