Legacy Smokehouse - Newest 3987 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3987 Main Street, Hilliard, OH 43026
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sexton's Pizza- Hillard - 5460 franklin st
No Reviews
5460 franklin st hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hilliard
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant - 4561 Scioto Darby Rd
4.3 • 1,388
4561 Scioto Darby Rd HIlliard, OH 43026
View restaurant