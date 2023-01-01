Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legacy Smokehouse - Newest 3987 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

3987 Main Street

Hilliard, OH 43026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Legacy Smokehouse

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

Two Step Sandwich

$14.00

Trinity Sandwich

$15.00

Sliders

$4.00

Bulk Meat

Brisket - Half Pound

$15.00

Brisket - One Pound

$30.00

Brisket - 1.5 Pound

$45.00

Brisket - 2 Pound

$50.00

Pulled Pork - Half Pound

$9.00

Pulled Pork - One Pound

$18.00

Pulled Pork - 1.5 Pound

$27.00

Pulled Pork - 2 Pound

$36.00

Smoked Turkey - Half Pound

$9.00

Smoked Turkey - One Pound

$18.00

Smoked Turkey - 1.5 Pound

$27.00

Smoked Turkey - 2 Pound

$36.00

Smoked Chicken - Half Pound

$9.00

Smoked Chicken - One Pound

$18.00

Smoked Chicken - 1.5 Pound

$27.00

Smoked Chicken - 2 Pound

$36.00

Jalapeño/Cheddar Link

$6.00

Smoked Sausage Link

$6.00

Lil Tex

Lil Tex

$41.00

Haystack

Brisket Haystack

$12.00

Pork Haystack

$12.00

Salads

Entree Salad

$12.00

Ribs

Baby Back Ribs - Half Pound

$8.50

Baby Back Ribs - One Pound

$17.00

Baby Back Ribs - 1.5 Pound

$25.50

Baby Back Ribs - 2 Pound

$34.00

Beef Rib - One Pound

$30.00

Beef Rib - 1.5 Pound

$40.00

Beef Rib - 2 Pound

$50.00

Kids Meal

Kiddo Slider Meal

$5.00

Kiddo Mini Haystack Meal

$5.00

Sides

Single- Mac

$4.00

Single- Pit Beans

$4.00

Single- Corn

$4.00

Single- Slaw

$4.00

Single-Green Beans

$4.00

Pint- Mac

$8.00

Pint- Corn

$8.00

Pint- Pit Beans

$8.00

Pint- Chipotle-Cilantro Coleslaw

$8.00

Pint- Green Beans

$8.00

Family- Mac

$12.00

Family- Pit Beans

$12.00

Family- Corn

$12.00

Family- Slaw

$12.00

Family-Green Beans

$12.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Fountain/NA Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Water

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Alcohol

Beer

$5.00

Cider

$5.00

Topo chico

$5.00

Slushy

$10.00

Old fashioned

$12.00

Rye pour

$4.00

Bourbon pour

$4.00

Rickhouse 41

Bourbon E-K

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Early Times

$6.00

EH Taylor Barrel Proof

$18.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$6.75

Elijah Craig 18

$30.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$15.00

Elijah Craig OPA

$7.50

Elijah Craig Private Barrel Barrel Proof - Double Trouble

$18.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$6.75

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$12.00

Elmer T Lee

$30.00

Ezra Brooks Old Ezra 7 Yr

$10.00

Four Roses- 80 proof

$6.00

Four Roses Limited Edition 2020

$50.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch 90

$7.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$11.50

George Dickel 12

$5.25

George Dickel 15 Yr Single Barrel

$18.00

George Dickel 8

$5.25

George Dickel 9yr Barrel Select

$9.00

George Dickel Bottled-in-Bond

$8.00

George Dickel Bourbon

$6.75

George Dickel Rye

$5.25

George Remus Bourbon

$8.25

George Remus Bourbon BTB Barrel Pick

$12.00

George T Stagg

$65.00

Henry McKenna

$11.00

High West Campfire

$13.50

High West Double Rye

$9.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$15.00

IW Harper 15Yr

$25.00

Jack Daniels

$5.25

Jack Daniels Barrel Proof

$13.50

Jack Daniels Core Rye

$5.25

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$9.75

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Rye

$9.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$13.50

Jeffersons Reserve

$10.00

Jeffersons Rye Cognac Finish

$13.50

Jeffersons Single Barrel Pick

$18.00

Jeffersons Twin Oak

$18.00

Jim Beam

$5.25

Jim Beam Devils Cut

$6.00

Joseph Magnus Bourbon

$13.50

Knob Creek

$7.50

Knob Creek 12

$18.00

Knob Creek 15

$25.00

Knob Creek Rye

$7.50

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$10.50

Knob Creek Single Barrel Select

$14.00

Bourbon L-R

Larceny

$6.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$13.00

Legent Bourbon

$7.00

Little Book

$28.00

Makers Mark

$7.50

Makers Mark 101

$9.00

Makers Mark 46

$8.25

Makers Mark Cask

$12.00

Makers Mark Privare Select

$13.00

Makers Mark Private Select Barrel

$15.00

Makers Mark Wood Finishing Series

$18.00

Michters 10 Bourbon

$45.00

Michters 10 Rye

$45.00

Michters American

$10.00

Michters Rye Single Barrel

$9.00

Michters Small Batch Bourbon

$8.00

Nashville Barrel Rye

$18.00

New Riff Balboa Rye

New Riff Bourbon

$7.50

New Riff Rye

$9.00

New Riff Single Barrel Bourbon

$9.00

New Riff Single Barrel Rye

$10.50

Noahs Mill Bourbon

OKI Reserve

$15.00

Old Elk Sour mash Reserve

$16.50

Old Elk Wheat Whiskey

$11.25

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon

$11.25

Old Elk Wheated bourbon Single Barrel

$12.75

Old Forester

$5.25

Old Forester 1870

$8.25

Old Forester 1897

$9.00

Old Forester 1910

$9.75

Old Forester 1920

$10.50

Old Forester Rye

Old Forester Signature

$6.00

Old Forester Single Barrel 100proof

$10.50

Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Proof

$18.00

Old Grand Dad 114

$9.00

Old Tub

$6.00

Peerless Barrel Proof Rye

$16.50

Pikesville Rye 110

$9.00

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Straight Rye

$10.50

Rabbit Hole Cavehill 4 Grain

$12.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer PX Sherry Cask Bourbon

$13.50

Rabbit Hole Hiegold High Rye

$10.50

Redemption Bourbon Barrel 9

$19.50

Redemption Bourbon Whiskey

$6.00

Redemption High Rye

$6.00

Redemption Rye

$6.00

Redemption Wheated Bourbon

$9.00

Remus Repeal Reserve

$22.00

Rittenhouse rye

$6.00

Rock Hill Farms

$30.00

Rossville Union barrel Proof Rye

$10.50

Rossville Union Rye Single Barrel

$9.00

Rowans Creek

$10.50

Russells Reserve 10 Yr

$9.00

Russells Reserve Rye

$8.25

Russells Reserve Single Barrel

$9.75

Russells Reserve Single Barrel Private Selection

$10.50

Russels Reserve Single Barrel Rye

$12.00

Remus Volstead Reserve

$40.00

Bourbon S-Z

Sagamore Straight Rye

$8.25

Sagamore Straight Rye Barrel Select

$11.00

Sazarac Rye

$10.50

Skrewball

$6.00

Smooth Ambler Old Scout

$7.50

Smooth Ambler Old Scout Barrel Pick

$11.00

Stagg JR

$30.00

Stranahans Colorado Whisky

$10.50

Traverse City Barrel Proof

$15.00

Traverse City Signature Rye Barrel Proof

$16.50

Traverse City Whiskey Co American Cherry

$6.00

Traverse City XXX Straight Bourbon

$7.50

TX Blended Whiskey

$7.50

TX Bourbon

$8.25

Uncle Nearest 1856

$10.50

Uncle Nearest 1884

$9.00

Watershed 6yr Barrel Strength Apple Brandy Bbn

$16.50

Watershed 6yr Nocino Barrel

Watershed Bottled in Bond Bourbon

$9.00

Watershed Bourbon

$7.50

Watershed Single Barrel Barrel Strength

$18.00

Weller 12

$28.00

Weller Antique

$12.00

Weller Special Reserve

$8.00

Whistlepig 10 Year Straight Rye Barrel Select

$20.00

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$8.00

Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit

$11.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$11.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$11.00

Wilderness Trail Single Barrel Bourbon

$9.00

Wilderness Trail Small Batch Bourbon

$9.00

Willet Rye

$15.00

Willett 7 Yr Rye

$35.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$11.00

Woodford Reserve Malt

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$7.50

Woodinville Bourbon

$7.50

Woodinville Port Finished Bourbon

$9.50

Yellow Rose Outlaw bourbon

$10.50

Yellowstone 2021 LE

$21.00

Yellowstone Select

$7.50

Wild Turkey ONE

$40.00

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Strawberry/Lemonade Mule

$12.00

Franklin Milkpunch

$12.00

Frozen

Peach Bourbon Slushy

$10.00

Cherry Bourbon Slushy

$10.00

Lemon Vodka Slushy

$10.00

Beer

Bodhi

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Downeast Cider

$5.00

Elvis juice

$5.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Truth - Can

$5.00

Truth Draft

$5.00

AustinEast Spiced Peach

$5.00

AustinEast Original

$5.00

Modelo Especiale

$4.00

Modelo Negra

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Wine

Angel Ink Pinot Noir

$10.00

Ferrari Blanc

$10.00

Santa Marcherita

$10.00

Unshackled Caberbet

$10.00

Prosecco

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3987 Main Street, Hilliard, OH 43026

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hoagie City Hilliard
orange starNo Reviews
3870 Main Street Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Luigi's Pizza - Hilliard
orange star4.3 • 312
5370 Cemetery Rd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Sexton's Pizza- Hillard - 5460 franklin st
orange starNo Reviews
5460 franklin st hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Yabo's - Hilliard
orange starNo Reviews
5242 Cemetery Rd. Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Hilliard OH
orange star4.3 • 1,159
6340 Scioto-Darby Creek Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
LouiE's Grill Fusion Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 452
4453 Cemetery Rd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hilliard

Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant - 4561 Scioto Darby Rd
orange star4.3 • 1,388
4561 Scioto Darby Rd HIlliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - OH007 - Hilliard
orange star4.4 • 1,211
3744 Fishinger Blvd HIlliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Hilliard OH
orange star4.3 • 1,159
6340 Scioto-Darby Creek Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
LouiE's Grill Fusion Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 452
4453 Cemetery Rd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Luigi's Pizza - Hilliard
orange star4.3 • 312
5370 Cemetery Rd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Grandad's Pizza & Pub - Hilliard
orange star4.4 • 272
4093 Trueman Blvd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hilliard
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
London
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston