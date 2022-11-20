- Home
- /
- Stanwood
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Ditto's Family Restaurant
Breakfast & Brunch
Ditto's Family Restaurant
170 Reviews
$
514 E Front St
Stanwood, IA 52337
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast Any Time
Omelettes
Breakfast Ala Carte
Oatmeal
$3.50
Pancake
$3.75+
Blueberry Cake
$2.59
French Toast
$3.25+
2 Eggs
$2.50
1 Egg
$1.50
Egg Sandwich
$3.30
Egg Sandwich W/ Cheese
$3.65
Hash Browns
$2.75
American Fries
$2.75
Hash Browns W/ Cheese
$3.25
American Fries W/ Cheese
$3.25
Wee Cakes
$2.25
English Muffin
$1.80
Toast
$1.80+
1 Slice of cheese
$0.30
3 Saus Links
$3.25
2 Saus Patties
$3.25
3 Bacon
$3.25
6oz Ham Steak
$4.25
1 Strip Bacon
$1.10
1 Sausage Link
$1.10
1 Sausage Patti
$1.65
Fruit Cup
$2.50
4 oz jelly
$4.67
Cinnamon Roll
$2.25
Yogurt
$1.50
Corned Beef ALA CARTE
$4.49
Side Sausage Gravy
$2.50
Add Pecans
$0.50
Add Blueberries
$0.50
Add Chocolate Chips
$0.50
Kolache
$2.25
Biscuit
$1.25
Banana
$0.50
Add Strawberries
$1.25
2 eggs scr with shrooms and tomato
$2.75
Mini Banana bread
$2.50
Dozen Kolaches
$21.00
1/2 Dozen Kolaches
$12.00
Peanut butter cup
$0.25
Honey cup
$0.25
Breakfast Specials
Monday Special
$6.00
Tuesday Special
$6.00
Wednesday Special
$6.00
Thursday Special
$6.00
Barnyard Burger
$8.00+
Belgian Waffle
$7.00
Waffle Only
$4.49
Omlette Special
$6.00
Fr Tst/Berries
$8.00
Biscuts & Grvy
$8.00+
Mini Cinni 36 year
$0.36
Ham and Eggs
$8.50
Pork Chop spec
$10.00
Taco Skillet
$8.00
Gravy Skillet
$9.00
Waffle/Berries
$8.00
Chicken Fried
$10.00
Brkfast Sand Special
$7.00
Smoked Sausage spec
$10.00
Breakfst Slider
$6.00+
Chop Slider
$5.00
Skillet special
$8.50
FR TST SANDWICH
$6.00
Sausage/Cheese Omlet Special
$6.00
2*2*2
$7.00
12 oz Ribeye
$25.00
No toast breakfast
$7.00
Sausage Quesadilla
$8.00
Skillets
Sides (Copy)
Slaw
$2.75
Cot Cheese
$2.75
Applesauce
$2.75
Side Salad
$3.25
French Fries
$2.75
Hash Browns
$2.75
American Fries
$2.75
Sweet potato fries
$2.75
Am Fries w/cheese
$3.25
Hash B w/cheese
$3.25
Baked Potato
$3.25
Broasted Potato
$3.25
Tator Tots
$2.75
Macaroni Salad
$2.75
Potato Salad
$2.75
Dinner Roll
$0.65
Garlic Bread
$0.75
LB. Potato Salad
$7.00
LB. Cole Slaw
$6.00
LB. PEA SALAD
$7.00
LB. MAC SALAD
$7.00
LB. Meat Salad
$8.00
12 OZ Ranch
$5.00
Add Cheese
$0.50
Add shredded cheese
$0.60
Mashed pot/gravy
$2.75
Mashed/No gravy
$2.75
Veggie of the day
$2.00
LB. BBQ Pork
$5.00
Potato Wedges
$2.75
Gallon Potato Soup
$20.00
Gallon Chix Noodle
$25.00
Mac n cheese
$2.75
Ditto's Soup
Salads
Sandwiches & More (Copy)
Broasted Chicken
2 pcs Broasted Chicken
$8.49
3 pcs Broasted Chicken
$9.49
4 pcs Broasted Chicken
$10.99
8 pcs Chicken
$11.99
10 pcs Chicken
$14.99
12 pcs Chicken
$17.99
16 pcs Chicken
$23.99
20 pcs Chicken
$29.99
2 Broasted Potatoes
$4.99
Broasted Breast
$2.75
Broasted Thigh
$2.25
Broasted Leg
$1.99
Broasted Wing
$1.99
Broasted Potato
$3.25
2 Broasted Breast
$10.99
3 Broasted Thighs
$8.49
Breast/ Wing
$8.49
Thigh Leg Wing
$7.99
4 Broasted Wings
$7.99
3 Broasted Legs
$7.99
Lunch Specials
Soup and Salad
$7.50
Small Meatloaf
$9.00
Reg Meatloaf
$12.00
Chicken Fried Steak
$10.00
Veteran special
Liver n Onions
$8.00
Small Beef
$10.00
Reg Beef
$12.00
Hot Beef Sandwich
$10.00+
1/4lb Ditto/SOUP
$7.00
Chicken Basket
$9.00
Friday Fish
$14.00
Chick spec
$10.00
12 oz Ribeye
$25.95
Hot Salisbury
$9.00
Hot Chicken fried
$9.00
Burger Basket
$10.00
Breaded Chicken basket
$10.00
Chick sal sand
$8.00
Ham Salad
$8.00
Fish (Pollock)
$12.00
Pork Sandwich Special
$10.00
Maidrite basket
$10.00
Shrimp Basket
$12.00
BBQ Basket
$10.00
Scalloped Potatoes & Ham
$10.00
Ham n cheese special
$10.00+
Slider Special
$7.00+
Broasted Catfish
$16.00
Hot Dog Basket
$10.00
Tenderloin basket
$10.00
Kicken Rodeo Basket
$11.00+
Goulash
$10.00
Tenderloin Slider
$8.00+
CB/Cabbage
$10.00
Ham Special
$10.00
Hot Pork Sandwich
$6.00
Pork Spec
$8.00
Beef Stew
$8.00
BBQ sandwich Only
$5.00
Hot Dog
$5.00
Soup and salad
$7.00
Smoked Chop
$13.00
Prime Rib Melt
$11.00
Brat only
$5.00
Maidrite Only
$5.00
MAIDRITE/SOUP
$8.00
Noodle Special
$10.00
Meatloaf Sandwich
$10.00
Drumstick Basket
$8.00
Hot Beef Sandwich
$10.00
Liver ala carte
$4.49
Creamed Chick
$8.00
Corned Beef
$10.00
Lions Club
$10.00
Reg Beef Stew
$10.00
Steak Sandwich
$10.00
Tuna Melt
$7.00
Creamed Chick Spec
$8.00
Not so famous Bowl
$6.00
Beef Hoagie
$8.00
Creamed Chick Spec
$8.00
6 Pack/pound
$25.00
Spaghetti
$8.00
Family 12 pack chicken
$25.00
Philly Spec
$8.00
Meatloaf Ala Carte
$3.99
Fish Ala Carte
$10.00
Roast Beef sandwich
$5.00
Dinner Specials
CB/Cabbage
$10.00
Southwest Pork Chop
$11.00
BBQ RIBS
$15.00
Steak and Shrimp
$16.00
Shrimp Spec
$12.00
Friday Fish
$12.00
Maidrite basket
$10.00
Chicken Basket
$9.00
Kids Mac n Cheese
$4.00
Kids Chick spec
$4.00
Goulash
$10.00
Chicken Spec
$10.00
Ham Spec
$8.00
Lions Club
$10.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$5.99
6 OZ Sirloin
$12.00
Drumstick Basket
$8.00
8 oz Sirloin
$14.99
Tenderloin Slider
$8.00+
Catfish Fillet Dinner
$11.00
Fish (Pollock)
$12.00
BBQ Basket
$7.00
Chicken Salad
$9.00
Alger group
$13.00
Soup&sandwich night
Beverages
Coffee
$1.50
Decaf
$1.50
Hot Tea
$1.50
Hot Chocolate
$2.00
Lg Fountain
$2.25
Ice Tea
$2.25
Lg Milk
$1.75
Sm Milk
$1.50
Lg Chocolate Milk
$1.75
Sm Chocolate Milk
$1.50
Sm Juice
$1.50
Lg Juice
$1.75
Malts/Shake
$4.00
Thermos Coffee
$4.00
small fountain
$1.59
Rootbeer Float
$4.00
Kids Beverage
$1.25
Lge coffee to go
$1.75
Bottled juice
$2.25
Cappuccino
$2.25
Desserts (Copy)
Malts & Shakes
$4.00
Lrg I.C.Sundae
$4.00
Slice of Pie
$3.00
Pie ala mode
$3.50
Little Cuties
$2.75
Small Cream pie
$13.00
carryout pie box
$1.50
8 pcs Pie
$16.00
Ice Cream Cone
$1.75
Small Ice Cream
$1.75
1 Dip Ice Cream
$1.75
2 Dip Ice Cream
$3.25
Lge Soft Serve
$3.25
Sheet Cake
$17.00
Banana Split
$4.50
1 Cookie
$1.50
Whole Cake
$15.00
Deli Cake
$3.00
Mini Pie
$6.00
Ala Mode
$0.50
Pecan Sundae
$1.99
Small Sundae
$3.00
Fruit Crisp
$2.75
Fruit Crisp/Ala Mode
$3.25
Brownie
$4.00+
Day old, pie
$0.50
Strawberry Shortcake
$2.50
$ .99 Pie
$0.99
$ .99 Pie/ala mode
$1.49
Ice cream sandwich
$2.00
Sugar cone special
$2.00
CANDY BAR
$1.87
Small Fruit Pie
$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Reservations
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
514 E Front St, Stanwood, IA 52337
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Stanwood
Marion
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
North Liberty
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Iowa City
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Coralville
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Dubuque
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.