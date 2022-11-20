Ditto's Family Restaurant imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Ditto's Family Restaurant

170 Reviews

$

514 E Front St

Stanwood, IA 52337

Order Again

Breakfast Any Time

#1

$7.99

#2

$5.99

#2 w/ Eggs

$7.49

#3

$5.99

#3 w/ Eggs

$7.49

#4

$5.99

#5

$6.29

#6

$6.99

#7

$5.99

#8

$7.49

#9

$4.99

#10

$4.99

Sunrise to Sunset

$5.69

Ditto's Big Breakfast

$11.99

Omelettes

Granny Omelet

$10.99

Ruby Omlet

$8.49

Lotsa Omlet

$8.49

Veggie Cheese Omlet

$9.99

Ultimate OMLET

$11.49

Create Your Own

$6.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Omlet

$10.99

Meat N Cheese Omlet

$10.99

Breakfast Ala Carte

Oatmeal

$3.50

Pancake

$3.75+

Blueberry Cake

$2.59

French Toast

$3.25+

2 Eggs

$2.50

1 Egg

$1.50

Egg Sandwich

$3.30

Egg Sandwich W/ Cheese

$3.65

Hash Browns

$2.75

American Fries

$2.75

Hash Browns W/ Cheese

$3.25

American Fries W/ Cheese

$3.25

Wee Cakes

$2.25

English Muffin

$1.80

Toast

$1.80+

1 Slice of cheese

$0.30

3 Saus Links

$3.25

2 Saus Patties

$3.25

3 Bacon

$3.25

6oz Ham Steak

$4.25

1 Strip Bacon

$1.10

1 Sausage Link

$1.10

1 Sausage Patti

$1.65

Fruit Cup

$2.50

4 oz jelly

$4.67

Cinnamon Roll

$2.25

Yogurt

$1.50

Corned Beef ALA CARTE

$4.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Add Pecans

$0.50

Add Blueberries

$0.50

Add Chocolate Chips

$0.50

Kolache

$2.25

Biscuit

$1.25

Banana

$0.50

Add Strawberries

$1.25

2 eggs scr with shrooms and tomato

$2.75

Mini Banana bread

$2.50

Dozen Kolaches

$21.00

1/2 Dozen Kolaches

$12.00

Peanut butter cup

$0.25

Honey cup

$0.25

Breakfast Specials

Monday Special

$6.00

Tuesday Special

$6.00

Wednesday Special

$6.00

Thursday Special

$6.00

Barnyard Burger

$8.00+

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Waffle Only

$4.49

Omlette Special

$6.00

Fr Tst/Berries

$8.00

Biscuts & Grvy

$8.00+

Mini Cinni 36 year

$0.36

Ham and Eggs

$8.50

Pork Chop spec

$10.00

Taco Skillet

$8.00

Gravy Skillet

$9.00

Waffle/Berries

$8.00

Chicken Fried

$10.00

Brkfast Sand Special

$7.00

Smoked Sausage spec

$10.00

Breakfst Slider

$6.00+

Chop Slider

$5.00

Skillet special

$8.50

FR TST SANDWICH

$6.00

Sausage/Cheese Omlet Special

$6.00

2*2*2

$7.00

12 oz Ribeye

$25.00

No toast breakfast

$7.00

Sausage Quesadilla

$8.00

Skillets

SKILLET-CLASSIC

$8.99

SKILLET-VEGGIE

$7.99

SKILLET-TACO

$8.99

SKILLET-ULTIMATE

$11.49

SKILLET-MEAT

$11.49

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$6.00

Cheddar Crisps

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Mini Tacos

$6.00

Mozzarella Stix

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mac N Cheese bites

$6.00

Sides (Copy)

Slaw

$2.75

Cot Cheese

$2.75

Applesauce

$2.75

Side Salad

$3.25

French Fries

$2.75

Hash Browns

$2.75

American Fries

$2.75

Sweet potato fries

$2.75

Am Fries w/cheese

$3.25

Hash B w/cheese

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.25

Broasted Potato

$3.25

Tator Tots

$2.75

Macaroni Salad

$2.75

Potato Salad

$2.75

Dinner Roll

$0.65

Garlic Bread

$0.75

LB. Potato Salad

$7.00

LB. Cole Slaw

$6.00

LB. PEA SALAD

$7.00

LB. MAC SALAD

$7.00

LB. Meat Salad

$8.00

12 OZ Ranch

$5.00

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add shredded cheese

$0.60

Mashed pot/gravy

$2.75

Mashed/No gravy

$2.75

Veggie of the day

$2.00

LB. BBQ Pork

$5.00

Potato Wedges

$2.75

Gallon Potato Soup

$20.00

Gallon Chix Noodle

$25.00

Mac n cheese

$2.75

Kids Menu

Kids French tst

$4.00

Kids Wee Cakes

$4.00

Kids Cheese Omelet

$4.00

Kids One Egg

$4.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.50

Kids Ham n Cheese

$5.00

Kids Turkey n cheese

$5.00

Kid's Jello

$1.00

EXTRA DRESSING

2 oz RANCH

$0.50

2 oz BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

2 oz SALSA

$0.50

2 oz SOUR CREAM

$0.50

2 oz HOUSE

$0.50

2oz FRENCH

$0.50

2oz 1000

$0.50

XTRA LO CAL DRESSING

$0.50

2 oz BBQ

$0.50

Xtra chips

$0.75

2 OZ TARTAR

$0.50

Ditto's Soup

Bowl Veg Beef

$4.25

Cup Veg Beef

$3.25

Bowl Chili

$4.25

Cup Chili

$3.25

Bowl Potato

$4.25

Cup Potato

$3.25

Bowl Noodle

$4.25

Cup Noodle

$3.25

Bowl Harvest

$4.25

Cup Harvest

$3.25

Bowl Broc

$4.25

Cup Broc

$3.25

Bowl Bean

$4.25

Cup Bean

$3.25

Bowl Tortilla

$4.25

Cup Tortilla

$3.25

Cup Chicken

$3.25

Bowl Chicken

$4.25

Corn Bread

$1.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Garden Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Garden Salad

$10.00

Sweet Chili Chicken Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Dittos Garden Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches & More (Copy)

1/2 Brded Tndrloin

$10.00

Cod Sandwich

$9.00

Swt Chli Chckn Sand

$10.00

Turkey Melt

$9.00

Reuben

$10.00

BLT

$8.00

Clasic Club

$10.00

Griled Chick Sand

$9.00

Philly

$10.00

Ham and Cheese

$8.00

Brded Chick Sand

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Loin

$10.00

1/4 Tndr Loin

$8.00

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Dittos Burgers

Rodeo Burger

$13.00+

Double Cheeseburger

$10.00+

Ditto

$10.00+

Frisco Melt

$13.00+

Hamburger

$9.00+

Patty Melt

$13.00+

Deluxe

$13.00+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00+

Mushroom-N-Swiss Burger

$12.00+

Southwest Burger

$13.00+

Kicken Rodeo

Broasted Chicken

2 pcs Broasted Chicken

$8.49

3 pcs Broasted Chicken

$9.49

4 pcs Broasted Chicken

$10.99

8 pcs Chicken

$11.99

10 pcs Chicken

$14.99

12 pcs Chicken

$17.99

16 pcs Chicken

$23.99

20 pcs Chicken

$29.99

2 Broasted Potatoes

$4.99

Broasted Breast

$2.75

Broasted Thigh

$2.25

Broasted Leg

$1.99

Broasted Wing

$1.99

Broasted Potato

$3.25

2 Broasted Breast

$10.99

3 Broasted Thighs

$8.49

Breast/ Wing

$8.49

Thigh Leg Wing

$7.99

4 Broasted Wings

$7.99

3 Broasted Legs

$7.99

Lunch & Dinner Platters (Copy)

Butterfly Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

1/2 order chick wings

$8.00

8oz Hamburger Steak

$12.00

16oz Hamburger Steak

$17.00

Smothered Chicken Breast

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Ham Steak

$12.00

Lunch Specials

Soup and Salad

$7.50

Small Meatloaf

$9.00

Reg Meatloaf

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.00

Veteran special

Liver n Onions

$8.00

Small Beef

$10.00

Reg Beef

$12.00

Hot Beef Sandwich

$10.00+

1/4lb Ditto/SOUP

$7.00

Chicken Basket

$9.00

Friday Fish

$14.00

Chick spec

$10.00

12 oz Ribeye

$25.95

Hot Salisbury

$9.00

Hot Chicken fried

$9.00

Burger Basket

$10.00

Breaded Chicken basket

$10.00

Chick sal sand

$8.00

Ham Salad

$8.00

Fish (Pollock)

$12.00

Pork Sandwich Special

$10.00

Maidrite basket

$10.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

BBQ Basket

$10.00

Scalloped Potatoes & Ham

$10.00

Ham n cheese special

$10.00+

Slider Special

$7.00+

Broasted Catfish

$16.00

Hot Dog Basket

$10.00

Tenderloin basket

$10.00

Kicken Rodeo Basket

$11.00+

Goulash

$10.00

Tenderloin Slider

$8.00+

CB/Cabbage

$10.00

Ham Special

$10.00

Hot Pork Sandwich

$6.00

Pork Spec

$8.00

Beef Stew

$8.00

BBQ sandwich Only

$5.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Soup and salad

$7.00

Smoked Chop

$13.00

Prime Rib Melt

$11.00

Brat only

$5.00

Maidrite Only

$5.00

MAIDRITE/SOUP

$8.00

Noodle Special

$10.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.00

Drumstick Basket

$8.00

Hot Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Liver ala carte

$4.49

Creamed Chick

$8.00

Corned Beef

$10.00

Lions Club

$10.00

Reg Beef Stew

$10.00

Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$7.00

Creamed Chick Spec

$8.00

Not so famous Bowl

$6.00

Beef Hoagie

$8.00

Creamed Chick Spec

$8.00

6 Pack/pound

$25.00

Spaghetti

$8.00

Family 12 pack chicken

$25.00

Philly Spec

$8.00

Meatloaf Ala Carte

$3.99

Fish Ala Carte

$10.00

Roast Beef sandwich

$5.00

Dinner Specials

CB/Cabbage

$10.00

Southwest Pork Chop

$11.00

BBQ RIBS

$15.00

Steak and Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp Spec

$12.00

Friday Fish

$12.00

Maidrite basket

$10.00

Chicken Basket

$9.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Kids Chick spec

$4.00

Goulash

$10.00

Chicken Spec

$10.00

Ham Spec

$8.00

Lions Club

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99

6 OZ Sirloin

$12.00

Drumstick Basket

$8.00

8 oz Sirloin

$14.99

Tenderloin Slider

$8.00+

Catfish Fillet Dinner

$11.00

Fish (Pollock)

$12.00

BBQ Basket

$7.00

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Alger group

$13.00

Soup&sandwich night

Maidrite & Soup

$10.00

2 sliders & soup

$10.00

Tenderloin & Soup

$10.00

1 slider & soup

$8.00

Beverages

Coffee

$1.50

Decaf

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Lg Fountain

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

Lg Milk

$1.75

Sm Milk

$1.50

Lg Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Sm Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Sm Juice

$1.50

Lg Juice

$1.75

Malts/Shake

$4.00

Thermos Coffee

$4.00

small fountain

$1.59

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Kids Beverage

$1.25

Lge coffee to go

$1.75

Bottled juice

$2.25

Cappuccino

$2.25

Desserts (Copy)

Malts & Shakes

$4.00

Lrg I.C.Sundae

$4.00

Slice of Pie

$3.00

Pie ala mode

$3.50

Little Cuties

$2.75

Small Cream pie

$13.00

carryout pie box

$1.50

8 pcs Pie

$16.00

Ice Cream Cone

$1.75

Small Ice Cream

$1.75

1 Dip Ice Cream

$1.75

2 Dip Ice Cream

$3.25

Lge Soft Serve

$3.25

Sheet Cake

$17.00

Banana Split

$4.50

1 Cookie

$1.50

Whole Cake

$15.00

Deli Cake

$3.00

Mini Pie

$6.00

Ala Mode

$0.50

Pecan Sundae

$1.99

Small Sundae

$3.00

Fruit Crisp

$2.75

Fruit Crisp/Ala Mode

$3.25

Brownie

$4.00+

Day old, pie

$0.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.50

$ .99 Pie

$0.99

$ .99 Pie/ala mode

$1.49

Ice cream sandwich

$2.00

Sugar cone special

$2.00

CANDY BAR

$1.87

Small Fruit Pie

$15.00

Ditto's Shirt

T-shirt M-XL

$15.00

T shirt XXL

$17.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

514 E Front St, Stanwood, IA 52337

Directions

Ditto's Family Restaurant image

