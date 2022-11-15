DJ's Pizza imageView gallery

DJ's Pizza

16135 Main Street

Lower Lake, CA 95457

Pizza

Mini Pizza

$6.30

Small Pizza

$13.76

10"

Medium Pizza

$17.25

12"

Large Pizza

$21.62

14"

Lunch Special

$11.25

Mini pizza, one-trip salad, and small soda

Salad

One-Trip Salad

$5.00

All-You-Can-Eat Salad

$10.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$1.50

Sandwiches and Burgers

Sandwich

$9.00

Oven-baked

Gnasher's Delight

$9.50

Grilled roast beef, mushrooms and onions

Pizza Sandwich

$8.00

Open-faced sandwich, a pizza on a hoagie roll

Quarter-Pound Burger

$8.00

Double Burger

$11.00

Sides & Sauces

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

8oz Ranch Cup

$1.50

16oz Ranch Cup

$3.00

Side of...

Sodas

Small Soda

$2.00

Large Soda

$2.50

Beer & Wine

Wildhurst Mackinaw Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Wildhurst Mackinaw Merlot

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00+

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00+

O'meara's Blonde

$5.50+

O'meara's Oktoberfest

$5.50+

Pacifico

$5.50+

Scrimshaw

$5.50+

805

$5.50+

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.50+

Lagunita's IPA

$5.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

16135 Main Street, Lower Lake, CA 95457

DJ's Pizza image

