- Home
- /
- Kelseyville
- /
- Studebakers Coffee House & Deli - 3990 Main St
Studebakers Coffee House & Deli 3990 Main St
No reviews yet
3990 Main St
Kelseyville, CA 95451
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Breakfast
- Bagel with Butter$4.10
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.60
- Pearls Bagel$5.60
- Lox & Capers Bagel$8.35
- Lox & Sprouts Bagel$8.35
- English Muffin Sausage & Cheese$5.85
- English Muffin Egg, Sausage & Cheese$6.35
- Bagel Egg & Cheese$5.85
- E.A.T.S. Bagel$8.10
- Croissant Egg & Cheese$6.35
- Croissant Turkey & Swiss Cheese$6.35
- Croissant Egg, Ham & Cheese$6.85
- Sourdough Egg, Bacon & Cheese$6.85
- Sourdough Egg & Cheese with Pesto & Sun Dried Tomatoes$6.95
- Bacon Burrito with Egg & Cheese$6.85
- Chorizo Burrito with Egg & Potatoes$6.85
- Sunny's Burrito$8.35
- Veggie Burrito$7.15
Lunch
- Desoto$8.60
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Onion, Basil and Balsamic Vinegar on a Rustic Roll
- Edsel$8.60
Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Bell Peppers, Red Wine Vinegar and Fig Spread on a Rustic Roll
- Rambler$8.60
Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Pesto on a Demi Baguette
- Corvair$8.60
Salame, Cornishon Pickles and Butter on a Demi Baguette
- Hudson$8.60
- Packard$9.10
Italian Pork Roast, Havarti Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pear Slices and Honey Mustard on a Rustic Roll
- Tucker$9.10
Peppered Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Dijon Mustard, Avocado, Tomato and Lettuce on a Rustic Roll
- Commander$10.85
Grilled Chicken, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Serrano Aioli, Tomato and Lettuce on Sliced Sourdough. TOASTED
- Avanti$9.85
Pancetta, Tomato, Lettuce and Pesto on a Rustic Roll. TOASTED
- Bugatti$10.60
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Bell Pepper and Pesto on a Rustic Roll. TOASTED
- Airstream$11.85
Black Forest Ham, Rotisserie Chicken, Salame, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Pepperoncinis, Lettuce and Parmeasan Vinaigrette on a 1/2 Baguette. TOASTED
- PB & J$5.25
- Grilled Cheese$5.25
- Plain - Bread, Meat & Cheese$7.25
- Custom Veggie Sandwich$8.60
- Custom Sandwich$9.10
- Grilled Chicken Custom Sandwich$9.85
- Bacon Custom Sandwich$9.85
- Pancetta Custom Sandwich$9.85
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.85
- Custom Salad$8.10
- Garden Salad$8.10
- Cesaer Salad$8.60
- Green Leaf Salad$9.85
- Quesadilla$7.85
- Soup - 12 oz$6.50
- Soup - 8 oz$4.50
Pastries
Cookies
- Baklava$1.65
- Boysenberry Thumprint$1.65
- Chocolate Chip$2.75
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.25
- Chocolate Macaroon$3.00
- Chocolate Rugelach$1.65
- Decorative Cookie$3.00
- Ginger Molasses$3.25
- Hazelnut Biscotti$3.25
- Lemon Biscotti$3.25
- M&M Cookie$3.25
- Mexican Wedding Cookie$1.65
- Oatmeal Raisin$2.75
- Peanut Butter$2.75
- Raspberry Walnut Rugelach$1.65
- Snickerdoodle$2.75
- Strawberry Walnut Thumbprint$1.65
- Toffee Biscotti$3.25
- Walnut Shortbread Cookie$1.65
- White Chocolate Macadamia Nut$2.75
Bars
Chips
- Cheetos$1.75
- Doritos Cool Ranch$1.75
- Doritos Nacho Cheese$1.75
- Fritos$1.75
- Kettle Chips Barbeque$2.00
- Kettle Chips Honey Dijon$2.00
- Kettle Chips Jalapeno$2.00
- Kettle Chips Pickle$2.00
- Kettle Chips Salt & Pepper$2.00
- Kettle Chips Sea Salt$2.00
- Kettle Chips Sea Salt & Vinegar$2.00
- Lays BBQ$1.75
- Lays Classic$1.75
- Sun Chips French Onion$1.75
- Sun Chips Garden Salsa$1.75
- Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar$1.75
- Sun Chips Original$1.75
Candy
Bottle Drinks
- 7UP Bottle$3.25
- 7UP Can$1.75
- Bawls Cherry$3.45
- Bawls Cherry Cola$3.45
- Bawls Ginger$3.45
- Bawls Orange$3.45
- Bawls Original$3.45
- Bawls Root Beer$3.45
- Bruce Cost Ginger Ale$3.25
- Calypso Island Wave Lemonade$3.25
- Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade$3.25
- Calypso Original Lemonade$3.25
- Calypso Paradise Punch Lemonade$3.25
- Calypso Southern Lemoande$3.25
- Calypso Strawberry Lemonade$3.25
- Calypso Triple Melon Lemonade$3.25
- Coca-Cola Bottle 12oz$3.25
- Coca-Cola Bottle 16.9 fl oz$3.75
- Coke Can$1.75
- Coke Diet Can$1.75
- Crystal Geyser Berry Sparkling$2.50
- Crystal Geyser Lemon Sparkling$2.50