  • Home
  • /
  • Downey
  • /
  • Dolce Cravings - 11945 paramout Blvd downey
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dolce Cravings 11945 paramout Blvd downey

review star

No reviews yet

11945 Paramount Blvd

Downey, CA 90242

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


DESSERTS

MINI PANCAKES

MINI PANCAKES

$10.00+

These delicious mini pancakes include up to 3 toppings, extra toppings will be charged $1 each

CHURROS

CHURROS

$8.00+

HALF/HALF

$15.00

CHEESECAKES

$9.00

CREPE

$8.00

WAFFLE STICKS

$7.00

ICE CREAM

$4.00+

DOLCE BUN (DONUT)

$7.00

FRIED OREOS

$10.00

FRESAS CON CREMA

$9.00

CRAVINGS

DOLCE CHIPS

$10.00

CACAHUATADAS

$8.00

CHEESE CHIPS

$6.00

ESQUITES

$6.00+

DIABLITOS

$6.00

CHAMOY GUMMIES

$7.00

TOSTIESQUITE

$8.00

DRINKS

DOLCE CREAM COFFEE

$6.00

BOBA MILK TEAS

$8.00

FRUIT TEAS

$6.00

ITALIAN SODAS

$7.00

FRAPS & MILKSHAKES

$8.00

SODAS & WATER

SIDES

ICE BEAR

$1.00

CHIPS

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11945 Paramount Blvd, Downey, CA 90242

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tokyo Garden - New
orange starNo Reviews
11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd Downey, CA 90242
View restaurantnext
Nevera Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
12121 Paramount Blvd Ste#f, Downey, CA 90242
View restaurantnext
Mariscos Choix - Downey
orange starNo Reviews
8104 Firestone Blvd Downey, CA 90241
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0031 - Downey (Firestone) 2
orange starNo Reviews
8258 Firestone Blvd Downey, CA 90241
View restaurantnext
Bastards American Canteen - Downey
orange star4.2 • 1,736
11045 Downey Ave Downey, CA 90241
View restaurantnext
Lock & Key Social Drinkery and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
11033 Downey Ave Downey, CA 90241
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Downey

Nexx Burger - Downey
orange star4.2 • 3,077
7414 Florence Ave Downey, CA 90240
View restaurantnext
Tempo Cantina - Downey
orange star4.0 • 1,887
12056 Paramount Blvd Downey, CA 90242
View restaurantnext
Bastards American Canteen - Downey
orange star4.2 • 1,736
11045 Downey Ave Downey, CA 90241
View restaurantnext
ZZD - WG0031 - Downey (Firestone)
orange star4.6 • 1,357
8258 Firestone Blvd Downey, CA 90241
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Downey
orange star4.7 • 1,339
9414 Firestone Blvd Downey, CA 90241
View restaurantnext
Poached Neighborhood Kitchen - Downey
orange star4.0 • 1,253
9510 Lakewood Blvd Downey, CA 90240
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Downey
Bell
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Pico Rivera
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Montebello
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston