Domenico's Italian Kitchen

890 Oak Valley Parkway

Beaumont, CA 92223

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza 18"
Create Your Own Pizza 16"
Create Your Own Pizza 10"

Appetizers

Chicken Wings 8pc

$12.20

Chicken Wings 16pc

$23.40

Fried Cauliflower Bites

$9.99

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

Fries

$5.80

Godfather Fries

$16.95

crispy fries topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapenos, baked with cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Sauteed Whole Mushrooms

$11.95

Soups & Salads

Small House Salad

$7.99

crisp lettuce, with olives, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

Large House Salad

$10.99

Small Antipasto Salad

$9.99

crisp lettuce, with genoa salami, provolone cheese, olives, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and mozzarella cheese

Large Antipasto

$14.99

Minestrone 12oz

$6.50

Minestrone 24oz

$10.50

Spicy Chicken 12oz

$6.50

Spicy Chicken 24oz

$10.50

Soup of the Day 12oz

$6.50Out of stock

Soup of the Day 24oz

$10.50Out of stock

Bread

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread with Cheese

fresh garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese

Rose's Garlic Bread

fresh garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato, and fresh mushrooms

Create Your Own Pizza & Calzones

Create Your Own Pizza 10"

$10.75

Create Your Own Pizza 14"

$14.75

Create Your Own Pizza 16"

$16.75

Create Your Own Pizza 18"

$18.75

Create Your Own Calabrese 10"

$12.75

Create Your Own Calabrese 14"

$15.75

Create Your Own Calabrese 16"

$18.99

Create Your Own Calabrese 18"

$20.99

RD's Calzone

$17.45

10" Specialty Pizza

Big D Special 10"

$15.85

John's BBQ 10"

$13.30

Jojo's Meatlovers 10"

$15.00

Margarita 10"

$12.45

Papa Rick's 10"

$14.15

Papa Tom's 10"

$15.00

Poppy's Chicken Alfredo 10"

$13.60

Randy's Calabrese 10"

$16.15

Spicy Jack 10"

$14.45

The D Money 10"

$13.30

The Guch 10"

$14.45

Vegetarian Special 10"

$15.00

14" Specialty Pizza

Big D Special 14"

$22.85

John's BBQ 14"

$18.80

Jojo's Meatlovers 14"

$21.50

Margarita 14"

$17.45

Papa Rick's 14"

$20.15

Papa Tom's 14"

$21.50

Poppy's Chicken Alfredo 14"

$18.60

Randy's Calabrese 14"

$21.15

The D Money 14"

$18.80

The Guch 14"

$18.45

Vegetarian Special 14"

$21.50

Spicy Jack 14"

$18.45

16" Specialty Pizza

Big D Special 16"

$26.35

John's BBQ 16"

$22.30

Jojo's Meatlovers 16"

$26.00

Margarita 16"

$19.95

Papa Rick's 16"

$23.15

Papa Tom's 16"

$26.00

Poppy's Chicken Alfredo 16"

$21.35

Randy's Calabrese 16"

$25.39

Spicy Jack 16"

$22.19

The D Money 16"

$21.55

The Guch 16"

$22.19

Vegetarian Special 16"

$26.00

18" Specialty Pizza

Big D Special 18"

$29.85

John's BBQ 18"

$25.50

Jojo's Meatlovers 18"

$28.00

Margarita 18"

$22.45

Papa Rick's 18"

$24.69

Papa Tom's 18"

$28.00

Poppy's Chicken Alfredo 18"

$24.10

Randy's Calabrese 18"

$28.39

Spicy Jack 18"

$24.69

The D Money 18"

$24.30

The Guch 18"

$24.69

Vegetarian Special 18"

$28.00

Cold Sandwiches

Italian Combo

$13.95

genoa salami, pepperoni, and capicola, with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing

Turkey Sub

$10.95

with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing

Carved Italian Sub

$10.95

your choice of fresh carved meat, with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$12.35

topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.45

fresh breaded chicken breast, topped with fresh meat sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Link Sandwich

$12.35

topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$16.45

sauteed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza Sandwich

$11.50

topped with fresh pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and choice of 1 topping

Pasta

Baked Ziti Dinner

$14.90

Baked Ziti a la cart

$11.40

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$16.45

Chicken Parmesan a la cart

$12.95

Chicken Parm Dinner w Pasta

$18.45

Chicken Parm a la cart w Pasta

$14.95

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$17.95

Fettuccine Alfredo a la cart

$14.45

Alfredo Chicken Broccoli Dinner

$22.45

Alfredo Chicken Broccoli a la cart

$18.95

Gnocchi Dinner

$18.05

Gnocchi a la cart

$14.55

Jacked Up Pasta Dinner

$17.95

Jacked Up Pasta a la cart

$14.45

Lasagna Dinner

$15.99

Lasagna a la cart

$12.49

Pasta Dinner

$13.75

Pasta a la Cart

$10.25

Pasta Meatballs Dinner

$16.95

Pasta Meatballs a la Cart

$13.45

Pasta Sausage Links Dinner

$16.95

Pasta Sausage Links a la cart

$13.45

Tomato Basil Dinner

$17.95

Tomato Basil a la cart

$14.45

55 and Over

Sr Lasagna

$12.99

Sr Spaghetti

$10.99

Dick's Spaghetti Special

$12.49

Sr Fettucini Alfredo

$11.99

Sr Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Sr 10" Pizza

$12.45

Sides

16oz Dressing

$6.95

32oz Dressing

$9.95

24oz Alfredo

$10.50

24oz Marinara

$8.00

24oz Meat Sauce

$9.50

24oz Pesto

$10.50

Additional Salad Dressing

$0.50

Alfredo

$4.50

Anchovies

$3.50

Arribiata

$4.50

Baked with Cheese

$3.50

Creamy Marinara

$4.50

Creamy Pesto

$4.50

Fresh Chicken

$4.50

Fresh Vegetables

$4.50

Italian Roll

$2.00

Italian Sausage Link

$2.75

Italian Sausage LInk Baked with Cheese

$3.60

Meatball

$2.75

Meatball Baked with Cheese

$3.60

Pesto

$4.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Meat Sauce

$1.50

Side Pepperoncini

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Thousand

$0.50

Sliced Mushrooms

$3.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Kids

Nuggets and Fries

$6.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.50

Kids Fettucini Alfredo

$8.50

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Beer

Domestic 16oz

$5.00

Import 16oz

$6.00

Craft 16oz

$7.50

Domestic Pitcher

$15.00

Import Pitcher

$18.00

Craft Pitcher

$22.50

Coors Light BTL

$4.50

Bud Light BTL

$4.50

Miller Lite BTL

$4.50

Budwesier BTL

$4.50

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.50

Modelo BTL

$5.50

Corona BTL

$5.50

Pacifico BTL

$5.50

Estrella BTL

$5.50

White Claw BTL

$5.50

Truly BTL

$5.50

Karl Strauss 6pk

$16.99

Garage Bomber

$6.50

19.2 Cans 6pk

$18.99

Wine BOTTLE

Round Hill Cabernet BTL

$21.00

Four Virtues Cabernet BTL

$33.00

Spellbound Merlot BTL

$25.50

LOLA Pinot Noir BTL

$27.00

Red Blend BTL

$27.00

Piazzano Chianti BTL

$24.00

Round Hill Chardonnay BTL

$21.00

Pacificana Chardonnay BTL

$28.50

Corte alla Flora Pinot Grigio BTL

$27.00

Outer Sounds Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$21.00

Seaglass Riesling BTL

$21.00

Ca del Rey Moscato D'Asti BTL

$25.50

Summer Water Rose BTL

$24.00

ZONIN Prosecco BTL

$21.00

Opera Prima Brut BTL

$15.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Kids Drink

$1.25

2Liter

$3.75

Bottled Soda

$3.25

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Dessert

Cannoli

$5.95Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.00

Spumoni

$5.25

Tiramisu

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Domenico's family restaurant dates back to 1960 and a small take-out deli on Washington Avenue in North Pasadena. Dominic and Rose Bitonti along with their five sons blossomed that small spot into what the family name represents today. Domenico's Italian Kitchen serves up family style Italian cuisine with the best food and friendliest service possible.

Website

Location

890 Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont, CA 92223

Directions

