Ocean Pho #1 - Ocean Pho Yucaipa
33527 Yucaipa Blvd
Yucaipa, CA 92399
Appetizers (#A1-A9)
A-1. Egg Rolls
$4.50
A-2. Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls
$4.50
A-3. Grilled Pork Paste Rolls
$4.50
A-4. Grilled Beef Rolls
$4.50
A-5. Shredded Pork Rolls
$4.50
A-6. Fried Calamari
$9.99
A-7. Crispy Fried Chicken Wings
$9.99
A-8. Black Peppered Fried Chicken Wings W/ Lime
$9.99
A-9. Spicy Fried Chicken Wings W/ Lime
$9.99
Pho (#1-20)
1. Special Combo Slices of Steak, Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe & Beef Meatballs
$15.00
2. Oxtail Pho
$15.00
3. Filet Mignon Pho
$15.00
4. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank, Brisket, Tendon & Tripe
$13.99
5. Pho W/ Slices of Lean Meat, Flank, Fatty Brisket, Tendon & Tripe
$13.99
6. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank & Fatty Brisket
$13.99
7. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank & Tendon
$13.99
8. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank & Tripe
$13.99
9. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Flank
$13.99
10. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Tendon
$13.99
11. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Tripe
$13.99
12. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Lean Meat
$13.99
13. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Beef Meatballs
$13.99
14. Beef Meatballs Pho
$13.99
15. Pho W/ Slices of Steak
$13.99
16. Shredded Chicken Pho
$13.99
17. Shrimp Pho
$13.99
18. Fish Balls Pho
$13.99
19. Pho Seafood Combo W/ Shrimp, Squid, Fish Balls & Imitation Crab
$14.99
20. Pho W/ Only Rice Noodles
$10.00
21. Fish Pho
$13.99
22. Chicken Leg Pho
$13.99
20A. Fish Pho
$13.99
20B. Crispy Chicken Leg Pho
$13.99
Rice or Egg Noodle Soup (#21-25)
House Specials (#26-30)
26. Charbroiled Pork w/ Tiny Vermicelli (Hand Wrap)
$13.99
27. Charbroiled Pork Paste w/ Tiny Vermicelli
$13.99
28. Bean Curd Shrimp Cake w/ Tiny Vermicelli Hand Wrap
$13.99
29. Charbroiled Pork & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake w/ Tiny Vermicelli
$14.99
30-A. Charbroiled Pork Paste & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake
$14.99
30-B. Vietnamese Pancake
$13.99
Vermicelli (#31-40)
31. Charbroiled Pork Vermicelli
$13.99
32. Charbroiled Beef Vermicelli
$13.99
33. Charbroiled Chicken Vermicelli
$13.99
34. Sauteed Beef with Pepper and Lemon Grass Vermicelli
$13.99
35. Sauteed Chicken W/ Pepper and Lemon Grass Vermicell
$13.99
36. Shredded Pork Skin, Charbroiled Pork & Egg Rolls Vermicelli
$13.99
37. Charbroiled Shrimp, Pork & Egg Rolls Vermicelli
$14.49
38. Charbroiled Pork & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake Vermicelli
$14.49
39. Shredded Pork Skin, Charbroiled Pork, Bean Curd Shrimp Cake & Egg Rolls Vermicelli
$14.99
40. Charbroiled Chicken with Egg Rolls Vermicelli
$13.49
Rice Noodle Soup (#41-46)
Steam Rice (#47-63)
47. Rice W/ Charbroiled Pork
$13.99
47. Rice W/ Charbroiled Pork Chop
$13.99
48. Orange Chicken
$13.99
49. Rice with Charbroiled Chicken
$13.99
50. Rice with Charbroiled Beef
$13.99
51. Rice with Roasted Chicken
$13.99
52. Red Fried Rice W/ Roasted Cornish Hen & Fried Egg
$13.99
53. Spicy Chicken Sauteed with Lemon Grass & Onion
$13.99
54. Sauteed Shrimp, Chicken, and Broccoli w/ Rice
$13.99
55. Crispy Chicken Leg Quarter w/ Rice
$13.99
56. Shredded Pork, Egg Cake & Charbroiled Pork
$13.99
57. Shredded Pork, Egg Cake & Charbroiled Pork Chop
$14.49
58. Charbroiled Pork and Bean Curd Shrimp Cake
$13.99
59. Charbroiled Pork Chop & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake
$14.49
60. Shredded Pork, Baked Egg Cake, Charbroiled Pork, Bean Curd Shrimp Cake & Egg Roll
$15.99
61. Sauteed Diced Filet Mignon W/ Onion (French Style)
$15.99
62. Korean B.B.Q. Short Ribs
$14.99
63. Korean B.B.Q. Short Ribs and Chicken
$15.99
63A. Kung Pao Chicken w/ Rice
$14.49
63B. Beef Broccoli
$13.99
63C. Stir Fried Fish Filet W/ Broccoli
$14.99
Fried Rice (#64-71)
64. Chicken Fried Rice
$13.49
65. Beef Fried Rice
$13.49
66. B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice
$13.49
67. Chinese Sausage Fried Rice
$13.49
68. Shrimp Fried Rice
$13.49
69. Fried Rice with Combination of Shrimp, Shrimp Paste, Squid, Fish Ball & Imitation Crab
$14.49
70. Fried Rice with Combination of Shrimp, Beef, Chicken & Pork
$14.49
71. Fried Rice with No Meat / Plain Fried Rice
$9.99
PF Chow Mein Dishes (#72-83)
72. CRISPY Pan Fried Rice Noodle Combination (Crispy Cut Noodle)
$14.99
73. CRISPY Pan Fried Rice Noodle Combination (Crispy Big Flat Noodle)
$14.99
74. CRISPY Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Seafood (Crispy Cut Noodle)
$14.99
75. CRISPY Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Seafood (Crispy Big Flat Noodle)
$14.99
75A. Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Fish (Soft Noodle)
$13.99
76. Stir Fried Chow Fun Combination
$14.99
77. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Seafood
$14.99
78. Stir Fried Chow Fun Combination W/ Basil, Bell Pepper, Jalapenos, Celery, Carrot & Chinese Broccoli
$14.99
79. Stir Fried Chow Fun Seafood W/ Basil, Bell Pepper, Jalapenos, Celery, Carrot & Chinese Broccoli
$14.99
79A. Stir Fried Chow Fun Combination or Seafood W/ Satay (Spicy)
$14.99
80. CRISPY Stir Fried Egg Noodle Combination (Crispy Noodle)
$14.99
81. Stir Fried Egg Noodle Combination (Soft Noodle)
$14.99
82. CRISPY Stir Fried Egg Noodle W/ Seafood (Crispy Noodle)
$14.99
83. Stir Fried Egg Noodle W/ Seafood (Soft Noodle)
$14.99
83A. Stir Fried Egg Noodle Combination or Seafood W/ Satay (Spicy)
$14.99
Rice Porridge (#84-87)
French Bread Sandwiches (#88-91)
Vegetarian (#92-107)
92. Vegetarian Egg Rolls
$4.50
93. Vegetarian Spring Rolls
$4.50
94. Fried Rice w/ Tofu
$13.99
95. Chop Suey W/ Steamed Rice
$13.49
96. Sauteed Tofu, Lemongrass & Onions Served W/ Steamed Rice
$13.99
97. Vegetarian Egg Rolls W/ Vermicelli
$13.99
98. Sauteed Tofu, Lemongrass & Onions W/ Vermicelli
$13.99
99. CRISPY Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Mixed Vegetables (Cut Noodle)
$14.49
100. CRISPY Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Mixed Vegetables (Big Flat Noodle)
$14.49
101. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn
$14.49
102. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Bell Pepper, Sate, Jalapenos, Carrot, Celery, Onion & Baby Corn (Spicy)
$14.49
103. CRISPY Chow Mein W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn (Crispy Noodle)
$14.49
104. Chow Mein W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn (Soft Noodle)
$14.49
105. Vegetarian Pho Noodle Soup W/ Vegetables
$13.49
106. Veggie Sandwich w/ Mayonaise, Cucumber, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cilantro & Jalapeno
$8.99
107. Vegetarian Vietnamese Pancake
$13.99
ADD ONS
Side of Steamed Rice (COM TRANG)
$3.50
White Onion with Vinegar (HANH GIAM)
$2.00
Ice Cream Macaron
$3.75
Beef Pho Broth (SUP BO DE RIENG)
$7.00
Chicken Pho Broth (SUP GA DE RIENG)
$7.00
Vegetarian Pho Broth (SUP CHAY DE RIENG)
$7.00
Fried Egg (TRUNG CHIEN OP LA)
$2.00
Extra Rice Noodles (THEM BANH)
$3.50
Extra Vegetables (THEM RAU)
$5.50
Substitute Egg Noodle (LAY MI)
$2.50
Orange Chicken
$10.00
Extra Peanut Sauce (TUONG GOI CUON)
$2.00
Extra Fish Sauce (NUOC MAM)
$2.00
Smoothies & Milk Shakes
Strawberry Smoothie
$5.50
Banana Smoothie
$5.50
Mango Smoothie
$5.50
Watermelon Smoothie
$5.50
Peach Smoothie
$5.50
Lychee Smoothie
$5.50
Pineapple Smoothie
$5.50
Mung Bean Smoothie
$5.50
Green Apple Smoothie
$5.50
Taro Smoothie
$5.50
Avacodo Smoothie
$5.50
Coconut Smoothie
$5.50
Honeydew Smoothie
$5.50
Durian Smoothie
$5.50
Jack Fruit Smoothie
$5.50
Red Bean Smoothie
$5.50
Green Bean Smoothie
$5.50
Matcha Green Tea Smoothie
$5.50
Beverages
Soda
$2.75
Iced Tea
$3.75
Hot Tea
$4.49
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
$5.75
Thai Iced Tea
$5.25
Milk Tea
$5.25
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade
$4.75
Lemonade Soda
$4.75
Salted Lemonade Soda
$4.75
Iced Tea Lemonade Soda
$4.75
Virgin Mojito (No Alcohol)
$4.75
Asahi
$7.00
Saporro
$7.00
Bud Light
$4.50
Heineken
$4.50
Corona
$4.50
Vietnamese Hot Coffee
$4.75
Beer/Alcohol
Add Ons
Side of Steamed Rice
$3.50
White Onion with Vinegar (HANH GIAM)
$1.50
Ice Cream Macaron
$3.50
Big Bowl of Beef Pho Soup (SUP BO DE RIENG)
$6.00
Big Bowl of Chicken Pho Soup (SUP GA DE RIENG)
$6.00
Big Bowl of Veggie Pho Soup (SUP CHAY DE RIENG)
$6.00
Fried Egg (TRUNG CHIEN OP LA)
$2.00
Extra Rice Noodles
$3.00
Extra Vegetables
$5.00
Substitute Egg Noodle
$2.50
Orange Chicken
$8.00
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ocean Pho's recipes have been handed down from generation to generation so that we can provide you with the strong and aromatic flavors associated with Vietnamese food.
Location
33527 Yucaipa Blvd, Yucaipa, CA 92399
Gallery
