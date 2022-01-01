Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Dominic's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

584 Route 940

Pocono Lake, PA 18347

Order Again

Popular Items

16 Inch Cheese Pizza
PERSONAL Cheese Pizza
Side Salad

Jumbo Wings

Hot Subs

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$11.94

8oz of Tender Sirloin Beef White American Cheese is used unless a different choice is made in modifiers

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$11.94
Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$10.80
StEaK

StEaK

$10.80

This is a note

cHiCkEN sTk

cHiCkEN sTk

$10.80
Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.80

8oz of Chopped Chicken ' Americian Cheese is used unless a different choice is made in modifiers

Chicken Pizza Steak

Chicken Pizza Steak

$10.80
Grilled Chicken Sub

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.80Out of stock
Meatball

Meatball

$10.80
Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$10.80
Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$10.80
Chicken Finger Hoagie

Chicken Finger Hoagie

$10.80
Buffalo Chicken Finger Hoagie

Buffalo Chicken Finger Hoagie

$10.80
Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$10.80
Veal Parm

Veal Parm

$10.80

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.80

Cold Subs

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.80
Ham & Prov Sub

Ham & Prov Sub

$10.80

Ham & American

$8.23

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.80Out of stock
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$12.00Out of stock
Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Gyros

Gyro

Gyro

$10.80

16" PIZZA

16 Inch Cheese Pizza

16 Inch Cheese Pizza

$17.94

Fresh, hand-tossed dough, topped with homemade pizza sauce made from the finest quality tomatoes of Northern California, and mozzarella cheese ground in-house daily.

16" **nO ? ChEesE**

16" **nO ? ChEesE**

$14.40
16 Inch White Pizza

16 Inch White Pizza

$17.94
16 Inch Special Pizza (works)

16 Inch Special Pizza (works)

$30.00
16 Inch Pig Pizza

16 Inch Pig Pizza

$30.00
16 Inch Veggie Pizza

16 Inch Veggie Pizza

$30.00
16 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$30.00

Sicillian Pie

$30.00

PERSONAL PIZZA

PERSONAL Cheese Pizza

PERSONAL Cheese Pizza

$8.99
PERSONAL **nO ??cHeSe**?

PERSONAL **nO ??cHeSe**?

$6.00
PERSONAL White Pizza

PERSONAL White Pizza

$8.99

PERSONAL Special Pizza (works)

$14.40
PERSONAL Pig Pizza

PERSONAL Pig Pizza

$14.40
PERSONAL Veggie Pizza

PERSONAL Veggie Pizza

$14.40
PERSONAL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

PERSONAL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.40

12 Inch Gluten Free Pizza

$14.40

12" WhITe Gluten Free

$14.40

Slice

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Stromboli

Personal Reg Stromboli

Personal Reg Stromboli

$12.00
Personal Steak Stromboli

Personal Steak Stromboli

$12.00
Personal Pig Stromboli

Personal Pig Stromboli

$12.00
Personal Veggie Stromboli

Personal Veggie Stromboli

$12.00
Personal Italian Stromboli

Personal Italian Stromboli

$12.00
Family Reg Stromboli

Family Reg Stromboli

$29.00
Family Steak Stromboli

Family Steak Stromboli

$29.00
Family Pig Stromboli

Family Pig Stromboli

$29.00
Family Veggie Stromboli

Family Veggie Stromboli

$29.00
Family Itailian Stromboli

Family Itailian Stromboli

$29.00

Calzone

Personal Calzone

Personal Calzone

$10.80
Family Calzone

Family Calzone

$28.80

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.80Out of stock
Antipasta Salad

Antipasta Salad

$10.80

Maryann Salad

$7.20

Side Salad

$5.39

More

Onion Rings

$7.20
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.20
Broccoli Bites

Broccoli Bites

$7.20
Spicy Pickle Chips

Spicy Pickle Chips

$8.40Out of stock

Mini Pierogies

$4.80
Clam Strips & Fries

Clam Strips & Fries

$12.00
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.40

Garlic Bread

$3.60
Garlic Bread with Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.80

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Dominic’s Pizza! We pride ourselves on satisfying your appetite! The Best Pizza & Wings In The Poconos Ahhhh…Pizza The Meal Like No Other We specialize in making pizza that will satify your hunger with your favorite topping. And you can have as much or as many as you want.

Website

Location

584 Route 940, Pocono Lake, PA 18347

Directions

Map
