Don Pepe's Mexican Grill Columbia

376 Reviews

$$

1202 S James Campbell Blvd #2b

Columbia, TN 38401

Order Again

Appetizers/Aperitivos

Cheese Dip/Queso Dip

$4.99+

Large Salsa

$6.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.99+

Bean Dip

$5.25+

Fresh Guacamole

$8.99

Cheese Nachos

$7.25

Chicken Wings 10pcs

$9.99

Papas Locas

$8.75

Queso Fundido

$7.99

Queso Compuesto

$7.99

Chori Queso

$7.99

Spinach Queso Dip

$6.99

Jalapeno Queso Dip

$6.99

Salads/Ensaladas

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

Grilled Steak Salad

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$10.99

Guacamole Salad

$6.99

House Green Salad

$6.25

Fajita Salad

$6.25

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$7.25

Bean Nachos

$7.50

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$8.75

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.75

Nachos Pepes

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Grilled Steak Nachos

$10.75

Grilled Shrimp Nachos

$11.25

Nachos Jalisco

$11.99

Chipotle BBQ Nachos Chicken or Pork

$11.75

Fajita Chicken Nachos

$11.25

Fajita Steak Nachos

$11.50

Fajita Shrimp Nachos

$12.50

Texas Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Carnitas Fajita Nachos

$12.75

Nachos Supremos

$12.99

Burritos

Burrito Deluxe

$11.99

Don Pepes Burrito

$11.25

Burrito Grande

$14.99

Burrito Norteno

$12.99

Burrito Michoacano

$12.99

Burrito Bandera

$13.99

Quesadillas

Grilled Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

Quesadilla Azteca

$12.25

Quesadilla Rellena

$11.99

Quesadilla de Hongos

$8.99

Quesadilla de Espinacas

$8.99

Enchiladas

Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas

$11.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.99

Pork Enchiladas

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Enchiladas

$11.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.25+

Steak Fajitas

$14.50+

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.25+

Texas Fajitas

$15.99+

Don Pepes Fajitas

$16.25+

Fajitas Michoacana

$14.99+

Fajitas Del Mar

$16.99+

Hawiana Fajitas

$14.99+

Steaks/Cortes Carnicos

Vaquero Fried Steak (Milaneza)

$14.99

Steak & Shrimp

$16.99

Steak Mexicano

$16.99

Ranchero Steak

$16.99

Don Pepes Carne Asada

$15.99

Carne ala Mexicana

$14.25

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Chile Verde

$13.99

Tampiquena

$14.25

Steak Feliz

$11.99

The Brick 120z Ribeye

$17.99

Especialidades

Don Pepes Dinner

$15.99

Chimichanga

Taco Salad

Grilled Taco Salad

Grilled Fajita Taco Salad

Chimichangas Don Pepes

$12.99

Parillada Don Pepes

$17.99

Taquitos Mexicanos Dinner

$10.99

Alambre Mexico City

$16.99

Molcajete Azteca

$17.99

Carnitas Michoacan

$14.25

Chiles Rellenos Dinner

$13.50

Chilaquiles Chilangos

$13.25

Tamales Dinner

$15.99

Pina Loca Gratinada

$17.99

Jalisco Feliz

$12.99

Tacos

California Fish Tacos

$12.99

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Tacos de Carne Asada

$12.99

Tacos Michoacan

$12.99

Tacos Authenticos Don Pepes

$14.25

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.99

Chicken/Pollo

Pollo Feliz

$10.99

Chori Pollo

$13.25

Chicken Poblano

$11.99

Pollo Asado

$11.99

Pollo Azteca

$11.99

Pollo Mexicano

$12.25

Pollo con Espinacas

$12.25

Pollo Chipotle

$12.50

Pollo Mariachi

$12.50

Pollo Hawaiiano

$13.25

Seafood/Mariscos

Filete Empanizado

$12.99

Filete de Pescado

$12.75

Salmon Tropical

$13.25

Pescado Cancun

$13.50

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.25

Camaron Feliz

$13.99

Camarones a la Chipotle

$14.25

Coctel de Camaron

$15.25

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.25

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Pina De Mariscos Gratinada

$17.99

Combinations/Combinaciones

COMBO #1

$11.99

COMBO #2

$11.99

COMBO #3

$11.99

COMBO #4

$11.99

COMBO #5

$11.99

COMBO #6

$11.99

COMBO #7

$11.99

COMBO #8

$11.99

COMBO #9

$11.99

COMBO #10

$11.99

BYO COMBO

$11.99

Vegetarian/Vegetarianos

Veg A

$10.99

Veg B

$10.99

Veg C

$10.99

Veg D

$10.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.25

Vegetarian Fajita Taco Salad

$10.25

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$10.99

Burrito Vegetariano

$10.99

Enchiladas Mushroom and Spinach

$10.99

Nachos Vegetarianos

$10.99

Ala Carte

Chalupa (Ala Carte)

$4.25

Tostada (Ala Carte)

$4.25

Tostaguac (Ala Carte)

$4.75

Chile Relleno (Ala Carte)

$4.99

Tamale (Ala Carte)

$4.99

Grilled Chicken-(Ala Carte)

$6.50

Grilled Steak-(Ala Carte)

$6.99

Shrimp 7pc. (Ala Carte)

$7.50

Shrimp 12pc. (Ala Carte)

$9.99

California Vegetables

$6.99

Taquitos (Ala Carte)

$3.25

Shredded Chicken- (Ala Carte)

$5.99

Ground Beef-(Ala Carte)

$5.99

Beef Chimichanga-(Ala Carte)

$6.99

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga-(Ala Carte)

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga-(Ala Carte)

$7.50

Grilled Shrimp Chimichanga-(Ala Carte)

$8.99

Chunky Beef Chimichanga

$6.99

Steak Chimichanga - (Ala Carte)

$7.50

Bean Burrito-(Ala Carte)

$4.50

Beef Burrito-(Ala Carte)

$5.99

Shredded Chicken Burrito-(Ala Carte)

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Burrito-(Ala Carte)

$6.99

Grilled Steak Burrito-(Ala Carte)

$6.99

Shrimp Burrito-(Ala Carte)

$8.99

Fajita Chicken Burrito

$7.99

Fajita Steak Burrito

$8.25

Fajita Pork/Carnitas Burrito

$9.25

Fajita Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

Beef Enchilada-(Ala Carte)

$2.99

Shredded Chicken Enchilada-(Ala Carte)

$2.99

Cheese Enchilada-(Ala Carte)

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Enchilada-(Ala Carte)

$3.25

Grilled Steak Enchilada-(Ala Carte)

$3.25

Bean Enchilada

$2.99

Beef Taco-(Ala Carte)

$2.99

(3) Beef Tacos

$7.99

Shredded Chicken Taco-(Ala Carte)

$2.99

(3) Shredded Chicken Tacos

$7.99

Pulled Beef Taco-(Ala Carte)

$3.25

(3) Pulled Beef Tacos

$8.99

Pulled Pork Carnitas Taco-(Ala Carte)

$3.99

(3) Pulled Pork Carnitas Tacos

$9.99

Fish Taco-(Ala Carte)

$3.99

(3) Fish Tacos

$9.99

Shrimp Taco-(Ala Carte)

$3.99

(3) Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Taco-(Ala Carte)

$3.25

(3) Grilled Chicken Tacos

$8.99

Grilled Steak Taco-(Ala Carte)

$3.25

(3) Grilled Steak Tacos

$8.99

Chorizo Taco-(Ala Carte)

$3.99

(3) Chorizo Tacos

$9.99

Pastor Taco- ( Ala Carte )

$3.99

(3) Pastor Tacos

$9.99

Sides

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.25

Shredded cheese

$1.75

Mexican Rice

$2.49

Refried Beans

$2.49

Rice With Cheese

$4.75

Rice And Beans

$3.99

Sour Cream

$1.25

Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Salsa Verde

$1.25

Salsa Picosa

$1.25

Mild Sauce

$1.25

Chiles Toreados (5)

$4.99

French Fries

$3.99

Chopped Cilantro

$0.99

Chopped Tomato

$1.25

Full Avocado Slices

$3.99

1/2 Avocado Slices

$2.49

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.25

Extra Salsa

$1.25

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.75

Grilled Jalapenos

$2.25

Charro Beans

$5.50

Extra Chips

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.25

Limes

$1.25

Frijoles Entero

$3.99

Chopped Onions

$1.25

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Kids Menu

1. Kids Taco

$5.75

2. Kids Enchilada

$6.25

3. Kids Burrito

$6.50

4. Kids Tamale

$6.99

5. Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

6. Kids Mexican Pizza

$6.99

7. Kids Taco Salad

$5.99

8. Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

9. Kids Tenders

$6.75

10. Kids Corn Dogs

$6.25

11. Kids Nachos Chicken Or Beef

$6.99

12. Kids Chimichanga

$6.99

13. Kids Grilled Chicken Nachos

$7.25

14. Kids Grilled Steak Nachos

$7.75

15. Kids Pollo Feliz

$7.25

16. Kids Grilled Chicken W/ Fries

$6.99

Kids Steak Feliz

$7.50

Over 10 Yrs Old Fee

$2.00

Kids Shrimp Nachos

$7.99

Dessert/Postres

Traditional Mexican Flan

$5.25

Churros

$4.99

Churros With Ice Cream

$5.50

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Fried Wrapped Bananas

$5.25

Xango

$6.99

Sopapillas

$4.99

Sopapillas With Ice Cream

$5.50

Chocolate Chimichanga

$6.99

Tres Leches Cake

$7.99

Valentines Special

Dinner for Two

$39.99

Soft Drinks

Red Bull

$3.25

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Water

Coke Zero

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Diet Root Beer

$2.99

Sun Drop

$2.99

Diet Sun Drop

$2.99

Orange Sunkist

$2.99

Tume Yummy

$2.25

milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Horchata/rice water

$3.99

Mango

$3.99

Fresa/Strawberry

$3.99

Durazno/peach

$3.99

Sandia/Watermelon

$3.99

Frambuesa/Rasberry

$3.99

1 T-shirt

1 T-shirt

$15.00

2 T-shirts

2 T-shirts

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amigos Come in and enjoy!

Location

1202 S James Campbell Blvd #2b, Columbia, TN 38401

Directions

Gallery
Don Pepe's Mexican Grill image

