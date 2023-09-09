Drinks

Espresso Beverages

Latte

$4.25+

Flat White

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.50

Cortado

$3.25

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Macchiato

$2.75

Mulekick

$3.25+

Hardison Mill

$4.75+

Cuban

$4.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Strawberry Fields

$5.25+

Superstition

$4.50

Drip Coffee

Refill

$0.50

Single Origin

$2.75+

Woodsman

$2.50+

The Original

$2.25+

Tea

Tea

$3.25+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Matcha

$4.50+

London Fog

$4.00+

Etc

Lemonade

$3.75+

Lemonade with Tea

$4.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Apple Juice

$2.50

Apple Cider

$4.00+

Au Lait

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Pourover

$4.50

Mistletoe Cider

$4.00+

Steamer

$2.00+

Police & Military Discount

Latte

$1.00+

Hot Chocolate

$1.00+

Drip Coffee

$1.00+

Cappuccino

$1.00+

Americano

$1.00+

Lemonade

$1.00+

Tea

$1.00+

Cold Brew

$1.00+

Food

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.99

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.99

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.99

Asiago Bagel

$5.25

Everything Bagel

$5.25

Plain Bagel

$5.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Sprinkle Cookie

$3.25

Loaded Hashbrowns

$4.75

Sausage Muffin

$4.99

Veggie Egg Bites

$4.25

Ham & Cheese Scone

$3.50

Chocolate Cream Cheese Braid

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Biscotti

$2.00

Breakfast

Sausage/Egg/Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Fruit Smoothie

$7.00

Nutella Toast

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Lunch

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

BLT Sandwich

$7.50

Salad Feature

$6.00

Soup Feature

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Turkey Club

$6.00

PB+J

$4.50

House Salad

$6.00

RTE

Cooler

Apple Juice

$2.50

Flowers Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Pressed Juice

$5.99

Orange Juice

$2.50

Recess

$4.00

S.Pelligrino

$3.00

Spring Water

$3.00

Walker Brothers Kombucha

$4.00

Whoa! Bars

$2.50

Wild Bills Soda

$3.00

Sunni Snacks

$6.75

Avocado Toast Kit

$6.75

Good Water

$3.00

Shelf

Annie's Gummy Pack

$1.75

Bourbon Nib Brittle

$13.99

Cheddar Bunnies

$1.75

Chocolate Covered Almonds

$3.50

Chomps

$2.25

Cliff Bar

$2.50

Duck Fat Caramels

$19.99

Fruit Snacks

$1.50

Gogo Squeeze Applesauce

$1.75

Graham Bunnies

$1.75

Lenny & Larry Cookie

$3.25

O&S Chocolate Bar

$7.99

Oatmeal Cup

$3.50

Peppermint Bark

$19.99

Pocky

$3.25

Simply Gum

$3.00

Simply Mints

$3.00

Toodaloo Trail Mix

$8.99

Siete Chips

$4.00

This Saves Lives - Kids bar

$2.50

This Saves Lives bar

$2.75

Chai Concentrate Bottle

$13.99

Stroopwafels

$2.50

Bulk Orders

Catering

5-gallon Cambro

$99.00

2.5 Gallon Cambro

$45.00

1-Gallon Traveler

$20.00

Bulk Bags

5lb Original

$79.99

5lb Woodsman

$79.99

5lb Single Origin

$99.99

5lb Motor Co

$79.99