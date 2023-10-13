Hattie Jane's Creamery Columbia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hattie Jane's Creamery is a Southern ice cream parlor scooping up craft ice cream made from Tennessee dairy as well as plant-based scoops, milkshakes, and ice cream floats.
Location
16 Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Betty's Parkway Restaurant
No Reviews
912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurant