The Meadows Golf Club

163 Reviews

$$

495 Huntington Hill Rd

Litchfield, ME 04350

Order Again

Black Friday Deals

Golf Fore Pack

$99.00

This package includes four greens fee chips and a $10 pub credit. If requesting delivery please allow time for us to mail, otherwise pickup will be available any time during business hours starting Saturday 11/25

Simulator Bundle

$149.00

This package includes 5 hours of simulator time. If requesting delivery please allow time for us to mail, otherwise pickup will be available any time during business hours starting Saturday 11/25

$100 Gift Card

$80.00

This is an physical gift card. If you would like to receive e-card please use drop down menu and use promo code GCHOLIDAY20. If requesting delivery please allow time for us to mail, otherwise pickup will be available any time during business hours starting Saturday 11/25

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:45 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:45 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:45 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:45 am
Black Friday Online Sales Site

495 Huntington Hill Rd, Litchfield, ME 04350

